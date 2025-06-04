Ranking each NFL team's top QB-WR/TE duo ahead of the 2025 season

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase form an elite pairing: Since 2021, Burrow has a 96.5 PFF passing grade and 53 big-time throws when targeting Chase.

Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London crack the top 10: The big bet of these rankings, Penix and London excelled together on limited snaps in 2024 and are expected to continue to shine in 2025.

It’s a passing league — we hear it all the time. And with that title comes the heroes that make the NFL must-watch TV each week.

With every team in the league looking to dominate aerially, here are our top 32 QB-WR/TE duos in the NFL — one for each team.

Burrow and Chase take the cake as the top passer-pass catcher connection in the NFL and have had a case for that title since their time at LSU.

Burrow ranked No. 2 in PFF’s quarterback rankings, while Chase placed No. 3 in the wide receiver rankings. Since 2021, Burrow has a 96.5 PFF passing grade and 53 big-time throws when targeting Chase.

Brown came in at No. 1 in PFF’s wide receiver rankings, thanks to his dominant 96.5 PFF receiving grade versus single coverage over the past three seasons. Hurts hasn’t always been the most efficient quarterback, but he bounced back from some bad PFF passing grades under pressure to start 2024 and became a Super Bowl champion.

Stroud’s 2024 campaign was largely the same as his rookie year in terms of PFF grade (80.4 PFF passing grade in 2023 compared to 77.5 in 2024), and Nico Collins has been his safety blanket. Collins has generated a 117.8 passer rating when targeted over the past two seasons with Stroud, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Daniels came in at No. 6 in PFF’s quarterback rankings for the 2025 season, while McLaurin cracked the top 10 of the wide receiver rankings. What puts this duo even higher on this list as a collective is the fact that Daniels earned an elite 92.9 PFF passing grade when targeting McLaurin and Marcus Mariota earned an elite 93.2 PFF passing grade when targeting McLaurin while Daniels was hurt.

Mayfield and Evans both ranked near the top 10 of their respective position rankings heading into the season, with Evans at No. 9 and Mayfield coming at No. 13. Since Mayfield arrived in Tampa Bay in 2023, his 22 big-time throws when targeting Evans are tied for the second most among duos in these rankings, behind only Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill (28). Mayfield-to-Evans has also produced 2,259 yards over the past two years, which ranks third on this list.

Over the past two seasons, no quarterback-pass catcher duo has generated more yards than Goff and St. Brown (3,260). Goff’s 126.8 passer rating when targeting St. Brown ranks second only to Jayden Daniels’ 131.5 when targeting Terry McLaurin.

Lamb and Prescott are a very accomplished duo, racking up 2,499 yards and 19 big-time throws over the past two seasons, but Prescott’s 83.4 PFF passing grade when targeting Lamb during that time is one of the lower grades among duos in the top 10 of this list, which knocks them down a tad.

Though the Dolphins' offense floundered in 2024, Tagovailoa and Hill's connection since Hill arrived in Miami has been dominant. From 2023 to 2024, Tagovailoa's 93.9 PFF passing grade when targeting Hill is the highest mark of any of these quarterbacks in the top 10 — including Joe Burrow when targeting Ja'Marr Chase.

However, in 2024, the duo recorded just 694 yards and Tagovailoa earned a 75.0 PFF passing grade.

Stafford came in at No. 7 in PFF’s quarterback rankings for 2025, while Nacua placed fifth in the wide receiver rankings. Over the past two seasons, Stafford has recorded a 92.1 PFF passing grade when targeting Nacua, which ranks ninth among these listed duos. His 2,390 passing yards to Nacua rank fifth, and his 12 big-time throws rank 10th. Nacua also led the NFL last season with a 93.0 PFF receiving grade.

This is the big bet of these rankings. In Weeks 16, 17 and 18 of last season, Penix recorded an 89.5 PFF passing grade when targeting London, with four big-time throws, 15 first downs and 352 yards in just those games. If they pick up where they left off, this duo could easily rank in the top 10 in production and efficiency in 2025 and beyond.

Herbert recorded a 91.1 PFF passing grade last season when targeting the rookie McConkey. He recorded five big-time throws looking McConkey’s way, with a 10.7-yard average target depth, but also had five turnover-worthy plays.

McConkey and Herbert did account for more than 1,300 yards, and McConkey should lead the way for the Chargers' passing attack yet again in 2025.

While the Packers have had a tumultuous time sorting out their receiver room over the past few seasons, Reed has been a constant. Love has posted a 126.5 passer rating when targeting Reed, and across 164 passing attempts to him over the past two seasons, he has not made a single turnover-worthy play. The duo averages almost 10 yards per passing attempt with a 9.5-yard average depth of target.

One might be surprised that it’s not Kelce who is tied to Mahomes. Through the first three games last year, Rice recorded 24 receptions (first in NFL), 288 yards (second) and two touchdowns before he got hurt, while Kelce posted just eight receptions, 69 yards and no touchdowns.

Mahomes owns an elite 90.0 PFF passing grade when targeting Rice over the past two seasons, but he does have four turnover-worthy plays to match four big-time throws and a low average depth of target of just 5.1 yards.

Purdy’s 134.5 passer rating when targeting Kittle over the past two seasons ranks first among the quarterback-receiver duos on this list. They also have more than 2,100 yards together during that time. Purdy and Kittle have established an incredible connection, which has stood true in both high- and low-volume situations.

Lawrence recorded just an 80.9 PFF passing grade when targeting Thomas last season, but we expect even bigger things from them in 2025. Their completion percentage together was a low 63.8%, but that’s because Thomas was the Jaguars' big-play guy with a 13.8-yard average depth of target. That number should come down this upcoming season, and it will be for the better with more volume, more big-time throws and fewer turnover-worthy plays.

We all know of Lamar Jackson’s greatness, and though his go-to player over the past handful of years has actually been tight end Mark Andrews, Flowers is the future.

Flowers has recorded a 21.8% threat rate — a player's target rate on routes run — over the past two seasons, and Jackson has earned a 94.4 PFF passing grade when targeting him.

Murray and McBride are two of the more talented players at their positions in the league. Over the past two seasons, Murray’s 90.0 PFF passing grade when targeting McBride ranks 15th among these pairings, although they have just a 6.3-yard average target depth.

McBride and Murray are a talented duo, but their production doesn’t jump off the page.

The Bills’ passing offense is more by committee, but Shakir seems to lead the group with the highest threat rate (target rate on routes run) and most targets in 2024. Though their average target depth as a duo is on the lower side, at 6.1 yards over the past two seasons, Allen and Shakir have ideal efficiency scores with the highest completion rate (83.6%) on this list and no turnover-worthy plays.

They have good numbers for what is asked of Shakir, but he only ever really plays in 11 personnel, so it’s hard to say they’re a top duo since their connection is more situational and scheme-dependent.

It’s hard to place McCarthy and Jefferson on a list like this, since McCarthy hasn’t attempted a pass in an NFL regular-season game yet.

Over the past four years, Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold earned 95.3 and 89.0 PFF passing grades, respectively, when targeting Jefferson, so it's hard not to predict McCarthy having similar success with the star wideout.

Bowers and Smith are a new pairing, which makes this a bit tricky and requires some imagination. Bowers earned the third-highest PFF receiving grade among tight ends last season (88.4), while Smith has posted an 85.8 PFF passing grade over the past two years with 60 big-time throws.

Williams struggled in his rookie season, recording a 63.5 PFF passing grade. But the Bears' offense was in poor shape overall with its coaching staff and outlook. Williams produced a 68.9 PFF passing grade and seven big-time throws when targeting Moore, and that should get better with Ben Johnson now in charge.

Darnold was having an incredible 2024 season before two duds to end his stint in Minnesota. He’ll now be the quarterback of Klint Kubiak’s offense in Seattle. Smith-Njigba struggled to start 2024 but finished the year with an 83.5 PFF receiving grade.

Nix enjoyed a great rookie season, with a 73.8 PFF passing grade and an 81.2 PFF rushing grade. He earned a 79.2 PFF passing grade when targeting Sutton, but with just an 85.4 passer rating and eight big-time throws to six turnover-worthy plays.

Wilson slightly bounced back from a 73.5 PFF receiving grade in 2023 to a 79.3 mark in 2024, but it wasn’t quite like the 85.9 PFF receiving grade he earned in his rookie season. Fields is coming off a decent year in Pittsburgh before getting usurped by Russell Wilson.

The Jets will likely field a run-heavy offense in 2025, but this connection should still flourish. Fields also earned a 92.7 PFF passing grade when targeting Wilson when the two were at Ohio State in 2020.

From Week 10 on, Bryce Young earned an 85.3 PFF passing grade. We're excited to see what he and newly drafted WR1 Tetairoa McMillan can do in 2025 and beyond. McMillan earned PFF receiving grades of 87.4 and 84.8 in 2023 and 2024, respectively, with more than 1,300 receiving yards in each. The only reason this duo isn’t ranked higher is that McMillan hasn’t played an NFL snap yet.

Maye had a decent rookie season, all things considered. He finished the year with an 82.9 PFF rushing grade and a 64.9 PFF passing grade. Truth be told, we don’t know who will emerge as New England's top receiving option, as it's a totally new offense with new additions in the receiver room. We’ll go with Diggs, who earned a 79.7 PFF receiving grade before going down with a knee injury.

Nabers earned an 87.1 PFF receiving grade as a rookie in 2024 and should continue to thrive, regardless of whether the Giants slot in Wilson, Jameis Winston or Jaxson Dart at quarterback.

Wilson recorded an impressive 6.3% big-time throw rate last season, so it's clear that he, Winston or Dart will be looking for Nabers deep down the field.

Ward’s 92.9 PFF passing grade in 2024 was a big reason why the Titans drafted him No. 1 overall. Calvin Ridley will be his top target for 2025, but Ridley hasn’t earned a PFF receiving grade above 80.0 since 2020.

Richardson’s lack of consistency and accuracy is well-documented. We're splitting hairs about choosing between Downs and Pittman, but Downs was the higher-ranked player in PFF's wide receiver rankings thanks to his higher 85.1 PFF receiving grade and higher 28.0% threat rate (target rate on routes run).

Flacco feels like the default QB1 in Cleveland before training camp and the preseason get underway. The veteran recorded 70.6 and 70.7 PFF passing grades over the past two seasons, respectively, while Juedy earned a 74.9 PFF receiving grade and recorded a career high 1,229 yards in 2024.

Olave has the talent to be a top-10 receiver in the NFL, having earned PFF receiving grades of 82.9, 82.9 and 83.0 in the past three seasons. With Derek Carr retiring, Olave's quarterback could very well be second-round rookie Tyler Shough, who recorded an 87.3 PFF passing grade in 2024 at Louisville.

Metcalf went from coast to coast, moving from Seattle to Pittsburgh this offseason. We’re not sure who the Steelers' QB1 will be, but Mason Rudolph, who recorded 61.5 (2024) and 53.5 (2019) PFF passing grades in the two seasons where he has taken more than 200 dropbacks, is currently slated to assume that title.