Introducing In-Game Grading: Track PFF data as the action unfolds

PFF is excited to announce the launch of in-game grading, a long-awaited feature that allows you to track data and grades while games are in progress.

For the first time ever, you can follow along as our team of analysts grades every player on every play during live action. You can then view their initial evaluations for up to 90 minutes after the final whistle.

This new feature offers a dynamic way to engage with both the game and PFF analytics as the action unfolds.

We know you’ll have questions, so here’s what you should know.

Why Are We Introducing In-Game Grading?

PFF is always looking for ways to elevate the experience for its members. While the most accurate grades come after our thorough All-22 film review and quality-control processes, we believe the immediacy of live data is valuable for fans who want to dive deeper during the action.

Are you curious about how a player graded on that game-changing play? Now, you can check initial grades while the action is still fresh. Want to track targets, tackles or pressures in real time? Our in-game grading and stats feature lets you do just that, with only a slight delay.

How Does It Work?

Our broadcast analysts will be working hard to deliver data as close to real time as possible. Expect a delay of roughly 15 to 30 minutes during games to start, although we expect speed to improve as time goes on.

You’ll also get access to a full slate of initial grades after games conclude (until 6 p.m. for 1 p.m. ET games and 9 p.m. for 4:05 p.m. ET games) before we lock them to begin our All-22 review process.

For up-to-the-minute updates — especially when a game’s data is complete — join our Discord server, where we’ll post announcements.

How Accurate is In-Game Grading?

Our initial play-by-play grading has proven to be about 93% accurate compared to the final grades. However, broadcast footage, even with replays, doesn’t show everything. That’s why our comprehensive grade reviews use All-22 film, which provides a full-field view and allows us to double-check key details like player alignment, responsibilities and off-ball actions.

Because one game is a relatively small sample, even a small correction can lead to a noticeable change in a player's 0-100 grade, especially for players who don't play every snap.

Our quality control team also catches any human errors from the first run of data collection. Common corrections include missed blocks, adjustments in coverage responsibilities or throws into far tighter windows than were visible on the broadcast feed.

This process ensures that the final grades you see the next day accurately reflect a player’s performance.

When Are Grades Finalized?

While the initial grades are posted shortly after the game, the most accurate version comes after our All-22 review, which is typically completed by the following morning.

And even then, we stay open to adjustments. If new information or trends emerge, such as a pattern in how we’re grading specific positions, we will investigate and make necessary updates.

We Want Your Feedback!

We’ve heard your requests for in-game grading, and we’re excited to bring this vision to life. While these initial grades won’t be perfect, we hope they add an engaging and insightful layer to your football experience. And, as always, we want to hear your thoughts — join the conversation on our Discord channel or send us an email with your feedback.

This is just the first step in making our grading process more transparent and accessible to fans, and we’re looking forward to rolling out even more exciting updates in the future.