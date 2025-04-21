2025 NFL Draft: Every NFL team's biggest need ahead of the first round

Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes

The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisc. And while teams often aim to address roster holes in free agency with hopes of entering the draft free to take the “best player available,” the reality is most still have pressing needs that will shape their decisions on draft night.

Here’s a look at the biggest draft need for all 32 teams heading into this year’s event.

The Cardinals addressed the defensive line this offseason by signing Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson, but the secondary, especially at outside corner, remains a major need.

Garrett Williams earned the third-highest PFF grade at the position in 2024 but played primarily in the slot. Arizona’s other top three corners all graded outside the top 75. If available at No. 16 overall, Will Johnson or Jahdae Barron would be ideal fits for the Cardinals’ zone-heavy scheme.

The Falcons had the lowest-graded edge unit in the NFL last season and made only a modest addition by signing Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal. Floyd has earned sub-60 PFF grades in each of the past two seasons.

Atlanta hasn’t selected a defensive lineman in the first round since 2016, but that could change this year. With several high-upside edge rushers available, No. 15 overall might be the spot to finally invest in the position.

One of the biggest questions of free agency was whether Ronnie Stanley would return to Baltimore. He answered that by signing a three-year, $60 million deal to stay with the Ravens, giving the team the flexibility to target the best player available at No. 27 rather than forcing a tackle selection.

Still, a new hole emerged on the offensive line with Patrick Mekari signing in Jacksonville. Daniel Faalele is now the only guard with real NFL experience — and he earned just a 61.8 PFF grade last season. Andrew Vorhees is penciled in at left guard but posted a 57.2 grade on 268 snaps in 2024. A player like Tyler Booker could be in play late in the first round.

It’s tough to single out just one defensive need for Buffalo after the unit earned the fifth-worst team defense grade in the NFL last season. But the secondary stands out — the Bills finished with the second-lowest team coverage grade in the league.

Cornerback and safety should be top priorities early and often in this year’s draft.

Carolina added depth next to Derrick Brown by signing Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, but the team still hasn’t addressed its biggest defensive need — finding a true replacement for Brian Burns off the edge.

Jadeveon Clowney is a solid starter, but the Panthers need a long-term option opposite him. Pat Jones II, D.J. Wonnum and D.J. Johnson all finished outside the top 90 in edge defender grades last season. Jalon Walker could be the solution at No. 8 overall.

Chicago Bears: Running back

The Bears completely revamped their interior offensive line by signing Drew Dalman and trading for both Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Next on the agenda for new head coach Ben Johnson could be addressing the backfield, as D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson project more as complementary options than every-down starters.

If Ashton Jeanty falls to No. 10, it’s hard to see Chicago passing on him. Even if he doesn’t, this draft class offers several potential starters at the position well into Day 2.

Outside of Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals have major holes at both edge defender and defensive tackle. Despite Hendrickson leading the NFL in sacks last season, Cincinnati still finished with the seventh-worst pass-rush grade in the league.

Look for the Bengals to target one of the top edge rushers or interior defenders with the No. 17 pick.

Cleveland Browns: Quarterback

As it stands, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco are the only quarterbacks on the Browns’ roster currently healthy enough to start next season. While it’s unlikely Cleveland selects Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 overall, a trade back into the first round could be in play if he begins to slip. If not, look for the Browns to target Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe with the 33rd pick.

The Cowboys let Rico Dowdle walk in free agency and added Javonte Williams on a one-year deal. Since his 2022 ACL tear, Williams hasn’t looked the same — his 63.8 rushing grade is the lowest among all running backs over the past two seasons. Dallas also brought in Miles Sanders, but he’s yet to re-establish himself as a reliable starter.

While Ashton Jeanty may be off the board by pick No. 12, the Cowboys should still be able to land a potential starting-caliber back on Day 2 in what is a deep and talented running back class.

Denver Broncos: Wide Receiver

The Broncos shored up two key defensive needs by bringing in former 49ers Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga at linebacker and safety, respectively. But Denver’s top priority remains unchanged from the start of the offseason: adding another weapon for rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

The Broncos ranked fifth-worst in team receiving grade last season (67.7) and, despite signing Evan Engram at tight end, still lack a true difference-maker at wide receiver. A playmaker like Matthew Golden, Emeka Egbuka or Luther Burden III would be a perfect fit at pick No. 20.

While the Lions have a Defensive Player of the Year contender in Aidan Hutchinson anchoring one side of the line, they still have a pressing need at the opposite edge spot following the release of Za’Darius Smith. Marcus Davenport is the projected starter, but injuries have limited him to just six games over the past two seasons.

Edge rushers like James Pearce Jr. or Donovan Ezeiruaku would be logical targets for Detroit at No. 28 overall as they look to solidify their front four.

The Packers’ receiving corps is deep with complementary pieces, but they lack a true No. 1 target. Jayden Reed led the team in receiving grade last season, but his 71.7 mark ranked just 50th in the league — solid, but not elite.

Green Bay hasn’t drafted a wide receiver in the first round since 2002, but that streak may need to end soon to finally secure a go-to option for Jordan Love.

Entering free agency, the Texans had serious concerns along the interior of their offensive line, but at least they had Laremy Tunsil anchoring the left tackle spot. After trading Tunsil to the Commanders, however, protecting C.J. Stroud is now a major question mark across the board.

Houston could look to solidify that blindside by targeting its left tackle of the future — potentially in a prospect like Josh Simmons — with the No. 25 overall pick.

The Colts bolstered their secondary by signing Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum to matching $60 million deals, and they brought in Daniel Jones on a $14 million contract to compete with Anthony Richardson, making him the NFL’s highest-paid backup.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, Indianapolis could use a dynamic tight end to complement its young receiving corps. The Colts ranked second-to-last in tight end receiving yards last season, and someone like Tyler Warren falling to No. 14 would be a dream scenario. More realistically, Colston Loveland could be the target, or the team could wait until Day 2 to address the position.

The Jaguars shored up their offensive line by adding center Robert Hainsey and guard Patrick Mekari, but their interior defensive line still needs serious attention.

None of Jacksonville’s current defensive tackles ranked inside the top 75 in PFF grade last season. A player like Mason Graham — one of the top interior defenders in the class — would make a lot of sense at No. 5 overall.

While the left side of Kansas City’s offensive line remains a work in progress, the Chiefs are taking a big swing with Jaylon Moore at tackle and banking on Year 2 growth from Kingsley Suamataia as he transitions to guard.

The bigger unknown is who will line up next to Chris Jones on the interior. Prospects like Derrick Harmon or Darius Alexander could be strong options for Kansas City at No. 31 overall.

There were a few directions the Raiders could go, with limited depth behind Jakobi Meyers at receiver and a glaring hole at running back.

But when a team has posted the NFL’s lowest coverage grade since 2020 (32.0) and just lost its top defensive back — Tre'von Moehrig — in free agency, it’s tough to prioritize anything over the secondary. Las Vegas added Jeremy Chinn to solidify strong safety, but upgrades at free safety and cornerback should be high on the draft-day agenda.

Ladd McConkey is currently the only Chargers pass-catcher who poses a consistent threat to defenses. With Joshua Palmer now in Buffalo, Los Angeles is left with a receiving corps of McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Mike Williams — neither of whom cleared a 65.0 PFF grade in 2024. Tight end Will Dissly, meanwhile, has topped out as an average option throughout his career.

The Chargers could look to bolster the group at No. 22 overall with a wideout like Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III or Emeka Egbuka — or reunite Jim Harbaugh with former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.

The Rams have struggled to fill the void left by Jalen Ramsey since trading him to Miami two years ago. None of their current cornerbacks earned a 65.0 PFF grade last season, leaving a clear need in the secondary.

A player like Jahdae Barron could be an ideal fit for Los Angeles’ zone-heavy scheme if he’s available at No. 26.

The left side of Miami’s offensive line is a major concern following Terron Armstead’s retirement. The Dolphins may hope second-year tackle Patrick Paul steps up, but he graded as the fourth-lowest tackle in the league last season. The left guard position is also unsettled, with Liam Eichenberg on a one-year deal and a history of struggles.

Kelvin Banks Jr. would be a home-run selection at No. 13, offering an ideal skill set for Miami’s outside-zone-heavy scheme.

The Vikings bolstered their defensive line by signing Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, but both veterans are over 30, and Allen is coming off consecutive seasons with sub-60.0 PFF grades.

While no longer an urgent need, Minnesota would benefit from injecting youth into its interior. Kenneth Grant would be an ideal fit at No. 24, offering nose tackle upside alongside Hargrave and Allen.

The Patriots invested heavily in their defense this offseason, spending nearly $250 million, but their offense — and Drake Maye’s supporting cast — remains a major concern.

While Morgan Moses fills the void at right tackle, left tackle is still a glaring need. New England also lacks a true No. 1 wideout, with none of its receivers ranking inside the top 50 in PFF grade last season.

Look for the Patriots to target offense with the No. 4 pick, with Travis Hunter, Will Campbell or Tetairoa McMillan all in play.

The Saints enter the draft with one of the league’s most pressing interior defensive line needs. Their unit graded as the fourth-worst in the NFL last season, with all six defensive tackles who played at least 70 snaps earning sub-55.0 PFF grades. Former first-round pick Bryan Bresee has especially struggled, posting a 37.4 grade since 2023, the lowest among 78 qualifying interior defenders.

While it’s unlikely New Orleans targets a defensive tackle at No. 9 overall unless Mason Graham falls, expect the Saints to address the position on Day 2.

Giants owner John Mara made it clear this offseason that finding a franchise quarterback is priority No. 1 — and that the pressure is on for GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to deliver. Even after adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, New York still lacks a long-term answer at the position.

While Shedeur Sanders could be in play at No. 3 overall, the more likely scenario may involve the Giants targeting a quarterback later in the draft.

The Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal, reuniting him with his former college teammate Garrett Wilson — the clear top target in New York’s offense. Beyond Wilson, though, the supporting cast is thin.

After moving on from Davante Adams, the Jets’ current wide receiver group consists of Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley and Irvin Charles. Tight end is also a concern, with Jeremy Ruckert posting sub-60.0 PFF grades in each of his first three seasons. With the No. 7 overall pick, New York should strongly consider a playmaker like Tetairoa McMillan or Tyler Warren to bolster the passing game.

After trading away Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Texans, the defending Super Bowl champions could turn to the draft to find a new box safety, freeing up Reed Blankenship to roam more as a true free safety. If South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori falls to pick No. 32, he’d be an ideal fit. One of the freakiest athletes to come through the position in recent years, Emmanwori could bring a versatile, physical presence to the Eagles’ secondary.

The Steelers made one of the biggest offseason splashes by trading for DK Metcalf and giving him a $150 million contract. The only problem? They don’t know who will be throwing him the ball. Pittsburgh remains in quarterback limbo as it waits on an answer from Aaron Rodgers and currently only has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson under contract.

Even if Rodgers lands in Pittsburgh, he’s 41 years old and far from a long-term solution. The Steelers could look to the draft to find their quarterback of the future, with Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe all potentially in play.

The 49ers have a superstar in Nick Bosa, but depth along the defensive line is a serious concern. On the edge, Sam Okuayinonu and Yetur Gross-Matos ranked 99th and 111th in PFF grade last season. On the interior, Evan Anderson and Jordan Elliott finished 49th and 97th, respectively.

San Francisco could look to bolster both spots early in the draft, especially with such a deep and talented defensive line class.

Seattle Seahawks: Interior offensive line

The Seahawks are undergoing a full-scale offensive overhaul after parting ways with Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. While they’ve made splashy additions — signing Sam Darnold to a $100 million deal and trading for Cooper Kupp — Seattle still needs to address the interior offensive line, which finished as the fifth-lowest-graded unit in 2024.

A versatile lineman like Grey Zabel could be a strong fit, even as early as the No. 18 overall pick.

The Buccaneers patched up their linebacker unit in free agency by re-signing Lavonte David and adding Anthony Walker Jr., but both veterans are short-term fixes. David turns 35 this offseason, and Walker earned the fourth-lowest PFF grade among linebackers in 2024.

Tampa Bay could look to secure a long-term answer in the draft, with Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell likely to be on their radar.

Will Levis is the only quarterback on Tennessee’s roster with meaningful starting experience, but his early career has been marked by inconsistency. Since 2023, his 4.5% turnover-worthy play rate ranks as the fourth-worst among quarterbacks.

After bolstering their offensive line with the additions of Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler, the Titans appear poised to draft Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, giving them a potential long-term solution under center.

Washington Commanders: Edge defender

The Commanders have taken big strides to upgrade their offense this offseason, trading for wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Now, their focus should shift to a defense that finished with the second-worst PFF grade in the league last season. The edge rusher position remains a glaring need, with Dorance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise Jr. currently penciled in as starters. Targeting one of the top edge defenders at No. 29 overall would be a smart move to help balance out the roster.