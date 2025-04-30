Sikkema: My 10 favorite 2025 NFL Draft classes

The Panthers came away with an A+ draft class: Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen are excellent pass rushers, and Tetairoa McMillan allows the team to use Xavier Legette more effectively.

Dallas elevated its draft class on Day 2: While the team's selection of Tyler Booker was fine, the Cowboys' strong draft came together in Rounds 2 and 3 with Donovan Ezeiruaku and Shavon Revel.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, we're looking at some of my favorite team hauls. These were my 10 highest-graded drafts, with a look at where each player was selected versus where I had them on my big board.

POS NAME ROUND PICK TS RK WR Tetairoa McMillan 1 8 4 ED Nic Scourton 2 51 29 ED Princely Umanmielen 3 77 50 HB Trevor Etienne 4 114 144 S Lathan Ransom 4 122 89 DI Cam'Ron Jackson 5 140 130 TE Mitchell Evans 5 165 166 WR Jimmy Horn Jr. 6 210 239

The Panthers tied for my favorite draft class. Not only did I love the players and the value at which many of them were selected, but I also loved their overall offseason strategy, with this draft haul being a bow on top.

McMillan, who led college football with 36 contested catches over the past two seasons, gives Carolina a potential star as a WR1, which allows them to use Xavier Legette in fewer high-volume situations — and more situationally for his skill set. Scourton and Umanmielen are excellent pass-rush players to take bets on, especially with where they were drafted. The Panthers also have rotational and potential starting players in Etienne, Ransom, Jackson and Evans.

POS NAME ROUND PICK TS RK T Will Campbell 1 4 6 HB TreVeyon Henderson 2 38 58 WR Kyle Williams 3 69 63 C Jared Wilson 3 95 88 S Craig Woodson 4 106 167 DI Joshua Farmer 4 137 135 ED Bradyn Swinson 5 146 47 K Andres Borregales 6 184 362 T Marcus Bryant 7 222 NR LS Julian Ashby 7 253 NR CB Kobee Minor 7 259 NR

The Patriots faced a tall task this offseason, attempting to retool what was, on paper, the worst roster in the NFL. After a plethora of defensive signings in free agency, they completed their offseason plan with a strong influx of offensive talent.

Campbell and Wilson are both future starters on the offensive line. Henderson and Williams increase the team's speed and dynamic ability. Woodson and Farmer will be solid rotational players, and Swinson might just be the steal of the draft for where he was drafted relative to his talent shown this past season.

POS NAME ROUND PICK TS RK HB Omarion Hampton 1 22 26 WR Tre Harris 2 55 66 DI Jamaree Caldwell 3 86 105 ED Kyle Kennard 4 125 81 WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith 5 160 208 TE Oronde Gadsden II 5 167 265 T Branson Taylor 6 201 NR S R.J. Mickens 6 216 108 S Trikweze Bridges 7 258 NR

Not only did the Chargers nail their top needs, but they did so with good value.

Hampton was picked in an appropriate range and has the potential to be a three-down back. His 1,450 rushing yards between the tackles since 2022 were the most in the FBS. Harris and Lambert-Smith are both the exact type of receiver the Chargers need — one who wins vertically to stretch the field, maximize Herbert’s arm talent and open up the short and intermediate game. Caldwell is the kind of nose tackle they needed after losing Poona Ford, and Kennard in the fourth round is a value pick at a position that really needed depth and long-term security.

POS NAME ROUND PICK TS RK T Josh Simmons 1 32 18 DI Omarr Norman-Lott 2 63 34 ED Ashton Gillotte 3 66 97 CB Nohl Williams 3 85 114 WR Jalen Royals 4 133 60 LB Jeffrey Bassa 5 158 123 HB Brashard Smith 7 230 139

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach showed once again the kind of top-tier chemistry Kansas City’s scouting staff and front office have with its coaching staff.

Simmons is the perfect long-term pick at offensive tackle, but he is coming off a meniscus tear. I am a big fan of Omarr Norman-Lott; even if he is just a one-gap attacking defensive tackle, this team knows how to use those. Gillotte, Williams and Bassa are all Steve Spagnuolo-type defensive players, and Royals and Smith are excellent value selections.

POS NAME ROUND PICK TS RK G Tyler Booker 1 12 48 ED Donovan Ezeiruaku 2 44 17 CB Shavon Revel 3 76 44 HB Jaydon Blue 5 150 137 LB Shemar James 5 154 190 T Ajani Cornelius 6 206 175 DI Jay Toia 7 219 275 HB Phil Mafah 7 241 286 DI Tommy Akingbesote 7 249 357

The Cowboys’ 2025 class is a prime example of why you can’t judge a first-round pick immediately after Day 1 — you have to at least get through Day 2 to see the full draft strategy. I was skeptical of the value of the Booker pick, given he’s not very athletic, doesn't have much positional flexibility and plays at a position of low value. But when you tie in the haul of Booker, Ezeiruaku and Revel, this was excellent work from the Cowboys to hit their biggest needs with top-tier players.

They could have done more at wide receiver, but teams have the chance to acquire starting-caliber wide receiver talent in free agency or the draft multiple times every year. That’s not the case with other positions. If I were to wait on one positional need, it would be wide receiver, as Dallas did.

POS NAME ROUND PICK TS RK LB Jihaad Campbell 1 31 13 S Andrew Mukuba 2 64 62 DI Ty Robinson 4 111 120 CB Mac McWilliams 5 145 256 LB Smael Mondon Jr. 5 163 155 C Drew Kendall 5 170 222 QB Kyle McCord 6 183 181 T Myles Hinton 6 193 214 T Cameron Williams 6 209 93 ED Antwaun Powell-Ryland 6 211 157

Howie, indeed, did it again. The Eagles moved up one spot to draft linebacker Jihaad Campbell, but after the draft, Roseman mentioned they were trying to trade up even higher to nab him. As long as Campbell’s shoulder injury fully heals, he and Zach Baun together at the second level form an excellent pairing. His 22 defensive stops in pass coverage and eight sacks in 2024 were top-two marks among FBS linebackers.

Mukuba is the Eagles' type of fast safety to help replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Ty Robinson is a dirty-work interior defender. The team's Day 3 picks make this an “A” draft. I loved every one of Philadelphia's sixth-round selections, betting on players with athletic upside who could be gems.

POS NAME ROUND PICK TS RK HB Ashton Jeanty 1 6 3 WR Jack Bech 2 58 40 CB Darien Porter 3 68 64 T Caleb Rogers 3 98 182 T Charles Grant 3 99 95 WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. 4 108 174 DI Tonka Hemingway 4 135 187 DI JJ Pegues 6 182 124 WR Tommy Mellott 6 215 273 QB Cam Miller 6 217 305 LB Cody Lindenberg 7 224 225

Consider the first draft of the Spytek-Carroll Era in Las Vegas a win. A running back in the first round, let alone the top 10, is always risky when considering positional value. But the team that sported the lowest PFF rushing grade in the league last year needed an upgrade.

Bech and Brock Bowers make for a constant threat over the middle, and fourth-rounder Dont'e Thornton Jr. is the type of vertical threat who can keep that middle of the field open. Porter is the perfect Carroll Cover 3 cornerback with his length and recovery speed. I also love the bets they made on great athletes like Charles Grant, JJ Pegues and Tommy Mellott. I was a big fan of this draft and what it could become down the road.

POS NAME ROUND PICK TS RK S Malaki Starks 1 27 8 ED Mike Green 2 59 10 T Emery Jones Jr. 3 91 153 LB Teddye Buchanan 4 129 252 T Carson Vinson 5 141 277 CB Bilhal Kone 6 180 168 K Tyler Loop 6 188 NR WR LaJohntay Wester 6 205 258 DI Aeneas Peebles 6 212 141 CB Robert Longerbeam 6 214 156 G Garrett Dellinger 7 245 287

This was a very “Ravens” draft. They took advantage of Starks and Green falling in their respective rounds, as they fill key positions of need.

Jones was overdrafted compared to where I had him ranked, but moving him to guard makes this a style and scheme fit for what the Ravens like to do up front, so I am fine with it. Day 3 was all about athletes, with potential draft gems in Peebles, Kone and Longerbeam.

POS NAME ROUND PICK TS RK T Grey Zabel 1 18 27 S Nick Emmanwori 2 35 67 TE Elijah Arroyo 2 50 59 QB Jalen Milroe 3 92 100 DI Rylie Mills 5 142 201 WR Tory Horton 5 168 112 TE Robbie Ouzts 5 177 NR T Bryce Cabeldue 6 194 194 HB Damien Martinez 7 225 80 T Mason Richman 7 236 NR WR Ricky White 7 240 251

The Seahawks did an excellent job of drafting the type of players they like to emphasize in their game plans. Zabel was a massive need for them, and the correct pick at No. 18. Though Emmanwori was ranked 67th on my big board, I ranked him 26th on the Seahawks’ team-specific big board due to his fit in a Mike Macdonald defense.

I like the Arroyo and Horton additions as the X and big-bodied receivers. Milroe is a great pick to sit behind Darnold. Plus, I believe Cabeldue could be a starter on the interior for Seattle. Add in Martinez forming a three-headed monster in the running back room and Ricky White as a special teams demon, and it’s a class with potential impact and value from top to bottom.

POS NAME ROUND PICK TS RK TE Colston Loveland 1 10 16 WR Luther Burden III 2 39 15 T Ozzy Trapilo 2 56 82 DI Shemar Turner 2 62 78 LB Ruben Hyppolite II 4 132 NR CB Zah Frazier 5 171 207 G Luke Newman 6 197 340 HB Kyle Monangai 7 235 206

Chicago's draft grade heavily depends on what you think of Luther Burden III and Shemar Turner. To the delight of Bears fans, I like both. Picking Loveland over Tyler Warren is fine, as both were top 20 prospects to me. Burden was my WR2, and Ben Johnson can push him to be the best version of himself. He will get a lot of natural work in the slot.

Trapilo is not as much of a lean into the zone blocking scheme I thought the Beras would run more of, but he’s great value for them as a reserve tackle. Hyppolite, Frazier and Newman are good bets on athletes, though all were drafted a bit early. I was surprised that Chicago didn't attack running back before the seventh round, but I do like Monangai — if nothing else, as a strong pass-protecting, third-down back.