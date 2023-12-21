Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 16

• Seattle’s rookie wide receiver has exceeded expectations against man coverage: Jaxon Smith-Njigba should continue to thrive against Tennessee’s man defense.
• Brandon Aiyuk is the top 49ers wide receiver to target this week: Aiyuk is among the best in the league against man, which will be necessary against the Ravens' high-end man defense.
• Curtis Samuel could be the best Washington wide receiver this week: Samuel’s success against man coverage could make him the best option against the Jets' strong man coverage unit.
Estimated Reading Time: 22 minutes
This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.
The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
Arizona Cardinals
Week 16 opponent: Chicago Bears
- Man coverage rank: 20th (20.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 12th (78.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|12
|1
|9
|88.9%
|8.3%
|1.9
|Greg Dortch
|33
|3
|56
|48.2%
|15.2%
|14.6
|Andre Baccellia
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Marquise Brown
|95
|13
|188
|66.5%
|28.4%
|49.8
|Rondale Moore
|82
|5
|44
|68.2%
|12.2%
|9.4
|Michael Wilson
|63
|1
|4
|100.0%
|9.5%
|1.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|66
|3
|10
|-30.0%
|18.2%
|4.0
|Greg Dortch
|123
|10
|83
|50.6%
|14.6%
|18.3
|Andre Baccellia
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Marquise Brown
|365
|38
|386
|73.1%
|18.4%
|82.6
|Rondale Moore
|313
|26
|221
|27.1%
|12.5%
|54.1
|Michael Wilson
|253
|27
|431
|76.1%
|14.6%
|82.1
- Chicago has recorded just a 47.0% defensive success rate in zone, which is a below-average mark, and a 50.0% rate in man, which ranks as the sixth-worst mark in the league.
- Michael Wilson has been Arizona’s best wide receiver against zone coverage, producing 0.32 fantasy points per route run (54th), a 71.1 receiving grade and 1.71 yards per route run.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Atlanta Falcons
Week 16 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 1st (89.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Damiere Byrd
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Mack Hollins
|26
|2
|16
|81.3%
|11.5%
|3.6
|KhaDarel Hodge
|34
|5
|104
|49.0%
|20.6%
|15.4
|Van Jefferson
|66
|1
|8
|75.0%
|7.6%
|1.8
|Scott Miller
|21
|1
|4
|-100.0%
|9.5%
|1.4
|Chris Blair
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Drake London
|77
|14
|181
|71.8%
|32.5%
|44.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Damiere Byrd
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|22.2%
|0.0
|Mack Hollins
|120
|16
|235
|76.2%
|20.8%
|39.5
|KhaDarel Hodge
|123
|8
|123
|74.0%
|9.8%
|20.3
|Van Jefferson
|251
|13
|156
|95.5%
|10.8%
|28.6
|Scott Miller
|88
|7
|76
|71.1%
|12.5%
|26.6
|Chris Blair
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Drake London
|309
|44
|588
|80.4%
|19.4%
|102.8
- Indianapolis ranks around the league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.35) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (33.8%) in zone coverage.
- The Falcons' wide receivers struggle against zone coverage, with Drake London leading the way in terms of fantasy points per route run (0.33), an 80.9 receiving grade (15th) and 1.91 yards per route run (30th).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Baltimore Ravens
Week 16 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|60
|7
|162
|64.8%
|31.7%
|29.2
|Nelson Agholor
|72
|9
|172
|52.9%
|18.1%
|44.2
|Laquon Treadwell
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Devin Duvernay
|24
|1
|-2
|100.0%
|12.5%
|0.8
|Tylan Wallace
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Rashod Bateman
|81
|7
|79
|79.7%
|14.8%
|14.9
|Zay Flowers
|127
|16
|163
|32.5%
|22.1%
|32.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|195
|25
|357
|72.5%
|20.0%
|72.7
|Nelson Agholor
|195
|16
|142
|72.5%
|10.8%
|30.2
|Laquon Treadwell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Devin Duvernay
|40
|3
|20
|10.0%
|15.0%
|5.0
|Tylan Wallace
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Rashod Bateman
|197
|20
|220
|86.4%
|17.3%
|48.0
|Zay Flowers
|344
|49
|517
|62.1%
|17.4%
|118.7
- San Francisco is allowing a league-best 8.7 yards per reception in zone coverage.
- Odell Beckham leads Baltimore's wide receivers in fantasy points per route (0.37) against zone coverage but ranks outside of the top 30 overall in that regard.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Buffalo Bills
Week 16 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
- Man coverage rank: 24th (19.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|164
|25
|306
|68.0%
|25.0%
|79.6
|Andy Isabella
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Trent Sherfield
|40
|3
|23
|0.0%
|12.5%
|5.3
|Gabe Davis
|160
|11
|164
|76.2%
|14.4%
|33.4
|Khalil Shakir
|92
|9
|96
|55.2%
|13.0%
|24.6
|Deonte Harty
|25
|1
|25
|84.0%
|12.0%
|3.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|340
|66
|735
|64.6%
|27.9%
|163.5
|Trent Sherfield
|89
|5
|39
|38.5%
|12.4%
|8.9
|Gabe Davis
|334
|28
|431
|75.9%
|13.2%
|101.1
|Khalil Shakir
|160
|17
|326
|54.6%
|12.5%
|55.6
|Deonte Harty
|72
|13
|113
|37.2%
|23.6%
|30.3
- The Chargers have allowed 7.06 yards per coverage snap and 11.8 yards per reception while in zone — both of which are bottom-five marks in the league.
- Gabe Davis is coming off back-to-back games without a reception, and his low production was expected in the past two man/zone wide receiver reports. He has slightly more success working against zone coverage this season.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Carolina Panthers
Week 16 opponent: Green Bay Packers
- Man coverage rank: 21st (20.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 13th (78.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|148
|31
|332
|58.4%
|27.0%
|82.2
|DJ Chark Jr.
|116
|10
|143
|86.0%
|14.7%
|30.3
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|36
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0.0
|Jonathan Mingo
|130
|7
|100
|69.0%
|14.6%
|17.0
|Mike Strachan
|8
|1
|45
|84.4%
|12.5%
|5.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|394
|58
|538
|69.3%
|20.1%
|117.8
|DJ Chark Jr.
|280
|16
|220
|78.6%
|9.6%
|50.0
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|36
|9
|53
|-47.2%
|25.0%
|14.3
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|28
|3
|15
|-60.0%
|14.3%
|4.5
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|162
|18
|134
|64.2%
|16.1%
|31.4
|Jonathan Mingo
|337
|33
|309
|61.2%
|17.8%
|63.9
|Mike Strachan
|23
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.7%
|0.0
- Green Bay ranks as an average to below-average coverage team at limiting receiving yards in all categories, allowing a 13.4% explosive play rate, 7.7 yards per coverage target and 10.4 yards per reception.
- The Panthers' wide receivers have all struggled against zone coverage this season, with Adam Thielen leading the way with 0.30 fantasy points per route run (tied for 61st), a 73.8 receiving grade (28th), and 1.49 yards per route run (tied for 46th).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Chicago Bears
Week 16 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Man coverage rank: 29th (15.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 4th (83.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Velus Jones Jr.
|8
|1
|11
|27.3%
|25.0%
|2.1
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|23
|1
|21
|95.2%
|4.4%
|3.1
|Darnell Mooney
|104
|6
|88
|28.4%
|14.4%
|14.8
|DJ Moore
|115
|20
|431
|60.3%
|27.0%
|81.1
|Tyler Scott
|47
|3
|17
|58.8%
|12.8%
|4.7
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|31
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3.2%
|0.0
|Velus Jones Jr.
|22
|3
|9
|33.3%
|18.2%
|3.9
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|60
|3
|23
|95.7%
|6.7%
|5.3
|Darnell Mooney
|333
|23
|321
|62.6%
|10.8%
|61.1
|DJ Moore
|388
|60
|692
|58.1%
|19.9%
|153.2
|Tyler Scott
|159
|11
|124
|58.9%
|11.3%
|23.4
- Arizona’s zone coverage unit has allowed 7.11 yards per coverage snap, the third-worst mark in the league.
- Arizona has surrendered a first down or a touchdown on 42.7% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the NFL.
- DJ Moore is an easy start this week in a great bounce-back spot, as he leads the Bears in fantasy points per route run (0.39), receiving grade (80.8) and yards per route run (1.90).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 16 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Man coverage rank: 6th (32.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 26th (66.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|113
|13
|129
|55.8%
|18.6%
|31.9
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|1
|1
|2
|-100.0%
|100.0%
|1.2
|Trenton Irwin
|57
|4
|59
|50.8%
|12.3%
|9.9
|Stanley Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Charlie Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Tee Higgins
|80
|10
|108
|64.8%
|25.0%
|32.8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|123
|22
|276
|46.0%
|22.8%
|79.6
|Andrei Iosivas
|17
|2
|21
|-9.5%
|17.7%
|4.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|374
|46
|446
|55.8%
|16.0%
|96.6
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Trenton Irwin
|159
|14
|182
|66.5%
|10.7%
|38.2
|Stanley Morgan
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Charlie Jones
|13
|3
|16
|-25.0%
|38.5%
|4.6
|Tee Higgins
|254
|26
|389
|72.5%
|17.3%
|76.9
|Shedrick Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0
|Ja'Marr Chase
|418
|71
|880
|56.6%
|23.9%
|171.0
|Andrei Iosivas
|62
|4
|23
|104.3%
|11.3%
|18.3
- Pittsburgh has earned just a 45.2 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 30th.
- Tee Higgins has performed better against man coverage this season, generating 0.41 fantasy points per route run (tied for 38th) and a 72.7 receiving grade (37th).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Cleveland Browns
Week 16 opponent: Houston Texans
- Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|28.6%
|0.0
|Amari Cooper
|95
|16
|182
|85.2%
|25.3%
|40.2
|Elijah Moore
|97
|11
|117
|63.2%
|20.6%
|22.7
|Cedric Tillman
|59
|4
|37
|78.4%
|18.6%
|7.7
|David Bell
|12
|2
|46
|17.4%
|16.7%
|12.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|56
|4
|67
|68.7%
|17.9%
|10.7
|Amari Cooper
|404
|45
|803
|75.6%
|20.5%
|137.3
|James Proche II
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Elijah Moore
|402
|41
|443
|73.4%
|16.9%
|91.3
|Cedric Tillman
|213
|11
|123
|63.4%
|9.4%
|23.3
|David Bell
|59
|5
|40
|50.0%
|18.6%
|9.0
- Houston has allowed an explosive play on 14.6% of zone coverage snaps, which is the ninth-worst rate, and ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.63) and yards per coverage target (8.2) while in zone.
- Amari Cooper is the one clear Browns wide receiver to consider this week, as he’s the only one to crack the top 50 in fantasy points per route run (0.34), receiving grade (70.7) and yards per route run (2.29) against zone coverage.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Dallas Cowboys
Week 16 opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Man coverage rank: 18th (21.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|112
|13
|216
|74.1%
|15.2%
|52.6
|Michael Gallup
|102
|10
|148
|68.2%
|13.7%
|30.8
|KaVontae Turpin
|14
|4
|42
|71.4%
|50.0%
|14.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|127
|31
|491
|65.0%
|33.9%
|104.1
|Jalen Tolbert
|58
|8
|68
|72.1%
|20.7%
|14.8
|Jalen Brooks
|12
|2
|31
|87.1%
|16.7%
|5.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|311
|28
|328
|79.0%
|14.8%
|72.8
|Michael Gallup
|240
|22
|266
|78.2%
|15.8%
|54.6
|KaVontae Turpin
|57
|7
|81
|75.3%
|17.5%
|27.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|389
|72
|815
|66.1%
|24.7%
|177.5
|Jalen Tolbert
|172
|9
|132
|92.4%
|9.9%
|28.2
|Jalen Brooks
|17
|3
|32
|21.9%
|17.7%
|6.2
- Miami's defense is a below-average unit in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.57) and explosive play rate allowed (15.4%) from man coverage.
- The Dolphins rank slightly above average in allowing yards per reception (10.0), first downs and touchdowns (33.6%) and yards per coverage snap (5.59) while in zone coverage.
- Brandin Cooks has been most effective Cowboys receiver against man coverage, accounting for 0.47 fantasy points per route run (tied for 28th), a 76.9 receiving grade (27th) and 1.82 yards per route run (tied for 39th).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Denver Broncos
Week 16 opponent: New England Patriots
- Man coverage rank: 7th (32.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 27th (64.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandon Johnson
|30
|3
|16
|31.3%
|13.3%
|10.6
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|34
|3
|26
|38.5%
|11.8%
|5.6
|Courtland Sutton
|100
|16
|229
|69.4%
|21.0%
|44.9
|Tre'Quan Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|89
|9
|89
|49.4%
|13.5%
|23.9
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|48
|3
|83
|59.0%
|12.5%
|11.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Phillip Dorsett
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0
|David Sills V
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Brandon Johnson
|100
|5
|106
|78.3%
|9.0%
|27.6
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|117
|8
|67
|40.3%
|9.4%
|26.7
|Courtland Sutton
|344
|42
|546
|82.6%
|17.7%
|150.6
|Tre'Quan Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|278
|36
|492
|63.8%
|19.8%
|85.2
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|153
|15
|215
|55.8%
|13.7%
|42.5
- New England’s man defense is a top-five unit in first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.7%) and is above average in explosive play rate allowed (13.1%) and yards allowed per coverage snap (5.83).
- Jerry Jeudy can be safely avoided this week, as he ranks outside of the top 60 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.27), yards per route run (0.97) and receiving grade (56.8) against man coverage while also having a low 14% target rate against man.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Detroit Lions
Week 16 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
- Man coverage rank: 26th (17.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|24
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Kalif Raymond
|44
|3
|42
|33.3%
|9.1%
|7.2
|Josh Reynolds
|93
|11
|180
|70.0%
|18.3%
|35.0
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|48
|2
|34
|91.2%
|12.5%
|5.4
|Antoine Green
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|110
|19
|174
|64.9%
|26.4%
|36.4
|Jameson Williams
|41
|4
|76
|53.9%
|22.0%
|11.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|68
|5
|34
|73.5%
|13.2%
|8.4
|Kalif Raymond
|152
|27
|357
|53.2%
|22.4%
|68.7
|Josh Reynolds
|296
|22
|355
|78.3%
|10.8%
|81.5
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|193
|8
|85
|72.9%
|7.8%
|16.5
|Antoine Green
|41
|1
|2
|50.0%
|4.9%
|1.2
|Dylan Drummond
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|365
|75
|1001
|56.1%
|26.9%
|217.1
|Jameson Williams
|158
|13
|166
|82.5%
|15.2%
|41.6
- Minnesota has allowed 9.3 yards per reception in zone coverage, tied for the second-best mark in the league.
- Jameson Williams earned enough snaps to become the Lions' second receiving option this past week but hasn’t had much encouraging production against zone coverage, ranking tied for 81st in fantasy points per route run (0.26).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Green Bay Packers
Week 16 opponent: Carolina Panthers
- Man coverage rank: 31st (10.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 3rd (86.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|19
|1
|6
|66.7%
|15.8%
|1.6
|Bo Melton
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Christian Watson
|64
|11
|115
|82.6%
|28.1%
|40.5
|Jayden Reed
|89
|10
|142
|81.7%
|25.8%
|42.2
|Romeo Doubs
|109
|6
|42
|59.5%
|11.0%
|22.2
|Dontayvion Wicks
|48
|5
|67
|65.7%
|27.1%
|17.7
|Malik Heath
|18
|4
|40
|97.5%
|27.8%
|14.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|55
|6
|78
|76.9%
|21.8%
|13.8
|Bo Melton
|12
|1
|7
|57.1%
|16.7%
|1.7
|Christian Watson
|205
|17
|307
|72.0%
|17.1%
|59.7
|Jayden Reed
|255
|44
|450
|50.7%
|21.6%
|107.0
|Romeo Doubs
|338
|46
|525
|82.3%
|20.4%
|128.5
|Dontayvion Wicks
|196
|26
|423
|60.8%
|17.9%
|68.3
|Malik Heath
|46
|6
|63
|65.1%
|26.1%
|12.3
- Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 37.8% of zone coverage snaps, the sixth-worst mark among defenses.
- Jayden Reed is looking like the Packers' best starting fantasy option this week, earning 0.42 fantasy points per route run — which ranks tied for 21st among wide receivers.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Houston Texans
Week 16 opponent: Cleveland Browns
- Man coverage rank: 1st (43.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 32nd (55.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|78
|5
|56
|91.1%
|11.5%
|10.6
|Noah Brown
|64
|7
|163
|57.7%
|23.4%
|23.3
|Nico Collins
|56
|14
|274
|50.4%
|32.1%
|53.4
|Tank Dell
|49
|5
|107
|49.5%
|18.4%
|27.7
|John Metchie III
|21
|2
|20
|50.0%
|33.3%
|4.0
|Xavier Hutchinson
|29
|1
|8
|62.5%
|6.9%
|1.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|264
|29
|298
|70.5%
|19.7%
|64.8
|Noah Brown
|177
|22
|358
|60.3%
|17.0%
|69.8
|Steven Sims
|6
|3
|25
|-20.0%
|50.0%
|5.5
|Nico Collins
|285
|46
|730
|60.0%
|23.9%
|143.0
|Tank Dell
|266
|42
|602
|84.9%
|24.4%
|132.2
|John Metchie III
|92
|12
|125
|52.8%
|16.3%
|24.5
|Xavier Hutchinson
|81
|3
|50
|82.0%
|9.9%
|8.0
- Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 32.1% of man coverage snaps, the second-best mark in the league.
- Noah Brown is second on the team, behind Nico Collins, in fantasy points per route run (0.36) against man coverage, but that puts him outside the top 40 wide receivers and makes him a potential fade this week in a difficult matchup.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Indianapolis Colts
Week 16 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
- Man coverage rank: 19th (21.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 14th (77.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|17
|3
|44
|59.1%
|23.5%
|7.4
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|162
|35
|373
|50.1%
|31.5%
|90.3
|Juwann Winfree
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|D.J. Montgomery
|9
|1
|14
|14.3%
|22.2%
|8.4
|Amari Rodgers
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Alec Pierce
|161
|11
|178
|89.3%
|13.7%
|28.8
|Josh Downs
|122
|14
|162
|53.1%
|19.7%
|36.2
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|38
|8
|38
|-47.4%
|26.3%
|11.8
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|353
|64
|689
|58.3%
|24.4%
|138.9
|Juwann Winfree
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|14.3%
|0.0
|D.J. Montgomery
|10
|1
|34
|50.0%
|20.0%
|4.4
|Amari Rodgers
|19
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.5%
|0.0
|Alec Pierce
|348
|17
|248
|80.6%
|8.6%
|47.8
|Josh Downs
|289
|43
|469
|51.8%
|19.4%
|95.9
- Atlanta ranks around the league average to slightly below average in limiting yards per reception, yards per coverage snap and yards per target from both coverages this season.
- Josh Downs ranks well behind Michael Pittman in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.30) and zone coverage (0.33), putting him outside of the top 50 in that regard.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 16 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Man coverage rank: 14th (25.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 20th (73.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|56
|6
|42
|76.2%
|25.0%
|10.2
|Jamal Agnew
|17
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.9%
|0.0
|Jacob Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Christian Kirk
|71
|12
|242
|68.6%
|31.0%
|36.2
|Calvin Ridley
|106
|13
|215
|76.7%
|25.5%
|40.5
|Elijah Cooks
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Tim Jones
|23
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.4%
|0.0
|Parker Washington
|25
|3
|26
|88.5%
|16.0%
|11.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|208
|22
|232
|82.3%
|18.8%
|57.2
|Jamal Agnew
|98
|11
|160
|57.5%
|13.3%
|33.0
|Jacob Harris
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Christian Kirk
|309
|45
|546
|67.8%
|18.8%
|117.6
|Calvin Ridley
|425
|47
|566
|81.3%
|18.6%
|127.6
|Elijah Cooks
|24
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.2%
|0.0
|Tim Jones
|105
|6
|31
|64.5%
|7.6%
|9.1
|Parker Washington
|71
|9
|74
|70.3%
|14.1%
|22.4
- Tampa Bay has been below average in defensive success rate while in man (51.1%) and zone (47.0%).
- The Buccaneers are a bottom-five team in explosive play rate allowed while in man (18.8%) and zone (15.8%).
- All of the Jaguars' active wide receivers rank outside the top 40 in fantasy points per route run against man and zone coverage this season.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 16 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- Man coverage rank: 25th (18.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 8th (80.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|11
|1
|17
|35.3%
|18.2%
|2.7
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|16
|3
|28
|-3.6%
|31.3%
|5.8
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|87
|6
|112
|67.0%
|10.3%
|17.2
|Kadarius Toney
|35
|4
|53
|52.8%
|11.4%
|9.3
|Justin Watson
|71
|9
|200
|94.0%
|18.3%
|29.0
|Justyn Ross
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0.0
|Skyy Moore
|71
|5
|91
|48.4%
|15.5%
|20.1
|Rashee Rice
|95
|15
|166
|30.1%
|26.3%
|55.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|31
|3
|22
|40.9%
|19.4%
|5.2
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|45
|6
|19
|-68.4%
|15.6%
|7.9
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|287
|14
|200
|76.5%
|9.4%
|40.0
|Kadarius Toney
|117
|23
|116
|4.3%
|28.2%
|40.6
|Justin Watson
|232
|13
|181
|89.0%
|12.9%
|43.1
|Justyn Ross
|30
|3
|34
|85.3%
|16.7%
|6.4
|Skyy Moore
|218
|16
|153
|58.2%
|11.5%
|31.3
|Rashee Rice
|225
|53
|587
|29.5%
|25.8%
|129.7
- From zone, the Raiders are allowing just 9.4 yards per reception — tied for the fifth-best mark in the league — while also surrendering just 5.77 yards per coverage snap, which ranks 11th.
- Rashee Rice has been excellent against zone coverage all season, earning 0.58 fantasy points per route run (fourth), an 84.5 receiving grade (11th) and 2.82 yards per route run (seventh).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
- Man coverage rank: 5th (33.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|116
|23
|242
|69.8%
|38.8%
|71.2
|DeAndre Carter
|11
|1
|5
|-40.0%
|18.2%
|1.5
|Kristian Wilkerson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|100
|11
|121
|66.9%
|18.0%
|41.1
|Hunter Renfrow
|47
|3
|23
|43.5%
|8.5%
|5.3
|Tre Tucker
|44
|6
|133
|88.0%
|18.2%
|25.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|360
|61
|726
|68.9%
|25.0%
|139.6
|DeAndre Carter
|33
|2
|31
|-22.6%
|9.1%
|5.1
|Kristian Wilkerson
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|332
|48
|527
|72.1%
|20.5%
|124.7
|Hunter Renfrow
|194
|22
|232
|40.1%
|16.5%
|45.2
|Tre Tucker
|102
|5
|87
|94.3%
|14.7%
|19.7
- Kansas City has allowed an 11.0% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks sixth best.
- Davante Adams has been among the best wide receivers in the league against man coverage this season, ranking tied for 11th in fantasy points per route run against man (0.61) and generating 2.23 yards per route run (18th).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 16 opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Man coverage rank: 17th (21.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 17th (76.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|158
|31
|343
|66.5%
|29.1%
|83.3
|Alex Erickson
|33
|1
|12
|91.7%
|12.1%
|2.2
|Mike Williams
|39
|7
|130
|60.8%
|28.2%
|26.0
|Jalen Guyton
|48
|3
|21
|76.2%
|12.5%
|5.1
|Keelan Doss
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Joshua Palmer
|88
|13
|191
|75.4%
|18.2%
|32.1
|Derius Davis
|8
|3
|7
|-185.7%
|37.5%
|3.7
|Simi Fehoko
|4
|1
|9
|22.2%
|25.0%
|7.9
|Quentin Johnston
|101
|8
|66
|75.8%
|12.9%
|14.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|369
|76
|902
|69.5%
|26.6%
|190.2
|Alex Erickson
|89
|4
|62
|91.9%
|7.9%
|16.2
|Mike Williams
|68
|12
|119
|54.6%
|20.6%
|23.9
|Jalen Guyton
|116
|6
|56
|51.8%
|12.1%
|17.6
|Keelan Doss
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Joshua Palmer
|179
|14
|299
|63.9%
|14.5%
|55.9
|Derius Davis
|43
|10
|35
|-120.0%
|27.9%
|13.5
|Simi Fehoko
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0
|Quentin Johnston
|271
|23
|290
|62.8%
|13.7%
|64.0
- Buffalo’s coverage weakness is in man, from which the team has allowed 9.6 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 57.1% of plays and a 21.3% explosive play rate — all of which are bottom-two marks in the league.
- Joshua Palmer owns a higher target rate (18%), more fantasy points per route run (0.36) and a higher yards per route run figure (2.15) against man coverage than zone this season.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Los Angeles Rams
Week 16 opponent: New Orleans Saints
- Man coverage rank: 2nd (36.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 31st (61.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|43
|3
|43
|95.3%
|16.3%
|7.3
|Cooper Kupp
|100
|17
|154
|43.5%
|32.0%
|44.4
|Ben Skowronek
|14
|1
|10
|20.0%
|14.3%
|2.0
|Austin Trammell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0
|Tutu Atwell
|92
|8
|134
|85.1%
|19.6%
|21.4
|Puka Nacua
|122
|15
|249
|47.0%
|23.0%
|45.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|96
|11
|154
|74.7%
|16.7%
|44.4
|Cooper Kupp
|222
|32
|504
|61.3%
|18.9%
|94.4
|Ben Skowronek
|53
|5
|34
|55.9%
|15.1%
|14.4
|Austin Trammell
|30
|4
|29
|-20.7%
|16.7%
|6.9
|Tutu Atwell
|279
|29
|342
|75.7%
|15.8%
|81.2
|Puka Nacua
|359
|72
|914
|64.1%
|27.9%
|181.4
- New Orleans has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 33.9% of man coverage snaps — the third-best mark in the league.
- Cooper Kupp has been the Rams' clear go-to option against man coverage, earning an elite 32% target rate. He also leads the team in fantasy points per route run (0.44) against man.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Miami Dolphins
Week 16 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|78
|17
|288
|54.5%
|30.8%
|57.8
|Robbie Chosen
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Chase Claypool
|24
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0.0
|River Cracraft
|10
|2
|14
|78.6%
|20.0%
|9.4
|Braxton Berrios
|57
|8
|78
|66.7%
|17.5%
|15.8
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|23
|4
|57
|86.0%
|26.1%
|21.7
|Erik Ezukanma
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|80
|10
|204
|61.8%
|22.5%
|42.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|293
|80
|1254
|62.1%
|35.5%
|265.4
|Robbie Chosen
|45
|3
|107
|72.0%
|8.9%
|19.7
|Chase Claypool
|80
|7
|74
|64.9%
|17.5%
|20.4
|River Cracraft
|57
|6
|89
|55.1%
|14.0%
|14.9
|Braxton Berrios
|206
|15
|141
|64.5%
|9.7%
|35.1
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|156
|12
|146
|75.3%
|12.8%
|26.6
|Erik Ezukanma
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|286
|61
|760
|55.4%
|28.7%
|149.0
- Dallas has allowed 4.91 yards per coverage snap and 6.3 yards per coverage target in man. Both are top-five figures.
- Jaylen Waddle has earned a top-20 mark in fantasy points per route run (0.53) and yards per route run (2.43) versus man coverage this season and has proven capable of being a great fantasy option, even in a tougher matchup — and especially if Tyreek Hill misses another game.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Minnesota Vikings
Week 16 opponent: Detroit Lions
- Man coverage rank: 12th (27.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|86
|11
|126
|63.5%
|17.4%
|23.6
|Trishton Jackson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11.1%
|0.0
|Brandon Powell
|65
|6
|81
|51.9%
|15.4%
|14.1
|N'Keal Harry
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Justin Jefferson
|38
|10
|162
|69.1%
|36.8%
|32.2
|Jalen Nailor
|13
|1
|16
|18.8%
|15.4%
|2.6
|Jordan Addison
|106
|11
|180
|63.3%
|18.9%
|47.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|370
|30
|310
|64.8%
|13.0%
|73.0
|Trishton Jackson
|43
|2
|9
|22.2%
|7.0%
|2.9
|Brandon Powell
|185
|19
|188
|73.9%
|13.0%
|43.8
|N'Keal Harry
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Justin Jefferson
|207
|35
|520
|72.3%
|24.6%
|99.0
|Jalen Nailor
|40
|2
|13
|38.5%
|10.0%
|3.3
|Jordan Addison
|403
|51
|644
|70.5%
|17.1%
|151.4
- The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate while in man (15.4%) but are allowing explosive plays at the eighth-best rate while in zone (11.2%).
- Jordan Addison has earned a respectable 0.44 fantasy points per route run versus man (tied for 32nd) with a 19% target rate — both of which are better numbers than his marks against zone.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New England Patriots
Week 16 opponent: Denver Broncos
- Man coverage rank: 16th (22.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|94
|10
|114
|71.9%
|18.1%
|21.4
|Ty Montgomery
|8
|1
|-2
|350.0%
|37.5%
|0.8
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|86
|15
|128
|56.3%
|26.7%
|33.8
|Kendrick Bourne
|66
|7
|84
|51.2%
|22.7%
|33.4
|Jalen Reagor
|44
|1
|11
|81.8%
|18.2%
|2.1
|Tyquan Thornton
|38
|1
|11
|36.4%
|15.8%
|2.1
|Demario Douglas
|72
|15
|155
|25.2%
|31.9%
|30.5
|Kayshon Boutte
|16
|1
|11
|81.8%
|18.8%
|2.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|194
|17
|194
|58.2%
|13.9%
|36.4
|Ty Montgomery
|24
|4
|42
|40.5%
|33.3%
|8.2
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|160
|14
|132
|70.5%
|14.4%
|27.2
|Kendrick Bourne
|169
|30
|322
|48.1%
|23.7%
|68.2
|Jalen Reagor
|66
|2
|22
|72.7%
|4.6%
|4.2
|Tyquan Thornton
|73
|8
|45
|40.0%
|16.4%
|12.5
|Demario Douglas
|157
|24
|288
|39.2%
|22.3%
|52.8
|Kayshon Boutte
|49
|1
|8
|0.0%
|8.2%
|1.8
- Denver has allowed 8.7 yards per coverage target and 7.18 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are bottom-three marks in the league.
- Demario Douglas is the main Patriots receiver worth considering this week, as he leads the team’s starting wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.34), target rate (22%) and yards per route run (1.90) against zone coverage.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New Orleans Saints
Week 16 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Man coverage rank: 28th (16.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 6th (81.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|67
|11
|109
|82.6%
|31.3%
|27.9
|Marquez Callaway
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Keith Kirkwood
|20
|2
|20
|90.0%
|20.0%
|4.0
|Lynn Bowden
|33
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Rashid Shaheed
|75
|8
|136
|80.9%
|20.0%
|27.6
|A.T. Perry
|39
|1
|7
|100.0%
|10.3%
|1.7
|Chris Olave
|97
|19
|357
|69.5%
|30.9%
|66.7
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|257
|28
|339
|74.3%
|16.3%
|61.9
|Kirk Merritt
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Marquez Callaway
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Keith Kirkwood
|49
|2
|8
|100.0%
|8.2%
|8.8
|Lynn Bowden
|77
|9
|72
|41.7%
|16.9%
|16.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|268
|28
|434
|71.7%
|15.3%
|83.4
|A.T. Perry
|100
|6
|146
|89.0%
|8.0%
|26.6
|Chris Olave
|351
|53
|561
|65.1%
|24.5%
|121.1
- The Rams have earned a 54.8 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the worst mark in the league.
- Rashid Shaheed has typically performed better against man coverage this season, as he ranks outside of the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.31), receiving grade (61.4) and yards per route run (1.04) against zone. He is a potential fade this week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New York Giants
Week 16 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Man coverage rank: 13th (25.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 19th (73.4%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|26
|3
|11
|45.5%
|30.8%
|10.1
|Darius Slayton
|118
|13
|210
|68.1%
|18.6%
|40.0
|Parris Campbell
|37
|2
|8
|100.0%
|8.1%
|2.8
|Isaiah Hodgins
|66
|3
|52
|42.3%
|13.6%
|14.2
|Gunner Olszewski
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|86
|13
|123
|42.3%
|18.6%
|25.3
|Jalin Hyatt
|79
|3
|28
|78.6%
|8.9%
|5.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|49
|4
|28
|71.4%
|14.3%
|6.8
|Darius Slayton
|325
|25
|301
|56.5%
|11.7%
|55.1
|Parris Campbell
|104
|18
|96
|29.2%
|23.1%
|27.6
|Isaiah Hodgins
|155
|14
|124
|74.2%
|11.6%
|38.4
|Gunner Olszewski
|4
|1
|0
|0.0%
|25.0%
|1.0
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|218
|33
|246
|52.4%
|17.9%
|63.6
|Jalin Hyatt
|235
|16
|315
|86.7%
|11.5%
|47.5
- Philadelphia has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 36.8% of man coverage snaps — tied for the fifth-best mark in the league.
- Philadelphia’s zone defense is slightly more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 34.4% of snaps (20th).
- Wan’Dale Robinson is likely the lone Giants wide receiver to trust, with at least an 18% target rate against both coverages. He leads the team in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.29) and ranks second on the team against man (0.29), although both are poor marks.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New York Jets
Week 16 opponent: Washington Commanders
- Man coverage rank: 10th (27.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 24th (71.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|49
|1
|12
|8.3%
|10.2%
|2.2
|Irvin Charles
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Allen Lazard
|114
|9
|95
|88.4%
|13.2%
|18.5
|Malik Taylor
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Garrett Wilson
|137
|22
|199
|82.9%
|27.7%
|47.9
|Xavier Gipson
|50
|2
|30
|46.7%
|8.0%
|5.0
|Jason Brownlee
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|93
|3
|23
|52.2%
|11.8%
|11.3
|Irvin Charles
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Allen Lazard
|326
|14
|216
|78.7%
|9.8%
|41.6
|Malik Taylor
|28
|2
|13
|38.5%
|14.3%
|3.3
|Garrett Wilson
|419
|57
|683
|69.0%
|22.7%
|137.3
|Xavier Gipson
|202
|13
|161
|65.8%
|9.9%
|29.1
|Jason Brownlee
|66
|2
|20
|60.0%
|4.6%
|4.0
- Washington has allowed a first down or touchdown on 39.1% of zone coverage snaps, which is the third-worst mark in the league, and an explosive play on 19.1% of zone coverage snaps, which is the worst mark in the league.
- Garrett Wilson has produced 0.33 fantasy points per route run (tied for 49th) and 1.78 yards per route run (tied for 35th), leading the team as the lone Jets wide receiver worth considering.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16 opponent: New York Giants
- Man coverage rank: 4th (35.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Julio Jones
|28
|2
|5
|-60.0%
|7.1%
|2.5
|Britain Covey
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|61
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.9%
|0.0
|A.J. Brown
|127
|32
|457
|58.0%
|38.6%
|101.7
|DeVonta Smith
|135
|15
|158
|79.7%
|15.6%
|48.8
|Quez Watkins
|36
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Julio Jones
|82
|4
|17
|82.4%
|7.3%
|11.7
|Britain Covey
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|193
|7
|116
|79.3%
|5.2%
|30.6
|A.J. Brown
|381
|63
|857
|69.8%
|22.8%
|166.7
|DeVonta Smith
|404
|59
|799
|75.1%
|20.1%
|156.9
|Quez Watkins
|113
|7
|49
|42.9%
|8.9%
|11.9
- The Giants have been an average man coverage defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.16) and explosive play rate allowed (15.6%).
- A.J. Brown has dominated man coverage, ranking fifth in fantasy points per route run (0.80), while DeVonta Smith has struggled, ranking tied for 46th in that regard (0.36).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Man coverage rank: 9th (27.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|70
|3
|24
|87.5%
|11.4%
|5.4
|Diontae Johnson
|53
|8
|185
|57.3%
|30.2%
|32.5
|Miles Boykin
|4
|1
|5
|100.0%
|25.0%
|1.5
|Calvin Austin III
|43
|4
|90
|56.7%
|18.6%
|19.0
|George Pickens
|84
|10
|216
|59.7%
|26.2%
|43.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|281
|27
|220
|73.6%
|12.1%
|49.0
|Diontae Johnson
|249
|33
|352
|77.0%
|22.5%
|86.2
|Miles Boykin
|22
|1
|6
|83.3%
|9.1%
|1.6
|Calvin Austin III
|165
|13
|90
|62.2%
|12.1%
|22.0
|George Pickens
|381
|42
|598
|72.2%
|17.6%
|107.8
- The Bengals have allowed 8.1 yards per man coverage target and an explosive play on 15.3% of man coverage snaps, both of which are below-average marks.
- Diontae Johnson (0.61) and George Pickens (0.52) have been significantly more effective against man coverage this season, ranking among the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
San Francisco 49ers
Week 16 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
- Man coverage rank: 11th (27.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Chris Conley
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|36
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2.8%
|0.0
|Jauan Jennings
|66
|7
|106
|64.2%
|16.7%
|23.6
|Deebo Samuel
|77
|4
|98
|35.7%
|14.3%
|25.8
|Brandon Aiyuk
|89
|18
|360
|62.5%
|29.2%
|72.0
|Ronnie Bell
|9
|1
|9
|100.0%
|33.3%
|7.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Willie Snead IV
|5
|1
|9
|66.7%
|20.0%
|1.9
|Chris Conley
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|62
|9
|113
|36.3%
|16.1%
|20.3
|Jauan Jennings
|163
|12
|159
|66.0%
|11.7%
|27.9
|Deebo Samuel
|224
|45
|689
|42.2%
|25.5%
|137.9
|Brandon Aiyuk
|271
|41
|730
|78.9%
|20.7%
|132.0
|Ronnie Bell
|35
|3
|42
|73.8%
|8.6%
|7.2
- Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 31.5% of man coverage snaps and just 5.6 yards per coverage target in man, both of which are among the two best marks in the league.
- Brandon Aiyuk has excelled against man coverage this season, earning 0.81 fantasy points per route run (fourth), a 91.0 receiving grade (fourth) and 3.96 fantasy points per route run (third).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Seattle Seahawks
Week 16 opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Man coverage rank: 15th (23.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 18th (75.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|114
|12
|108
|82.4%
|18.4%
|34.8
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|D.K. Metcalf
|111
|19
|277
|83.0%
|32.4%
|64.7
|Cody Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jake Bobo
|23
|3
|28
|0.0%
|13.0%
|11.8
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|104
|14
|198
|60.1%
|23.1%
|45.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|346
|56
|624
|72.8%
|22.3%
|130.4
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0
|D.K. Metcalf
|332
|37
|665
|62.1%
|17.5%
|127.5
|Cody Thompson
|5
|1
|10
|70.0%
|20.0%
|2.0
|Jake Bobo
|104
|13
|147
|68.7%
|15.4%
|33.7
|Dareke Young
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|288
|39
|343
|27.7%
|18.4%
|79.3
- Tennessee has allowed 9.1 yards per coverage target and a 19.4% explosive play rate in man — among the five worst figures in the league.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranks second on the team in target rate (23%) and fantasy points per route run (0.44) against man coverage, making him a potential strong flex option in a favorable matchup.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Man coverage rank: 27th (16.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|65
|15
|217
|74.2%
|40.0%
|60.7
|Chris Godwin
|70
|7
|91
|57.1%
|20.0%
|22.1
|David Moore
|3
|1
|11
|27.3%
|33.3%
|2.1
|Deven Thompkins
|16
|1
|8
|37.5%
|12.5%
|1.8
|Trey Palmer
|60
|7
|63
|88.9%
|20.0%
|19.3
|Rakim Jarrett
|4
|1
|3
|-133.3%
|25.0%
|1.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|372
|51
|860
|74.0%
|22.6%
|179.0
|Chris Godwin
|390
|61
|723
|60.4%
|22.8%
|133.3
|David Moore
|19
|2
|68
|27.9%
|10.5%
|14.8
|Ryan Miller
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Deven Thompkins
|100
|14
|74
|18.9%
|20.0%
|27.4
|Trey Palmer
|316
|22
|186
|65.6%
|11.7%
|46.6
|Rakim Jarrett
|47
|3
|57
|64.9%
|12.8%
|8.7
- Jacksonville has been about average at limiting yards per reception (10.4), yards per coverage snap (6.01) and explosive play rate (12.3%) while in zone coverage.
- Mike Evans ranks 11th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.48), though his yards per route run figure (1.96) and 75.1 receiving grade against zone rank outside the top 20 wide receivers.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Tennessee Titans
Week 16 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
- Man coverage rank: 30th (12.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 2nd (86.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|83
|14
|182
|79.7%
|30.1%
|44.2
|Chris Moore
|42
|4
|63
|87.3%
|11.9%
|10.3
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|61
|5
|67
|44.8%
|16.4%
|17.7
|Colton Dowell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Kyle Philips
|21
|2
|30
|90.0%
|28.6%
|5.0
|Treylon Burks
|39
|4
|24
|41.7%
|20.5%
|6.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|329
|45
|737
|80.1%
|26.4%
|142.7
|Chris Moore
|193
|13
|290
|83.1%
|10.9%
|42.0
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|265
|23
|303
|73.6%
|12.1%
|65.3
|Colton Dowell
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|12.5%
|0.0
|Kyle Philips
|83
|11
|136
|44.1%
|15.7%
|24.6
|Treylon Burks
|148
|8
|161
|77.0%
|10.1%
|24.1
|Mason Kinsey
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
- Seattle is a below-average defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.28) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.9%) while in zone.
- DeAndre Hopkins is the lone Tennessee wide receiver to rank in the top 60 in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.43, tied for 19th).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Washington Commanders
Week 16 opponent: New York Jets
- Man coverage rank: 8th (28.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 25th (69.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Jamison Crowder
|26
|7
|64
|67.2%
|30.8%
|19.4
|Curtis Samuel
|114
|22
|233
|57.9%
|28.1%
|51.3
|Byron Pringle
|32
|8
|106
|96.2%
|34.4%
|18.6
|Terry McLaurin
|167
|16
|308
|76.6%
|20.4%
|46.8
|Dyami Brown
|45
|5
|65
|47.7%
|15.6%
|11.5
|Jahan Dotson
|177
|14
|166
|71.1%
|10.7%
|42.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Jamison Crowder
|53
|8
|87
|44.8%
|18.9%
|16.7
|Curtis Samuel
|229
|34
|316
|58.5%
|17.9%
|83.6
|Byron Pringle
|59
|6
|55
|45.5%
|13.6%
|11.5
|Terry McLaurin
|384
|50
|527
|69.8%
|19.5%
|120.7
|Dyami Brown
|108
|7
|103
|58.3%
|14.8%
|23.3
|Jahan Dotson
|374
|31
|304
|84.9%
|13.9%
|73.4
|Mitchell Tinsley
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
- The Jets are a top-10 man coverage unit in limiting yards per coverage target (6.8) and defensive success rate (57.0%).
- Curtis Samuel is the clear leader among Washington wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.45) against man, and his 2.04 yards per route run also leads the team (minimum of 50 routes run).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages