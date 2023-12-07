Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 14

2TB3622 December 3, 2023: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) with a 9 yard touchdown catch during the NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Darren Lee/CSM

By Jonathon Macri
Dec 7, 2023

Christian Watson looks to stay hot against the Giants' man coverage defense: Watson has posted some very encouraging marks against man this season and should continue his strong production in Week 14.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers have excelled against man coverage: Facing the Patriots' man-heavy defense could help Diontae Johnson and George Pickens overcome Pittsburgh's backup quarterback situation.

Not a Gabe Davis week: The Buffalo Bills WR2 has been up and down this season, and this is likely a down week against Kansas City’s man coverage defense.

Estimated Reading Time: 30 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

WR:CB Matchup Chart

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 14 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 11 1 9 88.9% 9.1% 1.9
Greg Dortch 30 3 56 48.2% 16.7% 14.6
Andre Baccellia 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 94 13 188 66.5% 28.7% 49.8
Rondale Moore 79 5 44 68.2% 11.4% 9.4
Michael Wilson 58 1 4 100.0% 6.9% 1.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 54 3 10 -30.0% 16.7% 4.0
Greg Dortch 94 8 68 58.8% 16.0% 14.8
Andre Baccellia 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 353 38 386 73.1% 19.0% 82.6
Rondale Moore 287 24 216 31.9% 12.9% 51.6
Michael Wilson 218 27 431 76.1% 16.5% 82.1

Atlanta Falcons

Week 14 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Man coverage rank: 14th (25.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 18th (73.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Mack Hollins 26 2 16 81.3% 11.5% 3.6
KhaDarel Hodge 28 4 86 52.3% 21.4% 12.6
Van Jefferson 59 1 8 75.0% 8.5% 1.8
Scott Miller 18 1 4 -100.0% 11.1% 1.4
Chris Blair 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Drake London 63 8 105 64.8% 28.6% 30.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 9 0 0 0.0% 22.2% 0.0
Mack Hollins 118 15 231 75.8% 20.3% 38.1
KhaDarel Hodge 108 7 113 72.6% 9.3% 18.3
Van Jefferson 232 13 156 95.5% 11.2% 28.6
Scott Miller 78 7 76 71.1% 10.3% 26.6
Chris Blair 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Drake London 268 38 468 77.4% 19.8% 84.8
  • The Buccaneers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
  • Tampa Bay has been below average in defensive success rate while in man (51.4%) and zone (47.2%).
  • Tampa Bay ranks among the 10 worst teams in explosive play rate allowed while in man (17.4%) and zone (15.1%).
  • Drake London sports the top target rate on the team against man coverage (29%) — nine percentage points higher than his target rate against zone (20%).
  • London has also posted 0.48 fantasy points per route run against man, which ranks 34th among wide receivers (minimum of 30 routes run).

Baltimore Ravens

Week 14 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rank: 29th (15.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 53 6 148 61.5% 30.2% 26.8
Nelson Agholor 67 8 160 55.6% 17.9% 42.0
Laquon Treadwell 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 24 1 -2 100.0% 12.5% 0.8
Tylan Wallace 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 73 7 79 79.7% 16.4% 14.9
Zay Flowers 114 16 163 32.5% 23.7% 32.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 153 21 260 63.5% 19.6% 53.0
Nelson Agholor 151 12 122 78.7% 10.6% 24.2
Laquon Treadwell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 40 3 20 10.0% 15.0% 5.0
Tylan Wallace 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 162 15 157 86.0% 14.8% 36.7
Zay Flowers 272 42 450 59.6% 18.4% 99.0
  • The Rams play zone coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the NFL.
  • The Rams have earned a 53.2 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the third-worst mark in the league.
  • Zay Flowers leads the way for Baltimore, delivering 0.36 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (tied for 38th).
  • Flowers also leads the team in receiving grade versus zone (72.0), ranking 34th among wide receivers.

Buffalo Bills

Week 14 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Man coverage rank: 7th (32.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 26th (65.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 140 22 268 70.1% 25.0% 72.8
Andy Isabella 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trent Sherfield 33 2 14 14.3% 9.1% 3.4
Gabe Davis 136 11 164 76.2% 15.4% 33.4
Khalil Shakir 71 9 96 55.2% 15.5% 24.6
Deonte Harty 22 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 309 61 701 66.3% 27.2% 155.1
Trent Sherfield 81 5 39 38.5% 13.6% 8.9
Gabe Davis 302 28 431 75.9% 14.2% 101.1
Khalil Shakir 137 16 314 57.0% 13.9% 53.4
Deonte Harty 71 13 113 37.2% 23.9% 30.3
  • The Chiefs are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • Kansas City has allowed a 7.5% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks second best.
  • Kansas City is also surrendering just 4.74 yards per coverage snap while in man — the third-best mark in the league.
  • Stefon Diggs has delivered 0.52 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, which ranks tied for the 26th among wide receivers (minimum of 30 routes run).
  • Gabe Davis ranks just 80th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.25).
  • Davis’ 62.5 receiving grade versus man coverage ranks tied for 74th among wide receivers.
  • All signs point to this being a lower-output game for Davis in a difficult matchup.

Carolina Panthers

Week 14 opponent: New Orleans Saints
  • Man coverage rank: 4th (35.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 29th (62.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 123 28 297 56.6% 29.3% 75.7
DJ Chark Jr. 93 10 143 86.0% 17.2% 30.3
Laviska Shenault Jr. 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 36 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Jonathan Mingo 104 6 80 61.3% 13.5% 14.0
Mike Strachan 7 1 45 84.4% 14.3% 5.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 355 52 456 66.9% 19.4% 103.6
DJ Chark Jr. 237 13 176 77.8% 9.7% 42.6
Laviska Shenault Jr. 36 9 53 -47.2% 25.0% 14.3
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 17 1 14 0.0% 5.9% 2.4
Terrace Marshall Jr. 162 18 134 64.2% 16.1% 31.4
Jonathan Mingo 297 28 275 63.6% 17.2% 55.5
Mike Strachan 23 0 0 0.0% 8.7% 0.0
  • The Saints play man coverage at a top-five rate.
  • New Orleans has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 35.5% of man coverage snaps — the fourth-best mark in the league.
  • The Saints have also let up just 6.6 yards per coverage target, which is the sixth-best mark in the league.
  • Adam Thielen has cooled significantly over the past two weeks, but he remains productive against man coverage.
  • Thielen has earned an 84.7 receiving grade versus man coverage, which ranks as the 11th-best mark in the league.
  • Thielen’s 0.62 fantasy points per route run against man coverage ranks 14th among all wide receivers (minimum of 50 routes run).
  • Thielen’s 29% target rate versus man is by far the top mark among Carolina’s wide receivers against any coverage this season — a positive sign that he can bounce back, albeit against a tougher opponent.

Chicago Bears

Week 14 opponent: Detroit Lions
  • Man coverage rank: 12th (27.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 21st (71.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Equanimeous St. Brown 23 1 21 95.2% 4.4% 3.1
Darnell Mooney 77 5 83 24.1% 13.0% 13.3
DJ Moore 89 15 350 52.9% 27.0% 62.0
Tyler Scott 31 3 17 58.8% 19.4% 4.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 28 0 0 0.0% 3.6% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 17 3 9 33.3% 23.5% 3.9
Equanimeous St. Brown 60 3 23 95.7% 6.7% 5.3
Darnell Mooney 280 20 268 65.3% 10.0% 52.8
DJ Moore 335 55 656 56.3% 20.3% 144.6
Tyler Scott 130 7 64 92.2% 10.0% 13.4
  • The Lions play man and zone coverages at league-average rates.
  • Detroit is an average to slightly above-average team in yards allowed per coverage snap in both man and zone.
  • The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate while in man (15.6%) and are allowing explosive plays at the fourth-highest rate while in zone (15.8%).
  • DJ Moore continues to be the lone wide receiver target to consider for the Bears, as he ranks ninth in fantasy points per route run against man (0.70), fourth in yards per route run (3.93) and 10th in receiving grade (84.8) versus man coverage.
  • Moore also ranks tied for 19th in fantasy points per route run (0.43) and 14th in receiving grade (83.1) against zone coverage.

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 14 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
  • Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 1st (88.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 109 12 120 60.0% 18.4% 30.0
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 1 2 -100.0% 100.0% 1.2
Trenton Irwin 53 4 59 50.8% 13.2% 9.9
Stanley Morgan 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tee Higgins 72 10 108 64.8% 27.8% 32.8
Ja'Marr Chase 121 22 276 46.0% 23.1% 79.6
Andrei Iosivas 13 1 16 12.5% 15.4% 2.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 332 43 379 56.5% 16.9% 86.9
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trenton Irwin 156 14 182 66.5% 10.9% 38.2
Stanley Morgan 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 6 1 6 -16.7% 33.3% 1.6
Tee Higgins 194 20 256 66.8% 17.0% 45.6
Shedrick Jackson 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Ja'Marr Chase 361 64 787 53.5% 25.5% 154.7
Andrei Iosivas 49 4 23 104.3% 12.2% 18.3
  • The Colts play zone coverage at the highest rate in the league.
  • Indianapolis ranks just slightly below average in yards allowed per coverage snap (18th) and explosive play rate allowed (22nd) in zone coverage.
  • The Colts are a bottom-10 coverage team in yards allowed per reception while in zone coverage (11.2).
  • Ja’Marr Chase has generated a great 26% target rate versus zone coverage and has produced fantasy points per route run at a top-20 rate, as well (0.43).
  • Chase has earned a top-10 receiving grade (85.0) versus zone coverage.
  • Tee Higgins has put together only two great fantasy games all season, and he has been particularly ineffective against zone coverage, ranking tied for 85th in fantasy points per route run while seeing a much lower target rate (17%) compared to man (28%).

Cleveland Browns

Week 14 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Man coverage rank: 27th (16.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 7 0 0 0.0% 28.6% 0.0
Amari Cooper 81 15 171 85.4% 24.7% 38.1
Elijah Moore 83 9 86 48.8% 21.7% 17.6
Cedric Tillman 45 4 37 78.4% 17.8% 7.7
David Bell 10 1 5 80.0% 10.0% 1.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 46 3 10 10.0% 19.6% 4.0
Amari Cooper 326 35 628 77.2% 20.3% 103.8
James Proche II 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Elijah Moore 339 38 415 74.0% 18.0% 85.5
Cedric Tillman 160 5 48 66.7% 6.9% 9.8
David Bell 52 5 40 50.0% 17.3% 9.0
  • The Jaguars play zone coverage at a top-five rate.
  • Jacksonville has been slightly below average at limiting yards per reception (10.2), yards per coverage snap (6.02) and explosive play rate (12.3%) while in zone coverage.
  • Elijah Moore could be the top target for the Browns this week as Amari Cooper deals with a concussion.
  • Moore has posted just 0.25 fantasy points per route run versus zone (tied for 81st) and is tied for 73rd in yards per route run (1.03).
  • The positive for Moore would be his potential for targets, seeing an 18% target rate against zone. He is coming off a season-high 28% target rate overall in his first game with Joe Flacco at quarterback this year.

Dallas Cowboys

Week 14 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Man coverage rank: 13th (26.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 102 13 216 74.1% 14.7% 52.6
Michael Gallup 96 8 108 59.3% 12.5% 18.8
KaVontae Turpin 13 4 42 71.4% 46.2% 14.2
CeeDee Lamb 116 30 465 64.7% 35.3% 100.5
Jalen Tolbert 51 8 68 72.1% 23.5% 14.8
Jalen Brooks 12 2 31 87.1% 16.7% 5.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 250 24 281 82.6% 14.8% 64.1
Michael Gallup 203 20 249 77.1% 16.8% 50.9
KaVontae Turpin 51 7 81 75.3% 19.6% 27.1
CeeDee Lamb 319 60 717 66.7% 24.5% 149.7
Jalen Tolbert 139 9 132 92.4% 12.2% 28.2
Jalen Brooks 17 3 32 21.9% 17.7% 6.2
  • The Eagles play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
  • Philadelphia has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 35.3% of man coverage snaps (third best) and 7.3 yards allowed per coverage target (tied for ninth best) while in man.
  • Philadelphia’s zone defense is more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 36.4% of snaps (eighth worst).
  • Philadelphia is surrendering an explosive play on 13.9% of zone coverage snaps, which is tied for the ninth-worst mark in the league.
  • CeeDee Lamb has been dominant versus both man and zone coverages this season, earning 0.47 fantasy points per route run against zone (tied for 14th) and 0.87 versus man (fourth), making him a high-end fantasy option in Week 14.
  • Brandin Cooks has been a solid WR2 option over the past two weeks but should be expected to finish outside that range in Week 14, as he’s managed just 0.26 fantasy points per route run versus zone (tied for 78th).
  • Cooks has been better in that regard against man (0.52), but that has been the Eagles' coverage strength. Cooks’ lower target rate could limit his production.

Denver Broncos

Week 14 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 11th (77.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandon Johnson 28 3 16 31.3% 14.3% 10.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 24 1 13 23.1% 4.2% 2.3
Courtland Sutton 86 15 229 72.5% 23.3% 43.9
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 78 9 89 49.4% 12.8% 23.9
Marvin Mims Jr. 41 3 83 59.0% 12.2% 11.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Phillip Dorsett 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
David Sills V 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Brandon Johnson 96 5 106 78.3% 8.3% 27.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 86 6 52 51.9% 10.5% 17.2
Courtland Sutton 292 35 413 86.9% 18.2% 124.3
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 241 31 402 70.6% 19.1% 71.2
Marvin Mims Jr. 125 13 204 63.2% 14.4% 39.4
  • The Chargers play zone coverage at an above-average rate.
  • They have given up an explosive play on 15.7% of coverage snaps while in zone, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.
  • The Chargers have also allowed 7.13 yards per coverage snap, which is the second-worst mark in the league.
  • The Chargers are surrendering 11.8 yards per reception while in zone — the third-worst mark in the league.
  • Courtland Sutton has been the only viable fantasy option among the Broncos' wide receivers this year, ranking inside the top 20 in fantasy points per route run (0.43) against zone. Three of his four touchdowns have come against zone.
  • Jerry Jeudy hasn’t been nearly as effective, ranking third on the team and tied for 61st among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.30) against zone. He does lead the team in receiving grade (65.0), target rate (19%) and yards per route (1.49), so there is potential for production in a plus matchup this week.

Detroit Lions

Week 14 opponent: Chicago Bears
  • Man coverage rank: 20th (21.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 24 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kalif Raymond 35 3 42 33.3% 11.4% 7.2
Josh Reynolds 83 10 160 68.1% 19.3% 32.0
Donovan Peoples-Jones 47 1 29 93.1% 10.6% 3.9
Antoine Green 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 91 18 171 67.3% 27.5% 35.1
Jameson Williams 31 3 62 43.5% 19.4% 9.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 68 5 34 73.5% 13.2% 8.4
Kalif Raymond 131 23 330 51.8% 22.1% 62.0
Josh Reynolds 264 18 290 76.6% 9.9% 65.0
Donovan Peoples-Jones 183 7 68 70.6% 7.7% 13.8
Antoine Green 41 1 2 50.0% 4.9% 1.2
Dylan Drummond 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 311 66 871 58.6% 27.3% 189.1
Jameson Williams 123 10 133 90.2% 14.6% 35.3
  • The Bears play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
  • Chicago has recorded just a 45.7% defensive success rate in zone and a 46.7% rate in man, both of which are among the 10 worst marks in the league.
  • Chicago has also given up a first down or a touchdown on 47.4% of man coverage snaps, the fourth-worst mark.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks second among all wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.61), 12th in yards per route run (2.62) and eighth in receiving grade (85.5) versus zone.
  • Josh Reynolds is tied with St. Brown in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.39), both ranking 47th.

Green Bay Packers

Week 14 opponent: New York Giants
  • Man coverage rank: 2nd (36.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 31st (62.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 16 0 0 0.0% 6.3% 0.0
Bo Melton 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Watson 64 11 115 82.6% 28.1% 40.5
Jayden Reed 81 8 114 84.2% 25.9% 37.4
Romeo Doubs 93 5 31 74.2% 10.8% 20.1
Dontayvion Wicks 39 3 47 55.3% 25.6% 13.7
Malik Heath 11 3 34 97.1% 36.4% 6.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 47 5 62 90.3% 21.3% 11.2
Christian Watson 205 17 307 72.0% 17.1% 59.7
Jayden Reed 218 32 399 56.4% 17.9% 83.9
Romeo Doubs 279 40 474 80.6% 21.9% 117.4
Dontayvion Wicks 148 20 326 62.3% 17.6% 52.6
Malik Heath 27 3 34 47.1% 29.6% 6.4
  • The Giants play man coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.
  • They have been an average man coverage defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.32) and explosive play rate allowed (16.0%).
  • Christian Watson is coming off the best game of his season in Week 13 and has been especially potent against man coverage, generating 0.63 fantasy points per route run (12th) and an 81.5 receiving grade (16th).
  • Watson’s target rate against man coverage has also been elite heading into this week (28%), making this a great matchup for him to stay hot.
  • Romeo Doubs has managed just 0.22 fantasy points per route run versus man coverage, which ranks tied for 84th among wide receivers, to go along with a low 11% target rate, making him a potential fade this week.

Houston Texans

Week 14 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rank: 8th (28.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 25th (70.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 57 5 56 91.1% 14.0% 10.6
Noah Brown 43 6 143 54.5% 20.9% 20.3
Nico Collins 56 14 267 49.4% 32.1% 52.7
Tank Dell 49 5 107 49.5% 18.4% 27.7
John Metchie III 13 1 14 35.7% 15.4% 2.4
Xavier Hutchinson 10 0 0 0.0% 10.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 228 25 270 72.2% 19.7% 58.0
Noah Brown 138 15 296 57.1% 14.5% 50.6
Steven Sims 2 2 25 -8.0% 100.0% 4.5
Nico Collins 283 45 724 59.7% 23.7% 141.4
Tank Dell 266 42 602 84.9% 24.4% 132.2
John Metchie III 80 11 124 54.0% 17.5% 23.4
Xavier Hutchinson 42 2 43 81.4% 7.1% 6.3
  • The Jets are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate in 2023.
  • They have been a top-10 team at limiting receiving yards, allowing 5.54 yards per coverage snap (eighth best).
  • The Jets' man coverage unit has struggled to limit first downs and touchdowns per coverage snap, allowing a 44.8% rate — the sixth-worst mark in the league.
  • Nico Collins has been the second-most effective receiver versus man coverage this season, earning 0.94 fantasy points per route run.
  • Collins has also produced an elite 32% target rate, a 90.4 receiving grade (fifth) and 4.77 yards per route run (second) versus man coverage.
  • Noah Brown is the next man up with Tank Dell out for the year, and while Brown is coming off a quiet year, he could be a solid flex option this week, having produced 0.47 fantasy points per route run (tied for 36th) and 3.33 yards per route run (tied for 12th) with a strong 21% target rate.

Indianapolis Colts

Week 14 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Man coverage rank: 10th (28.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 17 3 44 59.1% 23.5% 7.4
Michael Pittman Jr. 146 31 342 48.2% 29.5% 83.2
Juwann Winfree 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
D.J. Montgomery 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amari Rodgers 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Alec Pierce 139 10 166 90.4% 13.7% 26.6
Josh Downs 106 14 162 53.1% 22.6% 36.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 36 8 38 -47.4% 27.8% 11.8
Michael Pittman Jr. 314 56 547 58.5% 24.8% 116.7
Juwann Winfree 7 0 0 0.0% 14.3% 0.0
D.J. Montgomery 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amari Rodgers 19 0 0 0.0% 10.5% 0.0
Alec Pierce 297 15 225 78.7% 8.8% 43.5
Josh Downs 248 37 418 51.4% 20.2% 84.8
  • The Bengals have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • They have allowed 8.7 yards per man coverage target and an explosive play on 17.5% of man coverage snaps, both of which are bottom-10 marks.
  • Michael Pittman has earned an elite 30% target rate when facing man coverage, which has led to 0.57 fantasy points per route run (tied for 18th).
  • Josh Downs has earned a strong target rate against both man (23%) and zone (20%) but has posted just 0.34 fantasy points per route run versus man (63rd) with a 71.7 receiving grade (43rd).

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14 opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • Man coverage rank: 1st (45.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 32nd (52.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 35 4 34 85.3% 22.9% 7.4
Jamal Agnew 15 0 0 0.0% 6.7% 0.0
Jacob Harris 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 71 12 242 68.6% 31.0% 36.2
Calvin Ridley 82 9 167 77.8% 20.7% 31.7
Elijah Cooks 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 19 0 0 0.0% 5.3% 0.0
Parker Washington 8 1 6 50.0% 12.5% 1.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 147 14 152 81.6% 15.7% 41.2
Jamal Agnew 92 9 90 67.8% 12.0% 18.0
Jacob Harris 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 309 45 547 67.6% 18.8% 117.7
Calvin Ridley 351 42 522 81.6% 18.8% 118.2
Elijah Cooks 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 85 6 31 64.5% 9.4% 9.1
Parker Washington 27 5 55 80.0% 18.5% 16.5
  • The Browns play man coverage at the highest rate in the NFL.
  • Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 32.8% of man coverage snaps, the second-best mark in the league.
  • Cleveland’s man coverage unit also owns the second-best defensive success rate (63.8%).
  • Calvin Ridley has been about average against man coverage this season, with 0.39 fantasy points per route run (tied for 47th), a 65.0 receiving grade (tied for 62nd) and 2.01 yards per route run (tied for 34th).
  • Christian Kirk has been the Jaguars' best receiver versus man coverage but is injured and not playing this week. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence could also sit out.
  • The Jaguars' receivers should be faded this week in a difficult matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14 opponent: Buffalo Bills
  • Man coverage rank: 18th (22.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 16th (75.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 9 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0.0
Mecole Hardman Jr. 16 3 28 0.0% 31.3% 5.8
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 73 5 105 64.8% 9.6% 15.5
Kadarius Toney 20 4 53 52.8% 20.0% 9.3
Justin Watson 55 7 151 93.4% 18.2% 22.1
Justyn Ross 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Skyy Moore 65 5 91 48.4% 16.9% 20.1
Rashee Rice 68 9 118 28.8% 26.5% 38.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 22 2 18 38.9% 18.2% 3.8
Mecole Hardman Jr. 45 6 19 -68.4% 15.6% 7.9
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 263 12 169 80.5% 9.5% 34.9
Kadarius Toney 94 18 86 9.3% 26.6% 32.6
Justin Watson 197 13 181 89.0% 14.7% 43.1
Justyn Ross 30 3 34 85.3% 16.7% 6.4
Skyy Moore 206 16 153 58.2% 11.7% 31.3
Rashee Rice 177 43 473 28.5% 26.0% 102.3
  • The Bills have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
  • Buffalo’s coverage weakness is in man, from which the team has allowed 10.3 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 61.9% of plays and a 23.1% explosive play rate — all of which are bottom-two marks in the league.
  • The Bills have been a top-10 team in yards allowed per coverage target (7.0) and explosive play rate allowed (11.7%) while in zone.
  • Rashee Rice continues to be the Chiefs' lone wide receiver worth trusting in fantasy lineups. As has been highlighted many times in this weekly article, he is among the best in the league against zone coverage.
  • Rice has posted 0.58 fantasy points per route run versus zone (third), an 84.8 receiving grade (11th) and 2.92 yards per route run (fifth).
  • Rice is now starting to climb the leaderboard in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage, as well, ranking tied for 18th (0.57) which could increase if he’s able to take advantage of the Bills’ poor man defense.

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • Man coverage rank: 26th (18.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 7th (80.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 106 20 221 68.3% 39.6% 60.1
DeAndre Carter 10 1 5 -40.0% 20.0% 1.5
Kristian Wilkerson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 93 9 95 63.2% 17.2% 30.5
Hunter Renfrow 44 3 23 43.5% 9.1% 5.3
Tre Tucker 39 4 104 86.5% 15.4% 14.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 296 49 593 72.3% 24.3% 114.3
DeAndre Carter 31 2 31 -22.6% 9.7% 5.1
Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 270 43 496 75.0% 22.2% 116.6
Hunter Renfrow 159 19 186 48.4% 15.7% 37.6
Tre Tucker 92 4 57 91.2% 13.0% 9.7
  • The Vikings play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • Minnesota has allowed 9.2 yards per reception in zone coverage, tied for the third-best mark in the league.
  • Minnesota has also allowed an explosive play on just 11.2% of zone coverage snaps, the seventh-best mark.
  • Jakobi Meyers leads the Raiders' wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus zone coverage (0.43), ranking tied for 19th at the position.
  • Meyers has also produced a better target rate when facing zone (22%) compared to man (17%) and should remain a solid fantasy option coming out of the team’s bye week.
  • Davante Adams isn’t far behind, ranking tied for 27th in fantasy points per route run (0.39) and leading the team with 2.40 yards per route run (14th) and an 81.3 receiving grade (17th).

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 14 opponent: Denver Broncos
  • Man coverage rank: 19th (21.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 145 29 315 64.8% 28.3% 78.5
Alex Erickson 22 2 35 97.1% 9.1% 5.5
Mike Williams 39 7 130 60.8% 28.2% 26.0
Jalen Guyton 39 2 13 61.5% 12.8% 3.3
Keelan Doss 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 83 12 184 75.5% 18.1% 30.4
Derius Davis 8 3 7 -185.7% 37.5% 3.7
Simi Fehoko 4 1 9 22.2% 25.0% 7.9
Quentin Johnston 82 8 66 75.8% 14.6% 14.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 336 72 862 69.1% 27.1% 182.2
Alex Erickson 49 1 17 94.1% 4.1% 2.7
Mike Williams 68 12 119 54.6% 20.6% 23.9
Jalen Guyton 94 4 37 67.6% 12.8% 13.7
Keelan Doss 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 154 11 193 70.5% 14.9% 36.3
Derius Davis 40 9 37 -102.7% 25.0% 12.7
Simi Fehoko 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
Quentin Johnston 211 18 176 55.7% 14.7% 41.6
  • The Broncos are playing a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
  • Denver has allowed 8.7 yards per coverage target and 7.11 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are among the three worst marks in the league.
  • Denver has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 37.1% of zone coverage snaps (seventh worst) and an explosive play on 17.1% of such snaps (second worst).
  • Keenan Allen has posted the fourth-best fantasy points per route run figure (0.54) and ranks sixth in yards per route run (2.87) against zone.
  • Allen had a quieter game in Week 13 but should be in for a great bounce-back opportunity against the Broncos.

Los Angeles Rams

Week 14 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
  • Man coverage rank: 11th (27.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 17 2 21 100.0% 17.7% 4.1
Cooper Kupp 74 9 74 55.4% 31.1% 22.4
Ben Skowronek 13 1 10 20.0% 15.4% 2.0
Austin Trammell 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Tutu Atwell 92 8 134 85.1% 19.6% 21.4
Puka Nacua 98 14 215 48.8% 25.5% 41.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 42 7 86 64.0% 16.7% 21.6
Cooper Kupp 168 24 358 61.7% 20.2% 65.8
Ben Skowronek 53 5 34 55.9% 15.1% 14.4
Austin Trammell 29 4 29 -20.7% 17.2% 6.9
Tutu Atwell 278 29 342 75.7% 15.5% 81.2
Puka Nacua 305 63 814 64.6% 28.9% 162.4
  • The Ravens play man coverage at an above-average rate.
  • Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 29.9% of man coverage snaps, the best mark in the league.
  • The Ravens have also allowed just 5.2 yards per coverage target in man, tied for the best mark in the league. Their 60.1% defensive success rate ranks third.
  • Puka Nacua is coming off a great performance against the league’s man-heaviest defense in Week 13 (Browns). However, just two of his four catches and 23 of his 105 receiving yards came against man coverage.
  • Nacua has found limited success against man, especially in comparison to his success against zone, against which he ranks fifth in fantasy points per route run (0.53).
  • Nacua ranks tied for 42nd in that regard versus man (0.42), although there should be room to find success against the Ravens' zone coverage.
  • Cooper Kupp, despite his elite 31% target rate versus man, ranks tied for 70th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.30). His 60.5 receiving grade places 83rd, and his 0.91 yards per route run figure is tied for 89th.

Miami Dolphins

Week 14 opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Man coverage rank: 15th (25.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 19th (73.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 77 17 287 54.7% 31.2% 57.7
Robbie Chosen 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Chase Claypool 24 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
River Cracraft 10 2 14 78.6% 20.0% 9.4
Braxton Berrios 48 6 60 68.3% 16.7% 12.0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 16 2 32 100.0% 18.8% 17.2
Erik Ezukanma 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 70 10 204 61.8% 24.3% 42.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 269 76 1193 60.0% 36.8% 255.3
Robbie Chosen 36 3 107 72.0% 11.1% 19.7
Chase Claypool 78 5 66 81.8% 15.4% 17.6
River Cracraft 47 6 89 55.1% 17.0% 14.9
Braxton Berrios 170 14 134 64.2% 11.2% 33.4
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 122 10 139 78.4% 13.1% 23.9
Erik Ezukanma 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 237 47 539 56.2% 27.9% 106.9
  • The Titans play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
  • Tennessee has allowed 9.4 yards per coverage target and a 19.1% explosive play rate in man — among the worst figures in the league.
  • The Titans are also a bottom-five defense in success rate (44.3%) and in yards allowed per zone coverage target (8.4).
  • Tyreek Hill leads the league’s wide receivers (minimum of 50 routes) by a significant margin in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.95) and ranks seventh in that regard versus man (0.75). He should never leave fantasy lineups.
  • Jaylen Waddle has been living in Tyreek Hill‘s shadow, but he has still been solid against both coverages, ranking among the top 20 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man (0.61) and zone (0.45).

Minnesota Vikings

Week 14 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Man coverage rank: 25th (18.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 75 9 116 61.2% 16.0% 20.6
Trishton Jackson 9 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0.0
Brandon Powell 61 6 81 51.9% 16.4% 14.1
N'Keal Harry 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 31 8 136 64.0% 38.7% 27.6
Jalen Nailor 11 1 16 18.8% 9.1% 2.6
Jordan Addison 92 11 180 63.3% 20.7% 47.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 318 27 302 64.6% 13.2% 69.2
Trishton Jackson 43 2 9 22.2% 7.0% 2.9
Brandon Powell 163 19 188 73.9% 14.1% 43.8
N'Keal Harry 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 168 28 435 68.5% 23.8% 83.5
Jalen Nailor 30 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jordan Addison 335 43 505 75.8% 18.2% 117.5
  • The Raiders play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • From zone, they are allowing just 9.3 yards per reception — tied for the fourth-best mark in the league — while also surrendering just 5.83 yards per coverage snap, which ranks 11th.
  • Justin Jefferson is expected to return this week and has posted 0.50 fantasy points per route run, which is tied for the eighth-best mark among wide receivers.
  • Jordan Addison has done an above-average job against zone, generating 0.35 fantasy points per route run (tied for 40th) and a 70.1 receiving grade (44th).
  • Addison could be a fine flex play this week with Jefferson returning and working back from injury.

New England Patriots

Week 14 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Man coverage rank: 5th (32.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 27th (65.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 85 9 89 74.2% 20.0% 17.9
Ty Montgomery 5 1 -2 350.0% 40.0% 0.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster 78 13 83 45.8% 26.9% 27.3
Kendrick Bourne 66 7 84 51.2% 22.7% 33.4
Jalen Reagor 32 1 11 81.8% 18.8% 2.1
Tyquan Thornton 26 0 0 0.0% 15.4% 0.0
Demario Douglas 64 13 128 27.3% 31.3% 25.8
Kayshon Boutte 16 1 11 81.8% 18.8% 2.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 172 13 175 57.7% 12.8% 30.5
Ty Montgomery 21 3 25 48.0% 33.3% 5.5
JuJu Smith-Schuster 137 12 87 77.0% 13.9% 20.7
Kendrick Bourne 169 30 322 48.1% 23.7% 68.2
Jalen Reagor 45 2 22 72.7% 6.7% 4.2
Tyquan Thornton 46 5 34 29.4% 17.4% 8.4
Demario Douglas 140 23 282 39.0% 23.6% 51.2
Kayshon Boutte 49 1 8 0.0% 8.2% 1.8
  • The Steelers deploy man coverage at a top-five rate in the NFL.
  • Pittsburgh has earned just a 47.7 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 28th.
  • The Steelers have allowed an 18.8% explosive play rate and 14.1 yards per reception in man coverage — both of which are bottom-five marks.
  • Demario Douglas is questionable with a concussion for Week 14, but if he plays, he’ll be the Patriots' lone wide receiver worth trusting.
  • Against man coverage, Douglas has posted 0.40 fantasy points per route run versus man (tied for 44th) and an elite 31% target rate.

New Orleans Saints

Week 14 opponent: Carolina Panthers
  • Man coverage rank: 31st (11.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 3rd (85.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 67 11 109 82.6% 31.3% 27.9
Marquez Callaway 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keith Kirkwood 16 2 20 90.0% 25.0% 4.0
Lynn Bowden 29 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashid Shaheed 72 7 125 82.4% 18.1% 25.5
A.T. Perry 35 1 7 100.0% 11.4% 1.7
Chris Olave 94 19 357 69.5% 31.9% 66.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 257 28 339 74.3% 16.3% 61.9
Kirk Merritt 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquez Callaway 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keith Kirkwood 38 1 1 100.0% 7.9% 1.1
Lynn Bowden 48 2 17 88.2% 8.3% 3.7
Rashid Shaheed 248 26 409 71.9% 15.7% 78.9
A.T. Perry 68 3 68 86.8% 7.4% 15.8
Chris Olave 330 49 533 65.9% 24.6% 108.3
  • The Panthers play zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.
  • Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 37.6% of zone coverage snaps, the fourth-worst mark among defenses.
  • Carolina is a bottom-10 team in explosive play rate allowed (14.0%) while in zone coverage this season.
  • Chris Olave owns the top target rate on the team against both man (32%) and zone (25%) this season, although he hasn’t been as efficient against zone. He ranks tied for 47th in fantasy points per route run (0.33) against zone, despite placing eighth in that regard versus man (0.71).
  • Olave isn’t a fade, however, thanks to his high-end target rate and this being a favorable matchup.

New York Giants

Week 14 opponent: Green Bay Packers
  • Man coverage rank: 23rd (20.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 25 3 11 45.5% 32.0% 10.1
Darius Slayton 102 11 182 73.6% 18.6% 35.2
Parris Campbell 37 2 8 100.0% 8.1% 2.8
Isaiah Hodgins 65 3 52 42.3% 13.9% 14.2
Wan'Dale Robinson 71 10 84 45.2% 16.9% 18.4
Jalin Hyatt 63 2 20 80.0% 9.5% 4.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 47 4 28 71.4% 14.9% 6.8
Darius Slayton 272 21 252 54.8% 11.4% 46.2
Parris Campbell 104 18 96 29.2% 23.1% 27.6
Isaiah Hodgins 140 12 102 68.6% 10.7% 28.2
Wan'Dale Robinson 169 26 181 47.5% 18.9% 50.1
Jalin Hyatt 193 15 310 87.4% 11.4% 46.0
  • The Packers play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • Green Bay ranks as an above-average zone coverage team at limiting receiving yards in all categories, allowing just an 11.7% explosive play rate, 7.1 yards per coverage target and 9.8 yards per reception.
  • Wan’Dale Robinson has played more than 80% of the Giants' offensive snaps over the past two games and leads the team in fantasy points per route run (0.30) and yards per route run (1.08).
  • While it’s going to be difficult to trust any Giants receiving options, Robinson could be the best bet for fantasy managers who are in a bind.

New York Jets

Week 14 opponent: Houston Texans
  • Man coverage rank: 24th (19.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 8th (79.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 48 1 12 8.3% 10.4% 2.2
Irvin Charles 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 94 8 90 87.8% 13.8% 17.0
Malik Taylor 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Garrett Wilson 116 21 193 82.4% 29.3% 46.3
Xavier Gipson 37 2 30 46.7% 8.1% 5.0
Jason Brownlee 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 84 2 8 87.5% 8.3% 2.8
Irvin Charles 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 273 12 200 78.0% 10.3% 38.0
Malik Taylor 28 2 13 38.5% 14.3% 3.3
Garrett Wilson 357 46 552 66.7% 22.7% 113.2
Xavier Gipson 161 10 129 69.0% 8.7% 22.9
Jason Brownlee 66 2 20 60.0% 4.6% 4.0
  • The Texans play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • Houston has allowed an explosive play on 13.9% of zone coverage snaps, tied for the ninth-worst rate, and ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.70) and per coverage target (8.2) while in zone.
  • Garrett Wilson ranks around the league average in fantasy points per route run (0.32), yards per route run (1.60) and receiving grade (66.0) against zone.
  • Keeping Wilson fantasy-relevant this season is his target rate, which sits at a strong 23% versus zone and 29% versus man.

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 14 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 25 2 5 -60.0% 8.0% 2.5
Britain Covey 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 59 0 0 0.0% 5.1% 0.0
A.J. Brown 115 29 432 59.3% 37.4% 96.2
DeVonta Smith 123 14 157 79.6% 14.6% 47.7
Quez Watkins 29 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 70 3 11 72.7% 7.1% 10.1
Britain Covey 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 182 7 116 79.3% 5.5% 30.6
A.J. Brown 329 52 732 69.0% 21.9% 143.2
DeVonta Smith 351 50 677 75.0% 19.7% 135.7
Quez Watkins 84 7 49 42.9% 10.7% 11.9
  • The Cowboys play man coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.
  • Dallas has allowed 5.02 yards per coverage snap and 6.5 yards per coverage target in man. Both are top-five figures.
  • Dallas has also let up a first down or a touchdown on just 38.1% of man coverage snaps (ninth).
  • A.J. Brown owns the highest receiving grade in the league when facing man coverage (92.4). He has posted the eighth-best yards per route run mark (3.69) and the fifth-best fantasy points per route run mark (0.84) against man with an elite 37% target rate.
  • DeVonta Smith ranks tied for 46th in fantasy points per route run (0.39), 67th in yards per route run (1.28) and 48th in receiving grade (70.3) with just a 15% target rate when facing man coverage. Fantasy managers should potentially temper expectations for Smith this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 14 opponent: New England Patriots
  • Man coverage rank: 6th (32.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 61 3 24 87.5% 9.8% 5.4
Diontae Johnson 40 7 160 50.6% 30.0% 23.0
Miles Boykin 4 1 5 100.0% 25.0% 1.5
Calvin Austin III 41 4 90 56.7% 19.5% 19.0
George Pickens 71 8 209 59.3% 26.8% 40.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 251 23 180 72.2% 12.0% 41.0
Diontae Johnson 195 27 258 74.4% 24.1% 64.8
Miles Boykin 20 1 6 83.3% 10.0% 1.6
Calvin Austin III 152 13 90 62.2% 13.2% 22.0
Gunner Olszewski 3 1 0 0.0% 33.3% 1.0
George Pickens 324 36 539 72.9% 17.6% 95.9
  • The Patriots play man coverage at a top-five rate.
  • New England’s man defense is a top-10 unit in first downs and touchdowns rate allowed (36.7%) and explosive play rate allowed (13.0%).
  • George Pickens and Diontae Johnson are tied for 16th in fantasy points per route run (0.58) against man coverage this season.
  • Both have earned very strong target rates, as well, with Johnson at 30% and Pickens at 27%.
  • They have both posted great receiving grades against man, with Johnson tied for 19th among wide receivers (80.7) and Pickens at 15th (81.7).
  • Johnson ranks third in yards per route run versus man (4.00), while Pickens ranks 15th (2.90).
  • Both Steelers options should be good bets to overcome the tougher matchup, despite the change at quarterback this week.

San Francisco 49ers

Week 14 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rank: 30th (12.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 2nd (86.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Chris Conley 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 36 0 0 0.0% 2.8% 0.0
Jauan Jennings 62 7 106 64.2% 17.7% 23.6
Deebo Samuel 71 4 98 35.7% 15.5% 25.8
Brandon Aiyuk 84 16 330 62.7% 28.6% 67.0
Ronnie Bell 8 1 9 100.0% 25.0% 7.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Willie Snead IV 5 1 9 66.7% 20.0% 1.9
Chris Conley 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 62 9 113 36.3% 16.1% 20.3
Jauan Jennings 138 10 134 72.4% 11.6% 23.4
Deebo Samuel 177 34 492 39.6% 22.6% 89.2
Brandon Aiyuk 222 34 597 79.7% 20.3% 111.7
Ronnie Bell 32 3 42 73.8% 9.4% 7.2
  • The Seahawks play zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.
  • Seattle ranks around the league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.04) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.1%) while in zone.
  • Both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are tied for eighth in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season (0.50).
  • Samuel has posted 3.00 yards per route run (fourth), and Aiyuk has posted 2.81 yards per route run (ninth).
  • Aiyuk ranks second in zone receiving grade (90.9), while Samuel places fourth (89.6).

Seattle Seahawks

Week 14 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
  • Man coverage rank: 16th (22.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 102 11 99 84.8% 17.7% 32.9
D'Wayne Eskridge 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
D.K. Metcalf 99 15 211 81.0% 32.3% 54.1
Cody Thompson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jake Bobo 22 3 28 0.0% 13.6% 11.8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 92 12 166 53.0% 23.9% 34.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 294 48 523 72.1% 22.5% 112.3
D'Wayne Eskridge 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
D.K. Metcalf 274 34 601 62.6% 18.6% 112.1
Cody Thompson 5 1 10 70.0% 20.0% 2.0
Jake Bobo 98 12 143 72.7% 15.3% 32.3
Dareke Young 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 241 33 302 33.1% 18.3% 69.2
  • The 49ers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
  • San Francisco has been much better in zone coverage, allowing a league-best 8.5 yards per reception.
  • They have also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 28.2% of zone coverage snaps, ranking second among defenses.
  • The 49ers' man coverage defense has been the opposite, allowing 15.1 yards per reception (third worst) and a first down or a touchdown on 45.1% of snaps (fifth worst).
  • D.K. Metcalf is coming off a huge week for fantasy purposes and should continue his productive ways. He now ranks as a top-25 wide receiver in fantasy points per route run versus zone (0.41) and man (0.55) this season.
  • Metcalf’s elite target rate (32%) against man should help him take advantage of the 49ers' poor man coverage unit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 14 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
  • Man coverage rank: 21st (21.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 54 14 199 71.9% 40.7% 57.9
Chris Godwin 61 7 91 57.1% 19.7% 22.1
Deven Thompkins 16 1 8 37.5% 12.5% 1.8
Trey Palmer 53 7 63 88.9% 22.6% 19.3
Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 322 47 813 73.8% 23.9% 164.3
Chris Godwin 341 46 515 64.5% 20.2% 97.5
David Moore 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ryan Miller 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Deven Thompkins 96 14 75 18.7% 20.8% 27.5
Trey Palmer 280 20 176 67.6% 12.1% 43.6
Rakim Jarrett 47 3 57 64.9% 12.8% 8.7
  • The Falcons have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages this season.
  • Atlanta ranks around the league average to slightly above average in limiting yards per reception, yards per coverage snap and yards per target from both coverages this season.
  • Mike Evans leads the league in fantasy points per route run against man (1.07) and places seventh in that regard versus zone (0.51). He isn’t leaving fantasy lineups.
  • Chris Godwin is the question mark, as he ranks tied for 65th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.29) and tied for 55th in that regard versus man (0.36).
  • Godwin is nothing more than a deeper-league flex play (again) this week in a neutral matchup.

Tennessee Titans

Week 14 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Man coverage rank: 17th (22.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 17th (75.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 77 13 179 79.3% 31.2% 36.9
Chris Moore 39 3 51 84.3% 10.3% 8.1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 5 67 44.8% 15.8% 17.7
Colton Dowell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kyle Philips 21 2 30 90.0% 28.6% 5.0
Treylon Burks 35 4 24 41.7% 20.0% 6.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 265 37 595 78.5% 25.3% 120.5
Chris Moore 167 10 241 83.0% 10.2% 34.1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 216 20 242 70.2% 13.0% 56.2
Colton Dowell 7 0 0 0.0% 14.3% 0.0
Kyle Philips 80 11 136 44.1% 16.3% 24.6
Treylon Burks 89 4 98 83.7% 12.4% 13.8
  • The Dolphins are deploying both man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season.
  • Miami's defense is a bottom-10 unit in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.06) and explosive play rate allowed (17.2%) from man coverage.
  • Miami has been one of the 10 best teams at limiting yards per reception (8.2), first downs and touchdowns (32.2%) and yards per coverage snap (5.53) while in zone coverage.
  • DeAndre Hopkins is the Titans' lone wide receiver likely to withstand Miami’s tougher zone coverage unit, as he ranks tied for 16th in fantasy points per route run (0.45), 13th in yards per route run (2.55) and 19th in receiving grade (78.7) against zone.
  • Hopkins is the only Tennessee wide receiver to crack the top 35 in all of those categories versus man coverage, as well.

Washington Commanders

Week 14 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 25 7 64 67.2% 32.0% 19.4
Curtis Samuel 105 21 224 56.3% 26.7% 49.4
Byron Pringle 30 7 101 96.0% 33.3% 17.1
Terry McLaurin 156 13 220 75.9% 19.9% 35.0
Dyami Brown 45 5 65 47.7% 15.6% 11.5
Jahan Dotson 165 14 166 71.1% 11.5% 42.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 51 8 87 44.8% 19.6% 16.7
Curtis Samuel 205 30 284 57.4% 17.6% 64.4
Byron Pringle 56 6 55 45.5% 14.3% 11.5
Terry McLaurin 359 47 474 67.3% 18.4% 106.4
Dyami Brown 105 7 103 58.3% 14.3% 23.3
Jahan Dotson 351 30 292 84.2% 14.5% 71.2
Mitchell Tinsley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0

