PFF Safety Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Kyle Hamilton leads the way: The versatile Ravens defensive back was the only safety to earn at least an 88.0 PFF grade in coverage, run defense and pass rushing this past season.

Xavier McKinney showed out in his first year in Green Bay: His 90.2 PFF coverage grade ranked second at the position after he recorded eight interceptions — tied for the most among safeties.

We're continuing to highlight the best NFL players at every position heading into the 2025 season. Next up are the top 32 safeties.

Safety performance can be volatile in the NFL, so one bad season does not carry as much weight as it might for other positions.

Editor's Note: Baltimore’s Ar'Darius Washington is excluded from this list, as it is unknown whether he will be able to play in 2025 following an Achilles injury.

Hamilton showed off his versatility in 2024, moving to free safety for most of the second half of the season after playing mainly in the box or as a slot cornerback initially.

He was also the most complete safety in the league as the only player at the position to earn at least an 88.0 PFF grade in coverage, run defense and pass rushing.

McKinney’s first season in Green Bay went superbly. He was among the best safeties in coverage in 2024, with his 90.2 PFF coverage grade ranking second at the position after he recorded eight interceptions — tied for the most among safeties. He allowed a 56.4 passer rating in coverage, the third-best mark at the position.

While Bates didn't replicate his success from his first season in Atlanta — in which he earned a 90.6 PFF overall grade — he was still among the best safeties in the league in 2024. He was especially good in coverage, evidenced by his 81.4 PFF coverage grade, which ranked eighth at the position.

Despite the Buccaneers winning the NFC South, Tampa Bay’s star safety had a season to forget. Winfield struggled with injuries and played a career-low 601 snaps. He missed 9% of his tackle attempts, which was his worst rate of the past three seasons.

However, Winfield's career body of work keeps him in the top four ahead of 2025. He was the league's highest-graded safety in 2023 (90.7) and hadn't earned a PFF run-defense grade below 85.0 before 2024.

Following a very impressive rookie season, Branch further improved in his second year and established himself as one of the best safeties in the league. His 90.8 PFF run-defense grade ranked first at the position, while his 88.0 PFF pass-rushing grade placed second. His 11 pass breakups were the most by any safety last season.

Following two somewhat disappointing seasons to open his NFL account, Joseph enjoyed a breakout year in 2024, earning a position-leading 91.1 PFF coverage grade. He recorded eight interceptions, tying for the most in the league, and only 60.7% of passes into his coverage were completed (eighth best).

The Florida State product was back at his best last season after a down year in 2023. His 80.8 PFF overall grade in 2024 was his highest mark since 2019. His 75.2 PFF pass-rushing grade and 87.9 PFF run-defense grade both ranked fifth among safeties in 2024.

Baker put together arguably the best year of his career in his eighth NFL season. The Washington product logged more than 1,000 snaps for the first time since 2021, and he earned a career-high 77.8 PFF overall grade that ranked 12th among all safeties.

Baker was especially productive against the run, as he earned a positive PFF grade on 11.2% of run plays, his highest rate since his rookie season.

Durability was an issue for Jones during his years with the Dolphins, but while he never topped 650 snaps with Miami, he logged 1,042 snaps in his first season with the Broncos. He further elevated his play, too, especially in coverage. He earned an 89.8 PFF coverage grade, which ranked third among safeties, similar to his 84.8 PFF overall grade.

Holland’s rollercoaster career continued in his fourth and final season with the Miami Dolphins. While he earned PFF overall grades of 84.7 and 90.4 in his first and third seasons, the Oregon product finished with PFF overall grades of 67.2 and 63.0 in his second and fourth seasons.

The difference was apparent in coverage, as he was unable to replicate his 2023 play when he earned an 89.9 PFF coverage grade. 2024 was also the first season in Holland’s NFL career in which he failed to record an interception.

Similar to several safeties as of late, Love’s play improved significantly under head coach Mike Macdonald. His 82.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 was a career high in his sixth season and ranked seventh among all safeties. His 89.5 PFF run-defense grade ranked second at the position, too.

Peppers missed significant time in 2024 while on the commissioner's exempt list due to off-field issues, but his 82.3 PFF overall grade still ranked sixth. Over the past three seasons, he has earned a 90.1 PFF overall grade, which ranks third among 96 qualifying safeties.

Gardner-Johnson put together the best season of his career in 2024 — and not just because he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy with the Eagles. His 1,170 snaps were a career high, as was his 77.0 PFF overall grade that ranked 14th among safeties.

The now-Texan's 85.7 PFF coverage grade last season placed sixth among 96 qualifying safeties.

The veteran safety played the best football of his career in his seventh NFL season, which was his final year with the Chiefs.

Reid’s 78.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 was a career high and ranked 11th at the position. His PFF coverage grade (76.5) and PFF run-defense grade (83.5) also both placed 11th among safeties.

While Blankenship formed one of the best safety duos in the NFL with Gardner-Johnson in 2024, he was less effective individually compared to previous seasons. Nevertheless, his 69.5 PFF overall grade still ranked 29th in the NFL.

Blankenship's 78.8 PFF overall grade over the past three years places him 14th among safeties.

Reed Blankenship's Career PFF Grades

Once arguably the best safety in the NFL, Fitzpatrick has taken a back seat to other players in Pittsburgh's defense. The Alabama product’s 65.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 was his lowest since 2021 and ranked only 44th among safeties.

Fitzpatrick recorded six interceptions and broke up an additional six passes in 2022 alone, but over the past two seasons, he recorded just one interception and broke up six passes.

Following two strong seasons in which he ranked among the top 15 safeties in PFF overall grade, Hooker’s play declined this past season. The Ohio State product’s 65.3 PFF overall grade ranked only 42nd at the position. However, over the previous two seasons, he combined to allow just 19 receptions and three touchdowns in coverage.

Even though he is not as effective in coverage as he used to be, Byard — who turns 32 in August — is still playing at a high level. 2024 was the eighth straight season in which he reached 1,000 snaps, and his 72.8 PFF overall grade ranked 22nd at the position. His 86.0 PFF run-defense grade placed seventh among safeties.

Ward has been one of the most consistent safeties in the league over the past decade. The former first-round pick has ranked among the top 20 safeties in PFF overall grade in five of the past six seasons. After a down 2023 season, he was once again back among the best, as his 76.1 PFF overall grade placed 15th at the position.

It took some time for the rookie Kinchens to break into the Rams' lineup. He played just 83 snaps over the first seven weeks in 2024 but soon put together multiple breakout performances, recording two of the top-40 safety performances of the season. Those were a 92.6 PFF overall grade in Week 11 and an 87.8 PFF overall grade in Week 9.

The third Texans safety on this list, Pitre made a big leap in his third NFL season despite it being cut short due to an injury. The Baylor product recorded career highs in PFF overall grade, PFF run-defense grade and PFF coverage grade, and his 73.9 PFF overall grade ranked 18th among 98 qualifying safeties.

Hufanga has had trouble staying on the field and consistently playing at a high level since his breakout 2022 season. While he logged 1,216 snaps in that campaign, he was on the field for just 885 snaps over the past two seasons. He still earned a 70.5 PFF overall grade in 2023, which ranked 29th, but his 57.8 mark in 2024 placed only 73rd.

With Hufanga being just 26 years old, there is no reason he can't return to form in Denver if healthy.

23. Julian Blackmon, Free Agent

Blackmon has improved his PFF overall grade in all five of his NFL seasons. His career-high 69.3 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked 30th among 98 qualifying safeties. He was especially good in coverage, as his 73.5 PFF coverage grade placed 19th at the position.

Julian Blackmon's Career PFF Grades

Durability has been a concern for Hickman, who has played only 785 snaps over the first two seasons of his career. However, when he is on the field, his ability warrants his inclusion on this list.

Hickman's 77.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked 13th among safeties, similar to his 81.7 PFF run-defense grade.

While Thompson has not necessarily stood out over the years, he has been very consistent and dependable for Arizona. The former Washington State player has earned PFF overall grades between 65.0 and 72.0 in each of his past five seasons. Most recently, he generated a 68.8 PFF overall grade, which ranked 32nd, and a 76.2 PFF run defense grade, which placed 25th.

Curl enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 when he ranked second in the league with an 82.9 PFF overall grade. While he has been unable to replicate that performance, his 2024 play was a nice improvement over his 2023 showing.

Curl's 67.3 PFF overall grade this past season ranked 36th among safeties, but he was able to make his rare pass rushing snaps count as he ranked third among 24 qualifying safeties with an 81.7 PFF pass rushing grade.

It says a lot about the veteran safety’s career that his 67.7 PFF overall grade in 2024 was his lowest mark since 2013 and was still good for the 34th-best mark at the position.

Smith, who turned 36 in February, was especially effective close to the line of scrimmage. He earned a 75.9 PFF run-defense grade in 2024, which ranked 27th among safeties.

Moehrig was consistent during his four seasons in Las Vegas, earning PFF overall grades between 67.0 and 71.0 in three of his four campaigns. Most recently, he stood out with his play against the run, posting an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2024, which ranked sixth among 93 qualifying safeties.

Elliott constructed his best season yet in 2024, recording a 70.0-plus PFF overall grade for the first time in his career. His 71.1 mark ranked 27th at the position and actually beat out Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Elliott's 83.9 PFF run-defense grade this past season was also a top-10 mark.

One of the most versatile players in the league, Metellus lined up almost 100 times at free safety while also logging more than 500 snaps in the box and 340 snaps in the slot. He even lined up 64 times as an edge defender for Minnesota's defense.

While Metellus' PFF overall grade slightly declined from 2023, his 83.1 PFF run-defense grade ranked 12th among safeties.

After playing just 414 snaps over the first two seasons of his career, Cross rarely came off the field in 2024. His 1,156 snaps were the second most among safeties during the regular season.

Cross turned that extended playing time into a solid 70.3 PFF overall grade (28th) and an 80.3 PFF run-defense grade (17th).

First-year Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald found a new position for Bryant in 2024. After playing just two snaps at free safety over his first two seasons, Bryant spent most of his time lining up deep this past season, logging 668 snaps at free safety in 2024.

The move reenergized the former Cincinnati Bearcat, as he earned career-high PFF grades and ranked 22nd among safeties with a 72.8 PFF overall grade.