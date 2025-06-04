Every NFL team's Achilles' heel: Highest-graded player against each team since 2020

Joe Burrow has the Broncos' and 49ers' numbers: His 93.6 PFF overall grade against Denver in 2024 is the best single-game grade of his career, and he owns a 91.5 PFF passing grade in two matchups with San Francisco.

Chris Lindstrom's interior dominance doesn't discriminate: PFF's top-ranked guard entering the 2025 NFL season is the highest-graded foe for the Steelers and Buccaneers since 2020.

Every NFL team has that handful of opposing players whom they just can’t seem to contain. Whether it’s a rival quarterback shredding them to bits, a wide receiver they can’t lock down or a pass rusher who takes over games, certain teams are unable to solve certain opponents.

Here, we’ll highlight the highest-graded player, offensive or defensive, against every team over the past five seasons. The only requirement is that said player has to have played at least 100 snaps against a team, effectively ensuring that at least two games occurred between the opponents.

Williams has made a habit of mauling everybody in front of him, and the Arizona Cardinals are likely awaiting the day he retires. Across nine games against the Cardinals since 2020, Williams has recorded an unreal 96.9 PFF overall grade and a 97.5 PFF run-blocking grade. Arizona certainly has its own run defense to at least partially blame, but Williams is a freight train the team just can’t stop.

Jefferson has played the Falcons twice in his career and torched them both times. Across the two matchups, Jefferson recorded a 92.7 PFF receiving grade. He hauled in 16 receptions totaling 298 yards and four touchdowns.

During their most recent matchup in 2024, Jefferson racked up 132 yards but didn’t even lead his own team in that category, as Jordan Addison logged 133 receiving yards. Falcons fans may be dreading their Week 2 matchup with the Vikings in 2025.

The Las Vegas Raiders have defeated the Ravens in each of their past two matchups, and Crosby is a big reason for that. Across those two games, Crosby recorded an elite 91.4 PFF overall grade. His 2021 season opener against Baltimore was the best pass-rush performance of his career, as he racked up 13 pressures, two sacks and a 93.1 PFF pass-rush grade. In Week 2 of this past season, Crosby recorded two more sacks while doing his part on the ground with an 81.7 PFF run-defense grade.

The Bills have boasted a dynamic offense for several years, but they haven’t found a way yet to block Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward. In their four matchups since 2020, Heyward has recorded an elite 93.2 PFF overall grade against Buffalo.

While he mustered only one sack in those games, Heyward racked up an incredible 24 pressures. He also dominated the Bills on the ground to the tune of an 89.8 PFF run-defense grade in those four games.

Few were happier to see Tom Brady retire than the Carolina Panthers. In his six matchups against Carolina as a Buccaneer, Brady recorded an elite 92.0 PFF passing grade with 15 big-time throws and just four turnover-worthy plays. Ironically, Brady’s lone interception in those six games was hauled in by the next player on this list.

Jackson is perhaps the most unexpected name on this list, but in two recent matchups with Chicago, he shut down the Bears‘ receivers. Across those outings in 2020 and 2023, Jackson allowed just three catches on eight targets for a total of 12 yards. He also recorded three pass breakups. The 93.1 PFF coverage grade that Jackson earned in the 2023 matchup represents his career high.

Bengals fans likely could’ve guessed this one without looking. Garrett has made mincemeat of the Bengals’ offensive line for his entire career. Over the past five seasons, he has recorded an elite 92.7 PFF overall grade and a 92.6 PFF pass-rush grade when facing Cincinnati. He has racked up 42 pressures and 12 sacks in those nine games while generating an outstanding 22.2% pass-rush win rate.

Hines-Allen terrorizes opponents weekly, but he’s been particularly effective in two matchups against Cleveland. He earned a 92.2 PFF overall grade and a 91.1 PFF pass-rush grade in those outings. He officially recorded 11 pressures, one sack and a terrific 25.4% pass-rush win rate, too. The 91.6 PFF pass-rush grade Hines-Allen garnered against the Browns in Week 2 of last season was the second-best mark of his career.

Browns guard Wyatt Teller clearly got the memo that Dallas’ run defense has struggled in recent years. His 94.2 PFF overall grade in two recent matchups is carried primarily by a fantastic 93.5 PFF run-blocking grade. In Week 4 of 2020, Teller earned a 96.7 PFF overall grade and a 94.9 PFF run-blocking grade — both of which represent the best single-game grades of his career.

Burrow has played Denver twice in his career, and he did well in both outings. The first matchup was a low-scoring affair in which Burrow recorded a solid 78.8 PFF overall grade. The second game was one of the best contests of the 2024 season. The Bengals were victorious as Burrow outdueled Bo Nix to the tune of 412 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 93.6 PFF overall grade that currently stands as the best single-game grade of Burrow’s career.

Williams makes his second appearance on this list, this time for his work against Detroit. He’s faced the Lions twice in the past four years and earned at least an elite 90.0 PFF overall grade on both occasions.

As is often the case with Williams, the brunt of the damage was done on the ground. He earned an incredible 92.6 PFF run-blocking grade across the two matchups.

Kelce faced Green Bay twice in his final four seasons in the NFL and played very well both times. He earned a 92.9 PFF overall grade across those two matchups, highlighted by his 92.1 PFF run-blocking grade. He left quite an impression in his final game against the Packers in 2022 when he recorded a 93.0 PFF overall grade — the second-best single-game grade of his career.

Texans fans probably aren’t at all surprised to see Henry’s name in this slot. Since 2020, Henry has squared off with Houston seven times and has earned a 93.0 PFF rushing grade while racking up 1,005 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in those games. He logged 802 of those yards after contact and forced a ridiculous 51 missed tackles. Henry gets to haunt the Texans at least one more time in Week 5 in 2025.

The Colts have been known for their excellent offensive line play in recent years. That didn’t matter, though, on the two occasions that they faced Aaron Donald and the Rams. Just as he dominated all of his opponents, Donald earned a 92.6 PFF pass-rush grade in his two most recent matchups against the Colts. He also recorded a ridiculous 28.8% pass-rush win rate across those games.

St. Brown is one of the elite wide receivers in the game today, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have found that out firsthand on two occasions. In those matchups, St. Brown reeled in 22 receptions totaling 275 yards and four touchdowns. That production earned him a 92.7 PFF receiving grade across the two games. The 92.8 PFF receiving grade St. Brown recorded in Week 11 of last season against Jacksonville is the best single-game PFF receiving grade of his career.

Kelce faced the Chiefs three times across his final three NFL seasons and dominated in multiple facets. Combining those performances, he earned an elite 93.8 PFF overall grade. He allowed just one pressure, a hurry in Week 4 of 2021, across the three outings. His 96.5 PFF run-blocking grade in the 2021 matchup was the highest he recorded in a game in his career.

Watt has faced the Raiders once in each of the past four seasons and played his usual brand of all-around dominant football. His 84.8 PFF pass-rush grade and 17.9% pass-rush win rate in those matchups are certainly impressive, but his work in the run game elevated him onto this list.

In those four games, Watt recorded a ridiculous 96.0 PFF run-defense grade. That’s partially buoyed by his most recent effort in Week 6 of 2024, when he forced two fumbles en route to a 99.0 PFF run-defense grade.

Kelce has seemingly made a career out of running roughshod through the Chargers’ defense. In their past eight matchups, he has posted a 92.2 PFF receiving grade. He racked up 63 receptions, 967 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in those games.

Since 2020, three of Kelce’s top eight single-game PFF receiving grades have come against the Chargers, including the top two.

Allen has faced the Rams three times in the past five seasons, and he would probably like to do so more often. In those outings, Allen has posted a 93.4 PFF overall grade. On brand for him is the fact that he earned at least a 90.0 PFF passing grade and PFF rushing grade across the three matchups. In total, Allen accounted for 15 touchdowns, eight big-time throws and just two turnover-worthy plays.

The Dolphins have faced Wilson only twice since 2020, once as a member of the Seahawks and the other as a Bronco. In those two matchups, Wilson posted a 91.5 PFF passing grade with nine big-time throws and just two turnover-worthy plays.

Wilson’s 84.9 PFF passing grade against Miami in Week 3 of 2023 was the highest mark that he recorded in a single game as a member of the Broncos.

Something about facing the Minnesota Vikings brings out the best in Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons. He has played against them only twice, but he recorded the two highest single-game PFF pass-rush grades of his career in those outings: 92.6 in Week 11 of 2024 and 92.3 in Week 3 of 2020.

In those matchups, Simmons generated 14 pressures and a 22% pass-rush win rate. The Vikings are surely glad they won’t face him and the Titans in 2025.

Okereke has done his best work to disrupt New England’s offense in the three games that he’s faced them. His 92.2 PFF overall grade across those matchups is buoyed primarily by his 90.9 PFF coverage grade. One of those games in Week 9 of 2022 saw Okereke turn in a career-high 97.3 PFF overall grade after making three defensive stops and forcing a fumble.

Herbert apparently saves his best work for the Saints. In two career matchups against them, he has recorded an outstanding 91.8 PFF passing grade while producing 10 big-time throws. His most recent effort against them in Week 8 of 2024 was the highest-graded game of his career. It was also one of just four games last season in which a quarterback recorded at least five big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

Watt makes his second appearance on this list for terrorizing the New York Giants on two occasions. Across those matchups, he produced a 93.9 PFF overall grade. As a pass rusher, he generated 13 pressures, two sacks and a 20% win rate. He also earned a solid 79.9 PFF run-defense grade and notched an interception in coverage.

Chubb has been a problem for the Jets’ offensive line, regardless of whether he played with Denver or Miami. Across four games against New York since 2020, Chubb has produced a 91.8 PFF overall grade while racking up 24 pressures, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and an 18.8% pass-rush win rate.

In their most recent matchup in Week 15 of 2023, Chubb recorded a 94.0 PFF overall grade, the highest in any game of his career.

Rodgers has torched the NFL for many years, and his performance against Philadelphia in Week 13 of 2020 stands as one of his best. He set a career high that day with a 97.1 PFF passing grade, breaking his previous mark that had stood for more than 10 years. He generated six big-time throws in the contest, four of which came under pressure.

Rodgers' more recent performance against the Eagles in 2022 was underwhelming, but that electric display in 2020 was enough for him to take this spot.

Lindstrom is arguably the best guard in the NFL, and he has twice shown the Steelers why. Per usual, Lindstrom dominated on the ground with a 92.1 PFF run-blocking grade in those two games. His performance against Pittsburgh in Week 13 of 2022 stands out as one of his best. The 95.8 PFF overall grade he earned that day is the third highest of his career.

Burrow shows up on this list for a second time for shredding a West opponent, this time the 49ers. In two career matchups against San Francisco, Burrow has posted a 91.5 PFF passing grade while throwing five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also produced eight big-time throws compared to two turnover-worthy plays in those games.

Donald’s second appearance on this list comes about due to his production against a divisional foe. In seven matchups against Seattle from 2020 to 2023, Donald recorded a 92.1 PFF pass-rush grade. He generated a ridiculous 47 pressures, six sacks, a batted pass, and a 21.9% pass rush win rate. Statistics like that are simply a reminder of how dominant Donald was.

Lindstrom has played terrifically against Tampa Bay throughout his career. He has recorded at least an 80.0 PFF overall grade in seven of their 10 most recent meetings. As is customary, Lindstrom has dominated the Buccaneers on the ground with a 91.4 PFF run-blocking grade. Still just 28 years old, he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so Tampa Bay will have to figure out a way to beat him.

Barnett didn’t turn into the star that many thought he would become when he was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but don’t tell the Tennessee Titans. Since he was claimed off waivers by the Texans in 2023, Barnett has faced Tennessee four times and has recorded at least an 84.6 PFF overall grade in all four games. His production includes 16 pressures, five sacks, a 23.4% pass-rush win rate and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

Mailata dominates just about everybody he faces nowadays, but he saves his best work for the Commanders. Across 10 matchups since 2020, Mailata has recorded a ridiculous 94.4 PFF overall grade. Three of the seven highest-graded games of his career have come against Washington, including both of the team's regular-season duels in 2024.