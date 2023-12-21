Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 16

• Seattle’s rookie wide receiver has exceeded expectations against man coverage: Jaxon Smith-Njigba should continue to thrive against Tennessee’s man defense.

• Brandon Aiyuk is the top 49ers wide receiver to target this week: Aiyuk is among the best in the league against man, which will be necessary against the Ravens' high-end man defense.

• Curtis Samuel could be the best Washington wide receiver this week: Samuel’s success against man coverage could make him the best option against the Jets' strong man coverage unit.

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

Week 16 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rank: 20th (20.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 12th (78.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Chicago has recorded just a 47.0% defensive success rate in zone, which is a below-average mark, and a 50.0% rate in man, which ranks as the sixth-worst mark in the league.

Michael Wilson has been Arizona’s best wide receiver against zone coverage, producing 0.32 fantasy points per route run (54th), a 71.1 receiving grade and 1.71 yards per route run.

Week 16 opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 1st (89.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Indianapolis ranks around the league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.35) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (33.8%) in zone coverage.

The Falcons' wide receivers struggle against zone coverage, with Drake London leading the way in terms of fantasy points per route run (0.33), an 80.9 receiving grade (15th) and 1.91 yards per route run (30th).

Week 16 opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

San Francisco is allowing a league-best 8.7 yards per reception in zone coverage.

Odell Beckham leads Baltimore's wide receivers in fantasy points per route (0.37) against zone coverage but ranks outside of the top 30 overall in that regard.

Week 16 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Man coverage rank: 24th (19.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Stefon Diggs 340 66 735 64.6% 27.9% 163.5 Trent Sherfield 89 5 39 38.5% 12.4% 8.9 Gabe Davis 334 28 431 75.9% 13.2% 101.1 Khalil Shakir 160 17 326 54.6% 12.5% 55.6 Deonte Harty 72 13 113 37.2% 23.6% 30.3

The Chargers have allowed 7.06 yards per coverage snap and 11.8 yards per reception while in zone — both of which are bottom-five marks in the league.

Gabe Davis is coming off back-to-back games without a reception, and his low production was expected in the past two man/zone wide receiver reports. He has slightly more success working against zone coverage this season.

Week 16 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rank: 21st (20.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 13th (78.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Green Bay ranks as an average to below-average coverage team at limiting receiving yards in all categories, allowing a 13.4% explosive play rate, 7.7 yards per coverage target and 10.4 yards per reception.

The Panthers' wide receivers have all struggled against zone coverage this season, with Adam Thielen leading the way with 0.30 fantasy points per route run (tied for 61st), a 73.8 receiving grade (28th), and 1.49 yards per route run (tied for 46th).

Week 16 opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Man coverage rank: 29th (15.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 4th (83.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Arizona’s zone coverage unit has allowed 7.11 yards per coverage snap, the third-worst mark in the league.

Arizona has surrendered a first down or a touchdown on 42.7% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the NFL.

DJ Moore is an easy start this week in a great bounce-back spot, as he leads the Bears in fantasy points per route run (0.39), receiving grade (80.8) and yards per route run (1.90).

Week 16 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Man coverage rank: 6th (32.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 26th (66.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Pittsburgh has earned just a 45.2 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 30th.

Tee Higgins has performed better against man coverage this season, generating 0.41 fantasy points per route run (tied for 38th) and a 72.7 receiving grade (37th).

Week 16 opponent: Houston Texans

Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.7%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Marquise Goodwin 7 0 0 0.0% 28.6% 0.0 Amari Cooper 95 16 182 85.2% 25.3% 40.2 Elijah Moore 97 11 117 63.2% 20.6% 22.7 Cedric Tillman 59 4 37 78.4% 18.6% 7.7 David Bell 12 2 46 17.4% 16.7% 12.6

Versus zone

Houston has allowed an explosive play on 14.6% of zone coverage snaps, which is the ninth-worst rate, and ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.63) and yards per coverage target (8.2) while in zone.

Amari Cooper is the one clear Browns wide receiver to consider this week, as he’s the only one to crack the top 50 in fantasy points per route run (0.34), receiving grade (70.7) and yards per route run (2.29) against zone coverage.

Week 16 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rank: 18th (21.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Miami's defense is a below-average unit in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.57) and explosive play rate allowed (15.4%) from man coverage.

The Dolphins rank slightly above average in allowing yards per reception (10.0), first downs and touchdowns (33.6%) and yards per coverage snap (5.59) while in zone coverage.

Brandin Cooks has been most effective Cowboys receiver against man coverage, accounting for 0.47 fantasy points per route run (tied for 28th), a 76.9 receiving grade (27th) and 1.82 yards per route run (tied for 39th).

Week 16 opponent: New England Patriots

Man coverage rank: 7th (32.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 27th (64.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

New England’s man defense is a top-five unit in first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.7%) and is above average in explosive play rate allowed (13.1%) and yards allowed per coverage snap (5.83).

Jerry Jeudy can be safely avoided this week, as he ranks outside of the top 60 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.27), yards per route run (0.97) and receiving grade (56.8) against man coverage while also having a low 14% target rate against man.

Week 16 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rank: 26th (17.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Minnesota has allowed 9.3 yards per reception in zone coverage, tied for the second-best mark in the league.

Jameson Williams earned enough snaps to become the Lions' second receiving option this past week but hasn’t had much encouraging production against zone coverage, ranking tied for 81st in fantasy points per route run (0.26).

Week 16 opponent: Carolina Panthers

Man coverage rank: 31st (10.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 3rd (86.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 37.8% of zone coverage snaps, the sixth-worst mark among defenses.

Jayden Reed is looking like the Packers' best starting fantasy option this week, earning 0.42 fantasy points per route run — which ranks tied for 21st among wide receivers.

Week 16 opponent: Cleveland Browns

Man coverage rank: 1st (43.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 32nd (55.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 32.1% of man coverage snaps, the second-best mark in the league.

Noah Brown is second on the team, behind Nico Collins , in fantasy points per route run (0.36) against man coverage, but that puts him outside the top 40 wide receivers and makes him a potential fade this week in a difficult matchup.

Week 16 opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Man coverage rank: 19th (21.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 14th (77.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Atlanta ranks around the league average to slightly below average in limiting yards per reception, yards per coverage snap and yards per target from both coverages this season.

Josh Downs ranks well behind Michael Pittman in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.30) and zone coverage (0.33), putting him outside of the top 50 in that regard.

Week 16 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Man coverage rank: 14th (25.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 20th (73.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Tampa Bay has been below average in defensive success rate while in man (51.1%) and zone (47.0%).

The Buccaneers are a bottom-five team in explosive play rate allowed while in man (18.8%) and zone (15.8%).

All of the Jaguars' active wide receivers rank outside the top 40 in fantasy points per route run against man and zone coverage this season.

Week 16 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Man coverage rank: 25th (18.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 8th (80.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

From zone, the Raiders are allowing just 9.4 yards per reception — tied for the fifth-best mark in the league — while also surrendering just 5.77 yards per coverage snap, which ranks 11th.

Rashee Rice has been excellent against zone coverage all season, earning 0.58 fantasy points per route run (fourth), an 84.5 receiving grade (11th) and 2.82 yards per route run (seventh).

Week 16 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Man coverage rank: 5th (33.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Kansas City has allowed an 11.0% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks sixth best.

Davante Adams has been among the best wide receivers in the league against man coverage this season, ranking tied for 11th in fantasy points per route run against man (0.61) and generating 2.23 yards per route run (18th).

Week 16 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rank: 17th (21.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 17th (76.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Buffalo’s coverage weakness is in man, from which the team has allowed 9.6 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 57.1% of plays and a 21.3% explosive play rate — all of which are bottom-two marks in the league.

Joshua Palmer owns a higher target rate (18%), more fantasy points per route run (0.36) and a higher yards per route run figure (2.15) against man coverage than zone this season.

Week 16 opponent: New Orleans Saints

Man coverage rank: 2nd (36.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 31st (61.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

New Orleans has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 33.9% of man coverage snaps — the third-best mark in the league.

Cooper Kupp has been the Rams' clear go-to option against man coverage, earning an elite 32% target rate. He also leads the team in fantasy points per route run (0.44) against man.

Week 16 opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Dallas has allowed 4.91 yards per coverage snap and 6.3 yards per coverage target in man. Both are top-five figures.

Jaylen Waddle has earned a top-20 mark in fantasy points per route run (0.53) and yards per route run (2.43) versus man coverage this season and has proven capable of being a great fantasy option, even in a tougher matchup — and especially if Tyreek Hill misses another game.

Week 16 opponent: Detroit Lions

Man coverage rank: 12th (27.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate while in man (15.4%) but are allowing explosive plays at the eighth-best rate while in zone (11.2%).

Jordan Addison has earned a respectable 0.44 fantasy points per route run versus man (tied for 32nd) with a 19% target rate — both of which are better numbers than his marks against zone.

Week 16 opponent: Denver Broncos

Man coverage rank: 16th (22.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Denver has allowed 8.7 yards per coverage target and 7.18 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are bottom-three marks in the league.

Demario Douglas is the main Patriots receiver worth considering this week, as he leads the team’s starting wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.34), target rate (22%) and yards per route run (1.90) against zone coverage.

Week 16 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rank: 28th (16.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 6th (81.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Rams have earned a 54.8 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the worst mark in the league.

Rashid Shaheed has typically performed better against man coverage this season, as he ranks outside of the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.31), receiving grade (61.4) and yards per route run (1.04) against zone. He is a potential fade this week.

Week 16 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Man coverage rank: 13th (25.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 19th (73.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Philadelphia has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 36.8% of man coverage snaps — tied for the fifth-best mark in the league.

Philadelphia’s zone defense is slightly more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 34.4% of snaps (20th).

Wan’Dale Robinson is likely the lone Giants wide receiver to trust, with at least an 18% target rate against both coverages. He leads the team in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.29) and ranks second on the team against man (0.29), although both are poor marks.

Week 16 opponent: Washington Commanders

Man coverage rank: 10th (27.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 24th (71.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Washington has allowed a first down or touchdown on 39.1% of zone coverage snaps, which is the third-worst mark in the league, and an explosive play on 19.1% of zone coverage snaps, which is the worst mark in the league.

Garrett Wilson has produced 0.33 fantasy points per route run (tied for 49th) and 1.78 yards per route run (tied for 35th), leading the team as the lone Jets wide receiver worth considering.

Week 16 opponent: New York Giants

Man coverage rank: 4th (35.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Giants have been an average man coverage defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.16) and explosive play rate allowed (15.6%).

A.J. Brown has dominated man coverage, ranking fifth in fantasy points per route run (0.80), while DeVonta Smith has struggled, ranking tied for 46th in that regard (0.36).

Week 16 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Man coverage rank: 9th (27.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bengals have allowed 8.1 yards per man coverage target and an explosive play on 15.3% of man coverage snaps, both of which are below-average marks.

Diontae Johnson (0.61) and George Pickens (0.52) have been significantly more effective against man coverage this season, ranking among the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run.

Week 16 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Man coverage rank: 11th (27.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 31.5% of man coverage snaps and just 5.6 yards per coverage target in man, both of which are among the two best marks in the league.

Brandon Aiyuk has excelled against man coverage this season, earning 0.81 fantasy points per route run (fourth), a 91.0 receiving grade (fourth) and 3.96 fantasy points per route run (third).

Week 16 opponent: Tennessee Titans

Man coverage rank: 15th (23.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 18th (75.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Tennessee has allowed 9.1 yards per coverage target and a 19.4% explosive play rate in man — among the five worst figures in the league.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranks second on the team in target rate (23%) and fantasy points per route run (0.44) against man coverage, making him a potential strong flex option in a favorable matchup.

Week 16 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Man coverage rank: 27th (16.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Jacksonville has been about average at limiting yards per reception (10.4), yards per coverage snap (6.01) and explosive play rate (12.3%) while in zone coverage.

Mike Evans ranks 11th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.48), though his yards per route run figure (1.96) and 75.1 receiving grade against zone rank outside the top 20 wide receivers.

Week 16 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rank: 30th (12.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 2nd (86.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Seattle is a below-average defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.28) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.9%) while in zone.

DeAndre Hopkins is the lone Tennessee wide receiver to rank in the top 60 in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.43, tied for 19th).

Week 16 opponent: New York Jets

Man coverage rank: 8th (28.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 25th (69.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jets are a top-10 man coverage unit in limiting yards per coverage target (6.8) and defensive success rate (57.0%).

Curtis Samuel is the clear leader among Washington wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.45) against man, and his 2.04 yards per route run also leads the team (minimum of 50 routes run).

