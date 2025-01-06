NFL scores and recaps for every Week 18 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 18 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

Click here to jump to a game:

CLE@BAL | CIN@PIT | CAR@ATL | HOU@TEN | NYG@PHI | JAX@IND | WAS@DAL | CHI@GB | NO@TB | BUF@NE | LAC@LVR | SF@ARZ | KC@DEN | SEA@LAR | MIA@NYJ | MIN@DET

The Baltimore Ravens are kings of the AFC North once more.

The Ravens, as near-three-touchdown favorites entering their Week 18 contest against the Cleveland Browns, dominated from start to finish despite some sloppy play and clinched their second straight division title.

Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins secured his first NFL interception — and first touchdown — while Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry combined for 201 rushing yards to lead Baltimore to victory. The Browns' combination of a makeshift backfield and Bailey Zappe or Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback was no match.

The Cincinnati Bengals ended Saturday night with a 19-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive — although they were promptly dashed following Sunday's games.

The Bengals struggled to punch the ball into the end zone, totaling just one touchdown on the evening, but their four additional field goals proved to be enough due to the defense's strong performance.

The Steelers offense failed to accumulate 200 yards, as its struggles continue heading into the playoffs.

The Carolina Panthers ended their regular season with a 44-38 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Both young quarterbacks were outstanding in this high-scoring affair. Bryce Young ended his roller coaster on a high note, finishing 25 of 34 for 251 passing yards and three touchdowns to go with five carries for 24 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Michael Penix Jr. was excellent as well, going 21 of 38 for 312 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in addition to a five-yard rushing touchdown.

Each quarterback's performance should give their respective fanbases optimism entering the offseason about each franchise's future.

The Houston Texans ended their two-game skid with a 23-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, gaining momentum heading into the AFC playoffs.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud made an early impact, completing all six of his passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive before taking a seat on the bench. For the Titans, the defeat marked the end of a miserable season. With a 3-14 record, they secured the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, thanks to New England's win over Buffalo.

With the Philadelphia Eagles resting their key starters, Tanner McKee took over at quarterback in Week 18. And it was hard to tell he was making his first NFL start.

McKee racked up 269 passing yards and threw for two touchdowns to send the New York Giants packing for the 2025 NFL Draft and to send his team into the postseason as the NFC's No. 2 seed. Philadelphia claimed a 20-13 win, a meaningless victory but one in which they could assess McKee's skill set.

New York got another solid outing from rookie wideout Malik Nabers, whose impressive campaign will be a building block for the team this offseason.

The Indianapolis Colts ended their season with a 26-23 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The Colts offense carried the team to victory, accumulating over 350 total yards against Jacksonville's defense. Joe Flacco ended his season on a high note, finishing 23 of 40 for 264 yards, a touchdown and three big-time throws, while Jonathan Taylor displayed his impressive running ability, totaling 177 rushing yards and a touchdown from 34 carries.

The Colts end their season 8-9 while the Jaguars fall to 4-13.

Marcus Mariota delivered in the clutch, throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin with just three seconds remaining to lift the Washington Commanders to a 23-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The win secured the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs for the 12-5 Commanders.

Mariota replaced rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at halftime and threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, providing the spark to an otherwise stagnant offense that managed just 64 yards in the first half.

With the sixth seed locked in, the Commanders will travel to face either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round next weekend. Meanwhile, the Packers will visit the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles, the No. 2 seed, in their opening playoff matchup.

While the Chicago Bears put forth too little, too late this season, they ended their overall 10-game losing streak and snapped their 11-game skid — dating back to 2018 — against the playoff-bound Green Bay Packers.

The Bears nearly found a new way to lose — amid all of their unfathomable defeats this season — by fumbling on a screen pass with less than 2 minutes remaining while ahead by one point. But while the Packers cashed in with a field goal, Caleb Williams led his team down the field on the ensuing possession and helped his Bears kick their own field goal to win 24-22.

Chicago enters the offseason with several questions to answer, mostly surrounding the offense and coaching staff. Green Bay, despite the defeat and Jordan Love‘s injury, enters the playoffs as the NFC's No. 7 seed and will travel to face the Eagles in the wild-card round.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their fourth consecutive NFC South title with a 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The win came after a dramatic rally from a 16-6 deficit, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Wide receiver Mike Evans made history on the game’s final play, catching a 9-yard pass to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th consecutive season. The milestone ties Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history and added to the celebrations as Tampa Bay secured its division crown.

Joe Milton III made an impressive NFL debut, passing for a touchdown and running for another as the New England Patriots defeated the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills 23-16 in Week 18.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Patriots but came at a cost, dropping them from the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft to the No. 4 spot behind Tennessee, Cleveland and the New York Giants.

Milton, stepping in for rookie Drake Maye after just one series, finished 22-of-28 for 240 yards.

Despite the victory, turmoil continued for New England, as head coach Jerod Mayo was relieved of his duties following the game, signaling more changes ahead for a franchise that has been lost since Tom Brady's departure.

The Los Angeles Chargers ended their regular season with a 34-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

While the Raiders were able to jump out to an early lead, the Chargers took control toward the end of the first half and never looked back.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and receiver Quentin Johnston were the catalysts to Los Angeles' strong offensive output, finishing with over 400 total yards. Herbert threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns while Johnston accumulated 13 receptions for 186 receiving yards.

The Arizona Cardinals ended their season with a 47-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals continually capitalized on their opportunities to end their season on a high note against a division rival. Murray finished 25 of 35 for 242 passing yards and four touchdowns, which was enough to outpace Joshua Dobbs and a 49ers offense that put up a lot of fight.

Bo Nix handled his first do-or-die NFL game with a veteran-like poise. The rookie thrashed the backup-laden Kansas City Chiefs, who had nothing to play for but pride, for 321 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Carson Wentz offered little for the Chiefs' offense, although his team's defense did him no favors, either. As a result, the Denver Broncos cruised to a 38-0 win in Week 18, clinching a playoff berth as the AFC's No. 7 seed. They will head to Buffalo to take on the Bills in the wild-card round, whereas the Chiefs had already locked up the No. 1 seed and will enjoy a bye.

The Seattle Seahawks ended their regular season with a 30-25 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put forth a strong effort in his last game of the season, going 20 of 27 for 223 passing yards, four touchdowns and two big-time throws. While it's not surprising that Smith performed capably, Rams backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was solid, finishing 27 of 41 for 334 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception and one big-time throw.

Despite the victory, Seattle finds itself just on the outside looking into the playoffs, while the Rams will be the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Miami Dolphins likely learned that their playoff hopes had been erased. The Broncos' thrashing of the Chiefs confirmed that the Dolphins would miss out for the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel.

Aaron Rodgers seemed to not care either way. In what could have been his final NFL start — the potential end of a Hall-of-Fame career — Rodgers rebounded from an early interception to pass for four touchdowns and make two big-time throws. The New York Jets used that effort to claim a 32-20 win over the Tyler Huntley-led Dolphins and end their season on a positive — although the negatives were far more glaring throughout the campaign.

For all the improvement Sam Darnold displayed this season, this was not his night.

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions battled on Sunday Night Football to determine the NFC's No. 1 seed, and the Lions‘ pass rush flustered Darnold enough to make him look like a shell of his 2024 self. Aaron Glenn's defense generated 22 pressures, and Darnold went just 3-of-13 passing on those plays. The constant pressure helped the Lions win 31-9 and clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Detroit's offense also appeared shaky at first, but the unit strung together three touchdown drives in the second half — all capped by Jahmyr Gibbs — to pull away. Gibbs' big night on offense, featuring four touchdowns and 170 all-purpose yards, and Amik Robertson‘s sensational defensive effort to limit Justin Jefferson were the keys to victory for Detroit.

And now the NFC North crown belongs to the Lions for the second straight year.

