Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 11

• A clash of titans on Monday night: The league’s top wide receiver against man coverage, A.J. Brown, faces one of the league’s top man coverage defenses in Kansas City this week.

• Can the Steelers' wide receivers continue to find success against man coverage? George Pickens and Diontae Johnson have been productive against man but face another one of the league’s best coverage units in that regard.

• Deebo Samuel’s night-and-day splits versus man and zone: The 49ers offensive weapon has performed significantly better against zone than man this season and should see a mix of both this week.

Estimated Reading Time: 28 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 11 opponent: Houston Texans

Man coverage rank: 24th (19.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 7th (80.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Texans have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

Houston’s zone defense has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 31.4% of plays, the eighth-best mark in the league.

However, they have also allowed an explosive play on 14.7% of zone coverage snaps, the ninth-worst rate, and rank among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.73) and per coverage target (9.1) while in zone.

Cardinals rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson continues to be the team’s lone standout against zone coverage, tying for 36th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.38). He is the team's only wide receiver to crack the top 90 in that regard.

Wilson was a deep league target last week, as well, and came inches short of getting in the endzone. He should continue to be a nice deep play with Kyler Murray back in the fold.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 11 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Man coverage rank: 11th (27.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 22nd (72.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bengals have played an above-average rate of man coverage this season.

They have allowed just 5.40 yards per man coverage snap (10th-best) with a fourth-ranked 59.6% defensive success rate.

Zay Flowers has been the lone Ravens wide receiver whom fantasy managers can trust. However, he draws a difficult matchup this week, as he has struggled to perform well against man coverage.

Flowers ranks tied for 74th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.24) and last on his team (minimum of 30 routes) in that regard.

Flowers has earned a strong target rate versus man, which keeps him in the WR3 range this week, but his ceiling could be limited going against the Bengals on Thursday night.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: New York Jets

Man coverage rank: 8th (30.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 25th (68.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Stefon Diggs 112 21 246 69.9% 27.7% 69.6 Trent Sherfield 31 2 14 14.3% 6.5% 3.4 Gabe Davis 110 8 125 70.4% 14.6% 20.5 Khalil Shakir 47 6 73 50.7% 14.9% 19.3 Deonte Harty 20 0 0 0.0% 5.0% 0.0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Stefon Diggs 253 52 622 69.1% 27.3% 132.2 Trent Sherfield 70 5 39 38.5% 12.9% 8.9 Gabe Davis 241 25 365 75.3% 15.4% 91.5 Khalil Shakir 89 13 175 65.7% 15.7% 30.5 Deonte Harty 63 13 113 37.2% 27.0% 30.3

The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate in 2023.

They have been a top-10 team at limiting receiving yards, allowing 11.1 yards per reception (eighth best) and 5.18 yards per coverage snap (ninth best) while in man coverage.

Stefon Diggs has produced a strong 0.62 fantasy points per route run against man coverage this season, which is tied for the 12th-best mark among wide receivers.

Gabe Davis has struggled significantly against man coverage, recording just 0.19 fantasy points per route run against man — tied for 89th among wide receivers.

Davis also ranks tied for 80th in receiving grade versus man (59.6) and 78th in yards per route run versus man, making him a player to avoid this week.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Cowboys have played man coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.

Dallas has allowed 4.54 yards per coverage snap and 6.1 yards per coverage target in man. Both are among the five best marks in the league.

Dallas has also been a top-three team at limiting first downs and touchdowns per man coverage snap (34.1%).

Adam Thielen has been one of the most productive wide receivers against man coverage this season, generating 0.71 fantasy points per route run to rank seventh at the position.

Thielen will face a tougher opponent this week and has struggled with productivity as of late, but he should still be trusted in most fantasy lineups, considering that beating man coverage has been his strength in 2023.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Detroit Lions

Man coverage rank: 13th (25.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 18th (74.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Lions have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Detroit has been average to slightly above average in yards allowed per coverage snap in both man and zone.

The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate in both man and zone, however.

Justin Fields should be back under center for the Bears this week, but DJ Moore is still the lone Chicago wide receiver worth trusting in lineups.

Moore, despite the quieter weeks as of late with Tyson Bagent at quarterback, still ranks among the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man (tied for 14th) and zone (tied for 25th).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Man coverage rank: 9th (28.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 24th (69.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Ravens have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.

Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 28.9% of man coverage snaps, the best mark in the league.

The Ravens have also allowed just 5.5 yards per coverage target in man, the second-best mark in the league. Their 61.4% defensive success rate ranks third.

Ja’Marr Chase has produced 0.50 fantasy points per route run against man coverage this season, which ranks tied for the 27th-best mark in the league.

Trenton Irwin , who is expected to fill in for Tee Higgins this week, has not found much success against man coverage, earning just 0.13 fantasy points per route run (97th) with a 53.7 receiving grade that isn’t overly encouraging.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Man coverage rank: 6th (31.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 26th (67.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Steelers deploy man coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the league.

Pittsburgh has earned just a 49.0 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 28th.

The Steelers have allowed a 19.2% explosive play rate and 14.4 yards per reception in man coverage — both of which are bottom-five marks.

Amari Cooper is coming off a PPR WR19 finish against one of the tougher opponents in the league in man coverage (Ravens), but he did most of his damage against the Ravens’ zone coverage. His fantasy points per route run figure against man dropped off quite a bit, from 0.62 (15th) to 0.49 (tied for 30th).

Cooper should have more success against the Steelers’ man coverage unit this week and can be safely started.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Carolina Panthers

Man coverage rank: 31st (11.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 2nd (85.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Panthers have played zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.

Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 40.3% of zone coverage snaps, the second-worst mark among defenses.

Carolina ranks among the bottom 10 teams in the league in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.54) and explosive play rate allowed (14.3%) while in zone coverage.

CeeDee Lamb is tied for the ninth-most fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (0.49) this season and shouldn't be removed from starting lineups.

All other Cowboys wide receivers rank outside the top 80 in fantasy points per route run against zone.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rank: 26th (18.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 8th (79.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Vikings play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

Minnesota has allowed 9.3 yards per reception in zone coverage, the fifth-best mark in the league.

Minnesota has also allowed an explosive play on just 10.7% of zone coverage snaps, the seventh-best mark.

Courtland Sutton has earned 0.42 fantasy points per route run against zone, which is tied for the 25th-best mark among wide receivers. He can be trusted once again this week.

Marvin Mims saw a significant workload increase this past week, playing a season-high 76% of offensive snaps. He also ranks second on the team in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.38) this season.

Mims could find his way into deeper league lineups this week, thanks to increased playing time and success against zone.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rank: 18th (22.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bears have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Chicago has recorded just a 45.1% defensive success rate in zone and a 46.3% rate in man, both of which are the seventh-worst marks in the league.

Chicago has also given up a first down or a touchdown on 48.6% of man coverage snaps, the second-worst mark.

Amon-Ra St. Brown moves into second in fantasy points per route run versus zone coverage (0.64) after another top-tier game in Week 10.

Josh Reynolds leads the team with 0.43 fantasy points per route against man (42nd) and could end up being a fine deep league play this week in a favorable matchup.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Chargers play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

They have given up an explosive play on 16.7% of coverage snaps while in zone, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.

The Chargers have also allowed 8.5 yards per coverage target, 7.39 yards per coverage snap and 12.0 yards per reception while in zone — all bottom-five results.

Jayden Reed delivered a PPR WR12 finish after being highlighted last week in this article. He could continue to be a strong deep league option this week in a favorable matchup.

Reed has generated 0.39 fantasy points per route run against zone (tied for 33rd), which leads the Packers' wide receivers heading into this week.

Reed also owns a team-leading receiving grade (67.9) and yards per route run (1.67) figure against zone coverage this season.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Man coverage rank: 28th (16.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 4th (82.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Cardinals have played zone coverage at a top-five rate.

Arizona’s zone coverage has allowed 7.07 yards per coverage snap, the third-worst mark in the league.

The Cardinals have also earned a 57.3 coverage grade while in zone, as well as a first down or a touchdown on 39.3% of zone coverage snaps — both of which rank among the five worst marks in the league.

Tank Dell (0.45), Noah Brown (0.44) and Nico Collins (0.47) each rank inside the top 20 (minimum of 30 routes run) in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season.

If Collins is out again, then Brown is a great start. There should be at least two strong wide receiver options to start this week for Houston in a great matchup.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 11 opponent: Tennessee Titans

Man coverage rank: 16th (23.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 17th (75.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Titans have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Tennessee has allowed 9.8 yards per coverage target and a 21.0% explosive play rate in man — among the three worst figures in the league.

The Titans are also a bottom-10 defense in success rate (44.9%) and yards allowed per coverage target (8.1) while in zone coverage.

Christian Kirk has been, by far, Jacksonville’s most productive fantasy wide receiver this season, producing 0.41 fantasy points per route run (tied for 27th) against zone.

All other Jaguars wide receivers rank outside the top 60 in fantasy points per route run against zone this season.

While this should be considered a favorable matchup for Calvin Ridley , there aren’t many underlying metrics to suggest he’s going to have a great fantasy game this week.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Man coverage rank: 12th (25.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 19th (74.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Eagles have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.

Philadelphia has been average to above average in yards allowed per coverage snap while in man (5.87) and is around the league average in zone (6.12).

Philadelphia’s zone defense is more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 38.3% of snaps and an explosive play on 15.0% of zone coverage snaps. Both are among the 10 worst marks in the NFL.

Rashee Rice continues to intrigue when working against zone coverage, earning the third-most fantasy points per route run (0.63) among wide receivers this season.

Rice has garnered strong target rates against both man and zone as his snap share slowly rises. He is the lone Chiefs wide receiver worth considering this week.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rank: 14th (24.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Dolphins have deployed both man and zone coverage at a league-average rate this season.

Miami's defense is a bottom-10 unit in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.75) and explosive play rate allowed (18.8%) from man coverage.

Miami has been average to slightly above average as a zone coverage unit, depending on the sampled metric.

Davante Adams is the Raiders' best wide receiver against man coverage this season, accounting for 0.55 fantasy points per route run (18th) with a very high 40% target rate.

Jakobi Meyers has been the Raiders' most productive wide receiver against zone this season, earning 0.41 fantasy points per route run (tied for 27th) with a strong 23% target rate.

Depending on the quarterback play, both could be strong options this week, with Adams being the safest.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rank: 25th (19.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Packers play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

They are among the 10 best teams at limiting receiving yards, allowing just a 10.5% explosive play rate (sixth best), 6.8 yards per coverage target (eighth best) and 9.3 yards per reception (tied for fifth best).

Keenan Allen has recorded 0.54 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage, which ranks as the fourth-best mark among wide receivers. He has been an elite fantasy option again this season, which has him locked into starting lineups.

Quentin Johnston scored his first NFL touchdown this past week, but he should still be avoided in most lineups this week in a difficult matchup.

Johnston has managed just 0.19 fantasy points per route run against zone (tied for 113th), and his 59.6 receiving grade versus man ranks 76th among qualifying wide receivers.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rank: 30th (14.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 3rd (85.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Seahawks play zone coverage at the third-highest rate.

Seattle has been just above league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.00) and first down plus touchdown rate allowed (33.8%) while in zone.

Puka Nacua (0.50) and Cooper Kupp (0.48) rank among the top 12 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season.

Both players are seeing strong target rates against zone, and a neutral matchup with Matthew Stafford potentially back this week makes them must-start options.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Man coverage rank: 21st (19.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 12th (78.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Raiders have played zone coverage at an above-average rate.

They are allowing just 8.9 yards per reception in zone — the third-best mark in the league — while also allowing just 5.39 yards per coverage snap in zone, which ranks seventh.

Tyreek Hill leads all wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.93) by a large margin this season.

Jaylen Waddle ranks tied for 20th in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season (0.44) and assuming he is healthy, should remain locked in fantasy lineups this week.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Denver Broncos

Man coverage rank: 20th (22.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Broncos have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Denver has allowed 9.2 yards per coverage target and 7.76 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage, the worst marks in the league.

Denver has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 41.0% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the league again.

Justin Jefferson is likely to return this week and has generated 0.50 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage, which ranks tied for the seventh-best mark in the league.

Jordan Addison should also have room to deliver in a great matchup this week, as he has earned 0.38 fantasy points per route run (tied for 36th).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 11 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 11 opponent: Washington Commanders

Man coverage rank: 10th (27.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 23rd (70.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Commanders have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.

Washington has managed a 56.1% defensive success rate (sixth best) and allowed just a 54.8% completion rate (third best) while in man coverage.

All Giants wide receivers rank outside the top 70 in fantasy points per route run against man coverage and outside the top 50 against zone.

None of the Giants’ receiving options have earned a spot in fantasy starting lineups heading into this week.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rank: 15th (24.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 20th (73.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bills have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Buffalo’s coverage weakness has come in man, where the team has allowed 10.6 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 62.1% of plays and a 25.0% explosive play rate — all of which are the worst marks in the league.

The Bills have been around the league average in yards allowed per coverage target (7.3) and explosive play rate allowed (12.5%) while in zone.

The Jets' wide receivers all rank outside the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against man, with Garrett Wilson leading the way (0.37, tied for 56th).

Wilson ranks tied for 36th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.38), and while he should be started due to his high-end target rate against both coverages, temper expectations because of the nature of the Jets' offense.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Man coverage rank: 7th (31.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 27th (66.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Chiefs are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

Kansas City has allowed an 8.7% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks as the third-best mark in the league.

Kansas City is also allowing just 4.66 yards per coverage snap while in man — the fifth-best mark in the league.

A.J. Brown has dominated man coverage this season, producing 0.95 fantasy points per route run (first), a 92.9 receiving grade (first) and 3.92 yards per route run (sixth).

DeVonta Smith hasn’t been nearly as effective against man, though he hasn’t been bad, either.

Smith has earned a 72.2 receiving grade (34th) and 0.38 fantasy points per route run (tied for 52nd) versus man.

Temper expectations for Smith in a difficult matchup this week.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Cleveland Browns

Man coverage rank: 1st (45.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 32nd (53.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Browns play the highest rate of man coverage in the NFL.

Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 34.5% of man coverage snaps, the fifth-best mark in the league.

Cleveland’s man coverage defense also owns the second-best defensive success rate (63.2%).

George Pickens (30%) and Diontae Johnson (37%) have earned elite target rates when facing man coverage, and it has led to fantasy success for both receivers.

Pickens has earned 0.58 fantasy points per route run (tied for 16th) against man, while Johnson has earned 0.78 — which would be a top-10 mark, but he hasn’t run enough routes against man to qualify.

This will be a difficult matchup for both, but considering their target rates and success against man, fantasy managers can start them this week.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Man coverage rank: 17th (23.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.0%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Ray-Ray McCloud III 36 0 0 0.0% 2.8% 0.0 Jauan Jennings 48 4 73 69.9% 14.6% 11.3 Deebo Samuel 50 3 52 69.2% 18.0% 14.2 Brandon Aiyuk 62 13 230 65.7% 32.3% 48.0 Ronnie Bell 8 1 9 100.0% 25.0% 7.9

Versus zone

The Buccaneers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Tampa Bay has been around the league average in defensive success rate while in man (51.3%) and zone (46.8%).

Tampa Bay does rank among the 10 worst teams in explosive play rate allowed while in man (18.9%) and zone (15.3%).

Brandon Aiyuk ranks inside the top 10 in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.77) and zone (0.49), leaving him locked into fantasy starting lineups.

Deebo Samuel has significantly more success against zone than man, with 0.44 fantasy points per route run (tied for 21st), an 80.4 receiving grade (18th) and 2.66 yards per route run (11th).

Those numbers drop dramatically for Samuel against man. He has posted 0.28 fantasy points per route run (tied for 68th), a 61.9 receiving grade (75th) and 1.04 yards per route run (82nd) in such situations.

Samuel should still be started this week. He has a chance to do some damage against the Buccaneers' zone defense.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rank: 29th (15.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 6th (81.8%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Tyler Lockett 65 9 77 85.7% 20.0% 28.7 D.K. Metcalf 61 9 125 78.4% 36.1% 27.5 Cody Thompson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0 Jake Bobo 19 2 20 20.0% 10.5% 10.0 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 58 6 70 25.7% 17.2% 19.0

Versus zone

The Rams have played zone coverage at the sixth-highest rate this season.

The Rams have earned a 41.1 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the worst mark in the league.

Tyler Lockett (0.39) and D.K. Metcalf (0.36) rank just outside the top 30 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season, but Lockett leads the team in that and target rate (22%).

Lockett (76.2) and Metcalf (78.0) rank inside the top 30 in receiving grade against zone, with each producing 1.91 yards per route run (tied for 32nd).

There are enough encouraging metrics in a favorable matchup to feel good about both of Seattle’s top receivers this week against the Rams.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Man coverage rank: 19th (22.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 13th (76.6%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mike Evans 36 7 102 70.6% 33.3% 29.2 Chris Godwin 43 7 91 57.1% 25.6% 22.1 Deven Thompkins 15 1 8 37.5% 13.3% 1.8 Trey Palmer 37 6 57 89.5% 27.0% 17.7 Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mike Evans 237 36 635 77.5% 23.2% 123.5 Chris Godwin 255 37 431 64.3% 20.8% 80.1 Deven Thompkins 79 13 71 14.1% 22.8% 26.1 Trey Palmer 208 11 131 64.1% 9.6% 30.1 Rakim Jarrett 39 2 16 87.5% 10.3% 3.6

The 49ers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

San Francisco has been much better in zone coverage, allowing a league-best 8.3 yards per reception.

They have also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 26.7% of zone coverage snaps, ranking second among defenses.

The 49ers' man coverage defense has been almost the exact opposite, as they’ve allowed 15.2 yards per reception (second worst) and a first down or touchdown on 44.3% of man coverage snaps (10th worst).

Mike Evans isn’t leaving fantasy lineups regardless this week, ranking tied for fifth in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.52) and fourth in that regard against man (0.81).

Chris Godwin should look to take advantage of the 49ers' poor man coverage unit, as he’s generated 0.51 fantasy points per route run against man (tied for 23rd) with a high 25.6% target rate and a team-leading 77.3 receiving grade.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Man coverage rank: 27th (16.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jaguars play zone coverage at a top-five rate.

Jacksonville has been slightly above average at limiting yards per reception (10.1), yards per coverage snap (5.81) and explosive play rate (11.5%).

DeAndre Hopkins continues to be the Titans' lone wide receiver worth starting this week.

Hopkins ranks tied for 20th in fantasy points per route run (0.44), while the rest of the Tennessee options rank outside the top 60 in fantasy points per route run, receiving grade and yards per route run against zone.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 11 opponent: New York Giants

Man coverage rank: 2nd (38.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 31st (60.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Giants play man coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.

They are a bottom-10 man coverage defense in yards allowed per reception (13.2), yards allowed per coverage snap (7.05) and explosive play rate allowed (18.8%).

The Commanders' wide receivers have all struggled to produce against man coverage this season, with none cracking the top 50 in fantasy points per route run.

This is a nice get-right matchup for the Washington wide receivers, who all disappointed this past week against a zone-heavy defense in Seattle.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages