Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 11

2T7FF1X San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs a route during a NFL football game, Sunday, November 12, 2023 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

By Jonathon Macri
Nov 16, 2023

• A clash of titans on Monday night: The league’s top wide receiver against man coverage, A.J. Brown, faces one of the league’s top man coverage defenses in Kansas City this week.

• Can the Steelers' wide receivers continue to find success against man coverage? George Pickens and Diontae Johnson have been productive against man but face another one of the league’s best coverage units in that regard.

Deebo Samuel’s night-and-day splits versus man and zone: The 49ers offensive weapon has performed significantly better against zone than man this season and should see a mix of both this week.

Estimated Reading Time: 28 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

WR:CB Matchup Chart

Arizona Cardinals

Week 11 opponent: Houston Texans
  • Man coverage rank: 24th (19.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 7th (80.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 10 1 9 88.9% 10.0% 1.9
Greg Dortch 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Andre Baccellia 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 69 11 135 63.7% 31.9% 42.5
Rondale Moore 53 5 44 68.2% 15.1% 9.4
Michael Wilson 58 1 4 100.0% 6.9% 1.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 51 3 10 -30.0% 17.7% 4.0
Greg Dortch 29 1 2 -100.0% 6.9% 1.2
Andre Baccellia 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 277 32 333 74.5% 19.9% 71.3
Rondale Moore 224 20 127 -3.9% 13.8% 32.7
Michael Wilson 218 27 431 76.1% 16.5% 82.1
  • The Texans have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • Houston’s zone defense has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 31.4% of plays, the eighth-best mark in the league.
  • However, they have also allowed an explosive play on 14.7% of zone coverage snaps, the ninth-worst rate, and rank among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.73) and per coverage target (9.1) while in zone.
  • Cardinals rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson continues to be the team’s lone standout against zone coverage, tying for 36th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.38). He is the team's only wide receiver to crack the top 90 in that regard.
  • Wilson was a deep league target last week, as well, and came inches short of getting in the endzone. He should continue to be a nice deep play with Kyler Murray back in the fold.

Atlanta Falcons

Week 11 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Mack Hollins 26 2 16 81.3% 11.5% 3.6
KhaDarel Hodge 22 4 86 52.3% 27.3% 12.6
Van Jefferson 51 1 8 75.0% 7.8% 1.8
Scott Miller 13 0 0 0.0% 7.7% 0.0
Drake London 49 6 73 84.9% 28.6% 25.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 9 0 0 0.0% 22.2% 0.0
Mack Hollins 118 15 231 75.8% 20.3% 38.1
KhaDarel Hodge 97 7 113 72.6% 9.3% 18.3
Van Jefferson 212 12 143 93.0% 11.8% 26.3
Scott Miller 68 7 76 71.1% 11.8% 26.6
Drake London 231 34 401 75.1% 19.9% 74.1

Baltimore Ravens

Week 11 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Man coverage rank: 11th (27.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 22nd (72.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 49 5 97 58.8% 28.6% 20.7
Nelson Agholor 57 6 102 64.7% 17.5% 28.2
Laquon Treadwell 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 23 1 -2 100.0% 13.0% 0.8
Tylan Wallace 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 58 7 79 79.7% 20.7% 14.9
Zay Flowers 98 12 111 45.9% 22.5% 23.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 128 15 161 70.2% 15.6% 37.1
Nelson Agholor 126 12 122 78.7% 11.1% 24.2
Laquon Treadwell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 41 3 20 10.0% 14.6% 5.0
Tylan Wallace 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 123 12 126 87.3% 13.8% 24.6
Zay Flowers 220 38 434 62.4% 20.0% 87.4
  • The Bengals have played an above-average rate of man coverage this season.
  • They have allowed just 5.40 yards per man coverage snap (10th-best) with a fourth-ranked 59.6% defensive success rate.
  • Zay Flowers has been the lone Ravens wide receiver whom fantasy managers can trust. However, he draws a difficult matchup this week, as he has struggled to perform well against man coverage.
  • Flowers ranks tied for 74th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.24) and last on his team (minimum of 30 routes) in that regard.
  • Flowers has earned a strong target rate versus man, which keeps him in the WR3 range this week, but his ceiling could be limited going against the Bengals on Thursday night.

Buffalo Bills

Week 11 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rank: 8th (30.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 25th (68.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 112 21 246 69.9% 27.7% 69.6
Trent Sherfield 31 2 14 14.3% 6.5% 3.4
Gabe Davis 110 8 125 70.4% 14.6% 20.5
Khalil Shakir 47 6 73 50.7% 14.9% 19.3
Deonte Harty 20 0 0 0.0% 5.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 253 52 622 69.1% 27.3% 132.2
Trent Sherfield 70 5 39 38.5% 12.9% 8.9
Gabe Davis 241 25 365 75.3% 15.4% 91.5
Khalil Shakir 89 13 175 65.7% 15.7% 30.5
Deonte Harty 63 13 113 37.2% 27.0% 30.3
  • The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate in 2023.
  • They have been a top-10 team at limiting receiving yards, allowing 11.1 yards per reception (eighth best) and 5.18 yards per coverage snap (ninth best) while in man coverage.
  • Stefon Diggs has produced a strong 0.62 fantasy points per route run against man coverage this season, which is tied for the 12th-best mark among wide receivers.
  • Gabe Davis has struggled significantly against man coverage, recording just 0.19 fantasy points per route run against man — tied for 89th among wide receivers.
  • Davis also ranks tied for 80th in receiving grade versus man (59.6) and 78th in yards per route run versus man, making him a player to avoid this week.

Carolina Panthers

Week 11 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 84 20 216 52.3% 31.0% 59.6
DJ Chark Jr. 60 7 98 86.7% 20.0% 22.8
Laviska Shenault Jr. 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 36 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Jonathan Mingo 65 5 72 55.6% 15.4% 12.2
Mike Strachan 3 1 45 84.4% 33.3% 5.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 292 48 436 66.7% 20.2% 97.6
DJ Chark Jr. 197 10 131 74.0% 9.6% 35.1
Laviska Shenault Jr. 31 6 36 -66.7% 19.4% 9.6
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 162 18 134 64.2% 16.1% 31.4
Jonathan Mingo 236 18 148 67.6% 14.4% 32.8
Mike Strachan 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
  • The Cowboys have played man coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.
  • Dallas has allowed 4.54 yards per coverage snap and 6.1 yards per coverage target in man. Both are among the five best marks in the league.
  • Dallas has also been a top-three team at limiting first downs and touchdowns per man coverage snap (34.1%).
  • Adam Thielen has been one of the most productive wide receivers against man coverage this season, generating 0.71 fantasy points per route run to rank seventh at the position.
  • Thielen will face a tougher opponent this week and has struggled with productivity as of late, but he should still be trusted in most fantasy lineups, considering that beating man coverage has been his strength in 2023.

Chicago Bears

Week 11 opponent: Detroit Lions
  • Man coverage rank: 13th (25.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 18th (74.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Equanimeous St. Brown 14 1 21 95.2% 7.1% 3.1
Darnell Mooney 59 4 73 17.8% 15.3% 11.3
DJ Moore 71 9 280 45.0% 23.9% 43.0
Tyler Scott 25 2 13 53.8% 16.0% 3.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 25 0 0 0.0% 4.0% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 17 3 9 33.3% 23.5% 3.9
Equanimeous St. Brown 33 1 4 100.0% 6.1% 1.4
Darnell Mooney 239 18 248 65.7% 10.5% 48.8
DJ Moore 281 43 516 61.0% 18.9% 118.6
Tyler Scott 117 7 64 92.2% 11.1% 13.4
  • The Lions have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Detroit has been average to slightly above average in yards allowed per coverage snap in both man and zone.
  • The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate in both man and zone, however.
  • Justin Fields should be back under center for the Bears this week, but DJ Moore is still the lone Chicago wide receiver worth trusting in lineups.
  • Moore, despite the quieter weeks as of late with Tyson Bagent at quarterback, still ranks among the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man (tied for 14th) and zone (tied for 25th).

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 11 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
  • Man coverage rank: 9th (28.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 24th (69.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 88 9 98 60.2% 18.2% 24.8
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 1 2 -100.0% 100.0% 1.2
Trenton Irwin 34 2 24 50.0% 8.8% 4.4
Tee Higgins 63 9 94 60.6% 28.6% 30.4
Ja'Marr Chase 95 15 146 52.1% 22.1% 47.6
Andrei Iosivas 10 0 0 0.0% 10.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 263 35 319 55.2% 16.4% 72.9
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trenton Irwin 106 11 131 65.6% 13.2% 30.1
Stanley Morgan 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 3 1 6 -16.7% 66.7% 1.6
Tee Higgins 169 18 234 66.7% 18.3% 41.4
Ja'Marr Chase 277 54 675 54.7% 27.1% 133.5
Andrei Iosivas 39 4 23 104.3% 12.8% 18.3
  • The Ravens have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 28.9% of man coverage snaps, the best mark in the league.
  • The Ravens have also allowed just 5.5 yards per coverage target in man, the second-best mark in the league. Their 61.4% defensive success rate ranks third.
  • Ja’Marr Chase has produced 0.50 fantasy points per route run against man coverage this season, which ranks tied for the 27th-best mark in the league.
  • Trenton Irwin, who is expected to fill in for Tee Higgins this week, has not found much success against man coverage, earning just 0.13 fantasy points per route run (97th) with a 53.7 receiving grade that isn’t overly encouraging.

Cleveland Browns

Week 11 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Man coverage rank: 6th (31.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 26th (67.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 7 0 0 0.0% 28.6% 0.0
Amari Cooper 59 10 129 88.4% 23.7% 28.9
Donovan Peoples-Jones 44 1 29 93.1% 11.4% 3.9
Elijah Moore 63 8 74 50.0% 20.6% 15.4
Cedric Tillman 24 1 5 80.0% 16.7% 1.5
David Bell 7 1 5 80.0% 14.3% 1.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 46 3 10 10.0% 19.6% 4.0
Amari Cooper 256 31 586 77.1% 20.7% 95.6
James Proche II 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Donovan Peoples-Jones 174 7 68 70.6% 6.9% 13.8
Elijah Moore 242 26 240 65.4% 16.9% 56.0
Cedric Tillman 59 1 3 -66.7% 3.4% 1.3
David Bell 24 3 28 32.1% 25.0% 5.8
  • The Steelers deploy man coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the league.
  • Pittsburgh has earned just a 49.0 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 28th.
  • The Steelers have allowed a 19.2% explosive play rate and 14.4 yards per reception in man coverage — both of which are bottom-five marks.
  • Amari Cooper is coming off a PPR WR19 finish against one of the tougher opponents in the league in man coverage (Ravens), but he did most of his damage against the Ravens’ zone coverage. His fantasy points per route run figure against man dropped off quite a bit, from 0.62 (15th) to 0.49 (tied for 30th).
  • Cooper should have more success against the Steelers’ man coverage unit this week and can be safely started.

Dallas Cowboys

Week 11 opponent: Carolina Panthers
  • Man coverage rank: 31st (11.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 2nd (85.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 79 10 152 63.8% 15.2% 37.2
Michael Gallup 80 7 95 54.7% 12.5% 16.5
KaVontae Turpin 9 3 42 83.3% 55.6% 13.2
CeeDee Lamb 93 25 409 64.1% 34.4% 77.9
Jalen Tolbert 39 5 38 55.3% 15.4% 8.8
Jalen Brooks 8 1 7 85.7% 12.5% 1.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 165 16 186 83.9% 16.4% 40.6
Michael Gallup 164 17 218 77.5% 18.3% 44.8
KaVontae Turpin 34 4 27 37.0% 11.8% 12.7
CeeDee Lamb 228 43 566 66.6% 23.7% 111.6
Jalen Tolbert 102 7 84 89.3% 13.7% 21.4
Jalen Brooks 12 3 32 21.9% 25.0% 6.2
  • The Panthers have played zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.
  • Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 40.3% of zone coverage snaps, the second-worst mark among defenses.
  • Carolina ranks among the bottom 10 teams in the league in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.54) and explosive play rate allowed (14.3%) while in zone coverage.
  • CeeDee Lamb is tied for the ninth-most fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (0.49) this season and shouldn't be removed from starting lineups.
  • All other Cowboys wide receivers rank outside the top 80 in fantasy points per route run against zone.

Denver Broncos

Week 11 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • Man coverage rank: 26th (18.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 8th (79.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandon Johnson 28 3 16 31.3% 14.3% 10.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 19 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Courtland Sutton 73 13 173 72.3% 20.6% 36.3
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 63 6 67 70.1% 9.5% 18.7
Marvin Mims Jr. 34 3 83 59.0% 11.8% 11.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Phillip Dorsett 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
David Sills V 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Brandon Johnson 95 5 106 78.3% 8.4% 27.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 65 5 40 60.0% 9.2% 15.0
Courtland Sutton 217 28 265 82.6% 18.4% 90.5
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 171 24 304 75.7% 21.1% 54.4
Marvin Mims Jr. 79 8 163 71.8% 13.9% 30.3
  • The Vikings play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • Minnesota has allowed 9.3 yards per reception in zone coverage, the fifth-best mark in the league.
  • Minnesota has also allowed an explosive play on just 10.7% of zone coverage snaps, the seventh-best mark.
  • Courtland Sutton has earned 0.42 fantasy points per route run against zone, which is tied for the 25th-best mark among wide receivers. He can be trusted once again this week.
  • Marvin Mims saw a significant workload increase this past week, playing a season-high 76% of offensive snaps. He also ranks second on the team in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.38) this season.
  • Mims could find his way into deeper league lineups this week, thanks to increased playing time and success against zone.

Detroit Lions

Week 11 opponent: Chicago Bears
  • Man coverage rank: 18th (22.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 24 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kalif Raymond 30 2 22 31.8% 10.0% 4.2
Josh Reynolds 66 8 145 69.0% 18.2% 28.5
Antoine Green 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 69 14 133 60.2% 26.1% 27.3
Jameson Williams 15 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 68 5 34 73.5% 13.2% 8.4
Kalif Raymond 103 18 255 47.8% 22.3% 49.5
Josh Reynolds 196 16 267 74.5% 11.2% 54.7
Antoine Green 41 1 2 50.0% 4.9% 1.2
Dylan Drummond 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 224 51 688 61.3% 29.0% 143.8
Jameson Williams 66 8 89 85.4% 21.2% 22.9
  • The Bears have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Chicago has recorded just a 45.1% defensive success rate in zone and a 46.3% rate in man, both of which are the seventh-worst marks in the league.
  • Chicago has also given up a first down or a touchdown on 48.6% of man coverage snaps, the second-worst mark.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown moves into second in fantasy points per route run versus zone coverage (0.64) after another top-tier game in Week 10.
  • Josh Reynolds leads the team with 0.43 fantasy points per route against man (42nd) and could end up being a fine deep league play this week in a favorable matchup.

Green Bay Packers

Week 11 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 14 0 0 0.0% 7.1% 0.0
Christian Watson 30 4 47 85.1% 23.3% 14.7
Jayden Reed 50 6 87 87.4% 28.0% 26.7
Romeo Doubs 60 5 31 74.2% 15.0% 26.1
Dontayvion Wicks 31 2 40 50.0% 22.6% 12.0
Malik Heath 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 47 5 62 90.3% 21.3% 11.2
Christian Watson 145 10 189 61.9% 17.9% 28.9
Jayden Reed 170 22 330 63.3% 17.1% 67.0
Romeo Doubs 219 28 312 79.2% 21.5% 77.2
Dontayvion Wicks 125 15 199 71.9% 16.0% 34.9
Malik Heath 18 0 0 0.0% 22.2% 0.0
  • The Chargers play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • They have given up an explosive play on 16.7% of coverage snaps while in zone, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.
  • The Chargers have also allowed 8.5 yards per coverage target, 7.39 yards per coverage snap and 12.0 yards per reception while in zone — all bottom-five results.
  • Jayden Reed delivered a PPR WR12 finish after being highlighted last week in this article. He could continue to be a strong deep league option this week in a favorable matchup.
  • Reed has generated 0.39 fantasy points per route run against zone (tied for 33rd), which leads the Packers' wide receivers heading into this week.
  • Reed also owns a team-leading receiving grade (67.9) and yards per route run (1.67) figure against zone coverage this season.

Houston Texans

Week 11 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • Man coverage rank: 28th (16.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 4th (82.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 50 5 56 91.1% 16.0% 10.6
Noah Brown 35 6 143 54.5% 25.7% 20.3
Nico Collins 43 8 187 46.5% 25.6% 32.7
Tank Dell 43 5 107 49.5% 18.6% 27.7
John Metchie III 10 1 14 35.7% 10.0% 2.4
Xavier Hutchinson 8 0 0 0.0% 12.5% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 157 18 186 70.4% 22.3% 42.6
Noah Brown 116 15 296 57.1% 15.5% 50.6
Nico Collins 194 28 444 57.7% 21.7% 90.4
Tank Dell 193 29 403 83.1% 25.4% 87.3
John Metchie III 50 8 97 69.1% 18.0% 17.7
Xavier Hutchinson 34 1 9 77.8% 5.9% 1.9
  • The Cardinals have played zone coverage at a top-five rate.
  • Arizona’s zone coverage has allowed 7.07 yards per coverage snap, the third-worst mark in the league.
  • The Cardinals have also earned a 57.3 coverage grade while in zone, as well as a first down or a touchdown on 39.3% of zone coverage snaps — both of which rank among the five worst marks in the league.
  • Tank Dell (0.45), Noah Brown (0.44) and Nico Collins (0.47) each rank inside the top 20 (minimum of 30 routes run) in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season.
  • If Collins is out again, then Brown is a great start. There should be at least two strong wide receiver options to start this week for Houston in a great matchup.

Indianapolis Colts

Week 11 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 17 3 44 59.1% 23.5% 7.4
Michael Pittman Jr. 113 21 249 49.8% 25.7% 57.9
Juwann Winfree 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amari Rodgers 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Alec Pierce 105 7 140 90.0% 13.3% 21.0
Josh Downs 80 13 149 55.0% 23.8% 33.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 35 8 38 -47.4% 28.6% 11.8
Michael Pittman Jr. 258 45 428 56.5% 24.4% 93.8
Juwann Winfree 7 0 0 0.0% 14.3% 0.0
Amari Rodgers 19 0 0 0.0% 10.5% 0.0
Alec Pierce 241 11 124 75.8% 7.9% 23.4
Josh Downs 201 30 374 56.4% 18.9% 73.4

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 11 opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Man coverage rank: 16th (23.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 17th (75.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 12 2 19 84.2% 25.0% 3.9
Jamal Agnew 15 0 0 0.0% 6.7% 0.0
Jacob Harris 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 59 10 167 75.4% 28.8% 26.7
Calvin Ridley 58 6 118 89.8% 19.0% 17.8
Elijah Cooks 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 16 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 76 6 59 86.4% 18.4% 23.9
Jamal Agnew 92 9 90 67.8% 12.0% 18.0
Jacob Harris 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 254 39 459 63.8% 19.7% 102.9
Calvin Ridley 263 29 353 79.9% 18.6% 76.3
Elijah Cooks 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 75 6 31 64.5% 10.7% 9.1
  • The Titans have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Tennessee has allowed 9.8 yards per coverage target and a 21.0% explosive play rate in man — among the three worst figures in the league.
  • The Titans are also a bottom-10 defense in success rate (44.9%) and yards allowed per coverage target (8.1) while in zone coverage.
  • Christian Kirk has been, by far, Jacksonville’s most productive fantasy wide receiver this season, producing 0.41 fantasy points per route run (tied for 27th) against zone.
  • All other Jaguars wide receivers rank outside the top 60 in fantasy points per route run against zone this season.
  • While this should be considered a favorable matchup for Calvin Ridley, there aren’t many underlying metrics to suggest he’s going to have a great fantasy game this week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 11 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Man coverage rank: 12th (25.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 19th (74.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Mecole Hardman Jr. 14 3 28 0.0% 35.7% 5.8
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 63 5 105 64.8% 9.5% 15.5
Kadarius Toney 15 3 46 45.7% 20.0% 7.6
Justin Watson 41 5 131 93.9% 17.1% 18.1
Justyn Ross 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Skyy Moore 55 5 91 48.4% 18.2% 20.1
Rashee Rice 51 5 42 2.4% 21.6% 21.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 14 1 6 66.7% 21.4% 1.6
Mecole Hardman Jr. 34 4 7 -114.3% 14.7% 4.7
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 202 9 145 77.2% 8.4% 29.5
Kadarius Toney 78 17 81 3.7% 30.8% 31.1
Justin Watson 129 9 145 86.2% 14.0% 23.5
Justyn Ross 30 3 34 85.3% 16.7% 6.4
Skyy Moore 156 11 110 74.5% 12.2% 22.0
Rashee Rice 115 27 336 33.9% 25.2% 72.6
  • The Eagles have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.
  • Philadelphia has been average to above average in yards allowed per coverage snap while in man (5.87) and is around the league average in zone (6.12).
  • Philadelphia’s zone defense is more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 38.3% of snaps and an explosive play on 15.0% of zone coverage snaps. Both are among the 10 worst marks in the NFL.
  • Rashee Rice continues to intrigue when working against zone coverage, earning the third-most fantasy points per route run (0.63) among wide receivers this season.
  • Rice has garnered strong target rates against both man and zone as his snap share slowly rises. He is the lone Chiefs wide receiver worth considering this week.

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Man coverage rank: 14th (24.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 93 17 165 73.3% 39.8% 51.5
DeAndre Carter 10 1 5 -40.0% 20.0% 1.5
Kristian Wilkerson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 80 9 95 63.2% 18.8% 30.5
Hunter Renfrow 36 1 7 85.7% 5.6% 1.7
Tre Tucker 35 4 104 86.5% 14.3% 14.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 231 40 494 69.2% 25.1% 89.4
DeAndre Carter 27 2 31 -22.6% 11.1% 5.1
Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 214 33 368 78.5% 22.9% 87.8
Hunter Renfrow 129 12 122 47.5% 14.0% 24.2
Tre Tucker 68 2 21 85.7% 7.4% 4.1
  • The Dolphins have deployed both man and zone coverage at a league-average rate this season.
  • Miami's defense is a bottom-10 unit in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.75) and explosive play rate allowed (18.8%) from man coverage.
  • Miami has been average to slightly above average as a zone coverage unit, depending on the sampled metric.
  • Davante Adams is the Raiders' best wide receiver against man coverage this season, accounting for 0.55 fantasy points per route run (18th) with a very high 40% target rate.
  • Jakobi Meyers has been the Raiders' most productive wide receiver against zone this season, earning 0.41 fantasy points per route run (tied for 27th) with a strong 23% target rate.
  • Depending on the quarterback play, both could be strong options this week, with Adams being the safest.

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 11 opponent: Green Bay Packers
  • Man coverage rank: 25th (19.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 111 25 279 61.3% 27.9% 70.9
Mike Williams 39 7 130 60.8% 28.2% 26.0
Jalen Guyton 19 1 8 62.5% 10.5% 1.8
Keelan Doss 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 83 12 184 75.5% 18.1% 30.4
Derius Davis 8 3 7 -185.7% 37.5% 3.7
Simi Fehoko 4 1 9 22.2% 25.0% 7.9
Quentin Johnston 61 7 62 77.4% 14.8% 13.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 238 48 616 69.2% 26.1% 127.6
Mike Williams 68 12 119 54.6% 20.6% 23.9
Jalen Guyton 43 3 33 69.7% 14.0% 12.3
Keelan Doss 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 154 11 193 70.5% 14.9% 36.3
Derius Davis 32 7 38 -84.2% 25.0% 10.8
Simi Fehoko 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
Quentin Johnston 142 11 100 61.0% 12.7% 27.0
  • The Packers play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • They are among the 10 best teams at limiting receiving yards, allowing just a 10.5% explosive play rate (sixth best), 6.8 yards per coverage target (eighth best) and 9.3 yards per reception (tied for fifth best).
  • Keenan Allen has recorded 0.54 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage, which ranks as the fourth-best mark among wide receivers. He has been an elite fantasy option again this season, which has him locked into starting lineups.
  • Quentin Johnston scored his first NFL touchdown this past week, but he should still be avoided in most lineups this week in a difficult matchup.
  • Johnston has managed just 0.19 fantasy points per route run against zone (tied for 113th), and his 59.6 receiving grade versus man ranks 76th among qualifying wide receivers.

Los Angeles Rams

Week 11 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rank: 30th (14.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 3rd (85.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Cooper Kupp 48 5 47 63.8% 35.4% 9.7
Ben Skowronek 6 1 10 20.0% 16.7% 2.0
Austin Trammell 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tutu Atwell 81 7 113 84.1% 19.8% 18.3
Puka Nacua 80 11 190 43.2% 23.8% 36.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 13 1 15 40.0% 7.7% 2.5
Cooper Kupp 115 18 317 65.3% 22.6% 55.7
Ben Skowronek 38 2 23 52.2% 13.2% 10.3
Austin Trammell 10 1 6 83.3% 10.0% 1.6
Tutu Atwell 230 25 261 76.2% 16.1% 69.1
Puka Nacua 245 53 637 68.0% 29.4% 122.7
  • The Seahawks play zone coverage at the third-highest rate.
  • Seattle has been just above league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.00) and first down plus touchdown rate allowed (33.8%) while in zone.
  • Puka Nacua (0.50) and Cooper Kupp (0.48) rank among the top 12 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season.
  • Both players are seeing strong target rates against zone, and a neutral matchup with Matthew Stafford potentially back this week makes them must-start options.

Miami Dolphins

Week 11 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Man coverage rank: 21st (19.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 12th (78.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 70 14 159 61.0% 28.6% 35.9
Robbie Chosen 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Chase Claypool 25 0 0 0.0% 8.0% 0.0
River Cracraft 8 2 14 78.6% 25.0% 9.4
Braxton Berrios 39 6 60 68.3% 20.5% 12.0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 11 2 32 100.0% 27.3% 17.2
Erik Ezukanma 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 61 9 172 57.0% 26.2% 38.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 202 55 916 62.1% 36.6% 188.6
Robbie Chosen 32 1 68 61.8% 6.3% 13.8
Chase Claypool 77 5 66 81.8% 15.6% 17.6
River Cracraft 27 4 73 58.9% 22.2% 11.3
Braxton Berrios 138 14 134 64.2% 13.0% 33.4
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 87 7 116 75.9% 13.8% 18.6
Erik Ezukanma 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 162 31 350 60.3% 26.5% 72.0
  • The Raiders have played zone coverage at an above-average rate.
  • They are allowing just 8.9 yards per reception in zone — the third-best mark in the league — while also allowing just 5.39 yards per coverage snap in zone, which ranks seventh.
  • Tyreek Hill leads all wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.93) by a large margin this season.
  • Jaylen Waddle ranks tied for 20th in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season (0.44) and assuming he is healthy, should remain locked in fantasy lineups this week.

Minnesota Vikings

Week 11 opponent: Denver Broncos
  • Man coverage rank: 20th (22.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 63 9 116 61.2% 19.1% 20.6
Trishton Jackson 9 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0.0
Brandon Powell 48 4 52 59.6% 16.7% 9.2
N'Keal Harry 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 31 8 136 64.0% 38.7% 27.6
Jalen Nailor 10 1 16 18.8% 10.0% 2.6
Jordan Addison 79 8 154 57.1% 17.7% 41.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 260 23 261 65.5% 13.9% 61.1
Trishton Jackson 43 2 9 22.2% 7.0% 2.9
Brandon Powell 118 15 140 77.9% 15.3% 35.0
N'Keal Harry 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 168 28 435 68.5% 23.8% 83.5
Jalen Nailor 29 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jordan Addison 276 37 448 73.2% 18.1% 105.8
  • The Broncos have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Denver has allowed 9.2 yards per coverage target and 7.76 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage, the worst marks in the league.
  • Denver has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 41.0% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the league again.
  • Justin Jefferson is likely to return this week and has generated 0.50 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage, which ranks tied for the seventh-best mark in the league.
  • Jordan Addison should also have room to deliver in a great matchup this week, as he has earned 0.38 fantasy points per route run (tied for 36th).

New England Patriots

Week 11 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 59 6 52 78.8% 15.3% 11.2
Ty Montgomery 5 1 -2 350.0% 40.0% 0.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster 55 12 78 46.2% 32.7% 25.8
Kendrick Bourne 66 7 84 51.2% 22.7% 33.4
Jalen Reagor 30 1 11 81.8% 20.0% 2.1
Tyquan Thornton 6 0 0 0.0% 33.3% 0.0
Demario Douglas 54 10 103 37.9% 29.6% 20.3
Kayshon Boutte 14 1 11 81.8% 14.3% 2.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 140 9 106 64.2% 11.4% 19.6
Ty Montgomery 17 3 25 48.0% 35.3% 5.5
JuJu Smith-Schuster 106 10 71 76.1% 14.2% 17.1
Kendrick Bourne 169 30 322 48.1% 23.7% 68.2
Jalen Reagor 43 1 11 63.6% 4.7% 2.1
Tyquan Thornton 25 3 15 60.0% 20.0% 4.5
Demario Douglas 128 20 258 44.2% 21.9% 45.8
Kayshon Boutte 46 0 0 0.0% 6.5% 0.0

New Orleans Saints

Week 11 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 67 11 109 82.6% 31.3% 27.9
Keith Kirkwood 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0.0
Lynn Bowden 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashid Shaheed 67 6 120 84.2% 14.9% 24.0
A.T. Perry 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Chris Olave 75 14 232 68.5% 32.0% 49.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 257 28 339 74.3% 16.3% 61.9
Kirk Merritt 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keith Kirkwood 33 1 1 100.0% 9.1% 1.1
Lynn Bowden 32 1 12 83.3% 6.3% 2.2
Rashid Shaheed 240 25 405 72.1% 15.4% 77.5
A.T. Perry 45 2 38 81.6% 8.9% 11.8
Chris Olave 300 42 425 66.6% 23.3% 90.5

New York Giants

Week 11 opponent: Washington Commanders
  • Man coverage rank: 10th (27.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 23rd (70.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 14 2 6 100.0% 28.6% 8.6
Darius Slayton 81 9 132 81.8% 18.5% 22.2
Parris Campbell 32 2 8 100.0% 9.4% 2.8
Isaiah Hodgins 52 1 24 37.5% 11.5% 3.4
Wan'Dale Robinson 42 5 40 42.5% 16.7% 9.0
Jalin Hyatt 43 1 13 69.2% 9.3% 2.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 32 3 22 63.6% 15.6% 5.2
Darius Slayton 253 17 205 56.1% 10.7% 37.5
Parris Campbell 101 17 98 31.6% 22.8% 26.8
Isaiah Hodgins 133 11 96 66.7% 10.5% 26.6
Wan'Dale Robinson 140 24 164 47.6% 20.0% 46.4
Jalin Hyatt 167 10 201 88.6% 9.6% 30.1
  • The Commanders have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • Washington has managed a 56.1% defensive success rate (sixth best) and allowed just a 54.8% completion rate (third best) while in man coverage.
  • All Giants wide receivers rank outside the top 70 in fantasy points per route run against man coverage and outside the top 50 against zone.
  • None of the Giants’ receiving options have earned a spot in fantasy starting lineups heading into this week.

New York Jets

Week 11 opponent: Buffalo Bills
  • Man coverage rank: 15th (24.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 20th (73.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 48 1 12 8.3% 10.4% 2.2
Irvin Charles 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 84 8 90 87.8% 15.5% 17.0
Malik Taylor 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Garrett Wilson 96 18 173 82.7% 30.2% 35.3
Xavier Gipson 17 1 24 58.3% 5.9% 3.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 79 2 8 87.5% 8.9% 2.8
Irvin Charles 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 235 12 200 78.0% 11.5% 38.0
Malik Taylor 28 2 13 38.5% 14.3% 3.3
Garrett Wilson 251 37 469 62.3% 24.3% 95.9
Xavier Gipson 81 3 36 75.0% 7.4% 6.6
  • The Bills have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Buffalo’s coverage weakness has come in man, where the team has allowed 10.6 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 62.1% of plays and a 25.0% explosive play rate — all of which are the worst marks in the league.
  • The Bills have been around the league average in yards allowed per coverage target (7.3) and explosive play rate allowed (12.5%) while in zone.
  • The Jets' wide receivers all rank outside the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against man, with Garrett Wilson leading the way (0.37, tied for 56th).
  • Wilson ranks tied for 36th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.38), and while he should be started due to his high-end target rate against both coverages, temper expectations because of the nature of the Jets' offense.

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 11 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Man coverage rank: 7th (31.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 27th (66.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Britain Covey 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 53 0 0 0.0% 5.7% 0.0
A.J. Brown 91 26 365 66.3% 38.5% 86.5
DeVonta Smith 99 11 144 79.2% 14.1% 37.4
Quez Watkins 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 26 2 11 100.0% 11.5% 9.1
Britain Covey 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 144 6 87 72.4% 6.3% 20.7
A.J. Brown 240 41 640 68.9% 22.5% 117.0
DeVonta Smith 253 31 389 74.8% 17.8% 81.9
Quez Watkins 45 4 21 -23.8% 11.1% 6.1
  • The Chiefs are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • Kansas City has allowed an 8.7% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks as the third-best mark in the league.
  • Kansas City is also allowing just 4.66 yards per coverage snap while in man — the fifth-best mark in the league.
  • A.J. Brown has dominated man coverage this season, producing 0.95 fantasy points per route run (first), a 92.9 receiving grade (first) and 3.92 yards per route run (sixth).
  • DeVonta Smith hasn’t been nearly as effective against man, though he hasn’t been bad, either.
  • Smith has earned a 72.2 receiving grade (34th) and 0.38 fantasy points per route run (tied for 52nd) versus man.
  • Temper expectations for Smith in a difficult matchup this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 11 opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • Man coverage rank: 1st (45.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 32nd (53.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 47 2 13 76.9% 10.6% 3.3
Diontae Johnson 19 4 109 42.2% 36.8% 14.9
Miles Boykin 1 1 5 100.0% 100.0% 1.5
Calvin Austin III 33 3 85 52.9% 21.2% 17.5
George Pickens 53 5 136 48.5% 30.2% 30.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 202 17 141 74.5% 11.9% 31.1
Diontae Johnson 129 20 210 75.7% 24.8% 47.0
Miles Boykin 17 1 6 83.3% 11.8% 1.6
Calvin Austin III 134 12 80 57.5% 14.2% 20.0
Gunner Olszewski 3 1 0 0.0% 33.3% 1.0
George Pickens 250 28 430 68.8% 18.0% 77.0
  • The Browns play the highest rate of man coverage in the NFL.
  • Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 34.5% of man coverage snaps, the fifth-best mark in the league.
  • Cleveland’s man coverage defense also owns the second-best defensive success rate (63.2%).
  • George Pickens (30%) and Diontae Johnson (37%) have earned elite target rates when facing man coverage, and it has led to fantasy success for both receivers.
  • Pickens has earned 0.58 fantasy points per route run (tied for 16th) against man, while Johnson has earned 0.78 — which would be a top-10 mark, but he hasn’t run enough routes against man to qualify.
  • This will be a difficult matchup for both, but considering their target rates and success against man, fantasy managers can start them this week.

San Francisco 49ers

Week 11 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Man coverage rank: 17th (23.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Ray-Ray McCloud III 36 0 0 0.0% 2.8% 0.0
Jauan Jennings 48 4 73 69.9% 14.6% 11.3
Deebo Samuel 50 3 52 69.2% 18.0% 14.2
Brandon Aiyuk 62 13 230 65.7% 32.3% 48.0
Ronnie Bell 8 1 9 100.0% 25.0% 7.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Willie Snead IV 5 1 9 66.7% 20.0% 1.9
Chris Conley 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 59 8 90 33.3% 15.3% 17.0
Jauan Jennings 101 9 116 76.7% 12.9% 20.6
Deebo Samuel 111 21 280 42.1% 22.5% 49.0
Brandon Aiyuk 153 25 445 84.9% 22.2% 75.5
Ronnie Bell 28 3 42 73.8% 10.7% 7.2
  • The Buccaneers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Tampa Bay has been around the league average in defensive success rate while in man (51.3%) and zone (46.8%).
  • Tampa Bay does rank among the 10 worst teams in explosive play rate allowed while in man (18.9%) and zone (15.3%).
  • Brandon Aiyuk ranks inside the top 10 in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.77) and zone (0.49), leaving him locked into fantasy starting lineups.
  • Deebo Samuel has significantly more success against zone than man, with 0.44 fantasy points per route run (tied for 21st), an 80.4 receiving grade (18th) and 2.66 yards per route run (11th).
  • Those numbers drop dramatically for Samuel against man. He has posted 0.28 fantasy points per route run (tied for 68th), a 61.9 receiving grade (75th) and 1.04 yards per route run (82nd) in such situations.
  • Samuel should still be started this week. He has a chance to do some damage against the Buccaneers' zone defense.

Seattle Seahawks

Week 11 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rank: 29th (15.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 6th (81.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 65 9 77 85.7% 20.0% 28.7
D.K. Metcalf 61 9 125 78.4% 36.1% 27.5
Cody Thompson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jake Bobo 19 2 20 20.0% 10.5% 10.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 58 6 70 25.7% 17.2% 19.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 230 37 417 72.2% 22.2% 90.7
D.K. Metcalf 207 26 427 68.4% 17.4% 74.7
Cody Thompson 5 1 10 70.0% 20.0% 2.0
Jake Bobo 81 10 128 78.1% 14.8% 28.8
Dareke Young 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 182 27 255 36.1% 19.8% 58.5
  • The Rams have played zone coverage at the sixth-highest rate this season.
  • The Rams have earned a 41.1 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the worst mark in the league.
  • Tyler Lockett (0.39) and D.K. Metcalf (0.36) rank just outside the top 30 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season, but Lockett leads the team in that and target rate (22%).
  • Lockett (76.2) and Metcalf (78.0) rank inside the top 30 in receiving grade against zone, with each producing 1.91 yards per route run (tied for 32nd).
  • There are enough encouraging metrics in a favorable matchup to feel good about both of Seattle’s top receivers this week against the Rams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
  • Man coverage rank: 19th (22.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 13th (76.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 36 7 102 70.6% 33.3% 29.2
Chris Godwin 43 7 91 57.1% 25.6% 22.1
Deven Thompkins 15 1 8 37.5% 13.3% 1.8
Trey Palmer 37 6 57 89.5% 27.0% 17.7
Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 237 36 635 77.5% 23.2% 123.5
Chris Godwin 255 37 431 64.3% 20.8% 80.1
Deven Thompkins 79 13 71 14.1% 22.8% 26.1
Trey Palmer 208 11 131 64.1% 9.6% 30.1
Rakim Jarrett 39 2 16 87.5% 10.3% 3.6
  • The 49ers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • San Francisco has been much better in zone coverage, allowing a league-best 8.3 yards per reception.
  • They have also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 26.7% of zone coverage snaps, ranking second among defenses.
  • The 49ers' man coverage defense has been almost the exact opposite, as they’ve allowed 15.2 yards per reception (second worst) and a first down or touchdown on 44.3% of man coverage snaps (10th worst).
  • Mike Evans isn’t leaving fantasy lineups regardless this week, ranking tied for fifth in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.52) and fourth in that regard against man (0.81).
  • Chris Godwin should look to take advantage of the 49ers' poor man coverage unit, as he’s generated 0.51 fantasy points per route run against man (tied for 23rd) with a high 25.6% target rate and a team-leading 77.3 receiving grade.

Tennessee Titans

Week 11 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Man coverage rank: 27th (16.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 69 11 165 80.0% 31.9% 27.5
Chris Moore 34 3 51 84.3% 11.8% 8.1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 54 5 67 44.8% 16.7% 17.7
Colton Dowell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kyle Philips 17 2 30 90.0% 29.4% 5.0
Treylon Burks 35 4 24 41.7% 20.0% 6.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 198 27 426 75.8% 23.7% 87.6
Chris Moore 109 5 139 80.6% 10.1% 18.9
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 153 14 166 72.3% 12.4% 42.6
Colton Dowell 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0.0
Kyle Philips 69 9 129 52.7% 15.9% 21.9
Treylon Burks 84 4 98 83.7% 13.1% 13.8
  • The Jaguars play zone coverage at a top-five rate.
  • Jacksonville has been slightly above average at limiting yards per reception (10.1), yards per coverage snap (5.81) and explosive play rate (11.5%).
  • DeAndre Hopkins continues to be the Titans' lone wide receiver worth starting this week.
  • Hopkins ranks tied for 20th in fantasy points per route run (0.44), while the rest of the Tennessee options rank outside the top 60 in fantasy points per route run, receiving grade and yards per route run against zone.

Washington Commanders

Week 11 opponent: New York Giants
  • Man coverage rank: 2nd (38.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 31st (60.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 21 6 59 67.8% 33.3% 17.9
Curtis Samuel 81 12 106 60.4% 19.8% 28.6
Byron Pringle 24 4 60 100.0% 29.2% 10.0
Terry McLaurin 122 12 196 76.5% 19.7% 31.6
Dyami Brown 43 4 65 49.2% 14.0% 10.5
Jahan Dotson 130 11 135 65.9% 12.3% 30.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 32 7 80 55.0% 28.1% 15.0
Curtis Samuel 168 25 232 57.8% 18.5% 54.2
Byron Pringle 36 4 47 59.6% 16.7% 8.7
Terry McLaurin 279 39 405 66.4% 19.0% 91.5
Dyami Brown 83 6 96 65.6% 13.3% 21.6
Jahan Dotson 273 23 225 84.0% 14.3% 57.5
Mitchell Tinsley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
  • The Giants play man coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.
  • They are a bottom-10 man coverage defense in yards allowed per reception (13.2), yards allowed per coverage snap (7.05) and explosive play rate allowed (18.8%).
  • The Commanders' wide receivers have all struggled to produce against man coverage this season, with none cracking the top 50 in fantasy points per route run.
  • This is a nice get-right matchup for the Washington wide receivers, who all disappointed this past week against a zone-heavy defense in Seattle.

