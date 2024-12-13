PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 15

PFF grades are now live for Week 15's Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. Check back Monday for the rest of this week's grade releases.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw returned to the field after suffering a devastating Achilles injury in Super Bowl 58 and reminded everyone why he is one of the best linebackers in football. He earned an 87.6 PFF overall grade in two and a half quarters of play, finishing the game with four tackles resulting in a defensive stop before exiting early as a precaution due to knee tightness.

