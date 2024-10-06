NFL Week 5 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 41, Cincinnati Bengals 38

Justin Tucker‘s 24-yard field goal secured a 41-38 overtime victory for the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

After the Bengals missed a 53-yard attempt in the first possession of overtime, the Ravens capitalized with a 51-yard run by Derrick Henry to set up Tucker's game-winning kick.

The high-scoring affair saw both teams trade blows throughout, with Lamar Jackson leading the Ravens to victory despite Joe Burrow‘s career-high five touchdown passes.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was excellent on Sunday, catching all 10 of his catchable targets for 193 receiving yards, two touchdowns and six first downs.

Five of his catches went for 15 or more yards, and 96 of his yards came after the catch. Chase averaged 4.60 yards per route run for the afternoon — an incredibly impressive mark. He finished PFF's first run of analysis with a 90.0-plus receiving grade.

BOX SCORE

Ravens Bengals Total points 41 38 Total offensive plays 77 65 Average EPA per play 0.26 0.162 Total net yards 508 447 Avg yards per play 6.6 6.9 Total first downs 29 23 Rushing first downs 11 3 Passing first downs 17 18 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 67% 57% Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0% Possessions 13 12 Avg plays per drive 6.8 6.3 Avg yards per drive 36.3 34.4 Avg points per drive 2.9 2.8 Red-zone possessions 5 3 Red-zone plays 11 10 Red-zone TDs 5 3 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 120% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION