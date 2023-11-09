Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 10

• Mike Evans is a locked-in WR1 option this week: Evans has been very effective against man and zone coverage and draws an ideal matchup against the Titans in Week 10.

• Tempering expectations for Chris Olave: The New Orleans Saints WR1 has struggled against zone coverage, which the Minnesota Vikings have found success with in 2023.

• A nice bounce-back spot for Adam Thielen: Coming off one of his worst fantasy performances this season, the Bears defense is exactly what Thielen needs to bounce back.

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

Week 10 opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Man coverage rank: 22nd (19.8%)

22nd (19.8%) Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.3%)

Versus man