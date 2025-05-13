2025 offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams

The Bears earn top marks for new hires and splash signings: Ben Johnson is now at the helm of a team with a much stronger offensive line and plenty of high-ceiling rookies.

The Saints have some work to do: New Orleans is in rough shape following a lackluster offseason and Derek Carr's retirement.

Now that we have a full picture of what each NFL team accomplished this offseason, we're taking a good look at all the moves, big and small, and assigning offseason grades to every franchise.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

The Cardinals went into this offseason looking to make sure Jonathan Gannon had everything he needed (realistically) as a defensive-minded head coach to morph Arizona’s defense into a top-10 unit, if not top-five.

When Gannon first took over, Arizona finished the 2023 season with a 50.9 team PFF defense grade and a 38.2 PFF run-defense grade. Adding Josh Sweat, Walter Nolen and Will Johnson, as well as veterans Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, are steps in the right direction for 2025. The Cardinals didn't do much on the interior offensive line, which kept this grade from reaching the A range.

The Falcons didn’t make much of a splash in free agency, but they couldn’t do much amid Kirk Cousins‘ contract situation. Still, that is their fault, so they don't get a pass there. Atlanta also lost safety Justin Simmons and center Drew Dalman in free agency.

The team's draft class should be quite impactful, especially first-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., who will hopefully boost a team that finished with just a 59.0 PFF pass-rush grade last season. But they paid a high price to secure them (next year’s first-round pick), a move they likely made, again, due to the domino effect of not being able to spend much in free agency.

Bringing back Ronnie Stanley in free agency was the Ravens' top priority, and they did that. I also loved what they did in the draft, getting impact or rotational players on all three days. They didn’t address wide receiver outside of a longshot bet on DeAndre Hopkins, who may be able to provide one more good season. They’ll need him, as Rashod Bateman’s 72.8 PFF receiving grade was the highest of any Ravens wide receiver not named Zay Flowers in 2024.

The Bills’ top priority in free agency was handing out contract extensions to their core players, and Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, Christian Benford, Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir cashed in. They signed Josh Palmer — the right type of receiver to bring in, as he earned a 90.5 PFF receiving grade on targets of 20 or more yards last season.

But Buffalo is scheduled to start the same safety duo that earned a 31st-ranked PFF coverage grade (41.3) last season in Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: A

The only thing holding the Panthers back from an A+ is that they didn’t make any changes to the front office or coaching staff. They didn't necessarily need to, but that’s what pushes an A offseason to the next level, in my mind.

The Panthers made a flurry of additions via free agency and the draft to a defense that finished 2024 with a 44.9 PFF overall grade and a 37.5 PFF run-defense grade — both last-place figures. They also gave Bryce Young additional help at receiver with Tetairoa McMillan after Xavier Legette earned just a 59.4 PFF receiving grade last season on his team-leading 81 targets.

It was an ideal offseason for the Bears. They made huge splashes in their coaching staff, not just with Ben Johnson as head coach but also with Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator. They then traded for or signed Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman to solidify their starting offensive line. That allowed them to take a “best player available” approach in the draft, which yielded Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III and Ozzy Trapilo, among others.

Chicago didn’t really address running back this offseason, but if the team was to put a lower priority on any position, that was the one.

The Bengals did well to get long-term deals done with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but even after free agency and the draft, they still have major questions on their interior offensive line, which earned just a 57.8 PFF overall grade last season, and on their defensive front-seven, which is asking a lot of rookies Shemar Stewart, Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter.

Plus, the team parted ways with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. There are a lot of new, unknown pieces at key spots, and I am hesitant to say Cincinnati got better.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: C

The Browns avoided disaster following Myles Garrett‘s trade request, but even after retaining him, they didn't get much better this offseason.

Securing Mason Graham and an extra first-round pick in 2026 via their draft-day trade-down with the Jaguars was a solid move, but missing on Travis Hunter was the price paid. Cleveland's quarterback room is still a mess, and the team didn’t do anything to get ahead of a potential mass exodus from the offensive line over the next two years. That unit earned just a 59.8 PFF overall grade last season.

This grade comes down to what Brian Schottenheimer is as a head coach. The Cowboys waited a long time to make a move to hire him (and determine Mike McCarthy's future), watching several good head coach candidates sign elsewhere in the meantime. They were also very quiet in free agency (not uncommon for them) when they had money to spend.

Dallas' draft was a home run, though, especially the team's first three picks. I remain worried about how their offensive and defensive lines will come together in 2025, with Zack Martin retiring on offense and the duo of Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa, who earned PFF run-defense grades of 35.9 and 50.8, respectively, slated to start again.

DENVER BRONCOS: A

The Broncos ranked 10th in the NFL last season in team PFF defensive grade (74.1), as well as in the top half of the league in run defense, coverage and pass rush. Now, they’ve added Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron, among other depth players. That group could absolutely be the best in the NFL.

Throw in some key additions on offense, such as running back RJ Harvey via the draft and tight end Evan Engram via free agency, and you have one heck of an offseason in Denver.

The Lions lost coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head-coaching vacancies, and although there’s nothing they could’ve done about that, it still hurts. They basically swapped Carlton Davis III for D.J. Reed, which wasn't a bad move; Davis earned a 72.1 PFF coverage grade in 2024, while Reed earned a 70.1 mark.

The hope is that second-round pick Tate Ratledge can fill in for Kevin Zeitler, who earned an 86.5 PFF overall grade at guard for Detroit last season. The front office didn’t do much at edge rusher and will need Aidan Hutchinson to return to his pre-injury form.

D.J. Reed's Career PFF Grades

I did not love the Packers’ offseason, simply because I don’t think they got much better. Nate Hobbs and Aaron Banks were interesting free-agent signings, both of whom the team overpaid for on the market. Wide receiver Matthew Golden was a great draft pick in the first round, but how tackle Anthony Belton and wide receiver Savion Williams fit in will go a long way toward the success of the team's offseason.

This could be an offseason with more of a long-term approach, but it might not give the Packers much in return outside of Golden in 2025.

HOUSTON TEXANS: D

It’s hard to look at this offseason as a success for the Texans. They already struggled on the offensive line last year, as Laremy Tunsil was their only offensive lineman who earned a PFF overall grade above 70.2, and they traded him away during a pivotal time in C.J. Stroud’s rookie-contract window.

Houston tried to make up for it by bringing in a lot of new bodies, but there is no guarantee they will jell. The team did get better at receiver (ceiling and floor), and the secondary is stacked. But I also have concerns about the Texans' interior defensive line.

The Colts lost offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency, which is a concern after they earned 67.0 and 86.9 PFF overall grades, respectively, in 2024. Indianapolis does have Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini in the farm system, who earned 65.9 and 65.1 PFF overall grades in 2024, respectively. The front office seems comfortable with those guys taking over.

The Colts made big splashes in the secondary, an area of concern, signing Cam Bynum and Charvarius Ward. They also had a very solid draft class. Quarterback is still a question mark, but they weren’t realistically going to do much more than bring in competition for Anthony Richardson via Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard.

This grade is tough to call right now because we don't know what James Gladstone and Liam Coen will be as general manager and head coach, respectively. But it was time for a change, and both are making bold moves, so I lean more toward a positive view.

The Jaguars got aggressive to add Travis Hunter in the draft and moved on from some of the players the previous regime signed who were not working out. They brought in Eric Murray and Caleb Ransaw to help a safety room that finished dead last in the league with a 51.8 PFF overall grade in 2024.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: B

Trading Joe Thuney (80.0 PFF overall grade) was not ideal, but the Chiefs will hope Kingsley Suamataia (37.9 PFF overall grade) can fill in at guard better than he did at tackle. New signing Jaylon Moore, who felt like an overpay, could start at tackle while first-round pick Josh Simmons gets his knee ready.

Kansas City's draft was filled with scheme fits, and they retained Trey Smith and Nick Bolton. The receiver room could be better, but getting Rashee Rice back will help.

I am a big supporter of Pete Carroll and John Spytek leading the charge for the Raiders. I also loved the move to get aggressive and into a winning window with Geno Smith at quarterback. The team lost Robert Spillane and Tre'von Moehrig on defense in free agency — their two highest-graded run defenders, at 87.3 and 87.5 — but they brought in some free agency fliers, and their draft was excellent.

The Chargers' offseason grade might seem harsh, but they should have really stepped on the gas in their winning window. They were very quiet for a team with a lot of cap space, outside of signing Mekhi Becton late in free agency's opening window. Although the Najee Harris signing looked good at the time, it feels a bit redundant after the team drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round.

Losing Poona Ford is also a tough look after he was the third-highest graded player (85.3) on Los Angeles' defense, after Khalil Mack and Tony Jefferson, last season. He ranked in the top five on the team in PFF pass-rush and run-defense grades. The Chargers will still be a good football team (even a playoff team), but I expected more improvements.

Retaining Matthew Stafford was a big win. He didn't enjoy his best season in 2024, posting a 73.3 PFF passing grade, but losing him would’ve meant a full roster rebuild. Los Angeles did well to swap Davante Adams for Cooper Kupp, and the front office made a solid addition of Poona Ford to their young and improving defensive line.

The Rams didn't address cornerback at all, a worrying development with Darious Williams (59.8), Ahkello Witherspoon (62.6) and Cobie Durant (61.5) posting lower PFF coverage grades last season. Their draft class was small, but Terrance Ferguson, Josaiah Stewart and Chris Paul will be important players for the team. Plus, the Rams received Atlanta’s first-round pick next year by trading out of the first round.

It’s hard to think the Dolphins are in a better spot than when they started the offseason. They lost Jevon Holland, who admittedly struggled on his way to a 57.1 PFF coverage grade this past season, and also have some uncertainty with stars Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill.

Miami brought in James Daniels at guard after he earned a 92.9 PFF overall grade in 2024 before getting hurt in Week 4. They got better in the trenches by drafting Kenneth Grant and Jonah Savaiinaea. I still have big concerns about the Dolphins' secondary and the team's long-term outlook.

No staffing changes for Minnesota after winning 14 games is a huge win. The team is swapping J.J. McCarthy for Sam Darnold at quarterback and made big splashes on the interior offensive and defensive lines in free agency, which was key. The Vikings earned a 62.2 PFF overall grade at guard and center last year, and a 56.7 PFF overall grade at defensive tackle.

Minnesota didn't navigate the draft too well, eschewing a trade-down despite having limited ammo and then making a luxury pick at wide receiver in the third round. But Donovan Jackson could be a key piece for one of the better offensive lines in the league now.

The Patriots had a stellar offseason. They completely revamped and upgraded their coaching staff with Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels coming in, both proven forces at head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively.

They also added a ton of new talent in free agency and the draft after finishing last season ranked 24th in PFF defensive grade (64.4) and 30th in PFF offensive grade (63.2). This is an easy A grade, and one that was bumped to an A+ for the moves in the front office and coaching staff.

It’s hard not to be harsh about the Saints' offseason. Unless you love the Kellen Moore hire at head coach — which was a good addition but not an immediate fix — there isn’t much to praise.

Brandon Staley has been hot and cold as a defensive coordinator. Kelvin Banks will help an offensive line that didn’t have a single full-time player earn a PFF overall grade above 70.0 last season, but Derek Carr’s retirement gives the offense a very low ceiling. The Saints spent money at safety with Justin Reid but were already fairly solid at the position. They are still missing a major difference-maker on the defensive line. New Orleans once again decided not to lean into a full rebuild, and their 2025 projection is that of another 5-12 team.

The Giants took swings at quarterbacks Geno Smith and Matthew Stafford in the trade market, and even called up to No. 1 overall for Cam Ward. But they were forced to settle for Jaxson Dart at the back end of Round 1. Defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland were great additions via free agency for a defense that earned a 52.2 PFF coverage grade last season. The Giants' draft was very good overall, earning an A- in PFF's draft grades.

NEW YORK JETS: B

Aaron Glenn's hiring was a win, and so is leaning into Justin Fields as the starting quarterback, with the Jets knowing they were likely going to be a run-heavy team as they work out the passing weapons beyond Garrett Wilson — the only Jets receiver to earn a PFF receiving grade above 63.5 in 2024 outside of Davante Adams, who is no longer there.

New York lost D.J. Reed and Morgan Moses but drafted Armand Membou and Azareye'h Thomas to replace them. The team doesn’t have playoff-level talent, but it was a good offseason of turnover for them.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: B

It was an offseason of substitutions and additions for the Eagles. They lost Kellen Moore at offensive coordinator but replaced him with Kevin Patullo, who has been their pass game coordinator since 2021. Philadelphia also waved goodbye to Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers in free agency, but the team's roster is set up — especially with newly drafted players — to fill those vacated roles. It was a lot of change, but the Eagles were prepared for it.

The Steelers-Aaron Rodgers situation is still an unknown, which makes this offseason tough to grade. Pittsburgh subbed in D.K. Metcalf for George Pickens and paid a new contract and an extra round in value (traded a second for Metcalf and got a third for Pickens) to do so.

I like the additions of Darius Slay and Derrick Harmon and think rookie Kaleb Johnson and his 86.3 career PFF rushing grade can lead the team's backfield. I just don’t know what to make of the Steelers' offseason with so many remaining questions at quarterback.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: D

Overall, the 49ers appeared to get worse this offseason. Getting Robert Saleh back as defensive coordinator could be a big positive, as he had success in that position with this very regime. But outside of that, the team lost Dre Greenlaw, Deebo Samuel and Talanoa Hufanga and didn’t meaningfully address their offensive line.

San Francisco's draft was heavily focused on improving in run defense, which was needed after they finished 2025 with a 54.6 team PFF grade in that facet. The 49ers' floor might be higher, but their ceiling seems lower.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: B

Hiring Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator was a good move, as his work in New Orleans under unideal circumstances was encouraging. He fits right into a lot of the strengths of Seattle's roster, especially with deploying a zone rushing attack.

The Seahawks subbed in Sam Darnold for Geno Smith, which appears to be a net negative. They did well to swap their offensive weapons, switching D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. I also like their defensive additions of DeMarcus Lawrence and Nick Emmanwori.

The Buccaneers lost offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jaguars, but that was their only significant departure. They brought back both Lavonte David and Chris Godwin and even made a splash in free agency with Haason Reddick.

Tampa Bay then drafted five players who could be starters or key rotational players in Emeka Egbuka, Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish, David Walker and Elijah Roberts. They will hope SirVocea Dennis can be a spark for them at linebacker, as their linebacker unit finished the 2024 season with just a 62.5 PFF overall grade, ranking 22nd.

The Titans paid big money for Dan Moore Jr. and Cody Barton in free agency. Moore finished 2024 with a 67.2 PFF overall grade in Pittsburgh, while Barton earned a 63.7 mark with the Broncos. They drafted quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, but that was easy. The rest of Tennessee's draft felt up and down for value. The team is better by default with Ward, but their offseason was still lacking.

No one was poached from the Commanders' coaching staff after the team's hugely successful 2024 season. They also made big splashes by trading for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel and signing Deatrich Wise and Jonathan Jones for depth.

I also like that the Commanders brought back veterans Zach Ertz and Bobby Wagner. Their draft class was small in number, but the Josh Conerly Jr. pick could be huge for the flexibility of their offensive line in the short and long term. The only things holding Washington back from a better grade were the team's overpay for Javon Kinlaw and lack of upgrades at edge rusher.