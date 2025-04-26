2025 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys headline teams with A+ grades: All three franchises landed multiple impact players and crushed value compared to the PFF Big Board.

San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings land at the bottom: Questionable decisions in value and roster fit leave both NFC teams with the lowest draft grades from the weekend.

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books. After a flurry of selections from Thursday to Saturday, 256 players were selected to join the NFL. With that, we give you our full draft recap, with analysis on each team’s day and every notable selection made during the weekend.

For more information on the players your favorite team drafted, it’s not too late to get the 2025 NFL Draft Guide, which includes expanded scouting reports, unique advanced data, PFF grades and much more.

Click here to jump to a team:

ARZ | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS

1 (16): DI Walter Nolen, Mississippi

Nolen — The Cardinals add another extremely talented player to amplify their defensive front. As a plus run defender, Nolen earned the second-highest PFF run-defense grade in the FBS this past season (91.6). The seventh-ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board will instantly upgrade an Arizona defense that ranked 27th in EPA allowed per rush in 2024.

2 (47): CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Johnson — A tough injury cut Johnson’s 2024 campaign short and sent his draft stock tumbling. However, he did prove his level of talent across his tenure at Michigan. His 57.2 passer rating allowed into his coverage across the last three seasons charted in the 94th percentile. Pairing Johnson with breakout cornerback Garrett Williams will upgrade a coverage unit that allowed the sixth-highest EPA per dropback.

3 (78): EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon

Burch — Burch played the fewest pass-rushing snaps of his career in 2024 but logged a career-high 10 sacks. His 81.3 PFF pass-rushing grade and 15.7% pass-rush win rate are good numbers, and he brings scheme versatility with great size and length to play multiple positions on the defensive line.

4 (115): LB Cody Simon, Ohio State

Simon — Cody Simon was highly productive at Ohio State. A rotational player for much of his career, Simon took on a full-time role in 2024 and more than delivered. He carried a 90.6 PFF run-defense grade, an 80.6 PFF pass-rushing grade and a 72.7 PFF coverage grade, culminating in an 87.7 overall PFF grade. The Cardinals are thin at linebacker so Simon could see playing time sooner rather than later.

5 (174): CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Burke — The Cardinals continue to add much-needed depth and talent to their cornerback group. Burke was one of the best zone coverage cornerbacks in the draft class, posting an 81.0 zone-coverage grade in 2024.

6 (211): G Hayden Cooper, Texas

Cooper — The Cardinals select a guard in Conner, who earned a 72.5 PFF overall grade in 2024. He was at his best in pass protection, giving up zero sacks on 617 pass-blocking snaps last season.

7 (225): S Kitan Crawford, Nevada

Crawford — Crawford recorded an 88.5 PFF coverage grade in 2024. He logged 1,010 special teams snaps in college, too. With the depth the Cardinals have at safety, Crawford might be limited to special teams duties as a rookie.

1 (15): LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

Walker — Walker brings natural athleticism at off-ball linebacker and edge rusher, providing a versatile defender to a Falcons defense in need of impact playmakers. Atlanta ranked 31st in pass-rush win rate (34.2%) and 29th in total quarterback pressures (230) in 2024, likely resulting in Walker finding a home on the edge. He earned an 83.0-plus PFF pass rush grade in each of the past two seasons.

1 (26): ED James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Pearce — The Falcons trade up into the first round to double up on athletic pass-rushers, as Pearce was the fastest defensive lineman at the NFL combine. Pearce defeats blocks exceedingly well, generating a 23.0% pass-rush win rate while also sporting an 84.1 run-defense grade. The Falcons had one of the worst pass-rushing defensive lines in the NFL in 2024 but immediately improved that tonight.

3 (96): S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Watts — The Falcons again trade up to acquire a potential impact defender. Watts profiles as one of the best ball-hawking safeties in the class, showcasing excellent anticipation and football IQ. He racked up six interceptions in 2024, on his way to an 89.0 PFF coverage grade.

4 (118): S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

Bowman — In an interesting move, the Falcons double up on safety after taking Xavier Watts with their previous selection. Bowman flies around the secondary and will form an interesting trio with Watts and Jessie Bates. Tackling has been an issue for Bowman, though, as he has missed roughly a quarter of his tackle attempts in all four years of his collegiate career.

7 (218): T Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

Nelson — At 6-foot-7 and 316 pounds, Nelson is on the leaner side for his size, but his production has been very consistent over the past four seasons, earning a PFF grade of at least 71.7 each year as a starter. He particularly excels in outside zone as a run blocker and posted an 85.4 run-blocking grade in that scheme a season ago.

Baltimore Ravens: A

1 (27): S Malaki Starks, Georgia

Starks — The Ravens let the board fall to them and take the best available player on the PFF Big Board. Starks has positional versatility that allows Kyle Hamilton to be a movable chess piece. His 85.6 run-defense grade was one of the best in the draft class, while his 8.1% missed tackle rate was one of the lowest in the class. Starks brings high-level football intelligence and great anticipation to make plays on the ball in coverage.

2 (59): ED Mike Green, Marshall

Green — Green’s off-the-field concerns led to his slide in the draft, but from an on-field perspective, he has the talent to be one of the biggest steals. He earned 90.0-plus grades in each of the past two seasons and dominated a lower level of competition. Green recorded 17 sacks in 2024, posting a 20.2% pass-rush win rate and a 9.4% run-stop rate.

3 (91): T Emery Jones Jr., LSU

Jones — The Ravens address depth concerns on their interior offensive line with Jones. While he is still a raw player and didn’t generate overly impressive PFF grades at LSU, it may be due in large part to playing out of position at tackle. His long arms and good anchor in pass protection led to a 67.4 PFF pass-blocking grade, showing his potential.

4 (129): LB Teddy Buchanan, California

Buchanan — Buchanan had one year as a starter at Cal after four years at UC Davis. He was a balanced linebacker, finishing with a PFF grade between 72.0-76.0 in run defense, coverage and pass rushing. While he was an off-ball linebacker, he was experienced at blitzing, rushing the passer at least nine times in most of his games last season. The Ravens lost both of their backup linebackers in Malik Harrison and Chris Board in free agency, so Buchanan is slated to be their top backup behind Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson.

5 (141): OT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M

Vinson — Vinson is likely to slide inside to guard at the next level after playing tackle at Alabama A&M. He posted an 81.7 pass-blocking grade last season while allowing just 10 total pressures.

6 (177): CB Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan

Kone — Kone allowed a completion on just 45.7% of throws that tested his coverage last season. He forced eight incompletions and tallied one interception while allowing just one touchdown.

6 (186): K Tyler Loop, Arizona

Loop — Loop hit on six of his nine 50-plus-yard field-goal attempts in 2024. He did miss two extra points and a field goal under 30 yards, though.

6 (203): WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado

Wester — Wester needs to add bulk to his frame, but he still managed a 66.7% contested catch rate in 2024 while also earning an 81.5 receiving grade against man coverage.

6 (210): DI Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech

Peebles — Peebles is an instinctive, finesse interior pass rusher, and the Ravens will find a role for him. He produced an outstanding 91.2 true pass set pass-rush grade and a 17.8% pass-rush win rate in 2024.

6 (212): CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers

Longerbeam — Longerbeam is a quick slot cornerback who forced 11 incompletions in 2024. When targeted in coverage, opposing passers posted just a 78.0 passer rating.

7 (243): G Garrett Dellinger, LSU

Dellinger — Dellinger is the fourth LSU offensive lineman drafted this weekend. Despite playing just 268 pass-blocking snaps due to injury, he surrendered only three total pressures and did not allow a sack.

1 (30): CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Hairston — Hairston recorded an 81.8 overall PFF grade in 2023 and looked poised for a leap in 2024 but missed most of the season due to injury. The Bills needed a high-caliber cornerback opposite Christian Benford, and Hairston provides that for them due to his solid tackling ability and good length at the position. He profiles well as a zone-heavy cornerback with high-level athleticism.

2 (41): Dl T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

Sanders — The Bills get a 3-technique who has the ability to shoot gaps with an explosive first step and lateral quickness. Sanders improved his PFF pass-rushing grade in each of the last three seasons at South Carolina, culminating in an 81.9 pass-rush grade in 2024 and 33 quarterback pressures. He’ll fit nicely into a Bills defense that relies on its front four to get home.

3 (72): EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Jackson — The Bills continue to add pieces to rebuild their defense ahead of the 2025 season. Jackson is a fundamentally sound player with alluring length and surprising cornering ability for a player of his size. He can line up inside or outside, and he finished the 2024 season with an 83.0 PFF grade.

4 (109): DI Deone Walker, Kentucky

Walker — Walker is one of the largest players in this year’s class at 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds, but he plays with more finesse than his size would suggest. He had an impressive 2023 season (80.6 PFF grade) that boosted his draft stock, but he wasn’t able to build on that last year at Kentucky, earning a 71.2 PFF grade. The Bills clearly emphasized adding bodies along the defensive line, with their last three selections all spent on the trenches.

5 (170): S Jordan Hancock, Ohio State

Hancock — The Bills have now spent their first five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on the defensive side of the ball. Hancock was the No. 151 player on the PFF Big Board, making this a strong value pick. He earned an 82.2 PFF coverage grade over the past two seasons.

5 (173): TE Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech

Hawes — The Bills draft the best run-blocking tight end in this class with Jackson Hawes. After three seasons at Yale, Hawes played one year of FBS football and finished the season with a 74.7 run-blocking grade last year.

6 (177): CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

Strong — Strong is an excellent fit for the Bills’ zone scheme. He earned a 73.3 PFF coverage grade in zone and allowed just 46.6% of balls into his coverage to be completed last year.

6 (206): T Chase Lundt, Connecticut

Lundt — Lundt excelled in Connecticut’s zone-blocking scheme, earning an 88.2 grade on zone runs. He also surrendered just one quarterback hit and no sacks in pass protection in 2024.

7 (240): WR Kaden Prather, Maryland

Prather — Despite Prather’s good size, he posted just a 35.3% contested catch rate in 2024. He did, however, drop just one pass last season.

1 (8): WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

McMillan — The Panthers continue to build around Bryce Young, who led the NFL in big-time throws from Week 8 through the end of the regular season. Now, he has another downfield target. McMillan has been one of the most productive receivers in college football over the past two seasons, ranking in the 85th percentile or better among qualifying NCAA wideouts in receiving grade versus single coverage, yards per route run and contested-catch rate.

2 (51): ED Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Scourton — The Panthers trade up the board for an opportunity to add much-needed firepower on the defensive side of the ball. Scourton, the 29th-ranked player on the PFF Big Board, has an alluring combination of size and pass-rush moves, as well as the versatility to play in 3-4 or 4-3 fronts. Over the past two seasons, his 91.7 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets charted in the 94th percentile.

3 (77): ED Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

Umanmielen — The Panthers moved up to target some pass-rush help with the selection of Umanmielen. The Ole Miss product was the No. 50 overall player on the PFF Big Board, and his 91.1 PFF grade ranked sixth among players at the position in 2024.

4 (114): RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia

Etienne — At 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Trevor Etienne, brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, is stoutly built and it showed on tape, as he forced 30 missed tackles on 126 rushing attempts. Despite missing time throughout various points of the season, Etienne still managed to rush for nine touchdowns while putting the ball on the ground only once. With Chuba Hubbard’s emergence this past season, Etienne provides Carolina with a power back who can spell him in short-yardage situations.

4 (122): S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Ransom — Carolina continues to address areas of need on their defense by selecting Ransom after already adding a couple of edge defenders in previous rounds. The Panthers ranked 31st last season in explosive pass percentage allowed at 17.6% overall and now add to their secondary.

5 (140): DI Cam'Ron Jackson, Florida

Jackson — Ranked No. 130 on the PFF Big Board, Jackson is a massive presence who can control the point of attack against the run. He posted an 80.9 run-defense grade last season along with a 9.3% run-stop rate.

5 (163): TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Evans — Evans dominated defenders with the ball in the air in 2024, posting an impressive 72.7% contested-catch rate.

6 (208): WR Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado

Horn — Horn earned a 65.1 receiving grade last season while averaging 11.9 yards per reception.

1 (10): TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Loveland — This pick shows that first-year head coach Ben Johnson already has his fingerprints on Chicago’s team-building philosophy. Pairing Loveland with Cole Kmet gives the Bears significant personnel flexibility. Loveland is a polished receiving tight end and ranked in the 96th percentile in receiving yards per route run at the position this past season. Caleb Williams now has plenty of weapons to work with in D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, Kmet and Loveland.

2 (39): WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Burden — Chicago is doing everything in its power to set Caleb Williams up for success, giving him two pass-catching weapons with their first two selections. Burden wasn’t able to match his 2023 production (1,212 yards and nine touchdowns) last year at Missouri, but he still has a strong case for being the most dangerous wide receiver in this class after the catch (third among Power 4 wide receivers in yards after the catch over the last two seasons).

2 (56): T Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

Trapilo — Trapilo started at left tackle for Boston College in 2022 before becoming the right tackle in 2023 and 2024. Trapilo brings massive length and size to the position and has NFL bloodlines with his father playing in the NFL. He allowed just two sacks the past two years with an 80.5 pass blocking grade in 2024.

2 (62): Dl Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

Turner — Turner graded better in 2023, which is the same thing that can be said about that entire Texas A&M defensive line. Boasting a 76.6 overall PFF grade in 2023, Turner has positional versatility, as he played all along the defensive spots in college. Turner plays with a high-motor and has active hands, and his 7.9% run-stop rate was a bright spot in 2024.

4 (132): LB Ruben Hyppolite II, Maryland

Hyppolite — Hyppolite îs a fast but undersized linebacker. He logged 425 career special teams snaps, and that is likely where he will feature for the Bears.

5 (169): CB Zah Frazier, UTSA

Frazier — Frazier enjoyed a breakout year in 2024, posting an 85.9 PFF overall grade in his first season as a full-time starter in college. He was tested 38 times in coverage, allowing just 18 catches while picking off six balls and forcing eight incompletions.

6 (195): G Luke Newman, Michigan State

Newman — After two FCS All-American seasons at Holy Cross, Newman was able to make a smooth transition to the Big Ten. Despite the jump in competition, Newman was up to the challenge, as he didn’t have a single game where his PFF grade went below 60.0.

7 (233): RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

Monangai — Monangai almost seeks out defenders in his run style, gaining 862 rush yards after contact in 2024. In 2023, Monangai earned an excellent 92.5 PFF overall grade, though he came back down to earth in 2024 with a 77.3 mark.

Cincinnati Bengals: C

1 (16): ED Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Stewart — While Stewart’s pass-rush production (67.2 PFF pass-rush grade) leaves something to be desired, he is an incredibly high-potential athlete off the edge. His 88.2 PFF run-defense grade last season will get him on the field early and provide him with a solid floor as he further develops, potentially into Trey Hendrickson’s successor.

2 (49): LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

Knight — The Bengals continue to invest in the defensive side of the ball after struggling to keep teams out of the end zone this past season. Although Knight is one of the oldest prospects (25 years old), he showcased maturity at the linebacker position with good processing speed and sound tackling. He’s an all-around linebacker, evidenced by his 74.0-plus PFF grade against the run (85.4), in coverage (74.9) and as a pass rusher (78.5).

3 (81): G Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

Fairchild — Another Georgia guard comes off the board in Fairchild, who allowed just one sack in his college career. He earned an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 and provides the Bengals with, at a minimum, a good depth piece on the interior offensive line, if not a potential starter to protect Joe Burrow in the future.

4 (119): LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

Carter — Carter has been at the center of the Clemson defense each of the last three seasons, yet he hasn’t quite hit the heights of his 2022 sophomore season. While he set a career high in PFF run-defense grade this past season (81.9), the rest of his grading falls far short of what he was able to accomplish two seasons prior. Carter will compete with fellow 2025 draftee Demetrius Knight Jr. for playing time alongside Germaine Pratt.

5 (153): T Jalen Rivers, Miami (FL)

Rivers — Rivers was the No. 143-ranked player on the PFF Big Board. He had a PFF pass-blocking grade of 78.8 and true pass set grade of 68.8. He goes to Cincinnati, where he will look to compete for playing time behind current starting tackles Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr.

6 (193): RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

Brooks — Brooks has been one of the most productive running backs in all of college football the last two seasons, rushing for over 3,100 yards and 27 touchdowns during that stretch. At 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds, he’s built like a rock and is tough to bring down, as he forced a whopping 98 missed tackles in 2023. He should form an interesting pairing with Chase Brown in the Cincinnati backfield.

1 (5): DI Mason Graham, Michigan

Graham — It’s not the Abdul Carter–Myles Garrett pairing that was often discussed in the lead-up to the draft, but Garrett still gets a high-end talent added next to him on the defensive line after the trade back. Graham’s production at Michigan is hard to ignore. He posted overall grades above 90.0 in 2023 and 2024, including a nation-best 92.6 run-defense grade among interior defensive linemen last season.

2 (33): LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

Schwesinger — After moving back to select Mason Graham in Round 1, Cleveland went back to the defense at the top of Round 2 with Schwesinger. The UCLA LB is a high-end athlete who was the highest-graded blitzer in the draft class at the position (90.0 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024). The Browns continue to add talented players into the middle of their defense, which was already the projected strength of their team heading into 2025.

2 (36): RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Judkins — The Browns were getting linked to the other Ohio State running back, TreVeyon Henderson, at the top of the second round, but instead, they took his running mate four picks later. Judkins is a powerful north-south runner with good contact balance and tackle-breaking ability, coming off a 2024 season where he earned a 90.0 PFF rushing grade and broke 43 tackles on 193 carries.

3 (67): TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Fannin — Fannin was ridiculously productive in 2024 — he just gets open and churns out yards after the catch. The Bowling Green product earned a 95.9 PFF grade last season, the best mark among all tight ends in this class.

3 (94): QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Gabriel — Despite being a significant size outlier (5-foot-11, 205 lbs) for an NFL quarterback, Gabriel found starts at three different schools over his six college seasons. Over that span, he managed to secure solid grading metrics, amassing 80.0-plus PFF passing grades in five seasons. He now joins a quarterback room with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

4 (126): RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

Sampson — Cleveland continues to revamp its backfield in this draft, landing Dylan Sampson, who was the 55th prospect on the PFF Big Board. Pairing Sampson with Quinshon Judkins provides the Browns with two elite collegiate running backs who have a knack for forcing missed tackles. Sampson’s 70 missed tackles forced on rushing attempts alone were the eighth-most among all FBS running backs last season.

5 (144): QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Sanders — This is certainly a surprising pick, not only because of Sanders’ “slide” but also because the Browns selected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel yesterday. Last year, Sanders posted the second-best adjusted completion percentage in the class at 81.8% and the third-best turnover-worthy play rate at 1.3%.

1 (12): G Tyler Booker, Alabama

Booker — Zack Martin’s retirement in March left a hole on the Cowboys’ interior offensive line. Booker, the 48th-ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board, profiles as a bit of a reach but a talent who fills a definite need up front in Dallas. The Alabama guard earned an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, which will provide an instant boost to a Cowboys offense that ranked 23rd in PFF pass-blocking grade (62.1) this past season.

2 (44): ED Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Ezeiruaku — Situated at 17 on the PFF Big Board, Ezeiruaku profiles as a significant value for the Cowboys here. The Boston College standout maintains a solid grading profile, particularly against true pass sets, where he clocked the most snaps of any edge rusher in the 2025 class (196), earning a 90.7 PFF pass-rushing grade and a 25.8% pass rush win rate.

3 (76): CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

Revel — Shavon Revel was the No. 44 player on the PFF Big Board, so his selection represents great value for the Cowboys at No. 76. Revel is a tall outside corner with back-to-back seasons with coverage grades above 80 (80.5 in 2023 and 84.0 in 2024).

5 (149): RB Jaydon Blue, Texas

Blue — The Cowboys finally address the running back position and get solid value with Jaydon Blue. After two seasons being stuck behind elite running back talent at Texas, Blue got his chance to be the featured back. Blue struggled with fumbles a bit, putting the ball on the ground four times while losing three of them. However, he showcased some elusiveness, forcing 37 missed tackles on 140 rushing attempts.

5 (152): LB Shemar James, Florida

James — The Cowboys have question marks at the linebacker spot, and Shemar James brings a lot of experience to the table, logging over 1,000 career snaps over three seasons, though with mixed results. His PFF coverage grade dropped to 46.5 last season after he posted an impressive 75.2 figure in 2023. On the other hand, he set a career high with a 68.4 PFF run-defense grade in his final year, registering 14 run stops and forcing a fumble.

6 (204): T Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

Cornelius — In three seasons as a starter, Cornelius allowed just four total sacks and 35 pressures on 1,466 pass-blocking snaps.

7 (217): DI Jay Toia, UCLA

Toia — At 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, Toia is very difficult to move, as evidenced by his 70.0 run-defense grade this past season. He still has work to do as a pass rusher, but his 22 total pressures in 2024 nearly tripled his combined total from the previous three years.

7 (239): RB Phil Mafah, Clemson

Mafah — The Cowboys select a big power back in Mafah, who provides an option in short-yardage situations. He gained 3.24 yards after contact per attempt in 2024.

7 (247): DI Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland

Denver Broncos: B

1 (20): CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Barron — Denver opts to build upon a strength, pairing one of the best cornerbacks in college football, Barron, with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II. The versatile coverage defender — the highest-graded cornerback in college football last season (91.1) with at least 400 coverage snaps — is a natural zone defender with incredible instincts and can slot in at any position in the secondary.

2 (60): RB R.J. Harvey, UCF

Harvey — Head coach Sean Payton gets his Alvin Kamara in Harvey. The dynamic back shows incredible contact balance and forced 69 missed tackles as a runner in 2024. With elite change-of-direction ability and a great first step, Harvey earned a PFF grade of 82.3 or better in three straight seasons while racking up 43 touchdowns over the past two years.

3 (74): WR Pat Bryant, Illinois

Bryant — Bryant is a big receiver at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. He lacks the top-tier athletic qualities to be a Day 1 outside option, but he possesses a strong build, good hands and reliable blocking to make him a rotational X wideout. Bryant’s 84.5 receiving grade ranked 24th at the position in 2024.

3 (101): ED Sai'vion Jones, LSU

Jones — Jones, a natural fit in odd fronts, will provide the Broncos’ defense with length and a relentless motor. Although he lacks refinement as a pass rusher, his 15.1% pass-rush win rate could very well earn him a rotational spot at several spots as he further develops.

4 (134): ED Quandarrius Robinson, Alabama

Robinson — Robinson is an effective pass rusher and represents good value in the fourth round for the Broncos. He earned an elite 90.3 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024.

6 (216): P Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

Crawshaw — Crawshaw placed 27 punts inside the 20-yard line in 2024 but will need to improve his average hang time of 4.21 seconds at the NFL level. He averaged 45.8 yards per punt last season.

7 (241): TE Caleb Lohner, Utah

Lohner — Lohner played just 43 receiving snaps in 2024 and caught only five passes — but four went for touchdowns, including three contested catches. A dual-sport athlete who also played basketball, Lohner gives Sean Payton a Jimmy Graham-style tight end for the red zone.

1 (28): DI Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Williams — It was inevitable that the Lions were going defensive line, and they didn’t disappoint with a run-stuffing tackle. Williams’ 88.6 PFF run-defense grade was one of the best of the class, as was his 7.8% run-stop rate. While he doesn’t win as a pass-rusher consistently, he fits the Lions' need for pocket pushers from the interior to let Aidan Hutchinson clean up on the edge. While he has the frame to play 3-technique, he likely fits better as a nose tackle for the Lions.

2 (57): G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Ratledge — The Lions beef up their already stellar offensive line with three-year starter Ratledge. He fits Detroit’s style as a powerful downhill blocker who also shows good, light feet in pass protection. Ratledge allowed just two sacks over three years and gave up only seven total pressures in his senior season. His 77.3 pass-blocking grade ranked above the 70th percentile nationally.

3 (70): WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas

TeSlaa — TeSlaa is a big-bodied wide receiver at 6-foot-4 and 217 pounds who can help round out the Lions’ wide receiver room. The Arkansas product is a sure-handed receiver who didn’t drop a pass in 2024. His size, explosiveness and sure hands give him a starting-caliber ceiling as a “big slot” option with developmental upside.

5 (171): G Miles Frazier, LSU

Frazier — Frazier was the No. 128-ranked player on the PFF Big Board. He was one of the more effective pass-blocking guards in the SEC, finishing the season with an 88.0 pass-blocking grade and allowing no sacks all year.

6 (196): ED Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State

Hassanein — Hassanein has had one of the more unusual paths to getting selected. Born in Egypt, he didn’t pick up football until late in his high school career. He may be a bit raw as a result, but he was highly productive in his senior season. He converted 10 of his 63 pressures into sacks while also recording 18 run stops en route to helping Boise State reach the College Football Playoff.

7 (230): S Dan Jackson, Georgia

Jackson — The Lions add safety depth and a special teams contributor. Jackson allowed only a 56.3 passer rating into his coverage in 2024. He is one of the better special teams players in the class, finishing this past season with an 88.7 special teams grade.

7 (244): WR Dominic Lovett, Georgia

Lovett — Lovett played primarily out of the slot for Georgia in 2024, catching 59 passes for 604 yards, with 360 of those yards coming after the catch.

1 (23): WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Golden — Golden clocked the fastest time at the NFL Combine, and the Packers continue to give quarterback Jordan Love weapons to distribute the ball to. Don’t think of Golden as a speedster, though. He showed impressive ability to defeat press coverage with active hands while showcasing excellent body control on off-target passes. He dropped just four passes in 2024 and was one of the best in the class with a 61.1% contested catch rate.

2 (54): T Anthony Belton, NC State

Belton — Belton is a large and powerful offensive tackle who spent his first few seasons at the JUCO level before transferring to NC State. A three-year starter for the Wolfpack, he shows good ability to reach the second level and uses his size and strength to anchor well against bull rushes. His 87.3 pass-blocking grade ranked among the best in the nation, as he allowed just 11 total pressures in 2024.24.

3 (87): WR Savion Williams, TCU

Williams — Williams brings excellent size and measurables to the wide receiver position, in addition to experience as a kick returner. While he did drop eight passes in 2024, he was the best receiver in the class in contested catch rate (88.9%).

4 (124): ED Barryn Sorrell, Texas

Sorrell — Green Bay adds depth to its defensive front with Sorrell, who improved each season at Texas. Sorrell’s 48 total pressures were the most on the Longhorns' defense last season.

4 (159): ED Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

Oliver — An injury cut Oliver’s 2024 season short after switching back to his more natural position on the edge, where Oklahoma State experimented with him more off the ball in 2023. In his career, Oliver created pressure on 16.8% of his pass-rushing snaps.

6 (198): DI Warren Brinson, Georgia

Brinson — Brinson has seen his role increase in every year of his five-year tenure at Georgia, peaking at 405 snaps this past season. His best season came in 2023, though, as he carried an 80.5 run-defense grade and a 74.2 pass-rush grade while recording 22 pressures, all career-bests.

7 (237): CB Micah Robinson, Tulane

Robinson — Robinson, who transferred in 2024 to Tulane from Furman, excelled at defending the run. He made eight run stops in 2024 while not missing a tackle.

7 (250): T John Williams, Cincinnati

Williams —

Houston Texans: B

2 (34): WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Higgins — Higgins was one of the few receivers at the top of this draft class with ideal ‘X’ receiver size at 6’4” and 215 pounds, and he added to that physical profile with strong testing across the board at the NFL Combine. He profiles as a reliable possession receiver who dropped just three of his 209 targets over the past two seasons at Iowa State. It's not their biggest need along the OL, but adding another weapon for C.J. Stroud makes a lot of sense given Stefon Diggs’ departure and Tank Dell coming off a major injury.

2 (48): OL Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Ersery — The Texans’ offensive line offseason overhaul continues here with the Ersery addition. Over the last two seasons, Ersery showcased an explosive first step and quick feet, allowing him to significantly impact zone-blocking schemes, where his 89.5 PFF grade charted in the 84th percentile.

3 (79): WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Noel — Noel brings strength and athleticism to the slot for the Texans. He earned an 81.7 PFF receiving grade with 2.62 yards per route run in 2024, showing good body control on off-target passes and looking explosive with the ball in his hands.

3 (97): CB Jaylin Smith, USC

Smith — Houston continues to add to a strong secondary. Although Smith posted a career-best 82.5 PFF coverage grade on this outside in 2024, he profiles as a solid option in the slot. He allowed just 0.90 yards per coverage snap and a 59.8 passer rating when targeted this past season.

4 (116): RB Jo'Quavious Marks, USC

Marks — After spending four years as a regular member of the Mississippi State backfield, Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks transferred to USC, where he set career highs in PFF rushing grade (85.9), overall PFF grade (83.4), rushing yards (1,154) and missed tackles forced (34). On 622 career collegiate carries, Marks fumbled only once. Marks joins a backfield that features Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce as the Texans continue to load up on offense in this draft.

6 (187): S Jaylen Reed, Penn State

Reed — This is a good value pick, with the Texans securing PFF’s 134th-ranked prospect at No. 187. Reed is a physical, downhill box safety who earned an 80.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

6 (197): QB Graham Mertz, Florida

Mertz — After a long career as Wisconsin’s starter, Mertz spent the past two seasons at the helm in Gainesville with mixed results. In his final season, he struggled to fend off freshman phenom DJ Lagway before a Week 7 ACL tear ended his college career. Aside from a bad opening game against Miami, Mertz had been throwing the ball well, as he didn’t have a PFF passing grade below 76.0 in any of the four games he played.

7 (224): DI Kyonte Hamilton, Rutgers

Hamilton — Despite being a regular part of Rutgers’ defensive rotation over the past few seasons, it wasn’t until 2024 that he truly stood out, posting a PFF grade of 81.3. He was particularly dominant against UCLA in Week 8, recording six pressures and two sacks with a 92.0 pass-rush grade.

7 (254): TE Luke Lachey, Iowa

Lachey — Lachey comes in at 6-foot-6 and posted vertical and broad jump results above the 75th percentile at the tight end position. He wasn’t overly productive at Iowa, with just 362 receiving yards on 265 routes over the past two seasons.

1 (14): TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Warren — Tyler Warren is everything NFL offenses look for at tight end: a do-it-all player with day-one impact in the run and pass games. The Penn State standout earned an impressive 93.4 PFF receiving grade this past season with incredible efficiency, having averaged 2.78 yards per route run (97th percentile). Anthony Richardson now has a full complement of playmakers to roll with into the 2025 campaign.

2 (45): ED J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Tuimoloau — After losing Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, the Colts had a void to fill off the edge. Tuimoloau profiles as a high-floor defender with strong leg drive and a fearless approach to playing the run. His 87.3 PFF run-defense grade will fit in well with a Colts defense that produced the third-highest team run-defense grade (75.8) in the NFL last season.

3 (80): CB Justin Walley, Minnesota

Walley — Walley brings good experience and profiles best as a zone-coverage cornerback. He forced 10 incompletions in 2024 and posted a 71.3 PFF coverage grade. He also allowed just one touchdown and a 57.8 passer rating when targeted.

4 (127): T Jalen Travis, Iowa State

Travis — Travis is a huge offensive tackle at 6-foot-8 and 339 pounds. He was the starting left tackle for Iowa State last season after transferring from Princeton. He was excellent in pass protection, never allowing three or more pressures, but he earned only a 58.5 run-blocking grade. He will compete for the backup spot behind established veterans Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith.

5 (151): RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State

Giddens — Giddens was the No. 96-ranked player on the PFF Big Board. He posted a PFF rushing grade of 84.0 or higher in each of the past two seasons and a grade above 80.0 on both zone and gap runs in 2024. He will look to carve out a role behind Jonathan Taylor in the Colts' backfield.

6 (189): QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Leonard — Leonard will need to improve his throw-to-throw consistency to develop into an NFL starter, but he does provide value as a dual threat and earned a 91.6 deep PFF passing grade in 2024.

6 (190): DI Tim Smith, Alabama

Smith — Smith will provide depth and versatility for the Colts’ defensive line. His lack of explosion suggests he won’t be a plus pass rusher, as his pass-rush win rate was never above 8.0% in a season.

7 (232): S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin

Wohler — Wohler boasted an elite 90.0 coverage grade over the past two seasons. He is a sound tackler, with three straight seasons of 77.0-plus PFF tackling grades. Wohler also logged 452 career special teams snaps.

1 (2): WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Hunter — Jacksonville got aggressive to move up for the No. 1 overall player on the PFF Big Board. Hunter earned PFF receiving and coverage grades of at least 89.0 this past season while logging more than 1,500 snaps across 13 games. It remains to be seen how much the Jaguars will lean into his versatility, but Hunter’s rare ability to make a legitimate impact on both sides of the ball was enticing enough for them to trade up and secure the best prospect in this year’s draft.

3 (88): CB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane

Ransaw — Ransaw brings positional versatility to the Jaguars’ secondary, with experience in the slot and outside. His 2023 tape was better (86.3 PFF overall grade), but he showcased impressive ball skills in 2024 (26.1% incompletion rate). A sure tackler and a strong run defender, he could also get playing time as a box safety.

3 (89): OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

Milum — Milum’s data profile is arguably the best in the class, as he graded in the 97th percentile or better in PFF pass- and run-blocking grade. His 92.9 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets was best in the class, as he didn’t allow a single sack in the last three seasons.

4 (104): RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

Tuten — After moving up to add another playmaker at wide receiver alongside Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville adds a high-end athlete to the backfield in Bhayshul Tuten. His 4.32-second 40-yard dash ranks in the 99th percentile among running backs, and he forced 0.34 missed tackles per attempt in 2024, one of the highest marks in the nation. Tuten is a big-play threat every time he touches the football.

4 (107): LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

Kiser — Kiser should be an early contributor on special teams for Jacksonville and profiles as a solid depth option behind the Jaguars’ projected starters. He earned PFF run-defense grades above 80.0 in each of the past five seasons at Notre Dame and rarely misses tackles.

6 (194): ED Jalen McLeod, Auburn

McLeod — After spending three years at Appalachian State, McLeod transferred to Auburn and continued to maintain a high level of production, peaking this past season with an 89.1 PFF overall grade and a 90.7 pass-rush grade. He was also strong against the run, putting up an 85.7 run-defense grade with 22 run stops.

6 (200): S Rayuan Lane III, Navy

Lane — Our first service academy 2025 draft pick, Lane was highly productive from the safety position, posting an 84.8 PFF grade that was aided by an 88.9 coverage grade. This past season, Lane recorded a career-best 20.9% forced incompletion percentage.

7 (221): C Jonah Monheim, USC

Monheim — Jonah Monheim is about as versatile a player as there is in this draft, having logged more than 800 snaps at left tackle, right tackle and center, along with nearly 400 snaps at right guard. That level of versatility makes him a strong value pick in the seventh round.

7 (236): RB LeQuint Allen, Syracuse

Allen — Allen projects as a third-down back in the NFL, racking up 107 receptions over the last two seasons. He’s been capable in pass protection as well, earning an 80.7 pass-blocking grade in 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs: A

1 (32): T Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Simmons — After watching Patrick Mahomes get pressured over 40% of the time in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs look to give their franchise quarterback some time to do what he does best. Simmons is coming off a season-ending knee injury but showed impressive movement skills, flexibility and balance at the left tackle position. He allowed just one sack the past two years and posted an 82.2 true pass set pass-blocking grade in 2024.

2 (63): Dl Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

Norman-Lott — Norman-Lott was arguably the best true pass-rushing defensive tackle in this draft class. His 18.9% pass-rush win rate led the nation, and his 88.3 true pass set pass-rush grade ranked above the 95th percentile. Norman-Lott plays with violence and speed and should provide the Chiefs with another pass-rushing force to rotate into their lineup.

3 (66): ED Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

Gillotte — The Chiefs have bolstered the trenches with their first-, second- and third-round picks. Gillotte is an effective pass rusher, earning an 89.9 pass-rush grade in 2024. He is also a stout run defender, who posted run-defense grades of 84.8 and 78.0 in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

3 (85): CB Nohl Williams, Cal

Williams — The Chiefs love their press-man cornerbacks, and Williams fits that mold. His length and physicality are exactly what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo looks for in his defensive backs. His seven interceptions in 2024 powered his 80.0 PFF overall grade.

4 (133): WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

Royals — Royals can play inside or outside and brings some depth to the Chiefs’ wide receiver group. The No. 60 overall player on the PFF Big Board earned an 80.6 PFF receiving grade in 2024.

5 (156): LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

Bassa — Bassa began his career at Oregon as a safety before making more of an impact as an off-ball linebacker. Throughout his career, he’s shown a good ability as an effective blitzer, which fits very well within Spagnuolo’s defensive scheme.

2 (228): RB Brashard Smith, SMU

Smith — The Chiefs get an offensive weapon and a tremendous value with Brashard Smith. He is a former wide receiver who transitioned to running back at SMU, and his receiving chops showed up in his 90.8 PFF receiving grade in 2024. Kansas City can get creative with his usage.

Las Vegas Raiders: A

1 (6): RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Jeanty — The Raiders needed a difference-maker at running back after finishing with just a 57.9 PFF rushing grade last season, the worst mark in the NFL. Jeanty certainly qualifies. His 152 missed tackles forced were nearly 50 more than any other FBS running back last season, and he was the only back in college football with 10 or more touchdown runs of 20-plus yards (12).

2 (56): WR Jack Bech, TCU

Bech — The star of the Senior Bowl game, Bech is another weapon for newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith. He brings excellent hands, having dropped just one pass in 2024. He was also efficient, averaging 2.44 yards per route run. Bech showed good potential as a freshman before injuries derailed his next few seasons, but he broke out as a senior with 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.

3 (68): CB Darien Porter, Iowa State

Porter — The Raiders added offensive weapons with their first two picks and have now added a talented cornerback and special-teams player here in the third round. Porter is a former wide receiver who ranks above the 95th percentile in height and length and has an elite track background that translates to the field. He earned a 79.4 PFF grade in 2024.

3 (98): G Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech

Rogers — Rogers brings extensive experience at tackle, having clocked 55 career starts and more than 4,300 snaps across five seasons at Texas Tech. While he possesses good athleticism, he lacks the ideal lower-body power to anchor. Yet, he still managed to secure a 77.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in each of the past two seasons.

3 (99): T Charles Grant, William & Mary

Grant — Grant is a late bloomer at the tackle position, having never played football until his junior year in high school. He carries raw potential, with quick feet and lateral quickness to reach his landmarks, which helped him earn an impressive 93.0 PFF run-blocking grade on zone concepts in 2024.

4 (108): WR Dont'e Thornton, Tennessee

Thornton — Thornton is a bet on size and athleticism on the outside for Las Vegas. There aren’t many wide receivers at 6-foot-5 and over 200 pounds who can run a 4.3-second 40-yard dash. Thornton wasn’t a high-volume option in Tennessee’s offense, but he made his looks count, averaging 25.5 yards per reception. That “one trick” is valuable, and he gives Geno Smith a big target on the outside with big-play ability.

4 (135): Dl Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

Hemingway — Hemingway can provide some pass-rush production from the interior and could be moved out to the edge. He posted a 73.5 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024 and a 77.7 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2023.

6 (180): DI JJ Pegues, Mississippi

Pegues — Pegues ranked 124th on the PFF Big Board, making this a solid value selection for the Raiders. He earned an 81.8 PFF run-defense grade and a 76.4 PFF pass-rushing grade against true pass sets in 2024.

6 (213): QB Tommy Mellott, Montana State

Mellott — Raiders head coach Pete Carroll gets a new weapon in FCS athlete-quarterback Mellott. While he doesn’t have an NFL-caliber arm, he brings plenty of speed and athleticism to the table. Mellott accounted for 46 total touchdowns in 2024.

6 (215): QB Cam Miller, North Dakota State

Miller — The Raiders add another FCS quarterback in Cam Miller, who posted a 92.6 passing grade from a clean pocket in 2024. Miller also recorded consecutive overall grades of 90.0 or higher in 2023 and 2024.

7 (222): LB Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota

Lindenberg — Lindenberg is an excellent run defender, posting a 79.3 run-defense grade and recording 25 run stops, including seven in a big Week 11 game against Rutgers. While his 61.0 coverage grade isn’t eye-popping, he never allowed a touchdown into his coverage during his collegiate career.

1 (22): RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Hampton — Although the Chargers recently signed Najee Harris to headline their backfield, Jim Harbaugh values dynamic playmakers in the running game. Hampton, one of the most physically gifted backs in the class, profiles as just that, evidenced by his 4.29 yards after contact per attempt (97th percentile) over the past two seasons.

2 (55): WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Harris — Harris caught seven touchdown passes from first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart and topped 900 receiving yards in three straight seasons. His 95.0 receiving grade against man coverage is the best in the class, and he is also one of the top vertical threats. His size and length give the Chargers a strong red-zone target as they look to complement Ladd McConkey out of the slot.

3 (86): Dl Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon

Caldwell — Caldwell had a breakout season in 2024, producing a career-high 22 pressures from the interior after logging 16 across the previous two years combined. He’s also stout against the run (81.6 PFF run-defense grade) and brings quickness and ideal size at nose tackle.

4 (125): ED Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

Kennard — The Chargers landed good value in Round 4 with a player ranked 81st on the PFF Big Board. Kennard has versatility on the edge, playing more outside linebacker in his only season at South Carolina in 2024. He posted career highs with 184 pass-rushing snaps and 80.2 pass-rush in a two-point stance.

5 (158): WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn

Lambert-Smith — Lambert-Smith adds a field-stretcher to the Chargers’ offense, as his 4.37-second 40-yard dash ranked in the 94th percentile. In his lone season at Auburn, Lambert-Smith posted a career-high 13.8-yard average depth of target.

5 (165): TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Gasden — Gadsden recorded a 60.7% contested-catch rate last season, and he ranked second among all college football tight ends with nine deep catches.

6 (199): T Branson Taylor, Pittsburgh

Taylor — At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Taylor is a massive human being. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 against Cal, which cut short what was looking to be a very promising season, as he had an impressive 76.4 pass-blocking grade at the time of the injury.

6 (214): S R.J. Mickens, Clemson

Mickens — The Chargers get excellent value with RJ Mickens, landing PFF’s No. 108 prospect at pick No. 214. Mickens, the son of former NFL player Ray Mickens, earned an 89.8 PFF overall grade in 2024.

7 (255): S Trikweze Bridges, Florida

Bridges — Bridges logged nearly 2,000 defensive snaps over the past four seasons across three years at Oregon and one season with the Gators, spending most of that time at outside cornerback. He’s a good athlete at 6-foot-3 with 4.45 speed, earning a 77.7 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

2 (46): TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

Ferguson — With Tyler Higbee entering a contract year and coming off a tough injury, the Rams make a play toward the future with Ferguson. The Oregon tight end has the body type teams like to see out of the position, and although he is limited as a blocker, his overall athleticism gives him potential as a receiver (77.0 PFF receiving grade).

3 (90): ED Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Stewart — Arguably the best pass-rushing defensive lineman in this draft class, Stewart posted a whopping 27.7% pass-rush win rate and a 92.3 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024. He plays with violence and active hands and is an explosive athlete in a smaller, lighter frame.

4 (117): RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Hunter — Jarquez Hunter was a four-year player for Auburn who steadily saw his usage increase year after year while never posting a season-long PFF rushing grade below 82.4. Hunter was a chain mover for the Tigers, rushing for 68 first downs in his senior season while forcing 59 missed tackles and was particularly dominant against Kentucky, rushing for 278 yards on 23 carries. He joins a crowded Rams backfield that features Kyren Williams and last year’s third-round selection, Blake Corum.

5 (148): DI Ty Hamilton, Ohio State

Hamilton — The fourth member of Ohio State’s championship defensive line to be selected, Ty Hamilton didn't grade on the level of his counterparts. However, he is one of the best tacklers at the defensive tackle position, missing only 7% of his tackles this past season.

5 (172): LB Chris Paul Jr., Mississippi

Paul — Paul was the No. 83 prospect on the PFF Big Board, making this a great value pick for the Rams. He put together a well-rounded season for Ole Miss, finishing with an 84.6 PFF run-defense grade and an 84.0 pass-rush grade.

7 (242): WR Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh

Mumpfield — Mumpfield has the leaping ability to go up and get the ball. He played 899 career snaps out wide and 744 snaps in the slot, offering his next team valuable versatility. In 2024, he averaged 15.6 yards per reception and posted a 60.0% contested-catch rate.

Miami Dolphins: B

1 (13): DI Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Grant — The Dolphins could have gone in many directions, but they opted to fill a void on the interior with a nose tackle who possesses a rare combination of size and quickness. Grant posted an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade (90th percentile) in 2024 and is an upgrade over Benito Jones. This pick further boosts a defense that ranked sixth in PFF run-defense grade last season.

2 (37): OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

Savaiinaea — After adding some size to the interior defensive line in Round 1, Miami turns around and moves up to improve the offensive line. Savaiinea has starting experience at both tackle and guard across three seasons at Arizona, and makes sense as a fit in the Dolphins’ zone rushing scheme. He graded out in the 88th percentile among qualifiers in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the past three seasons.

5 (143): DI Jordan Phillips, Maryland

Phillips — The Dolphins get excellent value here, as Phillips ranks No. 94 on the PFF Big Board. He recorded an 11.0% pass-rush win rate and a 7.6% run-stop rate in 2024.

5 (150): CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

Marshall — Marshall is highly experienced, having been a regular member of the Gators’ defense from the moment he set foot on campus with solid production. However, he suffered a shoulder injury on a tackle attempt against Kentucky that cost him the final six games of the 2024 season. At 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds, Marshall has good size for the position and could provide an intriguing option for the Dolphins if healthy.

5 (155): S Dante Trader Jr., Maryland

Trader — Miami addresses the secondary again with consecutive picks in the fifth round. Trader has some versatility to play in the box, slot and deep. He improved his tackling woes, reducing his missed tackle rate from 18.3% in 2023 to 4.8% in 2024.

6 (179): Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Gordon — Gordon’s best season at Oklahoma State was in 2023, when he ran for 1,732 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per attempt. In 2024, he earned a 75.8 PFF rushing grade on gap runs.

7 (231): QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

Ewers — Ewers was the 165th-ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board, so the Dolphins got good value with this pick. He can eventually serve as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa. Although Ewers’ grades dipped in 2024 (72.5), he earned a very good 86.8 PFF overall grade in 2023.

7 (252): DI Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech

Biggers — Biggers has prototypical size and length for the nose tackle position, but his grading profile is underwhelming, given those traits. Biggers earned PFF grades of 65.0 or lower in each of the past two seasons for the Yellow Jackets.

1 (24): G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Jackson — With the Vikings set at the tackle positions and signing center Ryan Kelly in free agency, Minnesota looks to protect its first-round pick from 2024 with the Ohio State guard. Jackson graded above the 75th percentile in run-blocking grade on both zone and gap schemes. He has experience at both guard and tackle to give the Vikings flexibility long term.

3 (102): WR Tai Felton, Maryland

Felton — Felton was a standout weapon in Maryland’s offense this past season, producing career marks in receptions (96), yardage (1,119) and PFF receiving grade (80.2). He profiles well as a rotational/depth receiver in Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

5 (139): ED Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia

Ingram-Dawkins — Ingram-Dawkins is a big-bodied edge defender who is at his best against the run. He posted a 70.8 run-defense grade in 2024 while contributing 18 total pressures as a pass rusher.

6 (201): LB Kobe King, Penn State

King — King was a run-stopping specialist at Penn State, earning an 89.2 grade in the discipline. He also posted 15 coverage stops in 2024.

6 (202): TE Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh

Bartholomew — Bartholomew snatched 38 of 51 targets for 322 yards, 169 of which were earned after the catch. Twenty of his receptions went for first downs.

New England Patriots: A

1 (4): T Will Campbell, LSU

Campbell — After bolstering the defense in free agency, priority No. 1 for Mike Vrabel and company in the 2025 NFL Draft needed to be building up the offense around Drake Maye, and this is a good start. Campbell might not have ideal length for the position, but he produced at a high level for three years in the SEC, ranking in the 95th percentile of FBS tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets since 2022.

2 (38): RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Henderson — Henderson is an explosive back (88th percentile or higher in 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump) who should bring some big-play ability to the Patriots’ backfield. He’s one of six running backs in the Power Four with 100-plus carries of at least 10 yards since 2021. Henderson profiles as a nice complement to Rhamondre Stevenson, who is under contract through 2028.

3 (69): WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

Williams — The Patriots add a deadly weapon for young quarterback Drake Maye, as Williams can get open outside and deep. His 8.4 yards after the catch per reception ranked first among the wide receivers in the 2025 draft class.

3 (95): C Jared Wilson, Georgia

Wilson — While Wilson logged just one year as a starter, he showcased high-level movement skills (97th-percentile PFF Game Athleticism Score) to build upon at the next level. His 90.5 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets will be a welcome addition on New England’s interior.

4 (106): S Craig Woodson, California

Woodson — The Patriots spent their first four selections in this year’s draft building up the offensive depth chart before adding to their secondary with Woodson. He brings above-average size and athleticism to the position and is coming off a 2024 season at Cal in which he earned PFF run-defense and coverage grades above 85.0. Woodson joins a crowded safety group in New England that already features Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers and Marte Mapu.

4 (137): Dl Joshua Farmer, Florida State

Farmer — Farmer provides depth to the Patriots’ defensive line. He notched six sacks, three quarterback hits and 17 hurries in 2024 en route to a 71.4 PFF pass-rush grade.

5 (146): EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU

Swinson — The Patriots get outstanding value here, as Swinson ranked No. 47 on the PFF Big Board. On true pass sets, he posted a 91.4 pass-rush grade and an overall pass-rush win rate of 22.1%.

6 (182): K Andres Borregales, Miami FL

Borregales — Borregales connected on 18 of his 19 field goals and all 62 of his extra-point attempts in 2024. He hit on five of six attempts of 50-plus yards.

7 (220): T Marcus Bryant, Missouri

Bryant — After four seasons at SMU, Marcus Bryant transferred to Missouri to man the tackle spot opposite Armand Membou and was very steady, posting a 73.2 pass-blocking grade and a 75.6 run-blocking grade. Bryant also offers positional flexibility, having played more than 500 snaps at each tackle spot throughout his career.

7 (251): LS Julian Ashby, Vanderbilt

Ashby — Ashby played three seasons at Furman before finishing his collegiate career at Vanderbilt. He was credited with zero bad snaps on punts this past season with the Commodores.

7 (256): CB Kobee Minor, Memphis

Minor — Minor allowed a sub-55.0% completion rate in each of the past two seasons — 2023 with Indiana and 2024 with Memphis. He forced nine incompletions with no interceptions across those two seasons.

1 (9): T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Banks — The Saints had been linked to quarterbacks throughout the pre-draft process, but the prudent approach was always to build up the offensive infrastructure to set up their future quarterback for success. Banks allowed the lowest pressure rate (2.1%) of any left tackle in the Power Four over the past two seasons, and did so on more pass-blocking snaps than any other player. He should help keep the pockets cleaner in New Orleans.

2 (40): QB Tyler Shough, Louisville

Shough — After passing on quarterback in the first round, the Saints make Shough the third quarterback off the board. Shough is an older prospect — turning 26 years old in September after entering college in the same recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields — after working through multiple injuries in his collegiate career. He has NFL size and an NFL arm, coming off a 2024 season at Louisville where he earned a career-best 87.7 PFF passing grade.

3 (71): Dl Vernon Broughton, Texas

Broughton — The Saints took offensive players with their first two selections, but now add an interior defensive lineman. Broughton’s 86.1 PFF grade ranked 12th at the position in 2024. He also brings some interior pass-rush ability, as he put up an 86.3 pass-rush grade last season.

3 (93): S Jonas Sanker, Virginia

Sanker — Effort, energy and a physical mindset as a two-high safety are Sanker’s calling cards. The Virginia safety’s aggressiveness and closing ability allowed him to tally a 15.4% forced incompletion rate and 15 coverage stops in 2024. He has the potential to develop into an NFL starter.

4 (112): LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

Stutsman — Stutsman was a three-year starter for Oklahoma and is one of the more physical players at the position in this class. He struggled in pass coverage throughout his career, but he was a dominant run defender in his senior season, posting a 90.9 PFF grade in that regard this past season.

4 (131): CB Quincy Riley, Louisville

Riley — Riley, the 178th prospect on the PFF Big Board, had a down year in coverage in 2024 but posted a very good 85.3 PFF coverage grade in 2023. He broke up nine passes and tallied two interceptions this past season.

6 (184): RB Devin Neal, Kansas

Neal — Neal posted an elite 90.5 PFF rushing grade in 2024 while averaging 3.73 yards after contact per attempt. He also contributed more than 20 receptions in each of the past three seasons.

7 (248): TE Moliki Matavao, UCLA

Matavao — Matavao caught 41 passes for 506 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per reception. He dropped just one pass all season, finishing with a drop rate of 2.4%.

7 (253): ED Fadil Diggs, Syracuse

Diggs — Diggs transferred from Texas A&M to Syracuse for his final college season, earning a career-best 83.2 PFF pass-rush grade with the Orange. He has the potential to continue to develop, with good size and burst for the position, in the NFL.

1 (3): ED Abdul Carter, Penn State

Carter — The Giants added enough at quarterback in free agency with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to give them the freedom to take one of the few obvious blue-chip talents in this draft. Carter’s 66 quarterback pressures ranked second in the FBS in his first season as a full-time edge rusher in 2024. He now joins a Giants defensive front that already features several impact players in Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

1 (25): QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Dart — Dart has varying opinions on him, but the Giants trade up to get their guy. His data profiles as a starting-caliber quarterback after he graded above the 89th percentile in five of PFF’s stable metrics, including the 94th percentile on early downs. Ole Miss' offensive issues aside, Dart was the highest-graded passer in the 2025 draft class and was very accurate downfield.

3 (65): Dl Darius Alexander, Toledo

Alexander — This is good value for the Giants, as Alexander entered the draft as the 49th-ranked player on the PFF Big Board. Alexander’s 90.1 PFF grade in 2024 ranked third among all interior defenders in the class.

4 (105): RB Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

Skattebo — Skattebo was RB3 and the No. 51 overall player on the PFF Big Board, making this a strong value pick for the Giants at the top of the fourth round. He doesn’t have elite speed, but he excels in many areas that translate well to the NFL. Skattebo ranked above the 85th percentile in PFF rushing grade in both gap and zone schemes in 2024 and was the only running back besides Ashton Jeanty to force more than 100 missed tackles on the ground last season.

5 (154): T Marcus Mbow, Purdue

Mbow — Mbow was the No. 84-ranked player on the PFF Big Board. He consistently graded in the low 70s in overall PFF grade over the past three seasons, with a career-best 74.0 mark in 2024. His biggest strength was his run blocking, where he earned a 78.7 grade last season. Mbow heads to the Giants, where he will look to push for a significant role right away.

7 (219): TE Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska

Fidone — Fidone ranked as the No. 10 tight end prospect on the PFF Big Board, making this a strong value at pick No. 219. The Nebraska product is one of the best pass-blocking tight ends in this class. He posted a 77.8 grade in that area last season and never recorded a single-game pass-blocking grade below 67.4.

7 (246): CB Korie Black, Oklahoma State

Black — Black earned a 74.0 coverage grade in zone coverage in 2024. He forced 13 incompletions and recorded five coverage stops.

1 (7): T Armand Membou, Missouri

Membou — The Jets slot Membou into the one major hole — right tackle — on what looks like a young, promising offensive line. Membou is an elite athlete at over 330 pounds, and he put it all together on the field in 2024, earning PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades above 85.0. He should immediately provide a boost as a zone run blocker, as he graded out in the 87th percentile among qualifiers on such plays last season.

2 (42): TE Mason Taylor, LSU

Taylor — Taylor played over 2,300 snaps across three seasons at LSU, and he doesn’t turn 21 years old until May. His receiving production (1.09 yards per route run) wasn’t overly impressive across those three seasons, but he has enough traits to get excited about his ability to continue to develop into a more productive player in the NFL. The Jets needed a tight end and, more generally, young pass catchers with upside behind Garrett Wilson.

3 (73): Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

Thomas — After selecting offensive players with their first two picks, the Jets turn their attention to the other side of the ball. Thomas is a 6-foot-2 press corner who finished the 2024 season with a 76.5 coverage grade. He allowed just a 50.2 passer rating into his coverage and didn’t give up a single touchdown last season.

4 (110): WR Arian Smith, Georgia

Smith — Smith has plenty of athletic tools, and the Jets are clearly betting on his upside after he finished at No. 343 on the PFF Big Board. He stepped into a full-time role for the first time in 2024, earning a 57.1 PFF grade with 10 drops on 48 receptions and just a 22% contested-catch rate.

4 (130): S Malachi Moore, Alabama

Moore — Moore was the No. 186-ranked player on the PFF Big Board. He is a well-rounded safety who posted a 91.8 PFF coverage grade and an 81.0 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

5 (162): LB Francisco Mauigoa, Miami

Mauigoa — In his final two seasons as a Hurricane, Mauigoa tallied 46 total pressures in a much different role compared to his first two seasons in college at Washington State.

5 (176): EDGE Tyler Baron, Miami (FL)

Baron — Baron provides some pass-rushing depth for the Jets and their new coaching staff. He recorded 10 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 28 hurries in 2024, finishing the season with an 84.4 PFF pass-rushing grade.

Philadelphia Eagles: A

1 (31): LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Campbell — Campbell oozes athleticism with incredible first-step quickness and speed to cover in space. He needs to develop his anticipation and awareness in coverage, but he lands in the perfect spot to learn alongside Zack Baun. Campbell is an excellent tackler with just a 5.9% missed tackle rate while totaling 30 coverage stops.

2 (64): S Andrew Mukuba, Texas

Mukuba — The Eagles find their replacement for C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the athletic Andrew Mukuba. The Texas product showed great progress in his college career, culminating in a 90.0 overall grade in 2024, with an excellent grade in coverage (89.7). He forced an incompletion on 26.1% of his targets, an incredibly high rate. Mukuba showed terrific ball skills, intercepting five passes and allowing a paltry 12.1 passer rating last season.

5 (145): CB Mac McWilliams, Central Florida

McWilliams — McWilliams was at his best in zone coverage, posting a coverage grade of 80.5 on those looks. On 38 throws into his coverage last season, he allowed just 21 catches for 133 yards.

5 (161): LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

Mondon — The Georgia pipeline from Athens to Philadelphia continues with this Howie Roseman selection. Mondon is one of the most solid tacklers in this class at linebacker, as he recorded a 7.8% missed tackle rate during his college career.

5 (168): C Drew Kendall, Boston College

Kendall — Kendall earned 70.0-plus PFF run-blocking grades on zone and gap runs while posting a 76.2 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in 2024.

6 (183): QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse

McCord — PFF analyst Josh Liskiewitz suggested the Eagles could select McCord earlier this week. He was outstanding on deep throws at Syracuse in 2024, ranking second in yardage (1,273) and posting a 96.4 PFF grade on throws of at least 20-plus air yards.

6 (191): T Myles Hinton, Michigan

Hinton — Hinton is a massive human at 6-foot-7 and 323 pounds. He played 572 snaps at left tackle for Michigan in 2024, earning a 69.0 PFF overall grade.

6 (207): T Cameron Williams, Texas

Williams — Ranked 93rd on the PFF Big Board, Williams might be one of Day 3’s biggest steals. He earned an 84.0 grade on zone blocks last season and could become Philadelphia’s long-term answer at right tackle once future Hall-of-Famer Lane Johnson retires.

6 (209): ED Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

Powell-Ryland — Powell-Ryland is slightly undersized, which impacts his ability to set the edge in run defense, but he shows explosive traits as a pass rusher. He posted a 16.9% pass-rush win rate in 2024, backing up his 14 sacks.

1 (21): DI Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Harmon — Instead of snagging a quarterback in Round 1, the Steelers opt to build perhaps the scariest defensive front in the NFL. Harmon profiles as an excellent successor to Cameron Heyward, who is entering his age-36 season. He can contribute right out of the gate after earning a 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets in 2024, tied for the highest among interior defenders in this year’s class.

3 (83): RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Johnson — Johnson goes from black and yellow to black and yellow, providing the Steelers with an early-down force. He logged 21 touchdowns with an 86.5 PFF rushing grade in 2024 while averaging a monstrous 4.42 yards after contact per attempt. While he lacks receiving production, Johnson gives the Steelers a bruiser with the ball in his hands.

4 (111): DI Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Robinson — Robinson is a high-end athlete who plays with a high motor — a strong foundation to build on. He took a clear step forward in 2024, posting a career-best 76.7 PFF grade and recording 43 quarterback pressures. Robinson is a solid depth addition for Vic Fangio’s defense as the Eagles continue to prioritize building out the trenches and keeping the bench deep.

4 (123): ED Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Sawyer — Adding Sawyer to the Steelers’ front feels like a cheat code in a room stocked full of talented pass-rushers. Sawyer’s 63 total pressures ranked fourth within the FBS last season, and his playmaking ability against the run makes him a good fit in Pittsburgh.

5 (164): Dl Yahya Black, Iowa

Black — Black is a solid run defender inside, as he received positive grades on 22.4% of run plays and posted an 81.9 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

6 (185): QB Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard — The Steelers get a tough quarterback who checks a lot of boxes in terms of size and experience. Howard posted a 79.6% adjusted completion percentage in 2024, as well as a 96.3 deep PFF passing grade.

7 (226): LB Carson Bruener, Washington

Bruener — Bruener was very good in coverage over the past two seasons, earning 85.2 and 83.9 PFF coverage grades. He played 611 special teams snaps over his career.

7 (229): CB Donte Kent, Central Michigan

Kent — Kent is a smaller cornerback who broke up five passes in 2024. He is a good special teams player who does his best work on the punt coverage (105 career snaps) and punt return (125 career snaps) teams.

San Francisco 49ers: D

1 (11): ED Mykel Williams, Georgia

Williams — The 49ers’ defensive line was looking thin around Nick Bosa, so defensive linemen were always high on their list of likely targets with this pick. Williams brings a range of traits for Robert Saleh to work with and is projected as one of the safer NFL transitions in this class. He stood out particularly as a run defender over the past three seasons, ranking in the 97th percentile among NCAA edge defenders in PFF run-defense grade during that span.

2 (43): Dl Alfred Collins, Texas

Collins — With Robert Saleh back at the helm of this 49ers defense, San Francisco has renewed focus on the trenches with its first two picks. Collins has incredible length and versatility to play anywhere from 0- to 5-technique. His pass-rush profile leaves room for improvement, but his high floor as a run defender (85.0 PFF run-defense grade) will allow him to contribute to the rotation early.

3 (75): LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

Martin — Martin is an undersized linebacker at only 6 feet and 220 pounds. He had his 2024 season cut short by injury but has an athletic profile that should allow him to fly around to the ball. Martin earned an 84.4 PFF grade in 2024.

3 (100): CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

Stout — While Stout’s size limitations may hinder his contributions at the next level, he provides fire and positional versatility that defensive coordinators love. He will likely be limited to the nickel, but his solid marks as a run defender (90.0 PFF grade) and coverage defender (78.3) will earn him a role in the NFL.

4 (113): DI CJ West, Indiana

West — After starting three years at Kent State, where he was a dominant force up the middle, West transferred to Indiana for his final season, and the transition was seamless. Against Big Ten competition, West sported a career-high 88.1 PFF run-defense grade while still maintaining above-average pass-rush skills with 27 pressures, also a career high.

4 (138): WR Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss

Watkins — Watkins played 29.3% of his snaps in 2024 in the slot, so the 49ers can move him around. He is also a good special teams player and punt returner. The Ole Miss product averaged 8.1 yards per punt return and has one punt return touchdown to his name.

5 (147): RB Jordan James, Oregon

James — With the loss of Jordan Mason in the offseason, the 49ers needed to fill out some depth behind Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo. Jordan James provided elite production for the Ducks over the past two seasons, posting a PFF rushing grade of 94.8 in 2023 and 90.9 in 2024. Pass blocking has been an issue for him, though, as he recorded a grade of 43.9 in 2024.

5 (160): S Marques Sigle, Kansas State

Sigle — Sigle projects as a nickel cornerback who isn’t afraid to play physical against the run. Last season, Sigle posted a career-best 85.2 run-defense grade.

7 (227): QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Rourke — Rourke has plenty of starting experience but lacks top-end physical attributes, so he best projects as a backup quarterback. He finished the 2024 season with an elite 90.2 PFF passing grade.

7 (249): G Connor Colby, Iowa

Colby — Colby’s write-up in the PFF Draft Guide calls him “potentially valuable depth in a Shanahan-style outside zone scheme,” and now he finds himself in exactly that. He brings plenty of experience with four years of starting experience, primarily at right guard. He earned a career-best 77.1 PFF overall grade in 2024.

7 (252): WR Junior Bergen, Montana

Bergen — Bergen put up more than 500 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons with Montana, forcing 17 missed tackles after the catch and averaging more than 6 yards after the catch per reception since 2023.

Seattle Seahawks: A

1 (18): T Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Zabel — Zabel, a versatile blocker who can play all five positions, earned a 93.1 PFF pass-blocking grade over the past two seasons. He will likely join a Seahawks interior offensive line that ranked 29th in PFF pass-blocking grade (52.3) and 24th in PFF run-blocking grade (60.1) in 2024.

2 (35): S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Emmanwori — Emmanwori certainly has areas of his game that will need to improve in the NFL, but a 6-foot-3, 220-plus pound safety with sub-4.4 speed and a 43-inch vertical was only going to slide so far. He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career in coverage, grading out in the 89th percentile at safety in box coverage grade. His fit in the Mike Macdonald defense is intriguing as part of a secondary that has a lot of young talent.

2 (50): TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami

Arroyo — The Seahawks add an excellent receiving threat at tight end for Sam Darnold in Arroyo. While Arroyo doesn’t profile as much of an in-line player, he can be a dynamic threat as a wingback and big slot, with plus athleticism. His notable ability to run the seam can open up an offense, as he earned a 73.6 PFF receiving grade.

3 (92): QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Milroe — Despite signing Sam Darnold in free agency, the Seahawks couldn’t pass up the opportunity to draft a quarterback with incredible physical tools. Milroe earned an 87.0-plus PFF overall grade over the past two seasons at Alabama. He has one of the strongest arms in the class but struggles with accuracy, giving him room to further develop.

5 (142): DI Rylie Mills, Notre Dame

Mills — Mills was a solid pass rusher for the Irish before an injury ended his playoff run early. He earned an 80.9 grade on true pass sets and posted a 14.3% pass-rush win rate.

5 (166): WR Tory Horton, Colorado State

Horton — This is a nice value pick for the Seahawks, who need more outside weapons. Horton, ranked 112th on the PFF Big Board, missed time due to injury last season but was outstanding in 2023, posting an 87.9 PFF overall grade.

5 (175): TE Robbie Ouzts, Alabama

Outzts — At 274 pounds, Ouzts profiles more as a blocking tight end than a pass-catching weapon. He logged 537 career special teams snaps and will likely make his initial impact for the Seahawks in that phase.

6 (192): T Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas

Cabeldue — Cabeldue earned a 65.0 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in 2024, indicating he may need to slide inside to guard to earn an NFL roster spot. He did show some ability in the run game, earning an 81.0 zone PFF run-blocking grade.

7 (223): RB Damien Martinez, Miami (FL)

Martinez — We had Damien Martinez ranked No. 80 on the PFF Big Board, making his selection by the Seahawks at pick No. 223 an incredible value. Martinez is a big back, standing 6 feet and weighing 232 pounds. He has been extremely productive over his three years at Oregon State and Miami, with a career-low rushing grade of 88.1.

7 (234): T Mason Richman, Iowa

Richman — Richman is experienced, starting four years at left tackle for Iowa. He earned a 79.6 pass-blocking grade in 2024, giving up two sacks from 316 pass-blocking snaps.

7 (238): WR Ricky White, UNLV

White — White was an extremely productive receiver who played primarily outside, though his size and short-area separation ability suggest he could be more suited for a slot role in the NFL. White gained 2.93 yards per route run in 2024.

1 (19): WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Egbuka — Despite having various needs on defense, Tampa Bay takes the long-term approach at pass catcher. Mike Evans is approaching 32 years old, and the recently extended Chris Godwin is coming off a tough injury, so the Buccaneers draft an instant contributor and a future insurance policy in Egbuka. The Ohio State standout has a long track record of success, having charted in the 95th percentile in separation rate over the past three seasons.

2 (53): CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Morrison — A hip injury cut Morrison’s 2024 campaign short, but in his time on the field, he showcased his ability in man coverage with good awareness, a high football IQ, and smooth movement skills. Over the last two seasons, Morrison generated an 84.3 PFF coverage grade in single coverage looks, charting in the 87th percentile. He should provide an instant boost to this Bucs secondary.

3 (84): CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

Parrish — While Parrish recorded a modest 76.9 PFF coverage grade in 2024, his advanced metrics look much better. He produced the third-highest advanced coverage grade in this draft class among outside cornerbacks, placing behind only Travis Hunter and Jahdae Barron. Parrish is fluid and fast, and he has the skills to play in the slot or outside in the NFL.

4 (121): ED David Walker, Central Arkansas

Walker — Walker posted elite pass-rushing grades in each of his three seasons at Central Arkansas. Walker’s production is attractive in addition to his ability to create pressure, as he posted an elite 92.6 run-defense grade in 2024.

5 (157): ED Elijah Roberts, SMU

Roberts — The Roberts selection adds more reinforcement to the Buccaneers’ pass-rush. Roberts posted consecutive elite pass-rushing seasons, posting a 90.7 pass-rush grade in 2024 after a 91.6 mark in 2023, at SMU after transferring from Miami (FL).

7 (235): WR Tez Johnson, Oregon

Johnson — Tez Johnson may not bring exciting size or athleticism, but he just wins. Johnson earned an 87.0 receiving grade in 2024 while posting 2.6 yards per route run, which is very good. He posted 61 receptions from the slot.

Tennessee Titans: A

1 (1): QB Cam Ward, Miami (FL)

Ward — Ward might not be the top overall player in this draft, but he is the clear-cut top quarterback prospect in a weaker class — a massive area of need for Tennessee after the team ranked dead last in PFF passing grade in 2024 (57.0). Ward earned an FBS-best 92.9 PFF grade last season at Miami and brings a big-play mentality, evidenced by his 6.3% big-time throw rate in 2024, that should help breathe life into the Titans’ passing attack.

2 (52): ED Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA

Oladejo — Oladejo started his college career as an off-ball linebacker before moving to the edge. While he remains a raw, inexperienced pass rusher, he impressed at Senior Bowl practices with athleticism, length, and explosiveness. He has to further develop as a pass-rusher, but his solid effort against the run (78.6 PFF grade) will provide a solid floor.

3 (82): S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State

Winston — Winston produced excellent 2023 tape before missing almost the entire 2024 season due to injury. He posted an 89.3 PFF overall grade two years ago after missing zero tackles. The ballhawking safety wins with high-level intelligence and a quick first step. Winston is a steal here, based on his PFF Big Board rank.

4 (103): WR Chimere Dike, Florida

Dike — There were higher-ranked wide receivers still available on the PFF Big Board, but Dike brings high-end speed to the Tennessee offense. He tested with 4.3 speed during the pre-draft process and ranked in the top 25 nationally in 2024 in both receptions 20-plus yards downfield and deep receiving grade. Dike profiles as a vertical threat for new quarterback Cameron Ward.

4 (120): TE Gunnar Helm, Texas

Helm — The Titans gift new franchise quarterback Cam Ward with another weapon, as Gunnar Helm steadily improved as a receiver each of the past few seasons, peaking this past season with a 72.4 PFF receiving grade. He’s still a work in progress as a blocker, posting a 66.9 PFF pass-blocking grade and 43.5 run-blocking grade. But his toughness is unquestioned, as he injured his ankle during the NFL Combine and still participated in the drills.

4 (136): WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Ayomanor — The Titans traded up to get another weapon for new quarterback Cam Ward. Ayomanor was the highest-ranked remaining player on the PFF Big Board going into Day 3. He finished the 2024 season with a 74.3 PFF receiving grade.

5 (167): G Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

Slater — Slater was outstanding in pass protection in each of his last two seasons at Sacramento State, combining to allow no sacks and just one quarterback hit. He earned a strong 84.7 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets, too.

6 (183): CB Marcus Harris, California

Harris — Harris earned a 77.1 PFF grade on zone coverage plays last season. He intercepted two passes and forced eight incompletions.

6 (168): RB Kalel Mullings, Michigan

Mullings — Mullings, the linebacker-turned-running back, produced 657 yards after contact and 38 forced missed tackles in 2024 on his way to an 88.0 PFF rushing grade.

1 (29): T Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Conerly — A two-year starter for Oregon at left tackle, Conerly allowed just two sacks the past two years. He graded above the 75th percentile in all grading facets, including a 78.1 true pass set pass-blocking grade in 2024. Conerly shows good athleticism for the position, displaying quick and explosive feet. He doesn’t need to immediately start after the Commanders traded for Laremy Tunsil this offseason, but he could slide into guard and be very effective.

2 (61): CB Tre Amos, Ole Miss

Amos — Amos brings elite speed and strong movement skills to the Commanders’ defense. He earned an 85.6 coverage grade in 2024, forcing 13 incompletions and recording three interceptions. A standout at the Senior Bowl, Amos showcases good instincts in zone coverage and has the size and athleticism to lock down opposing receivers in man coverage.

4 (128): WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech

Lane — Lane was a rotational wide receiver for Virginia Tech, primarily playing in the slot in three-receiver sets. He’s been particularly impressive avoiding tackles, finishing with 1.2 avoided tackles per game over his last three seasons. He will compete for snaps with Luke McCaffrey, who also typically only plays in the slot in three-receiver sets.

6 (205): LB Kain Medrano, UCLA

Medrano — Medrano will need to clean up his missed tackles in order to improve his play against the run, but last season, he earned a 76.3 coverage grade and a 71.2 pass-rush grade.

7 (245): RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona

Croskey-Merritt — Croskey-Merritt played just one game in 2024, but in 2023, he earned a 92.7 overall grade. That season, he scored 17 touchdowns and averaged 6.3 yards per attempt.