Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 16

2T9J8NW Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs out on to the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 in Seattle. The 49ers won 31-13. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

By Jonathon Macri
Dec 21, 2023

• Seattle’s rookie wide receiver has exceeded expectations against man coverage: Jaxon Smith-Njigba should continue to thrive against Tennessee’s man defense.

Brandon Aiyuk is the top 49ers wide receiver to target this week: Aiyuk is among the best in the league against man, which will be necessary against the Ravens' high-end man defense.

Curtis Samuel could be the best Washington wide receiver this week: Samuel’s success against man coverage could make him the best option against the Jets' strong man coverage unit.

Estimated Reading Time: 22 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

WR:CB Matchup Chart

Arizona Cardinals

Week 16 opponent: Chicago Bears
  • Man coverage rank: 20th (20.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 12th (78.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 12 1 9 88.9% 8.3% 1.9
Greg Dortch 33 3 56 48.2% 15.2% 14.6
Andre Baccellia 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 95 13 188 66.5% 28.4% 49.8
Rondale Moore 82 5 44 68.2% 12.2% 9.4
Michael Wilson 63 1 4 100.0% 9.5% 1.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 66 3 10 -30.0% 18.2% 4.0
Greg Dortch 123 10 83 50.6% 14.6% 18.3
Andre Baccellia 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 365 38 386 73.1% 18.4% 82.6
Rondale Moore 313 26 221 27.1% 12.5% 54.1
Michael Wilson 253 27 431 76.1% 14.6% 82.1
  • Chicago has recorded just a 47.0% defensive success rate in zone, which is a below-average mark, and a 50.0% rate in man, which ranks as the sixth-worst mark in the league.
  • Michael Wilson has been Arizona’s best wide receiver against zone coverage, producing 0.32 fantasy points per route run (54th), a 71.1 receiving grade and 1.71 yards per route run.

Atlanta Falcons

Week 16 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
  • Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 1st (89.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Mack Hollins 26 2 16 81.3% 11.5% 3.6
KhaDarel Hodge 34 5 104 49.0% 20.6% 15.4
Van Jefferson 66 1 8 75.0% 7.6% 1.8
Scott Miller 21 1 4 -100.0% 9.5% 1.4
Chris Blair 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Drake London 77 14 181 71.8% 32.5% 44.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 9 0 0 0.0% 22.2% 0.0
Mack Hollins 120 16 235 76.2% 20.8% 39.5
KhaDarel Hodge 123 8 123 74.0% 9.8% 20.3
Van Jefferson 251 13 156 95.5% 10.8% 28.6
Scott Miller 88 7 76 71.1% 12.5% 26.6
Chris Blair 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Drake London 309 44 588 80.4% 19.4% 102.8
  • Indianapolis ranks around the league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.35) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (33.8%) in zone coverage.
  • The Falcons' wide receivers struggle against zone coverage, with Drake London leading the way in terms of fantasy points per route run (0.33), an 80.9 receiving grade (15th) and 1.91 yards per route run (30th).

Baltimore Ravens

Week 16 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
  • Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 60 7 162 64.8% 31.7% 29.2
Nelson Agholor 72 9 172 52.9% 18.1% 44.2
Laquon Treadwell 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 24 1 -2 100.0% 12.5% 0.8
Tylan Wallace 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 81 7 79 79.7% 14.8% 14.9
Zay Flowers 127 16 163 32.5% 22.1% 32.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 195 25 357 72.5% 20.0% 72.7
Nelson Agholor 195 16 142 72.5% 10.8% 30.2
Laquon Treadwell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 40 3 20 10.0% 15.0% 5.0
Tylan Wallace 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 197 20 220 86.4% 17.3% 48.0
Zay Flowers 344 49 517 62.1% 17.4% 118.7
  • San Francisco is allowing a league-best 8.7 yards per reception in zone coverage.
  • Odell Beckham leads Baltimore's wide receivers in fantasy points per route (0.37) against zone coverage but ranks outside of the top 30 overall in that regard.

Buffalo Bills

Week 16 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Man coverage rank: 24th (19.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 164 25 306 68.0% 25.0% 79.6
Andy Isabella 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trent Sherfield 40 3 23 0.0% 12.5% 5.3
Gabe Davis 160 11 164 76.2% 14.4% 33.4
Khalil Shakir 92 9 96 55.2% 13.0% 24.6
Deonte Harty 25 1 25 84.0% 12.0% 3.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 340 66 735 64.6% 27.9% 163.5
Trent Sherfield 89 5 39 38.5% 12.4% 8.9
Gabe Davis 334 28 431 75.9% 13.2% 101.1
Khalil Shakir 160 17 326 54.6% 12.5% 55.6
Deonte Harty 72 13 113 37.2% 23.6% 30.3
  • The Chargers have allowed 7.06 yards per coverage snap and 11.8 yards per reception while in zone — both of which are bottom-five marks in the league.
  • Gabe Davis is coming off back-to-back games without a reception, and his low production was expected in the past two man/zone wide receiver reports. He has slightly more success working against zone coverage this season.

Carolina Panthers

Week 16 opponent: Green Bay Packers
  • Man coverage rank: 21st (20.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 13th (78.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 148 31 332 58.4% 27.0% 82.2
DJ Chark Jr. 116 10 143 86.0% 14.7% 30.3
Laviska Shenault Jr. 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 36 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Jonathan Mingo 130 7 100 69.0% 14.6% 17.0
Mike Strachan 8 1 45 84.4% 12.5% 5.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 394 58 538 69.3% 20.1% 117.8
DJ Chark Jr. 280 16 220 78.6% 9.6% 50.0
Laviska Shenault Jr. 36 9 53 -47.2% 25.0% 14.3
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 28 3 15 -60.0% 14.3% 4.5
Terrace Marshall Jr. 162 18 134 64.2% 16.1% 31.4
Jonathan Mingo 337 33 309 61.2% 17.8% 63.9
Mike Strachan 23 0 0 0.0% 8.7% 0.0
  • Green Bay ranks as an average to below-average coverage team at limiting receiving yards in all categories, allowing a 13.4% explosive play rate, 7.7 yards per coverage target and 10.4 yards per reception.
  • The Panthers' wide receivers have all struggled against zone coverage this season, with Adam Thielen leading the way with 0.30 fantasy points per route run (tied for 61st), a 73.8 receiving grade (28th), and 1.49 yards per route run (tied for 46th).

Chicago Bears

Week 16 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • Man coverage rank: 29th (15.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 4th (83.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 8 1 11 27.3% 25.0% 2.1
Equanimeous St. Brown 23 1 21 95.2% 4.4% 3.1
Darnell Mooney 104 6 88 28.4% 14.4% 14.8
DJ Moore 115 20 431 60.3% 27.0% 81.1
Tyler Scott 47 3 17 58.8% 12.8% 4.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 31 0 0 0.0% 3.2% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 22 3 9 33.3% 18.2% 3.9
Equanimeous St. Brown 60 3 23 95.7% 6.7% 5.3
Darnell Mooney 333 23 321 62.6% 10.8% 61.1
DJ Moore 388 60 692 58.1% 19.9% 153.2
Tyler Scott 159 11 124 58.9% 11.3% 23.4
  • Arizona’s zone coverage unit has allowed 7.11 yards per coverage snap, the third-worst mark in the league.
  • Arizona has surrendered a first down or a touchdown on 42.7% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the NFL.
  • DJ Moore is an easy start this week in a great bounce-back spot, as he leads the Bears in fantasy points per route run (0.39), receiving grade (80.8) and yards per route run (1.90).

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 16 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Man coverage rank: 6th (32.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 26th (66.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 113 13 129 55.8% 18.6% 31.9
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 1 2 -100.0% 100.0% 1.2
Trenton Irwin 57 4 59 50.8% 12.3% 9.9
Stanley Morgan 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tee Higgins 80 10 108 64.8% 25.0% 32.8
Ja'Marr Chase 123 22 276 46.0% 22.8% 79.6
Andrei Iosivas 17 2 21 -9.5% 17.7% 4.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 374 46 446 55.8% 16.0% 96.6
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trenton Irwin 159 14 182 66.5% 10.7% 38.2
Stanley Morgan 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 13 3 16 -25.0% 38.5% 4.6
Tee Higgins 254 26 389 72.5% 17.3% 76.9
Shedrick Jackson 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Ja'Marr Chase 418 71 880 56.6% 23.9% 171.0
Andrei Iosivas 62 4 23 104.3% 11.3% 18.3
  • Pittsburgh has earned just a 45.2 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 30th.
  • Tee Higgins has performed better against man coverage this season, generating 0.41 fantasy points per route run (tied for 38th) and a 72.7 receiving grade (37th).

Cleveland Browns

Week 16 opponent: Houston Texans
  • Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 7 0 0 0.0% 28.6% 0.0
Amari Cooper 95 16 182 85.2% 25.3% 40.2
Elijah Moore 97 11 117 63.2% 20.6% 22.7
Cedric Tillman 59 4 37 78.4% 18.6% 7.7
David Bell 12 2 46 17.4% 16.7% 12.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 56 4 67 68.7% 17.9% 10.7
Amari Cooper 404 45 803 75.6% 20.5% 137.3
James Proche II 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Elijah Moore 402 41 443 73.4% 16.9% 91.3
Cedric Tillman 213 11 123 63.4% 9.4% 23.3
David Bell 59 5 40 50.0% 18.6% 9.0
  • Houston has allowed an explosive play on 14.6% of zone coverage snaps, which is the ninth-worst rate, and ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.63) and yards per coverage target (8.2) while in zone.
  • Amari Cooper is the one clear Browns wide receiver to consider this week, as he’s the only one to crack the top 50 in fantasy points per route run (0.34), receiving grade (70.7) and yards per route run (2.29) against zone coverage.

Dallas Cowboys

Week 16 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Man coverage rank: 18th (21.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 112 13 216 74.1% 15.2% 52.6
Michael Gallup 102 10 148 68.2% 13.7% 30.8
KaVontae Turpin 14 4 42 71.4% 50.0% 14.2
CeeDee Lamb 127 31 491 65.0% 33.9% 104.1
Jalen Tolbert 58 8 68 72.1% 20.7% 14.8
Jalen Brooks 12 2 31 87.1% 16.7% 5.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 311 28 328 79.0% 14.8% 72.8
Michael Gallup 240 22 266 78.2% 15.8% 54.6
KaVontae Turpin 57 7 81 75.3% 17.5% 27.1
CeeDee Lamb 389 72 815 66.1% 24.7% 177.5
Jalen Tolbert 172 9 132 92.4% 9.9% 28.2
Jalen Brooks 17 3 32 21.9% 17.7% 6.2
  • Miami's defense is a below-average unit in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.57) and explosive play rate allowed (15.4%) from man coverage.
  • The Dolphins rank slightly above average in allowing yards per reception (10.0), first downs and touchdowns (33.6%) and yards per coverage snap (5.59) while in zone coverage.
  • Brandin Cooks has been most effective Cowboys receiver against man coverage, accounting for 0.47 fantasy points per route run (tied for 28th), a 76.9 receiving grade (27th) and 1.82 yards per route run (tied for 39th).

Denver Broncos

Week 16 opponent: New England Patriots
  • Man coverage rank: 7th (32.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 27th (64.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandon Johnson 30 3 16 31.3% 13.3% 10.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 34 3 26 38.5% 11.8% 5.6
Courtland Sutton 100 16 229 69.4% 21.0% 44.9
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 89 9 89 49.4% 13.5% 23.9
Marvin Mims Jr. 48 3 83 59.0% 12.5% 11.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Phillip Dorsett 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
David Sills V 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Brandon Johnson 100 5 106 78.3% 9.0% 27.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 117 8 67 40.3% 9.4% 26.7
Courtland Sutton 344 42 546 82.6% 17.7% 150.6
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 278 36 492 63.8% 19.8% 85.2
Marvin Mims Jr. 153 15 215 55.8% 13.7% 42.5
  • New England’s man defense is a top-five unit in first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.7%) and is above average in explosive play rate allowed (13.1%) and yards allowed per coverage snap (5.83).
  • Jerry Jeudy can be safely avoided this week, as he ranks outside of the top 60 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.27), yards per route run (0.97) and receiving grade (56.8) against man coverage while also having a low 14% target rate against man.

Detroit Lions

Week 16 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • Man coverage rank: 26th (17.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 24 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kalif Raymond 44 3 42 33.3% 9.1% 7.2
Josh Reynolds 93 11 180 70.0% 18.3% 35.0
Donovan Peoples-Jones 48 2 34 91.2% 12.5% 5.4
Antoine Green 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 110 19 174 64.9% 26.4% 36.4
Jameson Williams 41 4 76 53.9% 22.0% 11.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 68 5 34 73.5% 13.2% 8.4
Kalif Raymond 152 27 357 53.2% 22.4% 68.7
Josh Reynolds 296 22 355 78.3% 10.8% 81.5
Donovan Peoples-Jones 193 8 85 72.9% 7.8% 16.5
Antoine Green 41 1 2 50.0% 4.9% 1.2
Dylan Drummond 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 365 75 1001 56.1% 26.9% 217.1
Jameson Williams 158 13 166 82.5% 15.2% 41.6
  • Minnesota has allowed 9.3 yards per reception in zone coverage, tied for the second-best mark in the league.
  • Jameson Williams earned enough snaps to become the Lions' second receiving option this past week but hasn’t had much encouraging production against zone coverage, ranking tied for 81st in fantasy points per route run (0.26).

Green Bay Packers

Week 16 opponent: Carolina Panthers
  • Man coverage rank: 31st (10.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 3rd (86.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 19 1 6 66.7% 15.8% 1.6
Bo Melton 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Watson 64 11 115 82.6% 28.1% 40.5
Jayden Reed 89 10 142 81.7% 25.8% 42.2
Romeo Doubs 109 6 42 59.5% 11.0% 22.2
Dontayvion Wicks 48 5 67 65.7% 27.1% 17.7
Malik Heath 18 4 40 97.5% 27.8% 14.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 55 6 78 76.9% 21.8% 13.8
Bo Melton 12 1 7 57.1% 16.7% 1.7
Christian Watson 205 17 307 72.0% 17.1% 59.7
Jayden Reed 255 44 450 50.7% 21.6% 107.0
Romeo Doubs 338 46 525 82.3% 20.4% 128.5
Dontayvion Wicks 196 26 423 60.8% 17.9% 68.3
Malik Heath 46 6 63 65.1% 26.1% 12.3
  • Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 37.8% of zone coverage snaps, the sixth-worst mark among defenses.
  • Jayden Reed is looking like the Packers' best starting fantasy option this week, earning 0.42 fantasy points per route run — which ranks tied for 21st among wide receivers.

Houston Texans

Week 16 opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • Man coverage rank: 1st (43.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 32nd (55.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 78 5 56 91.1% 11.5% 10.6
Noah Brown 64 7 163 57.7% 23.4% 23.3
Nico Collins 56 14 274 50.4% 32.1% 53.4
Tank Dell 49 5 107 49.5% 18.4% 27.7
John Metchie III 21 2 20 50.0% 33.3% 4.0
Xavier Hutchinson 29 1 8 62.5% 6.9% 1.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 264 29 298 70.5% 19.7% 64.8
Noah Brown 177 22 358 60.3% 17.0% 69.8
Steven Sims 6 3 25 -20.0% 50.0% 5.5
Nico Collins 285 46 730 60.0% 23.9% 143.0
Tank Dell 266 42 602 84.9% 24.4% 132.2
John Metchie III 92 12 125 52.8% 16.3% 24.5
Xavier Hutchinson 81 3 50 82.0% 9.9% 8.0
  • Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 32.1% of man coverage snaps, the second-best mark in the league.
  • Noah Brown is second on the team, behind Nico Collins, in fantasy points per route run (0.36) against man coverage, but that puts him outside the top 40 wide receivers and makes him a potential fade this week in a difficult matchup.

Indianapolis Colts

Week 16 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
  • Man coverage rank: 19th (21.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 14th (77.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 17 3 44 59.1% 23.5% 7.4
Michael Pittman Jr. 162 35 373 50.1% 31.5% 90.3
Juwann Winfree 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
D.J. Montgomery 9 1 14 14.3% 22.2% 8.4
Amari Rodgers 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Alec Pierce 161 11 178 89.3% 13.7% 28.8
Josh Downs 122 14 162 53.1% 19.7% 36.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 38 8 38 -47.4% 26.3% 11.8
Michael Pittman Jr. 353 64 689 58.3% 24.4% 138.9
Juwann Winfree 7 0 0 0.0% 14.3% 0.0
D.J. Montgomery 10 1 34 50.0% 20.0% 4.4
Amari Rodgers 19 0 0 0.0% 10.5% 0.0
Alec Pierce 348 17 248 80.6% 8.6% 47.8
Josh Downs 289 43 469 51.8% 19.4% 95.9
  • Atlanta ranks around the league average to slightly below average in limiting yards per reception, yards per coverage snap and yards per target from both coverages this season.
  • Josh Downs ranks well behind Michael Pittman in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.30) and zone coverage (0.33), putting him outside of the top 50 in that regard.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 16 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Man coverage rank: 14th (25.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 20th (73.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 56 6 42 76.2% 25.0% 10.2
Jamal Agnew 17 0 0 0.0% 5.9% 0.0
Jacob Harris 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 71 12 242 68.6% 31.0% 36.2
Calvin Ridley 106 13 215 76.7% 25.5% 40.5
Elijah Cooks 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 23 0 0 0.0% 4.4% 0.0
Parker Washington 25 3 26 88.5% 16.0% 11.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 208 22 232 82.3% 18.8% 57.2
Jamal Agnew 98 11 160 57.5% 13.3% 33.0
Jacob Harris 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 309 45 546 67.8% 18.8% 117.6
Calvin Ridley 425 47 566 81.3% 18.6% 127.6
Elijah Cooks 24 0 0 0.0% 4.2% 0.0
Tim Jones 105 6 31 64.5% 7.6% 9.1
Parker Washington 71 9 74 70.3% 14.1% 22.4
  • Tampa Bay has been below average in defensive success rate while in man (51.1%) and zone (47.0%).
  • The Buccaneers are a bottom-five team in explosive play rate allowed while in man (18.8%) and zone (15.8%).
  • All of the Jaguars' active wide receivers rank outside the top 40 in fantasy points per route run against man and zone coverage this season.

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Man coverage rank: 25th (18.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 8th (80.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 11 1 17 35.3% 18.2% 2.7
Mecole Hardman Jr. 16 3 28 -3.6% 31.3% 5.8
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 87 6 112 67.0% 10.3% 17.2
Kadarius Toney 35 4 53 52.8% 11.4% 9.3
Justin Watson 71 9 200 94.0% 18.3% 29.0
Justyn Ross 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Skyy Moore 71 5 91 48.4% 15.5% 20.1
Rashee Rice 95 15 166 30.1% 26.3% 55.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 31 3 22 40.9% 19.4% 5.2
Mecole Hardman Jr. 45 6 19 -68.4% 15.6% 7.9
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 287 14 200 76.5% 9.4% 40.0
Kadarius Toney 117 23 116 4.3% 28.2% 40.6
Justin Watson 232 13 181 89.0% 12.9% 43.1
Justyn Ross 30 3 34 85.3% 16.7% 6.4
Skyy Moore 218 16 153 58.2% 11.5% 31.3
Rashee Rice 225 53 587 29.5% 25.8% 129.7
  • From zone, the Raiders are allowing just 9.4 yards per reception — tied for the fifth-best mark in the league — while also surrendering just 5.77 yards per coverage snap, which ranks 11th.
  • Rashee Rice has been excellent against zone coverage all season, earning 0.58 fantasy points per route run (fourth), an 84.5 receiving grade (11th) and 2.82 yards per route run (seventh).

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Man coverage rank: 5th (33.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 116 23 242 69.8% 38.8% 71.2
DeAndre Carter 11 1 5 -40.0% 18.2% 1.5
Kristian Wilkerson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 100 11 121 66.9% 18.0% 41.1
Hunter Renfrow 47 3 23 43.5% 8.5% 5.3
Tre Tucker 44 6 133 88.0% 18.2% 25.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 360 61 726 68.9% 25.0% 139.6
DeAndre Carter 33 2 31 -22.6% 9.1% 5.1
Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 332 48 527 72.1% 20.5% 124.7
Hunter Renfrow 194 22 232 40.1% 16.5% 45.2
Tre Tucker 102 5 87 94.3% 14.7% 19.7
  • Kansas City has allowed an 11.0% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks sixth best.
  • Davante Adams has been among the best wide receivers in the league against man coverage this season, ranking tied for 11th in fantasy points per route run against man (0.61) and generating 2.23 yards per route run (18th).

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 16 opponent: Buffalo Bills
  • Man coverage rank: 17th (21.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 17th (76.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 158 31 343 66.5% 29.1% 83.3
Alex Erickson 33 1 12 91.7% 12.1% 2.2
Mike Williams 39 7 130 60.8% 28.2% 26.0
Jalen Guyton 48 3 21 76.2% 12.5% 5.1
Keelan Doss 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 88 13 191 75.4% 18.2% 32.1
Derius Davis 8 3 7 -185.7% 37.5% 3.7
Simi Fehoko 4 1 9 22.2% 25.0% 7.9
Quentin Johnston 101 8 66 75.8% 12.9% 14.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 369 76 902 69.5% 26.6% 190.2
Alex Erickson 89 4 62 91.9% 7.9% 16.2
Mike Williams 68 12 119 54.6% 20.6% 23.9
Jalen Guyton 116 6 56 51.8% 12.1% 17.6
Keelan Doss 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 179 14 299 63.9% 14.5% 55.9
Derius Davis 43 10 35 -120.0% 27.9% 13.5
Simi Fehoko 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
Quentin Johnston 271 23 290 62.8% 13.7% 64.0
  • Buffalo’s coverage weakness is in man, from which the team has allowed 9.6 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 57.1% of plays and a 21.3% explosive play rate — all of which are bottom-two marks in the league.
  • Joshua Palmer owns a higher target rate (18%), more fantasy points per route run (0.36) and a higher yards per route run figure (2.15) against man coverage than zone this season.

Los Angeles Rams

Week 16 opponent: New Orleans Saints
  • Man coverage rank: 2nd (36.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 31st (61.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 43 3 43 95.3% 16.3% 7.3
Cooper Kupp 100 17 154 43.5% 32.0% 44.4
Ben Skowronek 14 1 10 20.0% 14.3% 2.0
Austin Trammell 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Tutu Atwell 92 8 134 85.1% 19.6% 21.4
Puka Nacua 122 15 249 47.0% 23.0% 45.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 96 11 154 74.7% 16.7% 44.4
Cooper Kupp 222 32 504 61.3% 18.9% 94.4
Ben Skowronek 53 5 34 55.9% 15.1% 14.4
Austin Trammell 30 4 29 -20.7% 16.7% 6.9
Tutu Atwell 279 29 342 75.7% 15.8% 81.2
Puka Nacua 359 72 914 64.1% 27.9% 181.4
  • New Orleans has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 33.9% of man coverage snaps — the third-best mark in the league.
  • Cooper Kupp has been the Rams' clear go-to option against man coverage, earning an elite 32% target rate. He also leads the team in fantasy points per route run (0.44) against man.

Miami Dolphins

Week 16 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 78 17 288 54.5% 30.8% 57.8
Robbie Chosen 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Chase Claypool 24 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
River Cracraft 10 2 14 78.6% 20.0% 9.4
Braxton Berrios 57 8 78 66.7% 17.5% 15.8
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 23 4 57 86.0% 26.1% 21.7
Erik Ezukanma 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 80 10 204 61.8% 22.5% 42.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 293 80 1254 62.1% 35.5% 265.4
Robbie Chosen 45 3 107 72.0% 8.9% 19.7
Chase Claypool 80 7 74 64.9% 17.5% 20.4
River Cracraft 57 6 89 55.1% 14.0% 14.9
Braxton Berrios 206 15 141 64.5% 9.7% 35.1
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 156 12 146 75.3% 12.8% 26.6
Erik Ezukanma 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 286 61 760 55.4% 28.7% 149.0
  • Dallas has allowed 4.91 yards per coverage snap and 6.3 yards per coverage target in man. Both are top-five figures.
  • Jaylen Waddle has earned a top-20 mark in fantasy points per route run (0.53) and yards per route run (2.43) versus man coverage this season and has proven capable of being a great fantasy option, even in a tougher matchup — and especially if Tyreek Hill misses another game.

Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 opponent: Detroit Lions
  • Man coverage rank: 12th (27.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 86 11 126 63.5% 17.4% 23.6
Trishton Jackson 9 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0.0
Brandon Powell 65 6 81 51.9% 15.4% 14.1
N'Keal Harry 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 38 10 162 69.1% 36.8% 32.2
Jalen Nailor 13 1 16 18.8% 15.4% 2.6
Jordan Addison 106 11 180 63.3% 18.9% 47.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 370 30 310 64.8% 13.0% 73.0
Trishton Jackson 43 2 9 22.2% 7.0% 2.9
Brandon Powell 185 19 188 73.9% 13.0% 43.8
N'Keal Harry 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 207 35 520 72.3% 24.6% 99.0
Jalen Nailor 40 2 13 38.5% 10.0% 3.3
Jordan Addison 403 51 644 70.5% 17.1% 151.4
  • The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate while in man (15.4%) but are allowing explosive plays at the eighth-best rate while in zone (11.2%).
  • Jordan Addison has earned a respectable 0.44 fantasy points per route run versus man (tied for 32nd) with a 19% target rate — both of which are better numbers than his marks against zone.

New England Patriots

Week 16 opponent: Denver Broncos
  • Man coverage rank: 16th (22.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 94 10 114 71.9% 18.1% 21.4
Ty Montgomery 8 1 -2 350.0% 37.5% 0.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster 86 15 128 56.3% 26.7% 33.8
Kendrick Bourne 66 7 84 51.2% 22.7% 33.4
Jalen Reagor 44 1 11 81.8% 18.2% 2.1
Tyquan Thornton 38 1 11 36.4% 15.8% 2.1
Demario Douglas 72 15 155 25.2% 31.9% 30.5
Kayshon Boutte 16 1 11 81.8% 18.8% 2.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 194 17 194 58.2% 13.9% 36.4
Ty Montgomery 24 4 42 40.5% 33.3% 8.2
JuJu Smith-Schuster 160 14 132 70.5% 14.4% 27.2
Kendrick Bourne 169 30 322 48.1% 23.7% 68.2
Jalen Reagor 66 2 22 72.7% 4.6% 4.2
Tyquan Thornton 73 8 45 40.0% 16.4% 12.5
Demario Douglas 157 24 288 39.2% 22.3% 52.8
Kayshon Boutte 49 1 8 0.0% 8.2% 1.8
  • Denver has allowed 8.7 yards per coverage target and 7.18 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are bottom-three marks in the league.
  • Demario Douglas is the main Patriots receiver worth considering this week, as he leads the team’s starting wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.34), target rate (22%) and yards per route run (1.90) against zone coverage.

New Orleans Saints

Week 16 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rank: 28th (16.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 6th (81.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 67 11 109 82.6% 31.3% 27.9
Marquez Callaway 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keith Kirkwood 20 2 20 90.0% 20.0% 4.0
Lynn Bowden 33 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashid Shaheed 75 8 136 80.9% 20.0% 27.6
A.T. Perry 39 1 7 100.0% 10.3% 1.7
Chris Olave 97 19 357 69.5% 30.9% 66.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 257 28 339 74.3% 16.3% 61.9
Kirk Merritt 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquez Callaway 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keith Kirkwood 49 2 8 100.0% 8.2% 8.8
Lynn Bowden 77 9 72 41.7% 16.9% 16.2
Rashid Shaheed 268 28 434 71.7% 15.3% 83.4
A.T. Perry 100 6 146 89.0% 8.0% 26.6
Chris Olave 351 53 561 65.1% 24.5% 121.1
  • The Rams have earned a 54.8 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the worst mark in the league.
  • Rashid Shaheed has typically performed better against man coverage this season, as he ranks outside of the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.31), receiving grade (61.4) and yards per route run (1.04) against zone. He is a potential fade this week.

New York Giants

Week 16 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Man coverage rank: 13th (25.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 19th (73.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 26 3 11 45.5% 30.8% 10.1
Darius Slayton 118 13 210 68.1% 18.6% 40.0
Parris Campbell 37 2 8 100.0% 8.1% 2.8
Isaiah Hodgins 66 3 52 42.3% 13.6% 14.2
Gunner Olszewski 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Wan'Dale Robinson 86 13 123 42.3% 18.6% 25.3
Jalin Hyatt 79 3 28 78.6% 8.9% 5.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 49 4 28 71.4% 14.3% 6.8
Darius Slayton 325 25 301 56.5% 11.7% 55.1
Parris Campbell 104 18 96 29.2% 23.1% 27.6
Isaiah Hodgins 155 14 124 74.2% 11.6% 38.4
Gunner Olszewski 4 1 0 0.0% 25.0% 1.0
Wan'Dale Robinson 218 33 246 52.4% 17.9% 63.6
Jalin Hyatt 235 16 315 86.7% 11.5% 47.5
  • Philadelphia has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 36.8% of man coverage snaps — tied for the fifth-best mark in the league.
  • Philadelphia’s zone defense is slightly more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 34.4% of snaps (20th).
  • Wan’Dale Robinson is likely the lone Giants wide receiver to trust, with at least an 18% target rate against both coverages. He leads the team in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.29) and ranks second on the team against man (0.29), although both are poor marks.

New York Jets

Week 16 opponent: Washington Commanders
  • Man coverage rank: 10th (27.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 24th (71.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 49 1 12 8.3% 10.2% 2.2
Irvin Charles 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 114 9 95 88.4% 13.2% 18.5
Malik Taylor 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Garrett Wilson 137 22 199 82.9% 27.7% 47.9
Xavier Gipson 50 2 30 46.7% 8.0% 5.0
Jason Brownlee 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 93 3 23 52.2% 11.8% 11.3
Irvin Charles 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 326 14 216 78.7% 9.8% 41.6
Malik Taylor 28 2 13 38.5% 14.3% 3.3
Garrett Wilson 419 57 683 69.0% 22.7% 137.3
Xavier Gipson 202 13 161 65.8% 9.9% 29.1
Jason Brownlee 66 2 20 60.0% 4.6% 4.0
  • Washington has allowed a first down or touchdown on 39.1% of zone coverage snaps, which is the third-worst mark in the league, and an explosive play on 19.1% of zone coverage snaps, which is the worst mark in the league.
  • Garrett Wilson has produced 0.33 fantasy points per route run (tied for 49th) and 1.78 yards per route run (tied for 35th), leading the team as the lone Jets wide receiver worth considering.

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16 opponent: New York Giants
  • Man coverage rank: 4th (35.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 28 2 5 -60.0% 7.1% 2.5
Britain Covey 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 61 0 0 0.0% 4.9% 0.0
A.J. Brown 127 32 457 58.0% 38.6% 101.7
DeVonta Smith 135 15 158 79.7% 15.6% 48.8
Quez Watkins 36 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 82 4 17 82.4% 7.3% 11.7
Britain Covey 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 193 7 116 79.3% 5.2% 30.6
A.J. Brown 381 63 857 69.8% 22.8% 166.7
DeVonta Smith 404 59 799 75.1% 20.1% 156.9
Quez Watkins 113 7 49 42.9% 8.9% 11.9
  • The Giants have been an average man coverage defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.16) and explosive play rate allowed (15.6%).
  • A.J. Brown has dominated man coverage, ranking fifth in fantasy points per route run (0.80), while DeVonta Smith has struggled, ranking tied for 46th in that regard (0.36).

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Man coverage rank: 9th (27.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 70 3 24 87.5% 11.4% 5.4
Diontae Johnson 53 8 185 57.3% 30.2% 32.5
Miles Boykin 4 1 5 100.0% 25.0% 1.5
Calvin Austin III 43 4 90 56.7% 18.6% 19.0
George Pickens 84 10 216 59.7% 26.2% 43.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 281 27 220 73.6% 12.1% 49.0
Diontae Johnson 249 33 352 77.0% 22.5% 86.2
Miles Boykin 22 1 6 83.3% 9.1% 1.6
Calvin Austin III 165 13 90 62.2% 12.1% 22.0
George Pickens 381 42 598 72.2% 17.6% 107.8
  • The Bengals have allowed 8.1 yards per man coverage target and an explosive play on 15.3% of man coverage snaps, both of which are below-average marks.
  • Diontae Johnson (0.61) and George Pickens (0.52) have been significantly more effective against man coverage this season, ranking among the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run.

San Francisco 49ers

Week 16 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
  • Man coverage rank: 11th (27.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Chris Conley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 36 0 0 0.0% 2.8% 0.0
Jauan Jennings 66 7 106 64.2% 16.7% 23.6
Deebo Samuel 77 4 98 35.7% 14.3% 25.8
Brandon Aiyuk 89 18 360 62.5% 29.2% 72.0
Ronnie Bell 9 1 9 100.0% 33.3% 7.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Willie Snead IV 5 1 9 66.7% 20.0% 1.9
Chris Conley 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 62 9 113 36.3% 16.1% 20.3
Jauan Jennings 163 12 159 66.0% 11.7% 27.9
Deebo Samuel 224 45 689 42.2% 25.5% 137.9
Brandon Aiyuk 271 41 730 78.9% 20.7% 132.0
Ronnie Bell 35 3 42 73.8% 8.6% 7.2
  • Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 31.5% of man coverage snaps and just 5.6 yards per coverage target in man, both of which are among the two best marks in the league.
  • Brandon Aiyuk has excelled against man coverage this season, earning 0.81 fantasy points per route run (fourth), a 91.0 receiving grade (fourth) and 3.96 fantasy points per route run (third).

Seattle Seahawks

Week 16 opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Man coverage rank: 15th (23.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 18th (75.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 114 12 108 82.4% 18.4% 34.8
D'Wayne Eskridge 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
D.K. Metcalf 111 19 277 83.0% 32.4% 64.7
Cody Thompson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jake Bobo 23 3 28 0.0% 13.0% 11.8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 104 14 198 60.1% 23.1% 45.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 346 56 624 72.8% 22.3% 130.4
D'Wayne Eskridge 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
D.K. Metcalf 332 37 665 62.1% 17.5% 127.5
Cody Thompson 5 1 10 70.0% 20.0% 2.0
Jake Bobo 104 13 147 68.7% 15.4% 33.7
Dareke Young 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 288 39 343 27.7% 18.4% 79.3
  • Tennessee has allowed 9.1 yards per coverage target and a 19.4% explosive play rate in man — among the five worst figures in the league.
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranks second on the team in target rate (23%) and fantasy points per route run (0.44) against man coverage, making him a potential strong flex option in a favorable matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 16 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Man coverage rank: 27th (16.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 65 15 217 74.2% 40.0% 60.7
Chris Godwin 70 7 91 57.1% 20.0% 22.1
David Moore 3 1 11 27.3% 33.3% 2.1
Deven Thompkins 16 1 8 37.5% 12.5% 1.8
Trey Palmer 60 7 63 88.9% 20.0% 19.3
Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 372 51 860 74.0% 22.6% 179.0
Chris Godwin 390 61 723 60.4% 22.8% 133.3
David Moore 19 2 68 27.9% 10.5% 14.8
Ryan Miller 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Deven Thompkins 100 14 74 18.9% 20.0% 27.4
Trey Palmer 316 22 186 65.6% 11.7% 46.6
Rakim Jarrett 47 3 57 64.9% 12.8% 8.7
  • Jacksonville has been about average at limiting yards per reception (10.4), yards per coverage snap (6.01) and explosive play rate (12.3%) while in zone coverage.
  • Mike Evans ranks 11th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.48), though his yards per route run figure (1.96) and 75.1 receiving grade against zone rank outside the top 20 wide receivers.

Tennessee Titans

Week 16 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rank: 30th (12.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 2nd (86.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 83 14 182 79.7% 30.1% 44.2
Chris Moore 42 4 63 87.3% 11.9% 10.3
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 61 5 67 44.8% 16.4% 17.7
Colton Dowell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kyle Philips 21 2 30 90.0% 28.6% 5.0
Treylon Burks 39 4 24 41.7% 20.5% 6.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 329 45 737 80.1% 26.4% 142.7
Chris Moore 193 13 290 83.1% 10.9% 42.0
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 265 23 303 73.6% 12.1% 65.3
Colton Dowell 8 0 0 0.0% 12.5% 0.0
Kyle Philips 83 11 136 44.1% 15.7% 24.6
Treylon Burks 148 8 161 77.0% 10.1% 24.1
Mason Kinsey 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
  • Seattle is a below-average defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.28) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.9%) while in zone.
  • DeAndre Hopkins is the lone Tennessee wide receiver to rank in the top 60 in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.43, tied for 19th).

Washington Commanders

Week 16 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rank: 8th (28.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 25th (69.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 26 7 64 67.2% 30.8% 19.4
Curtis Samuel 114 22 233 57.9% 28.1% 51.3
Byron Pringle 32 8 106 96.2% 34.4% 18.6
Terry McLaurin 167 16 308 76.6% 20.4% 46.8
Dyami Brown 45 5 65 47.7% 15.6% 11.5
Jahan Dotson 177 14 166 71.1% 10.7% 42.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 53 8 87 44.8% 18.9% 16.7
Curtis Samuel 229 34 316 58.5% 17.9% 83.6
Byron Pringle 59 6 55 45.5% 13.6% 11.5
Terry McLaurin 384 50 527 69.8% 19.5% 120.7
Dyami Brown 108 7 103 58.3% 14.8% 23.3
Jahan Dotson 374 31 304 84.9% 13.9% 73.4
Mitchell Tinsley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
  • The Jets are a top-10 man coverage unit in limiting yards per coverage target (6.8) and defensive success rate (57.0%).
  • Curtis Samuel is the clear leader among Washington wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.45) against man, and his 2.04 yards per route run also leads the team (minimum of 50 routes run).

