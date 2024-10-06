All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 5 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 41, Cincinnati Bengals 38

2Y8RNXW Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) gestures in front of Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) after kicking a field goal to tie the score 38-38 late in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Mark Chichester
Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens

Justin Tucker‘s 24-yard field goal secured a 41-38 overtime victory for the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

After the Bengals missed a 53-yard attempt in the first possession of overtime, the Ravens capitalized with a 51-yard run by Derrick Henry to set up Tucker's game-winning kick.

The high-scoring affair saw both teams trade blows throughout, with Lamar Jackson leading the Ravens to victory despite Joe Burrow‘s career-high five touchdown passes.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was excellent on Sunday, catching all 10 of his catchable targets for 193 receiving yards, two touchdowns and six first downs.

Five of his catches went for 15 or more yards, and 96 of his yards came after the catch. Chase averaged 4.60 yards per route run for the afternoon — an incredibly impressive mark. He finished PFF's first run of analysis with a 90.0-plus receiving grade.

BOX SCORE

Ravens Bengals
Total points 41 38
Total offensive plays 77 65
Average EPA per play 0.26 0.162
Total net yards 508 447
Avg yards per play 6.6 6.9
Total first downs 29 23
Rushing first downs 11 3
Passing first downs 17 18
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 67% 57%
Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0%
Possessions 13 12
Avg plays per drive 6.8 6.3
Avg yards per drive 36.3 34.4
Avg points per drive 2.9 2.8
Red-zone possessions 5 3
Red-zone plays 11 10
Red-zone TDs 5 3
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 120% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.