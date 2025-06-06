Fantasy Football ADP Battle: Chase Brown vs. Kyren Williams

Chase Brown became a great replacement for Joe Mixon in Cincinnati: Brown took over the Bengals’ backfield in 2024 and delivered an RB1 season. Now, he’ll look to carry that momentum into 2025.

Kyren Williams’ status as a workhorse running back never went away in 2024: Williams commanded the Rams’ backfield in 2024 and will aim to do the same in 2025 to justify his top-12 RB draft status.

This fantasy football article series breaks down the toughest draft-day decisions facing fantasy managers, using Underdog’s average draft position (ADP) as a guide. Each installment compares similarly ranked players at the same position, using key stats from previous seasons and contextual factors — including team situation — to identify the better pick.

Today’s fantasy football debate spotlights Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown and Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, as we evaluate which back is the better target in the middle of Round 3 of 2025 fantasy drafts.

In Cincinnati’s first season without Joe Mixon since 2016, Chase Brown emerged as the team’s lead back in 2024. Although he didn’t take over the role until Week 4, Brown still finished as the PPR RB10 on the year, powered by a strong workload that saw him average 18.3 opportunities (carries plus targets) per game. With the Bengals largely standing pat at running back — only adding a sixth-round rookie — expectations for Brown remain high heading into 2025.

Kyren Williams, meanwhile, notched his second consecutive top-eight fantasy finish at the position, driven by one of the heaviest workloads in the league. He ranked fourth among running backs in opportunities per game (22.1), and despite ongoing chatter about reducing his usage, Williams continues to handle a full workload. That trend could very well continue this season, especially with reports of “positive” progress in contract extension talks this offseason.

UTILIZATION IN THE RUNNING GAME

After failing to eclipse seven carries in any of the first three games, Chase Brown took over as the Bengals’ lead back in Week 4 and never looked back. From Week 4 through Week 17, he logged 215 carries, seventh-most among running backs, while his 57 targets ranked third over that span. If that usage carries over into 2025, Brown should once again find himself firmly in RB1 territory.

Kyren Williams benefits from one of the most fantasy-friendly workloads in the league, consistently dominating touches in all key situations. He remained on the field even during two-minute drills — a valuable role that could yield more targets going forward. Regardless, the Rams have leaned heavily on Williams in every phase of the game, and there’s no indication that will change in 2025.

UTILIZATION IN THE PASSING GAME

As noted earlier, Brown ranked third in targets at the position after taking over as the starter, and he made the most of that workload. He earned a top-10 receiving grade and scored four receiving touchdowns on 54 catches — both ranking inside the top five at the position. The Bengals ranked top-10 in targets to running backs as a team and thrived in that approach, finishing with a league-best 90.3 team passing grade.

In contrast, receiving remains a clear weak spot for Williams. He ranked outside the top 30 in targets at the position and finished 56th out of 58 qualifiers in yards per route run. That’s as much a product of the Rams’ offensive design as it is individual usage, as they ranked 31st in running back targets in each of the past two seasons. That trend is unlikely to change in 2025, meaning Williams’ receiving upside will remain capped.

UTILIZATION IN SCORING RANGE

Brown was Cincinnati’s clear leader in goal-to-go carries (22), converting six of his seven rushing touchdowns from those opportunities. However, his efficiency in those situations left something to be desired, as his 36.4% stuffed-run rate ranked 12th-worst among qualifying running backs. If he’s to remain the go-to option near the goal line, improvement in that area would be a welcome development.

On the other hand, Williams not only dominated the Rams’ goal-line work with 28 carries — third-most in the league — but he also excelled in those moments. He scored 12 of his 13 rushing touchdowns in goal-to-go situations and posted the second-best stuffed run rate at the position (14.3%). Given his success, it’s safe to expect him to remain the team’s primary option in those high-leverage scenarios in 2025.

TEAM-LEVEL SITUATION

The Bengals operated as one of the most pass-heavy offenses in 2024, and with the talent they have in the receiving game, that approach is unlikely to change. Compounding the challenge for Brown, Cincinnati ranked just 29th in run-blocking grade last season. However, there is a silver lining — the Bengals led the league in goal-to-go plays. If they can replicate that success, it could create plenty of scoring chances for Brown, even though they ran the ball on just 32.1% of those plays, ranking 31st.

Meanwhile, the Rams were top-10 in goal-to-go plays and finished top-five in run-blocking grade, giving Williams a favorable environment to thrive. With all four of their highest-graded run blockers returning, the Rams’ offensive front should remain one of the league’s best, continuing to pave the way for Williams as the clear lead back in one of the NFL’s more efficient offenses.

POTENTIAL 2025 BACKFIELD COMPETITION

Zack Moss opened the 2024 season as Cincinnati’s starter, but ineffectiveness quickly led to Chase Brown taking over. Moss eventually missed the second half of the year due to injury, but even before that, he struggled — recording the worst rushing grade of his career and averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. With Moss no longer a major threat, rookie sixth-rounder Tahj Brooks could emerge as a sleeper candidate for the Bengals' RB2 role.

In Los Angeles, both Blake Corum and newly drafted fourth-rounder Jarquez Hunter have been mentioned as reasons for a potentially lighter workload for Kyren Williams. That may hold some truth, but fading Williams remains difficult. Corum was expected to take on more work as a rookie, yet Williams maintained a workhorse role. Even with Hunter now in the mix, it may not be enough to significantly cut into Williams’ workload, making another RB1 season well within reach.

While the final decision is yours, don’t go into your draft blind. Check out PFF’s latest fantasy football rankings to see exactly where Chase Brown, Kyren Williams and the rest of your targets stack up heading into 2025.