Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 10

• Mike Evans is a locked-in WR1 option this week: Evans has been very effective against man and zone coverage and draws an ideal matchup against the Titans in Week 10.
• Tempering expectations for Chris Olave: The New Orleans Saints WR1 has struggled against zone coverage, which the Minnesota Vikings have found success with in 2023.
• A nice bounce-back spot for Adam Thielen: Coming off one of his worst fantasy performances this season, the Bears defense is exactly what Thielen needs to bounce back.
Estimated Reading Time: 29 minutes
This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.
The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
Arizona Cardinals
Week 10 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
- Man coverage rank: 22nd (19.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|10
|1
|9
|88.9%
|10.0%
|1.9
|Greg Dortch
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Andre Baccellia
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Marquise Brown
|63
|11
|135
|63.7%
|33.3%
|42.5
|Rondale Moore
|51
|5
|44
|68.2%
|13.7%
|9.4
|Michael Wilson
|53
|1
|4
|100.0%
|3.8%
|1.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|49
|3
|10
|-30.0%
|16.3%
|4.0
|Greg Dortch
|28
|1
|2
|-100.0%
|7.1%
|1.2
|Andre Baccellia
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Marquise Brown
|247
|31
|305
|74.4%
|21.5%
|67.5
|Rondale Moore
|199
|15
|84
|-13.1%
|11.6%
|23.4
|Michael Wilson
|190
|24
|397
|76.3%
|17.4%
|75.7
• The Falcons have played zone coverage at an above-average rate.
• Atlanta’s zone defense has generated a 52.7% defensive success rate, the fourth-best mark in the league.
• Atlanta has also been above average in limiting explosive plays (13th) per zone coverage snap and in limiting overall yards per zone coverage snap (14th).
• Third-round rookie Michael Wilson has been far and away the team’s top wide receiver against zone coverage. His 75.5 receiving grade versus zone is nearly 15 points higher than the next-closest receiver on the team (Marquise Brown).
• Wilson also leads the team’s wide receivers in yards per route run (2.17) and fantasy points per route run against zone (0.40).
• Wilson could be a potential deep-league play, given his success rate against zone coverage and with Kyler Murray back under center.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Atlanta Falcons
Week 10 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Man coverage rank: 28th (16.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Damiere Byrd
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Mack Hollins
|26
|2
|16
|81.3%
|11.5%
|3.6
|KhaDarel Hodge
|20
|4
|86
|52.3%
|30.0%
|12.6
|Van Jefferson
|50
|1
|8
|75.0%
|8.0%
|1.8
|Scott Miller
|13
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7.7%
|0.0
|Drake London
|46
|6
|73
|84.9%
|30.4%
|25.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Damiere Byrd
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|22.2%
|0.0
|Mack Hollins
|118
|15
|231
|75.8%
|20.3%
|38.1
|KhaDarel Hodge
|89
|7
|113
|72.6%
|10.1%
|18.3
|Van Jefferson
|205
|12
|143
|93.0%
|11.7%
|26.3
|Scott Miller
|63
|6
|74
|70.3%
|11.1%
|19.4
|Drake London
|212
|31
|365
|73.4%
|19.8%
|67.5
• The Cardinals have played zone coverage at a top-five rate.
• Arizona’s zone coverage has allowed 7.07 yards per coverage snap, the third-worst mark in the league.
• The Cardinals have also earned a 53.6 coverage grade while in zone and a first down or a touchdown on 40.3% of zone coverage snaps — both of which rank as the third-worst marks in the league.
• Drake London has earned a 77.7 receiving grade against zone coverage, which leads the team and is tied for 22nd among all wide receivers.
• London missed the team’s Week 9 game due to injury, but if he’s healthy enough to go this week, it’s a great matchup for him to make up for the missed time.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Baltimore Ravens
Week 10 opponent: Cleveland Browns
- Man coverage rank: 1st (43.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 32nd (54.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|44
|4
|57
|87.7%
|29.6%
|9.7
|Nelson Agholor
|49
|6
|102
|64.7%
|18.4%
|28.2
|Laquon Treadwell
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Devin Duvernay
|23
|1
|-2
|100.0%
|13.0%
|0.8
|Tylan Wallace
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Rashod Bateman
|45
|5
|54
|81.5%
|17.8%
|10.4
|Zay Flowers
|82
|9
|72
|36.1%
|22.0%
|16.2
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|121
|15
|161
|70.2%
|16.5%
|37.1
|Nelson Agholor
|118
|12
|122
|78.7%
|11.9%
|24.2
|Laquon Treadwell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Devin Duvernay
|39
|3
|20
|10.0%
|15.4%
|5.0
|Tylan Wallace
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Rashod Bateman
|113
|12
|126
|87.3%
|15.0%
|24.6
|Zay Flowers
|210
|36
|400
|59.3%
|20.0%
|82.0
• The Browns have played the highest rate of man coverage.
• The Browns have allowed a first down or touchdown on just 31.5% of man coverage snaps, the third-best mark in the league.
• Cleveland’s man coverage defense also owns the best defensive success rate (66.3%).
• None of Baltimore’s top three wide receivers (Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr.) crack even the top 75 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage.
• Zay Flowers ranks as the least efficient of the three. His 0.20 fantasy points per route run against man defense ranks 87th among qualifying players at the position, making all three options avoidable in a very difficult matchup.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Buffalo Bills
Week 10 opponent: Denver Broncos
- Man coverage rank: 20th (21.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 14th (77.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|108
|21
|246
|69.9%
|27.8%
|69.6
|Trent Sherfield
|30
|2
|14
|14.3%
|6.7%
|3.4
|Gabe Davis
|106
|8
|125
|70.4%
|15.1%
|20.5
|Khalil Shakir
|44
|6
|73
|50.7%
|15.9%
|19.3
|Deonte Harty
|20
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.0%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|231
|49
|588
|70.9%
|28.1%
|125.8
|Trent Sherfield
|66
|5
|39
|38.5%
|13.6%
|8.9
|Gabe Davis
|219
|23
|309
|76.4%
|14.6%
|83.9
|Khalil Shakir
|73
|12
|151
|62.9%
|16.4%
|27.1
|Deonte Harty
|60
|13
|113
|37.2%
|26.7%
|30.3
• The Broncos have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
• Denver has allowed 9.3 yards per coverage target and 7.80 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage, the worst marks in the league.
• Denver has also allowed a first down or touchdown on 42.4% of zone coverage snaps, also the worst mark in the league.
• Stefon Diggs has generated 0.54 fantasy points per route run versus zone, the fifth-best mark in the league.
• Gabe Davis has been more effective against zone coverage, earning 0.38 fantasy points per route run (tied for 35th) compared to just 0.19 versus man (tied for 88th).
• This should be a nice bounce-back spot for Davis in a favorable matchup against Denver’s league-worst zone defense.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Carolina Panthers
Week 10 opponent: Chicago Bears
- Man coverage rank: 17th (23.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 16th (75.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|75
|19
|205
|54.1%
|33.3%
|57.5
|DJ Chark Jr.
|60
|7
|98
|86.7%
|20.0%
|22.8
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|30
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.7%
|0.0
|Jonathan Mingo
|56
|5
|72
|55.6%
|14.3%
|12.2
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|257
|43
|405
|68.4%
|19.8%
|89.5
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|197
|10
|131
|74.0%
|9.6%
|35.1
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|31
|6
|36
|-66.7%
|19.4%
|9.6
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|132
|17
|121
|62.8%
|18.2%
|29.1
|Jonathan Mingo
|201
|15
|128
|77.3%
|14.4%
|27.8
• The Bears have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
• Chicago’s zone defense has recorded a defensive success rate of just 42.0%, the third-worst mark in the league.
• Chicago has also given up a first down or touchdown on 36.1% of zone coverage snaps, the ninth-worst mark in the league.
• Chicago’s man coverage defense has been about league average across the board.
• Adam Thielen is coming off a quiet game against the most zone-heavy team in the league (Indianapolis), which is understandable considering he hasn’t been nearly as effective against zone as he has against man.
• Thielen should see more man coverage this week than last, which should help him bounce back. He’s earned an 89.8 receiving grade against man (fourth) and posted 0.77 fantasy points per route run versus man (seventh).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Chicago Bears
Week 10 opponent: Carolina Panthers
- Man coverage rank: 31st (11.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 3rd (85.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Velus Jones Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|11
|1
|21
|95.2%
|9.1%
|3.1
|Darnell Mooney
|54
|3
|61
|24.6%
|13.0%
|9.1
|D.J. Moore
|66
|9
|280
|45.0%
|22.7%
|43.0
|Tyler Scott
|25
|2
|13
|53.8%
|16.0%
|3.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|24
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.2%
|0.0
|Velus Jones Jr.
|17
|3
|9
|33.3%
|23.5%
|3.9
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|24
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.2%
|0.0
|Darnell Mooney
|213
|17
|246
|63.8%
|10.8%
|47.6
|D.J. Moore
|249
|38
|458
|63.5%
|18.5%
|107.8
|Tyler Scott
|104
|6
|49
|89.8%
|11.5%
|10.9
• The Panthers have played zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.
• Carolina has allowed a first down or touchdown on 41.0% of zone coverage snaps, the second-worst mark among defenses.
• Carolina has allowed an explosive passing play on 15.5% of zone coverage snaps, tied for the fourth-worst mark in the league.
• Moore has earned a 79.7 receiving grade versus zone (17th) and is tied for 22nd among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus zone (0.43).
• Moore is the only Bears wide receiver to crack the top 90 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone, keeping him as the lone option worth trusting in Chicago’s wide receiver corps.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 10 opponent: Houston Texans
- Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 8th (80.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|79
|6
|74
|62.2%
|15.2%
|19.4
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|1
|1
|2
|-100.0%
|100.0%
|1.2
|Trenton Irwin
|27
|2
|24
|50.0%
|7.4%
|4.4
|Tee Higgins
|62
|9
|94
|60.6%
|29.0%
|30.4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|85
|15
|146
|52.1%
|24.7%
|47.6
|Andrei Iosivas
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|228
|30
|226
|63.3%
|15.4%
|58.6
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Trenton Irwin
|75
|9
|77
|51.9%
|14.7%
|16.7
|Charlie Jones
|3
|1
|6
|-16.7%
|66.7%
|1.6
|Tee Higgins
|170
|18
|234
|66.7%
|18.2%
|41.4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|244
|49
|551
|50.1%
|28.3%
|110.1
|Andrei Iosivas
|30
|4
|23
|104.3%
|16.7%
|18.3
• The Texans have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
• Houston’s zone defense has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 31.8% of plays, the eighth-best mark in the league.
• However, they have also allowed an explosive play on 14.9% of zone coverage snaps, the 10th-worst rate, and rank 12th-worst in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.47) and per coverage target (7.8).
• Surprisingly, Tee Higgins has struggled against zone coverage, averaging just 0.24 fantasy points per route run (tied for 88th) to go with a 60.2 receiving grade (73rd).
• This isn’t necessarily an easy matchup for Higgins to take advantage of. His production could be limited this week after finishing as the PPR WR8 in Week 9.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Cleveland Browns
Week 10 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
- Man coverage rank: 8th (28.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 24th (70.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|28.6%
|0.0
|Amari Cooper
|44
|9
|124
|91.1%
|25.0%
|27.4
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|44
|1
|29
|93.1%
|11.4%
|3.9
|Elijah Moore
|49
|8
|74
|50.0%
|24.5%
|15.4
|Cedric Tillman
|10
|1
|5
|80.0%
|20.0%
|1.5
|David Bell
|7
|1
|5
|80.0%
|14.3%
|1.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|46
|3
|10
|10.0%
|19.6%
|4.0
|Amari Cooper
|227
|26
|493
|78.7%
|21.2%
|81.3
|James Proche II
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|174
|7
|68
|70.6%
|6.9%
|13.8
|Elijah Moore
|217
|21
|196
|63.8%
|16.1%
|40.6
|Cedric Tillman
|32
|1
|3
|-66.7%
|6.3%
|1.3
|David Bell
|24
|3
|28
|32.1%
|25.0%
|5.8
• The Ravens have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.
• Baltimore has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 30.0% of man coverage snaps, the second-best mark in the league.
• The Ravens have also allowed just 6.0 yards per coverage target in zone, tied for the second-best mark in the league. Their 61.4% defensive success rate ranks third in the league.
• Amari Cooper has been successful against man coverage in 2023, averaging 0.62 fantasy points per route run (tied for 15th) to go with an 84.8 receiving grade (ninth).
• This will be a tougher test for Cooper, especially considering his worst fantasy game of the year came against the Ravens in Week 4 (PPR WR97), but he is the lone Browns wide receiver worth trusting in this difficult matchup.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Dallas Cowboys
Week 10 opponent: New York Giants
- Man coverage rank: 2nd (40.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 31st (58.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|70
|5
|48
|97.9%
|10.0%
|21.8
|Michael Gallup
|70
|6
|66
|40.9%
|12.9%
|12.6
|KaVontae Turpin
|9
|3
|42
|83.3%
|55.6%
|13.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|83
|22
|367
|65.9%
|32.5%
|70.7
|Jalen Tolbert
|31
|4
|40
|62.5%
|12.9%
|8.0
|Jalen Brooks
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|149
|12
|117
|81.2%
|14.8%
|23.7
|Michael Gallup
|150
|16
|176
|72.7%
|19.3%
|33.6
|KaVontae Turpin
|34
|4
|27
|37.0%
|11.8%
|12.7
|CeeDee Lamb
|201
|35
|460
|63.0%
|22.4%
|87.0
|Jalen Tolbert
|80
|6
|80
|88.8%
|13.8%
|20.0
|Jalen Brooks
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
• The Giants have played man coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.
• The Giants have been a league-average defense in man.
• CeeDee Lamb has dominated man coverage, averaging 0.85 fantasy points per route run, the fourth-best mark in the league.
• Lamb has also earned a 91.9 receiving grade versus man, second at the position. His 4.27 yards per route run against man also ranks second.
• While Lamb is an easy start decision, the rest of the Cowboys wide receivers have not been as effective against man coverage, with Brandin Cooks the next closest in fantasy points per route run (0.31, tied for 63rd).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Denver Broncos
Week 10 opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Man coverage rank: T-13th (24.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 21st (73.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandon Johnson
|28
|3
|16
|31.3%
|14.3%
|10.6
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Courtland Sutton
|63
|10
|133
|72.9%
|17.5%
|29.3
|Tre'Quan Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|56
|6
|67
|70.1%
|10.7%
|18.7
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|26
|3
|83
|59.0%
|15.4%
|11.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Phillip Dorsett
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0
|Brandon Johnson
|95
|5
|106
|78.3%
|8.4%
|27.6
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|61
|4
|26
|69.2%
|8.2%
|12.6
|Courtland Sutton
|193
|23
|247
|85.4%
|17.1%
|77.7
|Tre'Quan Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|148
|21
|269
|75.5%
|22.3%
|47.9
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|59
|8
|163
|71.8%
|17.0%
|30.3
• The Bills have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
• Buffalo’s coverage weakness has come in man, where the team has allowed 11.1 yards per coverage target and a 27.5% explosive play rate — both the worst marks in the league.
• The Bills have been about league average in yards allowed per coverage target (7.3) and explosive play rate allowed (12.6%) while in zone.
• Courtland Sutton has been the Broncos' most reliable fantasy wide receiver, which has translated against both man and zone coverage. He leads the team (min. 60 routes run) in fantasy points per route run against both coverages.
• Sutton’s strength against man coverage, specifically, will be the key to a strong fantasy performance against the Bills this week, and he should be trusted in most fantasy lineups given his success in that regard.
• Jerry Jeudy will be a tougher fantasy asset to trust, considering his struggles against both man and zone, ranking outside the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route against both coverages.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Detroit Lions
Week 10 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
- Man coverage rank: 25th (18.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|24
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Kalif Raymond
|29
|2
|22
|31.8%
|10.3%
|4.2
|Josh Reynolds
|57
|8
|145
|69.0%
|19.3%
|28.5
|Antoine Green
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|59
|12
|117
|60.7%
|25.4%
|23.7
|Jameson Williams
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|42.9%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|68
|5
|34
|73.5%
|13.2%
|8.4
|Kalif Raymond
|93
|16
|209
|58.4%
|20.4%
|42.9
|Josh Reynolds
|179
|14
|252
|73.4%
|10.6%
|51.2
|Antoine Green
|41
|1
|2
|50.0%
|4.9%
|1.2
|Dylan Drummond
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|203
|45
|548
|63.0%
|29.1%
|117.8
|Jameson Williams
|56
|6
|71
|88.7%
|21.4%
|19.1
• The Chargers have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
• They have given up an explosive play on 15.6% of coverage snaps while in zone, the third-worst mark in the NFL.
• The Chargers have also allowed 8.1 yards per coverage target, 7.00 yards per coverage snap and 11.5 yards per reception while in zone — all bottom-10 results.
• Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks fourth in fantasy points per route run (0.58) and eighth in receiving grade (84.2) against zone coverage.
• Josh Reynolds has struggled against zone this year, generating just 0.29 fantasy points per route run (tied for 76th). This comes in stark contrast to his success against man, where he’s managed 0.50 fantasy points per route run (29th). He can be avoided in most lineups this week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Green Bay Packers
Week 10 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Man coverage rank: 6th (32.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: T-25th (66.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|14
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7.1%
|0.0
|Christian Watson
|19
|2
|24
|75.0%
|15.8%
|10.4
|Jayden Reed
|42
|4
|50
|88.0%
|28.6%
|15.0
|Romeo Doubs
|49
|4
|23
|65.2%
|16.3%
|18.3
|Dontayvion Wicks
|29
|2
|40
|50.0%
|24.1%
|12.0
|Malik Heath
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|16.7%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|47
|5
|62
|90.3%
|21.3%
|11.2
|Christian Watson
|123
|10
|189
|61.9%
|18.7%
|28.9
|Jayden Reed
|155
|19
|283
|64.7%
|16.8%
|59.3
|Romeo Doubs
|195
|26
|289
|77.5%
|22.1%
|72.9
|Dontayvion Wicks
|108
|12
|149
|74.5%
|14.8%
|26.9
|Malik Heath
|16
|0
|0
|0.0%
|25.0%
|0.0
• The Steelers have run man coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the league.
• Pittsburgh has earned just a 53.9 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 26th.
• Pittsburgh has allowed a 19.5% explosive play rate in man coverage, the fifth-worst mark in the league.
• The Packers' starting wide receivers haven’t had significant success against man coverage, but Jayden Reed is interesting in deep leagues, considering his much higher target rate when facing man coverage.
• Christian Watson, dealing with a myriad of injuries coming out of Week 9, has yet to prove that he’s trustworthy in fantasy lineups, and that could continue in Week 10.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Houston Texans
Week 10 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Man coverage rank: T-11th (25.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 19th (74.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|39
|4
|41
|90.2%
|18.0%
|8.1
|Noah Brown
|24
|4
|100
|46.0%
|25.0%
|14.0
|Nico Collins
|44
|9
|201
|46.3%
|27.3%
|41.1
|Tank Dell
|28
|4
|101
|52.5%
|14.3%
|20.1
|John Metchie III
|6
|1
|14
|35.7%
|16.7%
|2.4
|Xavier Hutchinson
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|142
|18
|186
|70.4%
|23.2%
|42.6
|Noah Brown
|94
|10
|167
|43.7%
|13.8%
|32.7
|Nico Collins
|193
|27
|430
|58.1%
|21.2%
|82.0
|Tank Dell
|168
|24
|353
|81.3%
|23.2%
|77.3
|John Metchie III
|45
|6
|72
|59.7%
|15.6%
|13.2
|Xavier Hutchinson
|33
|1
|9
|77.8%
|6.1%
|1.9
• The Bengals have played an above-average rate of man coverage.
• The Bengals have allowed just 5.26 yards per man coverage snap (eighth-best) with a fifth-ranked 60.3% defensive success rate.
• Both Nico Collins (0.93) and Tank Dell (0.72) have delivered top-10 marks in fantasy points per route run against man coverage.
• Collins and Dell have been too good, especially against man coverage, so they aren’t leaving lineups against the Bengals in Week 10.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Indianapolis Colts
Week 10 opponent: New England Patriots
- Man coverage rank: 5th (32.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|9
|1
|12
|-16.7%
|22.2%
|2.2
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|100
|17
|207
|45.4%
|24.0%
|49.7
|Juwann Winfree
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Amari Rodgers
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Alec Pierce
|92
|6
|119
|88.2%
|14.1%
|17.9
|Josh Downs
|75
|12
|121
|47.1%
|22.7%
|30.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|30
|6
|39
|-20.5%
|26.7%
|9.9
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|245
|41
|386
|53.9%
|23.3%
|85.6
|Juwann Winfree
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|14.3%
|0.0
|Amari Rodgers
|19
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.5%
|0.0
|Alec Pierce
|226
|11
|124
|75.8%
|8.4%
|23.4
|Josh Downs
|194
|29
|362
|56.9%
|19.1%
|71.2
• The Patriots have played man coverage at a top-five rate.
• New England’s man defense has been average to above average in first downs and touchdowns allowed per play (10th), yards allowed per coverage target (12th) and explosive play rate allowed (ninth).
• Pittman has managed 0.50 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, tied for 29th among wide receivers.
• Pittman ranks 29th in yards per route run versus man (2.07).
• Josh Downs is questionable with a knee injury and feels unlikely to play this week, which doesn’t leave many other Colts receiving options to consider in a below-average matchup. No other wide receivers on the team crack the top 80 in fantasy points per route run against man.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 10 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Man coverage rank: 19th (21.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|12
|2
|19
|84.2%
|25.0%
|3.9
|Jamal Agnew
|15
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.7%
|0.0
|Jacob Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Christian Kirk
|51
|7
|85
|76.5%
|25.5%
|15.5
|Calvin Ridley
|51
|6
|118
|89.8%
|19.6%
|17.8
|Elijah Cooks
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Tim Jones
|14
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|76
|6
|59
|86.4%
|18.4%
|23.9
|Jamal Agnew
|90
|9
|90
|67.8%
|12.2%
|18.0
|Jacob Harris
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Christian Kirk
|226
|36
|436
|65.6%
|19.5%
|97.6
|Calvin Ridley
|234
|27
|333
|79.6%
|20.1%
|72.3
|Elijah Cooks
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Tim Jones
|60
|4
|14
|71.4%
|10.0%
|5.4
• The 49ers have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
• The 49ers have been much better in zone coverage, allowing a league-best 6.7 yards per reception.
• They have also allowed a first down or touchdown on just 27.6% of zone coverage snaps, third best among defenses.
• The 49ers' man coverage defense ranks below average in all those categories.
• The Jaguars wide receivers all rank outside the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against man coverage, making this a difficult matchup, regardless of what kind of coverage they face.
• Christian Kirk could be the best Jaguars wide receiver for fantasy purposes (again) this week, as he leads the team in fantasy points per route run versus zone (0.43, 22nd). The rest of the Jacksonville wide receivers rank outside the top 50 in that regard versus zone.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 10 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|14
|3
|28
|0.0%
|35.7%
|5.8
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|64
|5
|105
|64.8%
|10.9%
|15.5
|Kadarius Toney
|15
|3
|46
|45.7%
|20.0%
|7.6
|Justin Watson
|42
|5
|131
|93.9%
|16.7%
|18.1
|Justyn Ross
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0.0
|Skyy Moore
|56
|5
|91
|48.4%
|17.9%
|20.1
|Rashee Rice
|51
|5
|42
|2.4%
|21.6%
|21.2
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|14
|1
|6
|66.7%
|21.4%
|1.6
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|34
|4
|7
|-114.3%
|14.7%
|4.7
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|202
|9
|145
|77.2%
|8.4%
|29.5
|Kadarius Toney
|78
|17
|81
|3.7%
|30.8%
|31.1
|Justin Watson
|129
|9
|145
|86.2%
|14.0%
|23.5
|Justyn Ross
|30
|3
|34
|85.3%
|16.7%
|6.4
|Skyy Moore
|156
|11
|110
|74.5%
|12.2%
|22.0
|Rashee Rice
|115
|27
|336
|33.9%
|25.2%
|72.6
Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10 opponent: New York Jets
- Man coverage rank: 10th (27.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 27th (65.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|83
|16
|162
|74.1%
|39.8%
|50.2
|DeAndre Carter
|10
|1
|5
|-40.0%
|20.0%
|1.5
|Kristian Wilkerson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|71
|9
|95
|63.2%
|21.1%
|30.5
|Hunter Renfrow
|33
|1
|7
|85.7%
|6.1%
|1.7
|Tre Tucker
|30
|4
|104
|86.5%
|16.7%
|14.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|209
|35
|411
|70.8%
|24.4%
|76.1
|DeAndre Carter
|26
|2
|31
|-22.6%
|11.5%
|5.1
|Kristian Wilkerson
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|194
|31
|347
|80.1%
|24.2%
|83.7
|Hunter Renfrow
|116
|11
|117
|52.1%
|14.7%
|22.7
|Tre Tucker
|62
|2
|21
|85.7%
|8.1%
|4.1
• The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.
• They have been an above-average team in limiting receiving yards, allowing 11.6 yards per reception (12th best) and 5.64 yards per coverage snap (13th best) while in man coverage.
• Davante Adams’ production has been way down as of late, but he still ranks among the top-20 wide receivers against man coverage in terms of fantasy points per route run (19th).
• Adams’ wildly high target rate against man (39.8%) will make him difficult to sit, but at the same time, this isn’t an ideal matchup against a stronger coverage unit.
• Jakobi Meyers has been relatively effective against man and zone coverage and is seeing a strong enough target rate for some volume-based production this week as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Los Angeles Rams
Week 10 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Cooper Kupp
|48
|5
|47
|63.8%
|35.4%
|9.7
|Ben Skowronek
|6
|1
|10
|20.0%
|16.7%
|2.0
|Austin Trammell
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Tutu Atwell
|81
|7
|113
|84.1%
|19.8%
|18.3
|Puka Nacua
|80
|11
|190
|43.2%
|23.8%
|36.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|13
|1
|15
|40.0%
|7.7%
|2.5
|Cooper Kupp
|115
|18
|317
|65.3%
|22.6%
|55.7
|Ben Skowronek
|38
|2
|23
|52.2%
|13.2%
|10.3
|Austin Trammell
|10
|1
|6
|83.3%
|10.0%
|1.6
|Tutu Atwell
|230
|25
|261
|76.2%
|16.1%
|69.1
|Puka Nacua
|245
|53
|637
|68.0%
|29.4%
|122.7
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 10 opponent: Detroit Lions
- Man coverage rank: 15th (24.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 17th (75.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|100
|22
|229
|58.1%
|27.0%
|62.9
|Mike Williams
|39
|7
|130
|60.8%
|28.2%
|26.0
|Jalen Guyton
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Keelan Doss
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Joshua Palmer
|83
|12
|184
|75.5%
|18.1%
|30.4
|Derius Davis
|6
|3
|7
|-185.7%
|50.0%
|3.7
|Simi Fehoko
|4
|1
|9
|22.2%
|25.0%
|7.9
|Quentin Johnston
|52
|6
|55
|74.5%
|15.4%
|11.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|213
|40
|491
|70.9%
|24.9%
|95.1
|Mike Williams
|68
|12
|119
|54.6%
|20.6%
|23.9
|Jalen Guyton
|19
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.5%
|0.0
|Keelan Doss
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Joshua Palmer
|154
|11
|193
|70.5%
|14.9%
|36.3
|Derius Davis
|25
|5
|31
|-80.6%
|24.0%
|8.1
|Simi Fehoko
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|25.0%
|0.0
|Quentin Johnston
|116
|8
|73
|58.9%
|12.9%
|15.3
• The Lions have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
• Detroit has been average to slightly above average in terms of first downs or touchdowns allowed per coverage snap and yards allowed per coverage snap in both man and zone.
• Keenan Allen has been a top-20 wide receiver in fantasy points against both man (0.63) and zone (0.45) and isn’t going to leave starting lineups.
• Quentin Johnston can be faded again in a tougher matchup, as he ranks well below average in fantasy points per route run and receiving grade against man and zone coverage.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Miami Dolphins
Week 10 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|70
|14
|159
|61.0%
|28.6%
|35.9
|Robbie Chosen
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Chase Claypool
|25
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.0%
|0.0
|River Cracraft
|8
|2
|14
|78.6%
|25.0%
|9.4
|Braxton Berrios
|39
|6
|60
|68.3%
|20.5%
|12.0
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|11
|2
|32
|100.0%
|27.3%
|17.2
|Erik Ezukanma
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|61
|9
|172
|57.0%
|26.2%
|38.2
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|202
|55
|916
|62.1%
|36.6%
|188.6
|Robbie Chosen
|32
|1
|68
|61.8%
|6.3%
|13.8
|Chase Claypool
|77
|5
|66
|81.8%
|15.6%
|17.6
|River Cracraft
|27
|4
|73
|58.9%
|22.2%
|11.3
|Braxton Berrios
|138
|14
|134
|64.2%
|13.0%
|33.4
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|87
|7
|116
|75.9%
|13.8%
|18.6
|Erik Ezukanma
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|162
|31
|350
|60.3%
|26.5%
|72.0
Minnesota Vikings
Week 10 opponent: New Orleans Saints
- Man coverage rank: 4th (34.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|63
|9
|116
|61.2%
|19.1%
|20.6
|Trishton Jackson
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|14.3%
|0.0
|Brandon Powell
|40
|4
|52
|59.6%
|17.5%
|9.2
|N'Keal Harry
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Justin Jefferson
|31
|8
|136
|64.0%
|38.7%
|27.6
|Jordan Addison
|67
|7
|127
|55.9%
|17.9%
|37.7
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|260
|23
|261
|65.5%
|13.9%
|61.1
|Trishton Jackson
|43
|2
|9
|22.2%
|7.0%
|2.9
|Brandon Powell
|94
|11
|105
|76.2%
|14.9%
|27.5
|N'Keal Harry
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Justin Jefferson
|168
|28
|435
|68.5%
|23.8%
|83.5
|Jordan Addison
|247
|34
|406
|74.9%
|18.2%
|98.6
• The Saints have played man coverage at a top-five rate.
• New Orleans has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 29.6% of man coverage snaps — the best mark in the league.
• The Saints have also allowed just 6.0 yards per coverage target, tied for the second-best mark in the league.
• Jordan Addison has managed 0.56 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, 21st among wide receivers.
• Addison has delivered despite a less-than-ideal target rate against man coverage, but this could be a matchup to fade the rookie just a bit against the Saints.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New England Patriots
Week 10 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 1st (88.4%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|59
|6
|52
|78.8%
|15.3%
|11.2
|Ty Montgomery
|5
|1
|-2
|350.0%
|40.0%
|0.8
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|51
|12
|78
|46.2%
|35.3%
|25.8
|Kendrick Bourne
|66
|7
|84
|51.2%
|22.7%
|33.4
|Jalen Reagor
|30
|1
|11
|81.8%
|20.0%
|2.1
|Tyquan Thornton
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|33.3%
|0.0
|Demario Douglas
|51
|9
|82
|42.7%
|29.4%
|17.2
|Kayshon Boutte
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|140
|9
|106
|64.2%
|11.4%
|19.6
|Ty Montgomery
|16
|3
|25
|48.0%
|37.5%
|5.5
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|76
|9
|62
|72.6%
|18.4%
|15.2
|Kendrick Bourne
|169
|30
|322
|48.1%
|23.7%
|68.2
|Jalen Reagor
|43
|1
|11
|63.6%
|4.7%
|2.1
|Tyquan Thornton
|25
|3
|15
|60.0%
|20.0%
|4.5
|Demario Douglas
|102
|15
|195
|51.8%
|19.6%
|34.5
|Kayshon Boutte
|32
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.4%
|0.0
• The Colts have played zone coverage at the highest rate in the league.
• Indianapolis ranks just slightly below average in yards allowed per reception (10th-worst), yards allowed per coverage snap (13th-worst) and explosive play rate allowed (14th-worst) in zone coverage.
• Douglas is the only Patriots wide receiver up for consideration this week, as he’s the only active wide receiver on the team to crack the top 60 in fantasy points per route run (0.34) against zone.
• Douglas’ 77.0 receiving grade against zone coverage ranks 25th, and his 2.38 yards per route run ranks tied for 19th among wide receivers against zone.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New Orleans Saints
Week 10 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
- Man coverage rank: 24th (19.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 10th (79.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|68
|11
|109
|82.6%
|30.9%
|27.9
|Keith Kirkwood
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|16.7%
|0.0
|Lynn Bowden
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Rashid Shaheed
|61
|5
|120
|86.7%
|13.1%
|23.0
|A.T. Perry
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Chris Olave
|71
|12
|192
|66.7%
|31.0%
|37.2
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|254
|27
|330
|74.8%
|15.8%
|60.0
|Kirk Merritt
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Keith Kirkwood
|33
|1
|1
|100.0%
|9.1%
|1.1
|Lynn Bowden
|27
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3.7%
|0.0
|Rashid Shaheed
|208
|21
|381
|73.5%
|14.4%
|71.1
|A.T. Perry
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Chris Olave
|262
|38
|371
|64.4%
|23.7%
|81.1
• The Vikings have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
• Minnesota has allowed 9.4 yards per reception in zone coverage, the fifth-best mark in the league.
• Minnesota has also allowed an explosive play on just 10.1% of zone coverage snaps, the sixth-best mark.
• The Saints’ wide receivers have struggled mightily against zone coverage, with Rashid Shaheed leading the group with 0.34 fantasy points per route run (tied for 53rd).
• Chris Olave will still be startable based on potential volume, but expectations should be tempered against a good Vikings defense.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New York Giants
Week 10 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Man coverage rank: 3rd (37.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 30th (61.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|9
|1
|4
|100.0%
|22.2%
|1.4
|Darius Slayton
|70
|7
|119
|80.7%
|17.1%
|18.9
|Parris Campbell
|28
|2
|8
|100.0%
|10.7%
|2.8
|Isaiah Hodgins
|43
|1
|24
|37.5%
|11.6%
|3.4
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|31
|5
|40
|42.5%
|22.6%
|9.0
|Jalin Hyatt
|37
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.1%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|28
|3
|22
|63.6%
|14.3%
|5.2
|Darius Slayton
|236
|16
|197
|54.3%
|11.0%
|35.7
|Parris Campbell
|95
|16
|92
|33.7%
|23.2%
|25.2
|Isaiah Hodgins
|122
|11
|96
|66.7%
|11.5%
|26.6
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|129
|22
|158
|47.5%
|20.2%
|43.8
|Jalin Hyatt
|158
|11
|214
|87.4%
|10.1%
|32.4
• The Cowboys have played man coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.
• Dallas has allowed 5.06 yards per coverage snap and 6.7 yards per coverage target in man, the seventh-best marks in the league.
• Dallas has also been a top-six team at limiting first downs and touchdowns per man coverage snap (36.7%).
• All Giants’ wide receivers can be avoided this week against a very good Dallas defense.
• None of New York’s wide receivers crack the top 60 in fantasy points per route run and aren’t worth the risk this week, considering the quarterback situation.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New York Jets
Week 10 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- Man coverage rank: 21st (20.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.4%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|48
|1
|12
|8.3%
|10.4%
|2.2
|Irvin Charles
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Allen Lazard
|79
|8
|90
|87.8%
|16.5%
|17.0
|Malik Taylor
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Garrett Wilson
|91
|16
|161
|82.0%
|29.7%
|32.1
|Xavier Gipson
|14
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|79
|2
|8
|87.5%
|8.9%
|2.8
|Irvin Charles
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Allen Lazard
|198
|11
|183
|78.1%
|11.1%
|35.3
|Malik Taylor
|20
|1
|7
|100.0%
|10.0%
|1.7
|Garrett Wilson
|214
|30
|388
|66.8%
|23.4%
|80.8
|Xavier Gipson
|50
|3
|36
|75.0%
|8.0%
|6.6
• The Raiders have played zone coverage at an above-average rate.
• They are allowing just 8.6 yards per reception in zone — the third-best mark in the league — while also allowing just 5.41 yards per coverage snap in zone, which ranks sixth.
• Garrett Wilson has managed 0.38 fantasy points per route run against zone, tied for 35th.
• Wilson has been more productive against zone than man, with a 74.1 receiving grade (tied for 28th) and 2.13 yards per route run (25th). However, he continues to be a low-end WR2 at best, considering the state of the offense and a tougher matchup.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 10 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Julio Jones
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Britain Covey
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|53
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.7%
|0.0
|A.J. Brown
|91
|26
|365
|66.3%
|38.5%
|86.5
|DeVonta Smith
|99
|11
|144
|79.2%
|14.1%
|37.4
|Quez Watkins
|21
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Julio Jones
|26
|2
|11
|100.0%
|11.5%
|9.1
|Britain Covey
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|144
|6
|87
|72.4%
|6.3%
|20.7
|A.J. Brown
|240
|41
|640
|68.9%
|22.5%
|117.0
|DeVonta Smith
|253
|31
|389
|74.8%
|17.8%
|81.9
|Quez Watkins
|45
|4
|21
|-23.8%
|11.1%
|6.1
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 10 opponent: Green Bay Packers
- Man coverage rank: 26th (17.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 7th (80.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|40
|2
|13
|76.9%
|12.5%
|3.3
|Diontae Johnson
|10
|4
|109
|42.2%
|50.0%
|14.9
|Miles Boykin
|1
|1
|5
|100.0%
|100.0%
|1.5
|Calvin Austin III
|30
|2
|82
|58.5%
|20.0%
|16.2
|George Pickens
|43
|4
|108
|43.5%
|32.6%
|26.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|191
|17
|141
|74.5%
|12.6%
|31.1
|Diontae Johnson
|113
|19
|193
|75.1%
|26.6%
|44.3
|Miles Boykin
|16
|1
|6
|83.3%
|12.5%
|1.6
|Calvin Austin III
|132
|12
|80
|57.5%
|14.4%
|20.0
|Gunner Olszewski
|3
|1
|0
|0.0%
|33.3%
|1.0
|George Pickens
|235
|26
|413
|68.3%
|18.3%
|73.3
• The Packers have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
• They are among the 10 best teams at limiting receiving yards, allowing just a 10.7% explosive play rate (ninth best), 6.8 yards per coverage target (eighth best) and 9.4 yards per reception (sixth-best).
• Diontae Johnson ranks tied for 33rd among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone and leads the team’s wide receivers in target rate by a large margin.
• Johnson has finished inside the top-24 PPR wide receivers in each of the first three games since he returned from injured reserve and could get enough volume to get back inside the range again this week.
• Fade George Pickens this week, given the matchup and that he ranks tied for 65th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
San Francisco 49ers
Week 10 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Man coverage rank: 27th (16.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 4th (82.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|36
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2.8%
|0.0
|Jauan Jennings
|48
|4
|73
|69.9%
|14.6%
|11.3
|Deebo Samuel
|47
|2
|46
|67.4%
|17.0%
|12.6
|Brandon Aiyuk
|58
|13
|230
|65.7%
|34.5%
|48.0
|Ronnie Bell
|8
|1
|9
|100.0%
|25.0%
|7.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Willie Snead IV
|3
|1
|9
|66.7%
|33.3%
|1.9
|Chris Conley
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|59
|8
|90
|33.3%
|15.3%
|17.0
|Jauan Jennings
|89
|8
|108
|75.9%
|13.5%
|18.8
|Deebo Samuel
|92
|18
|256
|44.9%
|23.9%
|43.6
|Brandon Aiyuk
|131
|22
|390
|83.6%
|23.7%
|61.0
|Ronnie Bell
|24
|2
|22
|50.0%
|8.3%
|4.2
• The Jaguars have played zone coverage at a top-five rate.
• Jacksonville ranks among the 10 best teams in yards allowed per reception (9.8), yards allowed per coverage snap (5.60), explosive play rate allowed (10.3%) and first down and touchdown rate allowed (29.8%) while in zone coverage.
• Deebo Samuel is expected back this week, and both he and Brandon Aiyuk are tied for 15th in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (0.47).
• They also share similar target rates against zone, with Aiyuk earning the edge in receiving grade (90.4, second) and yards per route run (3.18, third).
• Aiyuk should be valued higher than Samuel this week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Seattle Seahawks
Week 10 opponent: Washington Commanders
- Man coverage rank: 9th (28.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 23rd (70.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|53
|8
|72
|84.7%
|22.6%
|21.2
|D.K. Metcalf
|48
|6
|86
|91.9%
|33.3%
|20.6
|Cody Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jake Bobo
|18
|2
|20
|20.0%
|11.1%
|10.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|47
|5
|56
|37.5%
|19.2%
|16.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|202
|30
|330
|78.5%
|20.8%
|75.0
|D.K. Metcalf
|175
|22
|368
|69.3%
|17.7%
|64.8
|Cody Thompson
|5
|1
|10
|70.0%
|20.0%
|2.0
|Jake Bobo
|70
|8
|115
|78.3%
|14.3%
|25.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|161
|24
|216
|41.2%
|19.9%
|51.6
• The Commanders have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.
• Washington has managed a 57.6% defensive success rate (seventh best) and allowed just a 52.1% completion rate (second best) while in man coverage.
• The Seahawks' wide receivers faced a difficult man coverage matchup last week. And while it’s slightly better this week, it’s still not ideal for D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
• Both Metcalf (0.43) and Lockett (0.40) rank outside of the top 30 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run and in receiving grade against man coverage.
• There should be enough volume and targets for the two, but this could be another reason to temper expectations for the duo.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10 opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Man coverage rank: 16th (23.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 18th (75.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|29
|5
|55
|78.2%
|27.6%
|22.5
|Chris Godwin
|36
|7
|91
|57.1%
|30.6%
|22.1
|Deven Thompkins
|14
|1
|8
|37.5%
|14.3%
|1.8
|Trey Palmer
|29
|6
|57
|89.5%
|27.6%
|17.7
|Rakim Jarrett
|4
|1
|3
|-133.3%
|25.0%
|1.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|215
|32
|539
|75.3%
|22.8%
|103.9
|Chris Godwin
|232
|33
|377
|58.6%
|21.1%
|70.7
|Deven Thompkins
|77
|12
|66
|22.7%
|20.8%
|24.6
|Trey Palmer
|186
|9
|110
|73.6%
|9.7%
|26.0
|Rakim Jarrett
|36
|2
|16
|87.5%
|11.1%
|3.6
• The Titans have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
• Tennessee has allowed 10.2 yards per coverage target and a 20.5% explosive play rate in man — among the five worst figures in the league.
• The Titans are also below average in defensive success rate while in zone coverage (45.6%) and yards allowed per coverage target (7.6).
• Mike Evans should be in for a great game, as he ranks sixth in fantasy points per route run against man (0.78) and is tied for 12th in that regard against zone (0.48).
• Chris Godwin has been significantly more effective against man coverage, earning 0.61 fantasy points per route run (tied for 17th) compared to just 0.30 against zone (tied for 72nd).
• Godwin should see more man coverage this week and has earned a high enough target rate to make most starting lineups against an ideal man coverage defense.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Tennessee Titans
Week 10 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Man coverage rank: 18th (21.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|60
|11
|165
|80.0%
|33.3%
|27.5
|Chris Moore
|26
|2
|41
|85.4%
|11.5%
|6.1
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|48
|5
|67
|44.8%
|16.7%
|17.7
|Colton Dowell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Kyle Philips
|13
|1
|21
|90.5%
|23.1%
|3.1
|Treylon Burks
|35
|4
|24
|41.7%
|20.0%
|6.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|170
|24
|399
|74.4%
|23.5%
|81.9
|Chris Moore
|81
|4
|128
|82.8%
|9.9%
|16.8
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|136
|13
|157
|75.2%
|12.5%
|40.7
|Colton Dowell
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|16.7%
|0.0
|Kyle Philips
|53
|7
|77
|64.9%
|15.1%
|14.7
|Treylon Burks
|84
|4
|98
|83.7%
|13.1%
|13.8
• The Buccaneers have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
• Tampa Bay has been below league average in defensive success rate while in man (48.4%) and zone (45.1%).
• Despite the favorable matchup, DeAndre Hopkins is still the lone Titans wide receiver worth trusting in fantasy lineups, as no one else on the team cracks the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man or zone.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Washington Commanders
Week 10 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
- Man coverage rank: 30th (13.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 2nd (85.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Jamison Crowder
|21
|6
|59
|67.8%
|33.3%
|17.9
|Curtis Samuel
|72
|11
|106
|60.4%
|19.4%
|27.6
|Byron Pringle
|21
|3
|44
|102.3%
|28.6%
|7.4
|Terry McLaurin
|111
|11
|185
|78.4%
|19.8%
|29.5
|Dyami Brown
|42
|3
|59
|45.8%
|11.9%
|8.9
|Jahan Dotson
|119
|11
|135
|65.9%
|12.6%
|30.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Jamison Crowder
|30
|7
|80
|55.0%
|26.7%
|15.0
|Curtis Samuel
|152
|24
|226
|60.2%
|19.1%
|52.6
|Byron Pringle
|31
|4
|56
|64.3%
|16.1%
|9.6
|Terry McLaurin
|248
|36
|383
|66.3%
|19.0%
|86.3
|Dyami Brown
|74
|5
|61
|73.8%
|13.5%
|11.1
|Jahan Dotson
|240
|23
|225
|84.0%
|15.8%
|57.5
|Mitchell Tinsley
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
• The Seahawks have played zone coverage at the second-highest rate.
• Seattle has been just above league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.82) and first down/touchdown rate allowed (34.0%) while in zone.
• Jamison Crowder could be one of the sneakier deep league plays this week, as he ranks inside the top 10 in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.50) while leading the team’s wide receivers in receiving grade (76.6) and yards per route run (2.70) against zone coverage.
• Crowder would only be an option if Curtis Samuel is unable to go for the second straight week due to his foot injury.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages