NFL Week 5 Recap: Washington Commanders 34, Cleveland Browns 13

2Y8RD2E Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a long gain against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

By Mark Chichester
Washington Commanders Cleveland Browns

The Washington Commanders handed the Cleveland Browns their worst loss of the season on Sunday, dominating in a 34-13 victory that dropped Cleveland to 1-4.

The Browns offense struggled all day, with quarterback Deshaun Watson sacked seven times and limited to just 125 passing yards. Cleveland’s only touchdown came in the closing minutes after a disjointed effort that saw them convert just one of its 13 third downs.

Washington, now 4-1 for the first time since 2008, jumped to an early lead behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who led several explosive plays before resting in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. The Commanders' defense played a pivotal role, forcing a fumble and holding Cleveland to just 212 total yards, capping off a dominant performance.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played exceptionally well in a losing effort, recording a game-high five defensive stops, including two tackles for loss against the run.

His best play of the afternoon was an incredible diving interception in the red zone — a catch that any wide receiver would have been proud of.

Owusu-Koramoah earned a 90.0-plus PFF grade on the first review.

BOX SCORE

Browns Commanders
Total points 13 34
Total offensive plays 59 65
Average EPA per play -0.31 0.086
Total net yards 208 444
Avg yards per play 3.5 6.8
Total first downs 12 18
Rushing first downs 4 7
Passing first downs 7 10
Penalty first downs 1 1
Third-down efficiency 15% 47%
Fourth-down efficiency 17% 25%
Possessions 13 12
Avg plays per drive 5.2 6.3
Avg yards per drive 14.9 34.1
Avg points per drive 0.9 2.6
Red-zone possessions 2 6
Red-zone plays 12 17
Red-zone TDs 1 3
Red-zone FGs 1 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 83%

