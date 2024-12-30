NFL scores and recaps for every Week 17 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 17 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.



The Kansas City Chiefs unwrapped their Christmas present early on Sunday, delivering a 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes was in vintage form, completing 29-of-38 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns without a single turnover-worthy play, while Russell Wilson struggled under relentless pressure, taking five sacks and throwing an interception as the Steelers’ offense sputtered.

It’s a fitting gift for the Chiefs, who now have the clearest path to the Super Bowl.

Lamar Jackson etched his name in the NFL record books on Wednesday, breaking the league's career rushing record for quarterbacks in the Baltimore Ravens‘ dominant 31-2 victory over the Houston Texans.

The win not only showcased Jackson's historic talent but also bolstered Baltimore’s push for the AFC North title and strengthened his MVP candidacy.

Jackson rushed for 87 yards and a score while throwing for 168 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Ravens’ commanding performance.

With his efforts, Jackson surpassed Michael Vick’s long-standing record of 6,109 career rushing yards, bringing his total to 6,110 and solidifying his place as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in NFL history. The Ravens’ win further positions them as serious contenders heading into the postseason.

One day after Christmas, the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears gifted us with football's equivalent to coal: punts. The teams combined for 13 of them in the Seahawks‘ uninspiring 6-3 win on Thursday Night Football as their playoff hopes hang by a thread.

The Bears dropped their 10th straight game after starting the season 4-2.

Justin Herbert powered the Los Angeles Chargers to a dominant 40-7 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, securing the team’s second playoff berth in three seasons.

The victory added to head coach Jim Harbaugh’s remarkable postseason résumé, marking his fourth playoff appearance in five NFL seasons.

There is only one Joe Burrow.

In a season marred by his team’s maddening inconsistency, Burrow has — quietly — been the best quarterback in the National Football League and has stacked together stellar performances that have gone largely unappreciated amid the Bengals’ struggles as a team.

On Saturday night, under the bright lights, Burrow stepped out to center stage and delivered another masterful performance worthy of any award and all of the adulation. In a game the Bengals arguably had no business winning, Burrow finished 40-of-50 for 419 yards and three touchdowns, with his third securing a dramatic 30-24 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Los Angeles Rams held on for a gritty 13-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, preserving their lead in the NFC West and extending their winning streak to five games.

The game’s defining moment came with just 37 seconds remaining when Ahkello Witherspoon made a diving interception on a deflected pass in the end zone, sealing the Rams’ hard-fought win.

Los Angeles leaned heavily on its defense in a game where the offense struggled to find a rhythm. Puka Nacua was a bright spot, racking up 129 receiving yards, while Kyren Williams scored the Rams’ only touchdown.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys 41-7 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Eagles were able to jump out to a three-score lead in the first half by taking advantage of Cooper Rush and Jake Ferguson‘s three combined turnovers, as the 17 points Philadelphia picked up after those abrupt changes in possession proved to be the difference in the score (24-7) entering halftime.

It seemed like the Cowboys ran out of gas facing a three-score deficit in the second half, as they couldn't put a dent into the Eagles' lead.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett put together a promising performance for Philadelphia before an injury ended his day early. He routinely picked on Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth by targeting DeVonta Smith whenever Philadelphia needed a play through the air, and it worked flawlessly.

Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen each departed early in the fourth quarter, a byproduct of a 40-14 shellacking of the New York Jets by the Buffalo Bills. One is a four-time NFL MVP, and the other is knocking on the door of his first.

Allen earned an elite 90.0 PFF overall grade after first reviews and likely remains the MVP frontrunner despite a modest stat line. The Jets failed to score with Rodgers at the helm, only joining the point festivities once backup Tyrod Taylor entered the game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-13 at EverBank Stadium on Sunday.

In a battle between teams vying for a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, standout rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and quarterback Mac Jones were able to put together just enough offense to lead Jacksonville to the victory.

In a stacked rookie receiver class, Thomas has clearly been the most effective one, and Sunday's performance was just another feather in his cap, as he finished with seven receptions from 10 targets for 91 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Mike Evans closed in on an 11th straight 1,000-yard receiving season, Mayfield threw for 359 yards and five scores, and Irving topped 100 rushing yards on 20 carries. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Carolina Panthers in all phases, despite a few solid plays from quarterback Bryce Young, on their way to a 48-14 win in Week 17.

With the win, the Buccaneers move into prime position to claim the NFC South, pending the results of the Atlanta Falcons‘ Sunday night affair with the Washington Commanders.

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the New Orleans Saints 25-10 at Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell and running back Ameer Abdullah led the Raiders offense six scoring drives on Sunday. O'Connell finished with two touchdowns while Abdullah picked up over 140 total yards.

The Raiders defense was similarly effective against the Saints. Led by EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson and Tyree Wilson‘s nine combined pressures, Las Vegas continually made things difficult for Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.

One team lost, and the other … also lost.

The New York Giants valiantly battled the playoff-hopeful Indianapolis Colts — and eliminated them from postseason contention in 45-33 fashion. But in doing so, they potentially took themselves out of pole position for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Regardless, Drew Lock enjoyed a career game, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another. Giants fans' mixed emotions aside, it was an impressive showing from Lock, who earned a 75.0 PFF overall grade after first reviews.

Tyler Huntley stepped up in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and led the Miami Dolphins to a 20-3 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, keeping their playoff hopes alive ahead of the season finale.

Starting for Tagovailoa, who was sidelined with a hip injury, Huntley scrambled for a touchdown and threw for another, doing just enough to help the Dolphins (8-8) stay in contention with one game remaining.

The Green Bay Packers found themselves battling from behind against the Minnesota Vikings once again and ultimately fell short in a narrow 2-point loss. Similar to their Week 4 matchup at Lambeau Field, where the Vikings secured a 31-29 victory, this Week 17 game followed a familiar script.

Plagued by turnovers and offensive struggles, the Packers entered halftime facing a significant deficit. Trailing by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Green Bay rallied with a spirited comeback to close the gap. However, the defense failed to deliver a critical stop in the final two minutes, allowing the Vikings to run out the clock and clinch the win.

The Washington Commanders secured a thrilling 30-24 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 17, punching their ticket to the playoffs in Jayden Daniels‘ first year.

Washington actually held a 24-17 lead with two minutes remaining but surrendered a clutch fourth-and-goal, 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts, allowing the Falcons to tie the game. And then, after punting the ball back to Atlanta in the waning seconds, Washington caught a break when Falcons kicker Riley Patterson missed a 56-yard field goal attempt that would have won the game.

The Commanders capitalized on their luck, winning the overtime coin toss. Quarterback Jayden Daniels orchestrated a masterful 12-play, 70-yard drive, capping it with a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz, who notched his second score of the night.

Daniels delivered a standout performance, completing 24-of-36 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He was equally dangerous on the ground, rushing for 127 yards on 16 carries, demonstrating why he’s been a critical piece of the Commanders' success this season.

