Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 14

• Christian Watson looks to stay hot against the Giants' man coverage defense: Watson has posted some very encouraging marks against man this season and should continue his strong production in Week 14.

• Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers have excelled against man coverage: Facing the Patriots' man-heavy defense could help Diontae Johnson and George Pickens overcome Pittsburgh's backup quarterback situation.

• Not a Gabe Davis week: The Buffalo Bills‘ WR2 has been up and down this season, and this is likely a down week against Kansas City’s man coverage defense.

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

Week 14 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 14 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Man coverage rank: 14th (25.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 18th (73.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Buccaneers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

Tampa Bay has been below average in defensive success rate while in man (51.4%) and zone (47.2%).

Tampa Bay ranks among the 10 worst teams in explosive play rate allowed while in man (17.4%) and zone (15.1%).

Drake London sports the top target rate on the team against man coverage (29%) — nine percentage points higher than his target rate against zone (20%).

London has also posted 0.48 fantasy points per route run against man, which ranks 34th among wide receivers (minimum of 30 routes run).

Week 14 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rank: 29th (15.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Rams play zone coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the NFL.

The Rams have earned a 53.2 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the third-worst mark in the league.

Zay Flowers leads the way for Baltimore, delivering 0.36 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (tied for 38th).

Flowers also leads the team in receiving grade versus zone (72.0), ranking 34th among wide receivers.

Week 14 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Man coverage rank: 7th (32.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 26th (65.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Stefon Diggs 309 61 701 66.3% 27.2% 155.1 Trent Sherfield 81 5 39 38.5% 13.6% 8.9 Gabe Davis 302 28 431 75.9% 14.2% 101.1 Khalil Shakir 137 16 314 57.0% 13.9% 53.4 Deonte Harty 71 13 113 37.2% 23.9% 30.3

The Chiefs are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

Kansas City has allowed a 7.5% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks second best.

Kansas City is also surrendering just 4.74 yards per coverage snap while in man — the third-best mark in the league.

Stefon Diggs has delivered 0.52 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, which ranks tied for the 26th among wide receivers (minimum of 30 routes run).

Gabe Davis ranks just 80th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.25).

Davis’ 62.5 receiving grade versus man coverage ranks tied for 74th among wide receivers.

All signs point to this being a lower-output game for Davis in a difficult matchup.

Week 14 opponent: New Orleans Saints

Man coverage rank: 4th (35.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 29th (62.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Saints play man coverage at a top-five rate.

New Orleans has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 35.5% of man coverage snaps — the fourth-best mark in the league.

The Saints have also let up just 6.6 yards per coverage target, which is the sixth-best mark in the league.

Adam Thielen has cooled significantly over the past two weeks, but he remains productive against man coverage.

Thielen has earned an 84.7 receiving grade versus man coverage, which ranks as the 11th-best mark in the league.

Thielen’s 0.62 fantasy points per route run against man coverage ranks 14th among all wide receivers (minimum of 50 routes run).

Thielen’s 29% target rate versus man is by far the top mark among Carolina’s wide receivers against any coverage this season — a positive sign that he can bounce back, albeit against a tougher opponent.

Week 14 opponent: Detroit Lions

Man coverage rank: 12th (27.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 21st (71.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Lions play man and zone coverages at league-average rates.

Detroit is an average to slightly above-average team in yards allowed per coverage snap in both man and zone.

The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate while in man (15.6%) and are allowing explosive plays at the fourth-highest rate while in zone (15.8%).

DJ Moore continues to be the lone wide receiver target to consider for the Bears, as he ranks ninth in fantasy points per route run against man (0.70), fourth in yards per route run (3.93) and 10th in receiving grade (84.8) versus man coverage.

Moore also ranks tied for 19th in fantasy points per route run (0.43) and 14th in receiving grade (83.1) against zone coverage.

Week 14 opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 1st (88.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Colts play zone coverage at the highest rate in the league.

Indianapolis ranks just slightly below average in yards allowed per coverage snap (18th) and explosive play rate allowed (22nd) in zone coverage.

The Colts are a bottom-10 coverage team in yards allowed per reception while in zone coverage (11.2).

Ja’Marr Chase has generated a great 26% target rate versus zone coverage and has produced fantasy points per route run at a top-20 rate, as well (0.43).

Chase has earned a top-10 receiving grade (85.0) versus zone coverage.

Tee Higgins has put together only two great fantasy games all season, and he has been particularly ineffective against zone coverage, ranking tied for 85th in fantasy points per route run while seeing a much lower target rate (17%) compared to man (28%).

Week 14 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Man coverage rank: 27th (16.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.4%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Marquise Goodwin 7 0 0 0.0% 28.6% 0.0 Amari Cooper 81 15 171 85.4% 24.7% 38.1 Elijah Moore 83 9 86 48.8% 21.7% 17.6 Cedric Tillman 45 4 37 78.4% 17.8% 7.7 David Bell 10 1 5 80.0% 10.0% 1.5

Versus zone

The Jaguars play zone coverage at a top-five rate.

Jacksonville has been slightly below average at limiting yards per reception (10.2), yards per coverage snap (6.02) and explosive play rate (12.3%) while in zone coverage.

Elijah Moore could be the top target for the Browns this week as Amari Cooper deals with a concussion.

Moore has posted just 0.25 fantasy points per route run versus zone (tied for 81st) and is tied for 73rd in yards per route run (1.03).

The positive for Moore would be his potential for targets, seeing an 18% target rate against zone. He is coming off a season-high 28% target rate overall in his first game with Joe Flacco at quarterback this year.

Week 14 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Man coverage rank: 13th (26.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Eagles play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

Philadelphia has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 35.3% of man coverage snaps (third best) and 7.3 yards allowed per coverage target (tied for ninth best) while in man.

Philadelphia’s zone defense is more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 36.4% of snaps (eighth worst).

Philadelphia is surrendering an explosive play on 13.9% of zone coverage snaps, which is tied for the ninth-worst mark in the league.

CeeDee Lamb has been dominant versus both man and zone coverages this season, earning 0.47 fantasy points per route run against zone (tied for 14th) and 0.87 versus man (fourth), making him a high-end fantasy option in Week 14.

Brandin Cooks has been a solid WR2 option over the past two weeks but should be expected to finish outside that range in Week 14, as he’s managed just 0.26 fantasy points per route run versus zone (tied for 78th).

Cooks has been better in that regard against man (0.52), but that has been the Eagles' coverage strength. Cooks’ lower target rate could limit his production.

Week 14 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 11th (77.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Chargers play zone coverage at an above-average rate.

They have given up an explosive play on 15.7% of coverage snaps while in zone, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.

The Chargers have also allowed 7.13 yards per coverage snap, which is the second-worst mark in the league.

The Chargers are surrendering 11.8 yards per reception while in zone — the third-worst mark in the league.

Courtland Sutton has been the only viable fantasy option among the Broncos' wide receivers this year, ranking inside the top 20 in fantasy points per route run (0.43) against zone. Three of his four touchdowns have come against zone.

Jerry Jeudy hasn’t been nearly as effective, ranking third on the team and tied for 61st among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.30) against zone. He does lead the team in receiving grade (65.0), target rate (19%) and yards per route (1.49), so there is potential for production in a plus matchup this week.

Week 14 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rank: 20th (21.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bears play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

Chicago has recorded just a 45.7% defensive success rate in zone and a 46.7% rate in man, both of which are among the 10 worst marks in the league.

Chicago has also given up a first down or a touchdown on 47.4% of man coverage snaps, the fourth-worst mark.

Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks second among all wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.61), 12th in yards per route run (2.62) and eighth in receiving grade (85.5) versus zone.

Josh Reynolds is tied with St. Brown in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.39), both ranking 47th.

Week 14 opponent: New York Giants

Man coverage rank: 2nd (36.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 31st (62.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Giants play man coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.

They have been an average man coverage defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.32) and explosive play rate allowed (16.0%).

Christian Watson is coming off the best game of his season in Week 13 and has been especially potent against man coverage, generating 0.63 fantasy points per route run (12th) and an 81.5 receiving grade (16th).

Watson’s target rate against man coverage has also been elite heading into this week (28%), making this a great matchup for him to stay hot.

Romeo Doubs has managed just 0.22 fantasy points per route run versus man coverage, which ranks tied for 84th among wide receivers, to go along with a low 11% target rate, making him a potential fade this week.

Week 14 opponent: New York Jets

Man coverage rank: 8th (28.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 25th (70.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jets are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate in 2023.

They have been a top-10 team at limiting receiving yards, allowing 5.54 yards per coverage snap (eighth best).

The Jets' man coverage unit has struggled to limit first downs and touchdowns per coverage snap, allowing a 44.8% rate — the sixth-worst mark in the league.

Nico Collins has been the second-most effective receiver versus man coverage this season, earning 0.94 fantasy points per route run.

Collins has also produced an elite 32% target rate, a 90.4 receiving grade (fifth) and 4.77 yards per route run (second) versus man coverage.

Noah Brown is the next man up with Tank Dell out for the year, and while Brown is coming off a quiet year, he could be a solid flex option this week, having produced 0.47 fantasy points per route run (tied for 36th) and 3.33 yards per route run (tied for 12th) with a strong 21% target rate.

Week 14 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Man coverage rank: 10th (28.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bengals have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

They have allowed 8.7 yards per man coverage target and an explosive play on 17.5% of man coverage snaps, both of which are bottom-10 marks.

Michael Pittman has earned an elite 30% target rate when facing man coverage, which has led to 0.57 fantasy points per route run (tied for 18th).

Josh Downs has earned a strong target rate against both man (23%) and zone (20%) but has posted just 0.34 fantasy points per route run versus man (63rd) with a 71.7 receiving grade (43rd).

Week 14 opponent: Cleveland Browns

Man coverage rank: 1st (45.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 32nd (52.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Browns play man coverage at the highest rate in the NFL.

Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 32.8% of man coverage snaps, the second-best mark in the league.

Cleveland’s man coverage unit also owns the second-best defensive success rate (63.8%).

Calvin Ridley has been about average against man coverage this season, with 0.39 fantasy points per route run (tied for 47th), a 65.0 receiving grade (tied for 62nd) and 2.01 yards per route run (tied for 34th).

Christian Kirk has been the Jaguars' best receiver versus man coverage but is injured and not playing this week. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence could also sit out.

could also sit out. The Jaguars' receivers should be faded this week in a difficult matchup.

Week 14 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rank: 18th (22.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 16th (75.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bills have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

Buffalo’s coverage weakness is in man, from which the team has allowed 10.3 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 61.9% of plays and a 23.1% explosive play rate — all of which are bottom-two marks in the league.

The Bills have been a top-10 team in yards allowed per coverage target (7.0) and explosive play rate allowed (11.7%) while in zone.

Rashee Rice continues to be the Chiefs' lone wide receiver worth trusting in fantasy lineups. As has been highlighted many times in this weekly article, he is among the best in the league against zone coverage.

Rice has posted 0.58 fantasy points per route run versus zone (third), an 84.8 receiving grade (11th) and 2.92 yards per route run (fifth).

Rice is now starting to climb the leaderboard in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage, as well, ranking tied for 18th (0.57) which could increase if he’s able to take advantage of the Bills’ poor man defense.

Week 14 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rank: 26th (18.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 7th (80.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Vikings play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

Minnesota has allowed 9.2 yards per reception in zone coverage, tied for the third-best mark in the league.

Minnesota has also allowed an explosive play on just 11.2% of zone coverage snaps, the seventh-best mark.

Jakobi Meyers leads the Raiders' wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus zone coverage (0.43), ranking tied for 19th at the position.

Meyers has also produced a better target rate when facing zone (22%) compared to man (17%) and should remain a solid fantasy option coming out of the team’s bye week.

Davante Adams isn’t far behind, ranking tied for 27th in fantasy points per route run (0.39) and leading the team with 2.40 yards per route run (14th) and an 81.3 receiving grade (17th).

Week 14 opponent: Denver Broncos

Man coverage rank: 19th (21.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Broncos are playing a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

Denver has allowed 8.7 yards per coverage target and 7.11 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are among the three worst marks in the league.

Denver has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 37.1% of zone coverage snaps (seventh worst) and an explosive play on 17.1% of such snaps (second worst).

Keenan Allen has posted the fourth-best fantasy points per route run figure (0.54) and ranks sixth in yards per route run (2.87) against zone.

Allen had a quieter game in Week 13 but should be in for a great bounce-back opportunity against the Broncos.

Week 14 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Man coverage rank: 11th (27.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Ravens play man coverage at an above-average rate.

Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 29.9% of man coverage snaps, the best mark in the league.

The Ravens have also allowed just 5.2 yards per coverage target in man, tied for the best mark in the league. Their 60.1% defensive success rate ranks third.

Puka Nacua is coming off a great performance against the league’s man-heaviest defense in Week 13 (Browns). However, just two of his four catches and 23 of his 105 receiving yards came against man coverage.

Nacua has found limited success against man, especially in comparison to his success against zone, against which he ranks fifth in fantasy points per route run (0.53).

Nacua ranks tied for 42nd in that regard versus man (0.42), although there should be room to find success against the Ravens' zone coverage.

Cooper Kupp , despite his elite 31% target rate versus man, ranks tied for 70th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.30). His 60.5 receiving grade places 83rd, and his 0.91 yards per route run figure is tied for 89th.

Week 14 opponent: Tennessee Titans

Man coverage rank: 15th (25.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 19th (73.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Titans play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

Tennessee has allowed 9.4 yards per coverage target and a 19.1% explosive play rate in man — among the worst figures in the league.

The Titans are also a bottom-five defense in success rate (44.3%) and in yards allowed per zone coverage target (8.4).

Tyreek Hill leads the league’s wide receivers (minimum of 50 routes) by a significant margin in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.95) and ranks seventh in that regard versus man (0.75). He should never leave fantasy lineups.

Jaylen Waddle has been living in Tyreek Hill ‘s shadow, but he has still been solid against both coverages, ranking among the top 20 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man (0.61) and zone (0.45).

Week 14 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Man coverage rank: 25th (18.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Raiders play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

From zone, they are allowing just 9.3 yards per reception — tied for the fourth-best mark in the league — while also surrendering just 5.83 yards per coverage snap, which ranks 11th.

Justin Jefferson is expected to return this week and has posted 0.50 fantasy points per route run, which is tied for the eighth-best mark among wide receivers.

Jordan Addison has done an above-average job against zone, generating 0.35 fantasy points per route run (tied for 40th) and a 70.1 receiving grade (44th).

Addison could be a fine flex play this week with Jefferson returning and working back from injury.

Week 14 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Man coverage rank: 5th (32.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 27th (65.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Steelers deploy man coverage at a top-five rate in the NFL.

Pittsburgh has earned just a 47.7 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 28th.

The Steelers have allowed an 18.8% explosive play rate and 14.1 yards per reception in man coverage — both of which are bottom-five marks.

Demario Douglas is questionable with a concussion for Week 14, but if he plays, he’ll be the Patriots' lone wide receiver worth trusting.

Against man coverage, Douglas has posted 0.40 fantasy points per route run versus man (tied for 44th) and an elite 31% target rate.

Week 14 opponent: Carolina Panthers

Man coverage rank: 31st (11.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 3rd (85.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Panthers play zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.

Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 37.6% of zone coverage snaps, the fourth-worst mark among defenses.

Carolina is a bottom-10 team in explosive play rate allowed (14.0%) while in zone coverage this season.

Chris Olave owns the top target rate on the team against both man (32%) and zone (25%) this season, although he hasn’t been as efficient against zone. He ranks tied for 47th in fantasy points per route run (0.33) against zone, despite placing eighth in that regard versus man (0.71).

Olave isn’t a fade, however, thanks to his high-end target rate and this being a favorable matchup.

Week 14 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rank: 23rd (20.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Packers play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

Green Bay ranks as an above-average zone coverage team at limiting receiving yards in all categories, allowing just an 11.7% explosive play rate, 7.1 yards per coverage target and 9.8 yards per reception.

Wan’Dale Robinson has played more than 80% of the Giants' offensive snaps over the past two games and leads the team in fantasy points per route run (0.30) and yards per route run (1.08).

While it’s going to be difficult to trust any Giants receiving options, Robinson could be the best bet for fantasy managers who are in a bind.

Week 14 opponent: Houston Texans

Man coverage rank: 24th (19.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 8th (79.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Texans play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

Houston has allowed an explosive play on 13.9% of zone coverage snaps, tied for the ninth-worst rate, and ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.70) and per coverage target (8.2) while in zone.

Garrett Wilson ranks around the league average in fantasy points per route run (0.32), yards per route run (1.60) and receiving grade (66.0) against zone.

Keeping Wilson fantasy-relevant this season is his target rate, which sits at a strong 23% versus zone and 29% versus man.

Week 14 opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Cowboys play man coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.

Dallas has allowed 5.02 yards per coverage snap and 6.5 yards per coverage target in man. Both are top-five figures.

Dallas has also let up a first down or a touchdown on just 38.1% of man coverage snaps (ninth).

A.J. Brown owns the highest receiving grade in the league when facing man coverage (92.4). He has posted the eighth-best yards per route run mark (3.69) and the fifth-best fantasy points per route run mark (0.84) against man with an elite 37% target rate.

DeVonta Smith ranks tied for 46th in fantasy points per route run (0.39), 67th in yards per route run (1.28) and 48th in receiving grade (70.3) with just a 15% target rate when facing man coverage. Fantasy managers should potentially temper expectations for Smith this week.

Week 14 opponent: New England Patriots

Man coverage rank: 6th (32.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Patriots play man coverage at a top-five rate.

New England’s man defense is a top-10 unit in first downs and touchdowns rate allowed (36.7%) and explosive play rate allowed (13.0%).

George Pickens and Diontae Johnson are tied for 16th in fantasy points per route run (0.58) against man coverage this season.

Both have earned very strong target rates, as well, with Johnson at 30% and Pickens at 27%.

They have both posted great receiving grades against man, with Johnson tied for 19th among wide receivers (80.7) and Pickens at 15th (81.7).

Johnson ranks third in yards per route run versus man (4.00), while Pickens ranks 15th (2.90).

Both Steelers options should be good bets to overcome the tougher matchup, despite the change at quarterback this week.

Week 14 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rank: 30th (12.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 2nd (86.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Seahawks play zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.

Seattle ranks around the league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.04) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.1%) while in zone.

Both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are tied for eighth in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season (0.50).

Samuel has posted 3.00 yards per route run (fourth), and Aiyuk has posted 2.81 yards per route run (ninth).

Aiyuk ranks second in zone receiving grade (90.9), while Samuel places fourth (89.6).

Week 14 opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Man coverage rank: 16th (22.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The 49ers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

San Francisco has been much better in zone coverage, allowing a league-best 8.5 yards per reception.

They have also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 28.2% of zone coverage snaps, ranking second among defenses.

The 49ers' man coverage defense has been the opposite, allowing 15.1 yards per reception (third worst) and a first down or a touchdown on 45.1% of snaps (fifth worst).

D.K. Metcalf is coming off a huge week for fantasy purposes and should continue his productive ways. He now ranks as a top-25 wide receiver in fantasy points per route run versus zone (0.41) and man (0.55) this season.

Metcalf’s elite target rate (32%) against man should help him take advantage of the 49ers' poor man coverage unit .

Week 14 opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Man coverage rank: 21st (21.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.9%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mike Evans 54 14 199 71.9% 40.7% 57.9 Chris Godwin 61 7 91 57.1% 19.7% 22.1 Deven Thompkins 16 1 8 37.5% 12.5% 1.8 Trey Palmer 53 7 63 88.9% 22.6% 19.3 Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3

Versus zone

The Falcons have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages this season.

Atlanta ranks around the league average to slightly above average in limiting yards per reception, yards per coverage snap and yards per target from both coverages this season.

Mike Evans leads the league in fantasy points per route run against man (1.07) and places seventh in that regard versus zone (0.51). He isn’t leaving fantasy lineups.

Chris Godwin is the question mark, as he ranks tied for 65th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.29) and tied for 55th in that regard versus man (0.36).

Godwin is nothing more than a deeper-league flex play (again) this week in a neutral matchup.

Week 14 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rank: 17th (22.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 17th (75.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Dolphins are deploying both man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season.

Miami's defense is a bottom-10 unit in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.06) and explosive play rate allowed (17.2%) from man coverage.

Miami has been one of the 10 best teams at limiting yards per reception (8.2), first downs and touchdowns (32.2%) and yards per coverage snap (5.53) while in zone coverage.

DeAndre Hopkins is the Titans' lone wide receiver likely to withstand Miami’s tougher zone coverage unit, as he ranks tied for 16th in fantasy points per route run (0.45), 13th in yards per route run (2.55) and 19th in receiving grade (78.7) against zone.

Hopkins is the only Tennessee wide receiver to crack the top 35 in all of those categories versus man coverage, as well.

Week 14 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

