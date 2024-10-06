NFL Week 5 Recap: Washington Commanders 34, Cleveland Browns 13

The Washington Commanders handed the Cleveland Browns their worst loss of the season on Sunday, dominating in a 34-13 victory that dropped Cleveland to 1-4.

The Browns offense struggled all day, with quarterback Deshaun Watson sacked seven times and limited to just 125 passing yards. Cleveland’s only touchdown came in the closing minutes after a disjointed effort that saw them convert just one of its 13 third downs.

Washington, now 4-1 for the first time since 2008, jumped to an early lead behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who led several explosive plays before resting in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. The Commanders' defense played a pivotal role, forcing a fumble and holding Cleveland to just 212 total yards, capping off a dominant performance.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played exceptionally well in a losing effort, recording a game-high five defensive stops, including two tackles for loss against the run.

His best play of the afternoon was an incredible diving interception in the red zone — a catch that any wide receiver would have been proud of.

Owusu-Koramoah earned a 90.0-plus PFF grade on the first review.

BOX SCORE

Browns Commanders Total points 13 34 Total offensive plays 59 65 Average EPA per play -0.31 0.086 Total net yards 208 444 Avg yards per play 3.5 6.8 Total first downs 12 18 Rushing first downs 4 7 Passing first downs 7 10 Penalty first downs 1 1 Third-down efficiency 15% 47% Fourth-down efficiency 17% 25% Possessions 13 12 Avg plays per drive 5.2 6.3 Avg yards per drive 14.9 34.1 Avg points per drive 0.9 2.6 Red-zone possessions 2 6 Red-zone plays 12 17 Red-zone TDs 1 3 Red-zone FGs 1 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 83%

