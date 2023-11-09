Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 10

2RWGX19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) points to a fan after catching a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

By Jonathon Macri
Nov 9, 2023

Mike Evans is a locked-in WR1 option this week: Evans has been very effective against man and zone coverage and draws an ideal matchup against the Titans in Week 10.

• Tempering expectations for Chris Olave: The New Orleans Saints WR1 has struggled against zone coverage, which the Minnesota Vikings have found success with in 2023.

• A nice bounce-back spot for Adam Thielen: Coming off one of his worst fantasy performances this season, the Bears defense is exactly what Thielen needs to bounce back.

Estimated Reading Time: 29 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

WR:CB Matchup Chart

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 10 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
  • Man coverage rank: 22nd (19.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 10 1 9 88.9% 10.0% 1.9
Greg Dortch 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Andre Baccellia 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 63 11 135 63.7% 33.3% 42.5
Rondale Moore 51 5 44 68.2% 13.7% 9.4
Michael Wilson 53 1 4 100.0% 3.8% 1.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 49 3 10 -30.0% 16.3% 4.0
Greg Dortch 28 1 2 -100.0% 7.1% 1.2
Andre Baccellia 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 247 31 305 74.4% 21.5% 67.5
Rondale Moore 199 15 84 -13.1% 11.6% 23.4
Michael Wilson 190 24 397 76.3% 17.4% 75.7

The Falcons have played zone coverage at an above-average rate.

Atlanta’s zone defense has generated a 52.7% defensive success rate, the fourth-best mark in the league.

Atlanta has also been above average in limiting explosive plays (13th) per zone coverage snap and in limiting overall yards per zone coverage snap (14th).

Third-round rookie Michael Wilson has been far and away the team’s top wide receiver against zone coverage. His 75.5 receiving grade versus zone is nearly 15 points higher than the next-closest receiver on the team (Marquise Brown).

Wilson also leads the team’s wide receivers in yards per route run (2.17) and fantasy points per route run against zone (0.40).

Wilson could be a potential deep-league play, given his success rate against zone coverage and with Kyler Murray back under center.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Atlanta Falcons

Week 10 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • Man coverage rank: 28th (16.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Mack Hollins 26 2 16 81.3% 11.5% 3.6
KhaDarel Hodge 20 4 86 52.3% 30.0% 12.6
Van Jefferson 50 1 8 75.0% 8.0% 1.8
Scott Miller 13 0 0 0.0% 7.7% 0.0
Drake London 46 6 73 84.9% 30.4% 25.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 9 0 0 0.0% 22.2% 0.0
Mack Hollins 118 15 231 75.8% 20.3% 38.1
KhaDarel Hodge 89 7 113 72.6% 10.1% 18.3
Van Jefferson 205 12 143 93.0% 11.7% 26.3
Scott Miller 63 6 74 70.3% 11.1% 19.4
Drake London 212 31 365 73.4% 19.8% 67.5

The Cardinals have played zone coverage at a top-five rate.

Arizona’s zone coverage has allowed 7.07 yards per coverage snap, the third-worst mark in the league.

The Cardinals have also earned a 53.6 coverage grade while in zone and a first down or a touchdown on 40.3% of zone coverage snaps — both of which rank as the third-worst marks in the league.

Drake London has earned a 77.7 receiving grade against zone coverage, which leads the team and is tied for 22nd among all wide receivers.

London missed the team’s Week 9 game due to injury, but if he’s healthy enough to go this week, it’s a great matchup for him to make up for the missed time.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Baltimore Ravens

Week 10 opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • Man coverage rank: 1st (43.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 32nd (54.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 44 4 57 87.7% 29.6% 9.7
Nelson Agholor 49 6 102 64.7% 18.4% 28.2
Laquon Treadwell 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 23 1 -2 100.0% 13.0% 0.8
Tylan Wallace 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 45 5 54 81.5% 17.8% 10.4
Zay Flowers 82 9 72 36.1% 22.0% 16.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 121 15 161 70.2% 16.5% 37.1
Nelson Agholor 118 12 122 78.7% 11.9% 24.2
Laquon Treadwell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 39 3 20 10.0% 15.4% 5.0
Tylan Wallace 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 113 12 126 87.3% 15.0% 24.6
Zay Flowers 210 36 400 59.3% 20.0% 82.0

The Browns have played the highest rate of man coverage.

The Browns have allowed a first down or touchdown on just 31.5% of man coverage snaps, the third-best mark in the league.

Cleveland’s man coverage defense also owns the best defensive success rate (66.3%).

None of Baltimore’s top three wide receivers (Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr.) crack even the top 75 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage.

Zay Flowers ranks as the least efficient of the three. His 0.20 fantasy points per route run against man defense ranks 87th among qualifying players at the position, making all three options avoidable in a very difficult matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Buffalo Bills

Week 10 opponent: Denver Broncos
  • Man coverage rank: 20th (21.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 14th (77.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 108 21 246 69.9% 27.8% 69.6
Trent Sherfield 30 2 14 14.3% 6.7% 3.4
Gabe Davis 106 8 125 70.4% 15.1% 20.5
Khalil Shakir 44 6 73 50.7% 15.9% 19.3
Deonte Harty 20 0 0 0.0% 5.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 231 49 588 70.9% 28.1% 125.8
Trent Sherfield 66 5 39 38.5% 13.6% 8.9
Gabe Davis 219 23 309 76.4% 14.6% 83.9
Khalil Shakir 73 12 151 62.9% 16.4% 27.1
Deonte Harty 60 13 113 37.2% 26.7% 30.3

The Broncos have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Denver has allowed 9.3 yards per coverage target and 7.80 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage, the worst marks in the league.

Denver has also allowed a first down or touchdown on 42.4% of zone coverage snaps, also the worst mark in the league.

Stefon Diggs has generated 0.54 fantasy points per route run versus zone, the fifth-best mark in the league.

Gabe Davis has been more effective against zone coverage, earning 0.38 fantasy points per route run (tied for 35th) compared to just 0.19 versus man (tied for 88th).

This should be a nice bounce-back spot for Davis in a favorable matchup against Denver’s league-worst zone defense.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Carolina Panthers

Week 10 opponent: Chicago Bears
  • Man coverage rank: 17th (23.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 16th (75.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 75 19 205 54.1% 33.3% 57.5
DJ Chark Jr. 60 7 98 86.7% 20.0% 22.8
Laviska Shenault Jr. 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 30 0 0 0.0% 6.7% 0.0
Jonathan Mingo 56 5 72 55.6% 14.3% 12.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 257 43 405 68.4% 19.8% 89.5
D.J. Chark Jr. 197 10 131 74.0% 9.6% 35.1
Laviska Shenault Jr. 31 6 36 -66.7% 19.4% 9.6
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 132 17 121 62.8% 18.2% 29.1
Jonathan Mingo 201 15 128 77.3% 14.4% 27.8

The Bears have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Chicago’s zone defense has recorded a defensive success rate of just 42.0%, the third-worst mark in the league.

Chicago has also given up a first down or touchdown on 36.1% of zone coverage snaps, the ninth-worst mark in the league.

Chicago’s man coverage defense has been about league average across the board.

Adam Thielen is coming off a quiet game against the most zone-heavy team in the league (Indianapolis), which is understandable considering he hasn’t been nearly as effective against zone as he has against man.

Thielen should see more man coverage this week than last, which should help him bounce back. He’s earned an 89.8 receiving grade against man (fourth) and posted 0.77 fantasy points per route run versus man (seventh).

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Chicago Bears

Week 10 opponent: Carolina Panthers
  • Man coverage rank: 31st (11.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 3rd (85.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Equanimeous St. Brown 11 1 21 95.2% 9.1% 3.1
Darnell Mooney 54 3 61 24.6% 13.0% 9.1
D.J. Moore 66 9 280 45.0% 22.7% 43.0
Tyler Scott 25 2 13 53.8% 16.0% 3.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 24 0 0 0.0% 4.2% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 17 3 9 33.3% 23.5% 3.9
Equanimeous St. Brown 24 0 0 0.0% 4.2% 0.0
Darnell Mooney 213 17 246 63.8% 10.8% 47.6
D.J. Moore 249 38 458 63.5% 18.5% 107.8
Tyler Scott 104 6 49 89.8% 11.5% 10.9

The Panthers have played zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.

Carolina has allowed a first down or touchdown on 41.0% of zone coverage snaps, the second-worst mark among defenses.

Carolina has allowed an explosive passing play on 15.5% of zone coverage snaps, tied for the fourth-worst mark in the league.

Moore has earned a 79.7 receiving grade versus zone (17th) and is tied for 22nd among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus zone (0.43).

Moore is the only Bears wide receiver to crack the top 90 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone, keeping him as the lone option worth trusting in Chicago’s wide receiver corps.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10 opponent: Houston Texans
  • Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 8th (80.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 79 6 74 62.2% 15.2% 19.4
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 1 2 -100.0% 100.0% 1.2
Trenton Irwin 27 2 24 50.0% 7.4% 4.4
Tee Higgins 62 9 94 60.6% 29.0% 30.4
Ja'Marr Chase 85 15 146 52.1% 24.7% 47.6
Andrei Iosivas 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 228 30 226 63.3% 15.4% 58.6
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trenton Irwin 75 9 77 51.9% 14.7% 16.7
Charlie Jones 3 1 6 -16.7% 66.7% 1.6
Tee Higgins 170 18 234 66.7% 18.2% 41.4
Ja'Marr Chase 244 49 551 50.1% 28.3% 110.1
Andrei Iosivas 30 4 23 104.3% 16.7% 18.3

The Texans have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

Houston’s zone defense has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 31.8% of plays, the eighth-best mark in the league.

However, they have also allowed an explosive play on 14.9% of zone coverage snaps, the 10th-worst rate, and rank 12th-worst in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.47) and per coverage target (7.8).

Surprisingly, Tee Higgins has struggled against zone coverage, averaging just 0.24 fantasy points per route run (tied for 88th) to go with a 60.2 receiving grade (73rd).

This isn’t necessarily an easy matchup for Higgins to take advantage of. His production could be limited this week after finishing as the PPR WR8 in Week 9.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Cleveland Browns

Week 10 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

  • Man coverage rank: 8th (28.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 24th (70.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 7 0 0 0.0% 28.6% 0.0
Amari Cooper 44 9 124 91.1% 25.0% 27.4
Donovan Peoples-Jones 44 1 29 93.1% 11.4% 3.9
Elijah Moore 49 8 74 50.0% 24.5% 15.4
Cedric Tillman 10 1 5 80.0% 20.0% 1.5
David Bell 7 1 5 80.0% 14.3% 1.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 46 3 10 10.0% 19.6% 4.0
Amari Cooper 227 26 493 78.7% 21.2% 81.3
James Proche II 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Donovan Peoples-Jones 174 7 68 70.6% 6.9% 13.8
Elijah Moore 217 21 196 63.8% 16.1% 40.6
Cedric Tillman 32 1 3 -66.7% 6.3% 1.3
David Bell 24 3 28 32.1% 25.0% 5.8

The Ravens have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.

Baltimore has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 30.0% of man coverage snaps, the second-best mark in the league.

The Ravens have also allowed just 6.0 yards per coverage target in zone, tied for the second-best mark in the league. Their 61.4% defensive success rate ranks third in the league.

Amari Cooper has been successful against man coverage in 2023, averaging 0.62 fantasy points per route run (tied for 15th) to go with an 84.8 receiving grade (ninth).

This will be a tougher test for Cooper, especially considering his worst fantasy game of the year came against the Ravens in Week 4 (PPR WR97), but he is the lone Browns wide receiver worth trusting in this difficult matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Dallas Cowboys

Week 10 opponent: New York Giants
  • Man coverage rank: 2nd (40.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 31st (58.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 70 5 48 97.9% 10.0% 21.8
Michael Gallup 70 6 66 40.9% 12.9% 12.6
KaVontae Turpin 9 3 42 83.3% 55.6% 13.2
CeeDee Lamb 83 22 367 65.9% 32.5% 70.7
Jalen Tolbert 31 4 40 62.5% 12.9% 8.0
Jalen Brooks 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 149 12 117 81.2% 14.8% 23.7
Michael Gallup 150 16 176 72.7% 19.3% 33.6
KaVontae Turpin 34 4 27 37.0% 11.8% 12.7
CeeDee Lamb 201 35 460 63.0% 22.4% 87.0
Jalen Tolbert 80 6 80 88.8% 13.8% 20.0
Jalen Brooks 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0

The Giants have played man coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.

The Giants have been a league-average defense in man.

CeeDee Lamb has dominated man coverage, averaging 0.85 fantasy points per route run, the fourth-best mark in the league.

Lamb has also earned a 91.9 receiving grade versus man, second at the position. His 4.27 yards per route run against man also ranks second.

While Lamb is an easy start decision, the rest of the Cowboys wide receivers have not been as effective against man coverage, with Brandin Cooks the next closest in fantasy points per route run (0.31, tied for 63rd).

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Denver Broncos

Week 10 opponent: Buffalo Bills
  • Man coverage rank: T-13th (24.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 21st (73.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandon Johnson 28 3 16 31.3% 14.3% 10.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Courtland Sutton 63 10 133 72.9% 17.5% 29.3
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 56 6 67 70.1% 10.7% 18.7
Marvin Mims Jr. 26 3 83 59.0% 15.4% 11.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Phillip Dorsett 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
Brandon Johnson 95 5 106 78.3% 8.4% 27.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 61 4 26 69.2% 8.2% 12.6
Courtland Sutton 193 23 247 85.4% 17.1% 77.7
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 148 21 269 75.5% 22.3% 47.9
Marvin Mims Jr. 59 8 163 71.8% 17.0% 30.3

The Bills have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Buffalo’s coverage weakness has come in man, where the team has allowed 11.1 yards per coverage target and a 27.5% explosive play rate — both the worst marks in the league.

The Bills have been about league average in yards allowed per coverage target (7.3) and explosive play rate allowed (12.6%) while in zone.

Courtland Sutton has been the Broncos' most reliable fantasy wide receiver, which has translated against both man and zone coverage. He leads the team (min. 60 routes run) in fantasy points per route run against both coverages.

Sutton’s strength against man coverage, specifically, will be the key to a strong fantasy performance against the Bills this week, and he should be trusted in most fantasy lineups given his success in that regard.

Jerry Jeudy will be a tougher fantasy asset to trust, considering his struggles against both man and zone, ranking outside the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route against both coverages.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Detroit Lions

Week 10 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Man coverage rank: 25th (18.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 24 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kalif Raymond 29 2 22 31.8% 10.3% 4.2
Josh Reynolds 57 8 145 69.0% 19.3% 28.5
Antoine Green 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 59 12 117 60.7% 25.4% 23.7
Jameson Williams 7 0 0 0.0% 42.9% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 68 5 34 73.5% 13.2% 8.4
Kalif Raymond 93 16 209 58.4% 20.4% 42.9
Josh Reynolds 179 14 252 73.4% 10.6% 51.2
Antoine Green 41 1 2 50.0% 4.9% 1.2
Dylan Drummond 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 203 45 548 63.0% 29.1% 117.8
Jameson Williams 56 6 71 88.7% 21.4% 19.1

The Chargers have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

They have given up an explosive play on 15.6% of coverage snaps while in zone, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

The Chargers have also allowed 8.1 yards per coverage target, 7.00 yards per coverage snap and 11.5 yards per reception while in zone — all bottom-10 results.

Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks fourth in fantasy points per route run (0.58) and eighth in receiving grade (84.2) against zone coverage.

Josh Reynolds has struggled against zone this year, generating just 0.29 fantasy points per route run (tied for 76th). This comes in stark contrast to his success against man, where he’s managed 0.50 fantasy points per route run (29th). He can be avoided in most lineups this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Green Bay Packers

Week 10 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Man coverage rank: 6th (32.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: T-25th (66.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 14 0 0 0.0% 7.1% 0.0
Christian Watson 19 2 24 75.0% 15.8% 10.4
Jayden Reed 42 4 50 88.0% 28.6% 15.0
Romeo Doubs 49 4 23 65.2% 16.3% 18.3
Dontayvion Wicks 29 2 40 50.0% 24.1% 12.0
Malik Heath 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 47 5 62 90.3% 21.3% 11.2
Christian Watson 123 10 189 61.9% 18.7% 28.9
Jayden Reed 155 19 283 64.7% 16.8% 59.3
Romeo Doubs 195 26 289 77.5% 22.1% 72.9
Dontayvion Wicks 108 12 149 74.5% 14.8% 26.9
Malik Heath 16 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0.0

The Steelers have run man coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the league.

Pittsburgh has earned just a 53.9 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 26th.

Pittsburgh has allowed a 19.5% explosive play rate in man coverage, the fifth-worst mark in the league.

The Packers' starting wide receivers haven’t had significant success against man coverage, but Jayden Reed is interesting in deep leagues, considering his much higher target rate when facing man coverage.

Christian Watson, dealing with a myriad of injuries coming out of Week 9, has yet to prove that he’s trustworthy in fantasy lineups, and that could continue in Week 10.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Houston Texans

Week 10 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Man coverage rank: T-11th (25.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 19th (74.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 39 4 41 90.2% 18.0% 8.1
Noah Brown 24 4 100 46.0% 25.0% 14.0
Nico Collins 44 9 201 46.3% 27.3% 41.1
Tank Dell 28 4 101 52.5% 14.3% 20.1
John Metchie III 6 1 14 35.7% 16.7% 2.4
Xavier Hutchinson 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 142 18 186 70.4% 23.2% 42.6
Noah Brown 94 10 167 43.7% 13.8% 32.7
Nico Collins 193 27 430 58.1% 21.2% 82.0
Tank Dell 168 24 353 81.3% 23.2% 77.3
John Metchie III 45 6 72 59.7% 15.6% 13.2
Xavier Hutchinson 33 1 9 77.8% 6.1% 1.9

The Bengals have played an above-average rate of man coverage.

The Bengals have allowed just 5.26 yards per man coverage snap (eighth-best) with a fifth-ranked 60.3% defensive success rate.

Both Nico Collins (0.93) and Tank Dell (0.72) have delivered top-10 marks in fantasy points per route run against man coverage.

Collins and Dell have been too good, especially against man coverage, so they aren’t leaving lineups against the Bengals in Week 10.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Indianapolis Colts

Week 10 opponent: New England Patriots
  • Man coverage rank: 5th (32.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 9 1 12 -16.7% 22.2% 2.2
Michael Pittman Jr. 100 17 207 45.4% 24.0% 49.7
Juwann Winfree 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amari Rodgers 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Alec Pierce 92 6 119 88.2% 14.1% 17.9
Josh Downs 75 12 121 47.1% 22.7% 30.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 30 6 39 -20.5% 26.7% 9.9
Michael Pittman Jr. 245 41 386 53.9% 23.3% 85.6
Juwann Winfree 7 0 0 0.0% 14.3% 0.0
Amari Rodgers 19 0 0 0.0% 10.5% 0.0
Alec Pierce 226 11 124 75.8% 8.4% 23.4
Josh Downs 194 29 362 56.9% 19.1% 71.2

The Patriots have played man coverage at a top-five rate.

New England’s man defense has been average to above average in first downs and touchdowns allowed per play (10th), yards allowed per coverage target (12th) and explosive play rate allowed (ninth).

Pittman has managed 0.50 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, tied for 29th among wide receivers.

Pittman ranks 29th in yards per route run versus man (2.07).

Josh Downs is questionable with a knee injury and feels unlikely to play this week, which doesn’t leave many other Colts receiving options to consider in a below-average matchup. No other wide receivers on the team crack the top 80 in fantasy points per route run against man.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 10 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
  • Man coverage rank: 19th (21.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 12 2 19 84.2% 25.0% 3.9
Jamal Agnew 15 0 0 0.0% 6.7% 0.0
Jacob Harris 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 51 7 85 76.5% 25.5% 15.5
Calvin Ridley 51 6 118 89.8% 19.6% 17.8
Elijah Cooks 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 14 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 76 6 59 86.4% 18.4% 23.9
Jamal Agnew 90 9 90 67.8% 12.2% 18.0
Jacob Harris 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 226 36 436 65.6% 19.5% 97.6
Calvin Ridley 234 27 333 79.6% 20.1% 72.3
Elijah Cooks 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 60 4 14 71.4% 10.0% 5.4

The 49ers have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

The 49ers have been much better in zone coverage, allowing a league-best 6.7 yards per reception.

They have also allowed a first down or touchdown on just 27.6% of zone coverage snaps, third best among defenses.

The 49ers' man coverage defense ranks below average in all those categories.

The Jaguars wide receivers all rank outside the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against man coverage, making this a difficult matchup, regardless of what kind of coverage they face.

Christian Kirk could be the best Jaguars wide receiver for fantasy purposes (again) this week, as he leads the team in fantasy points per route run versus zone (0.43, 22nd). The rest of the Jacksonville wide receivers rank outside the top 50 in that regard versus zone.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Mecole Hardman Jr. 14 3 28 0.0% 35.7% 5.8
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 64 5 105 64.8% 10.9% 15.5
Kadarius Toney 15 3 46 45.7% 20.0% 7.6
Justin Watson 42 5 131 93.9% 16.7% 18.1
Justyn Ross 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Skyy Moore 56 5 91 48.4% 17.9% 20.1
Rashee Rice 51 5 42 2.4% 21.6% 21.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 14 1 6 66.7% 21.4% 1.6
Mecole Hardman Jr. 34 4 7 -114.3% 14.7% 4.7
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 202 9 145 77.2% 8.4% 29.5
Kadarius Toney 78 17 81 3.7% 30.8% 31.1
Justin Watson 129 9 145 86.2% 14.0% 23.5
Justyn Ross 30 3 34 85.3% 16.7% 6.4
Skyy Moore 156 11 110 74.5% 12.2% 22.0
Rashee Rice 115 27 336 33.9% 25.2% 72.6

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rank: 10th (27.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 27th (65.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 83 16 162 74.1% 39.8% 50.2
DeAndre Carter 10 1 5 -40.0% 20.0% 1.5
Kristian Wilkerson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 71 9 95 63.2% 21.1% 30.5
Hunter Renfrow 33 1 7 85.7% 6.1% 1.7
Tre Tucker 30 4 104 86.5% 16.7% 14.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 209 35 411 70.8% 24.4% 76.1
DeAndre Carter 26 2 31 -22.6% 11.5% 5.1
Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 194 31 347 80.1% 24.2% 83.7
Hunter Renfrow 116 11 117 52.1% 14.7% 22.7
Tre Tucker 62 2 21 85.7% 8.1% 4.1

The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.

They have been an above-average team in limiting receiving yards, allowing 11.6 yards per reception (12th best) and 5.64 yards per coverage snap (13th best) while in man coverage.

Davante Adams’ production has been way down as of late, but he still ranks among the top-20 wide receivers against man coverage in terms of fantasy points per route run (19th).

Adams’ wildly high target rate against man (39.8%) will make him difficult to sit, but at the same time, this isn’t an ideal matchup against a stronger coverage unit.

Jakobi Meyers has been relatively effective against man and zone coverage and is seeing a strong enough target rate for some volume-based production this week as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Los Angeles Rams

Week 10 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Cooper Kupp 48 5 47 63.8% 35.4% 9.7
Ben Skowronek 6 1 10 20.0% 16.7% 2.0
Austin Trammell 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tutu Atwell 81 7 113 84.1% 19.8% 18.3
Puka Nacua 80 11 190 43.2% 23.8% 36.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 13 1 15 40.0% 7.7% 2.5
Cooper Kupp 115 18 317 65.3% 22.6% 55.7
Ben Skowronek 38 2 23 52.2% 13.2% 10.3
Austin Trammell 10 1 6 83.3% 10.0% 1.6
Tutu Atwell 230 25 261 76.2% 16.1% 69.1
Puka Nacua 245 53 637 68.0% 29.4% 122.7

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 10 opponent: Detroit Lions
  • Man coverage rank: 15th (24.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 17th (75.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 100 22 229 58.1% 27.0% 62.9
Mike Williams 39 7 130 60.8% 28.2% 26.0
Jalen Guyton 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keelan Doss 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 83 12 184 75.5% 18.1% 30.4
Derius Davis 6 3 7 -185.7% 50.0% 3.7
Simi Fehoko 4 1 9 22.2% 25.0% 7.9
Quentin Johnston 52 6 55 74.5% 15.4% 11.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 213 40 491 70.9% 24.9% 95.1
Mike Williams 68 12 119 54.6% 20.6% 23.9
Jalen Guyton 19 0 0 0.0% 10.5% 0.0
Keelan Doss 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 154 11 193 70.5% 14.9% 36.3
Derius Davis 25 5 31 -80.6% 24.0% 8.1
Simi Fehoko 4 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0.0
Quentin Johnston 116 8 73 58.9% 12.9% 15.3

The Lions have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Detroit has been average to slightly above average in terms of first downs or touchdowns allowed per coverage snap and yards allowed per coverage snap in both man and zone.

Keenan Allen has been a top-20 wide receiver in fantasy points against both man (0.63) and zone (0.45) and isn’t going to leave starting lineups.

Quentin Johnston can be faded again in a tougher matchup, as he ranks well below average in fantasy points per route run and receiving grade against man and zone coverage.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Miami Dolphins

Week 10 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 70 14 159 61.0% 28.6% 35.9
Robbie Chosen 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Chase Claypool 25 0 0 0.0% 8.0% 0.0
River Cracraft 8 2 14 78.6% 25.0% 9.4
Braxton Berrios 39 6 60 68.3% 20.5% 12.0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 11 2 32 100.0% 27.3% 17.2
Erik Ezukanma 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 61 9 172 57.0% 26.2% 38.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 202 55 916 62.1% 36.6% 188.6
Robbie Chosen 32 1 68 61.8% 6.3% 13.8
Chase Claypool 77 5 66 81.8% 15.6% 17.6
River Cracraft 27 4 73 58.9% 22.2% 11.3
Braxton Berrios 138 14 134 64.2% 13.0% 33.4
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 87 7 116 75.9% 13.8% 18.6
Erik Ezukanma 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 162 31 350 60.3% 26.5% 72.0

Minnesota Vikings

Week 10 opponent: New Orleans Saints
  • Man coverage rank: 4th (34.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 63 9 116 61.2% 19.1% 20.6
Trishton Jackson 7 0 0 0.0% 14.3% 0.0
Brandon Powell 40 4 52 59.6% 17.5% 9.2
N'Keal Harry 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 31 8 136 64.0% 38.7% 27.6
Jordan Addison 67 7 127 55.9% 17.9% 37.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 260 23 261 65.5% 13.9% 61.1
Trishton Jackson 43 2 9 22.2% 7.0% 2.9
Brandon Powell 94 11 105 76.2% 14.9% 27.5
N'Keal Harry 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 168 28 435 68.5% 23.8% 83.5
Jordan Addison 247 34 406 74.9% 18.2% 98.6

The Saints have played man coverage at a top-five rate.

New Orleans has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 29.6% of man coverage snaps — the best mark in the league.

The Saints have also allowed just 6.0 yards per coverage target, tied for the second-best mark in the league.

Jordan Addison has managed 0.56 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, 21st among wide receivers.

Addison has delivered despite a less-than-ideal target rate against man coverage, but this could be a matchup to fade the rookie just a bit against the Saints.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

New England Patriots

Week 10 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
  • Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 1st (88.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 59 6 52 78.8% 15.3% 11.2
Ty Montgomery 5 1 -2 350.0% 40.0% 0.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster 51 12 78 46.2% 35.3% 25.8
Kendrick Bourne 66 7 84 51.2% 22.7% 33.4
Jalen Reagor 30 1 11 81.8% 20.0% 2.1
Tyquan Thornton 6 0 0 0.0% 33.3% 0.0
Demario Douglas 51 9 82 42.7% 29.4% 17.2
Kayshon Boutte 11 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 140 9 106 64.2% 11.4% 19.6
Ty Montgomery 16 3 25 48.0% 37.5% 5.5
JuJu Smith-Schuster 76 9 62 72.6% 18.4% 15.2
Kendrick Bourne 169 30 322 48.1% 23.7% 68.2
Jalen Reagor 43 1 11 63.6% 4.7% 2.1
Tyquan Thornton 25 3 15 60.0% 20.0% 4.5
Demario Douglas 102 15 195 51.8% 19.6% 34.5
Kayshon Boutte 32 0 0 0.0% 9.4% 0.0

The Colts have played zone coverage at the highest rate in the league.

Indianapolis ranks just slightly below average in yards allowed per reception (10th-worst), yards allowed per coverage snap (13th-worst) and explosive play rate allowed (14th-worst) in zone coverage.

Douglas is the only Patriots wide receiver up for consideration this week, as he’s the only active wide receiver on the team to crack the top 60 in fantasy points per route run (0.34) against zone.

Douglas’ 77.0 receiving grade against zone coverage ranks 25th, and his 2.38 yards per route run ranks tied for 19th among wide receivers against zone.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

New Orleans Saints

Week 10 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • Man coverage rank: 24th (19.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 10th (79.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 68 11 109 82.6% 30.9% 27.9
Keith Kirkwood 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0.0
Lynn Bowden 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashid Shaheed 61 5 120 86.7% 13.1% 23.0
A.T. Perry 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Chris Olave 71 12 192 66.7% 31.0% 37.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 254 27 330 74.8% 15.8% 60.0
Kirk Merritt 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keith Kirkwood 33 1 1 100.0% 9.1% 1.1
Lynn Bowden 27 0 0 0.0% 3.7% 0.0
Rashid Shaheed 208 21 381 73.5% 14.4% 71.1
A.T. Perry 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Chris Olave 262 38 371 64.4% 23.7% 81.1

The Vikings have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

Minnesota has allowed 9.4 yards per reception in zone coverage, the fifth-best mark in the league.

Minnesota has also allowed an explosive play on just 10.1% of zone coverage snaps, the sixth-best mark.

The Saints’ wide receivers have struggled mightily against zone coverage, with Rashid Shaheed leading the group with 0.34 fantasy points per route run (tied for 53rd).

Chris Olave will still be startable based on potential volume, but expectations should be tempered against a good Vikings defense.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

New York Giants

Week 10 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Man coverage rank: 3rd (37.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 30th (61.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 9 1 4 100.0% 22.2% 1.4
Darius Slayton 70 7 119 80.7% 17.1% 18.9
Parris Campbell 28 2 8 100.0% 10.7% 2.8
Isaiah Hodgins 43 1 24 37.5% 11.6% 3.4
Wan'Dale Robinson 31 5 40 42.5% 22.6% 9.0
Jalin Hyatt 37 0 0 0.0% 8.1% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 28 3 22 63.6% 14.3% 5.2
Darius Slayton 236 16 197 54.3% 11.0% 35.7
Parris Campbell 95 16 92 33.7% 23.2% 25.2
Isaiah Hodgins 122 11 96 66.7% 11.5% 26.6
Wan'Dale Robinson 129 22 158 47.5% 20.2% 43.8
Jalin Hyatt 158 11 214 87.4% 10.1% 32.4

The Cowboys have played man coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.

Dallas has allowed 5.06 yards per coverage snap and 6.7 yards per coverage target in man, the seventh-best marks in the league.

Dallas has also been a top-six team at limiting first downs and touchdowns per man coverage snap (36.7%).

All Giants’ wide receivers can be avoided this week against a very good Dallas defense.

None of New York’s wide receivers crack the top 60 in fantasy points per route run and aren’t worth the risk this week, considering the quarterback situation.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

New York Jets

Week 10 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Man coverage rank: 21st (20.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 48 1 12 8.3% 10.4% 2.2
Irvin Charles 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 79 8 90 87.8% 16.5% 17.0
Malik Taylor 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Garrett Wilson 91 16 161 82.0% 29.7% 32.1
Xavier Gipson 14 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 79 2 8 87.5% 8.9% 2.8
Irvin Charles 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 198 11 183 78.1% 11.1% 35.3
Malik Taylor 20 1 7 100.0% 10.0% 1.7
Garrett Wilson 214 30 388 66.8% 23.4% 80.8
Xavier Gipson 50 3 36 75.0% 8.0% 6.6

The Raiders have played zone coverage at an above-average rate.

They are allowing just 8.6 yards per reception in zone — the third-best mark in the league — while also allowing just 5.41 yards per coverage snap in zone, which ranks sixth.

Garrett Wilson has managed 0.38 fantasy points per route run against zone, tied for 35th.

Wilson has been more productive against zone than man, with a 74.1 receiving grade (tied for 28th) and 2.13 yards per route run (25th). However, he continues to be a low-end WR2 at best, considering the state of the offense and a tougher matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 10 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Britain Covey 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 53 0 0 0.0% 5.7% 0.0
A.J. Brown 91 26 365 66.3% 38.5% 86.5
DeVonta Smith 99 11 144 79.2% 14.1% 37.4
Quez Watkins 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 26 2 11 100.0% 11.5% 9.1
Britain Covey 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 144 6 87 72.4% 6.3% 20.7
A.J. Brown 240 41 640 68.9% 22.5% 117.0
DeVonta Smith 253 31 389 74.8% 17.8% 81.9
Quez Watkins 45 4 21 -23.8% 11.1% 6.1

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10 opponent: Green Bay Packers
  • Man coverage rank: 26th (17.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 7th (80.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 40 2 13 76.9% 12.5% 3.3
Diontae Johnson 10 4 109 42.2% 50.0% 14.9
Miles Boykin 1 1 5 100.0% 100.0% 1.5
Calvin Austin III 30 2 82 58.5% 20.0% 16.2
George Pickens 43 4 108 43.5% 32.6% 26.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 191 17 141 74.5% 12.6% 31.1
Diontae Johnson 113 19 193 75.1% 26.6% 44.3
Miles Boykin 16 1 6 83.3% 12.5% 1.6
Calvin Austin III 132 12 80 57.5% 14.4% 20.0
Gunner Olszewski 3 1 0 0.0% 33.3% 1.0
George Pickens 235 26 413 68.3% 18.3% 73.3

The Packers have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

They are among the 10 best teams at limiting receiving yards, allowing just a 10.7% explosive play rate (ninth best), 6.8 yards per coverage target (eighth best) and 9.4 yards per reception (sixth-best).

Diontae Johnson ranks tied for 33rd among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone and leads the team’s wide receivers in target rate by a large margin.

Johnson has finished inside the top-24 PPR wide receivers in each of the first three games since he returned from injured reserve and could get enough volume to get back inside the range again this week.

Fade George Pickens this week, given the matchup and that he ranks tied for 65th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

San Francisco 49ers

Week 10 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Man coverage rank: 27th (16.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 4th (82.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Ray-Ray McCloud III 36 0 0 0.0% 2.8% 0.0
Jauan Jennings 48 4 73 69.9% 14.6% 11.3
Deebo Samuel 47 2 46 67.4% 17.0% 12.6
Brandon Aiyuk 58 13 230 65.7% 34.5% 48.0
Ronnie Bell 8 1 9 100.0% 25.0% 7.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Willie Snead IV 3 1 9 66.7% 33.3% 1.9
Chris Conley 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 59 8 90 33.3% 15.3% 17.0
Jauan Jennings 89 8 108 75.9% 13.5% 18.8
Deebo Samuel 92 18 256 44.9% 23.9% 43.6
Brandon Aiyuk 131 22 390 83.6% 23.7% 61.0
Ronnie Bell 24 2 22 50.0% 8.3% 4.2

The Jaguars have played zone coverage at a top-five rate.

Jacksonville ranks among the 10 best teams in yards allowed per reception (9.8), yards allowed per coverage snap (5.60), explosive play rate allowed (10.3%) and first down and touchdown rate allowed (29.8%) while in zone coverage.

Deebo Samuel is expected back this week, and both he and Brandon Aiyuk are tied for 15th in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (0.47).

They also share similar target rates against zone, with Aiyuk earning the edge in receiving grade (90.4, second)  and yards per route run (3.18, third).

Aiyuk should be valued higher than Samuel this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Seattle Seahawks

Week 10 opponent: Washington Commanders
  • Man coverage rank: 9th (28.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 23rd (70.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 53 8 72 84.7% 22.6% 21.2
D.K. Metcalf 48 6 86 91.9% 33.3% 20.6
Cody Thompson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jake Bobo 18 2 20 20.0% 11.1% 10.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 47 5 56 37.5% 19.2% 16.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 202 30 330 78.5% 20.8% 75.0
D.K. Metcalf 175 22 368 69.3% 17.7% 64.8
Cody Thompson 5 1 10 70.0% 20.0% 2.0
Jake Bobo 70 8 115 78.3% 14.3% 25.5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 161 24 216 41.2% 19.9% 51.6

The Commanders have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.

Washington has managed a 57.6% defensive success rate (seventh best) and allowed just a 52.1% completion rate (second best) while in man coverage.

The Seahawks' wide receivers faced a difficult man coverage matchup last week. And while it’s slightly better this week, it’s still not ideal for D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Both Metcalf (0.43) and Lockett (0.40) rank outside of the top 30 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run and in receiving grade against man coverage.

There should be enough volume and targets for the two, but this could be another reason to temper expectations for the duo.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10 opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Man coverage rank: 16th (23.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 18th (75.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 29 5 55 78.2% 27.6% 22.5
Chris Godwin 36 7 91 57.1% 30.6% 22.1
Deven Thompkins 14 1 8 37.5% 14.3% 1.8
Trey Palmer 29 6 57 89.5% 27.6% 17.7
Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 215 32 539 75.3% 22.8% 103.9
Chris Godwin 232 33 377 58.6% 21.1% 70.7
Deven Thompkins 77 12 66 22.7% 20.8% 24.6
Trey Palmer 186 9 110 73.6% 9.7% 26.0
Rakim Jarrett 36 2 16 87.5% 11.1% 3.6

The Titans have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Tennessee has allowed 10.2 yards per coverage target and a 20.5% explosive play rate in man — among the five worst figures in the league.

The Titans are also below average in defensive success rate while in zone coverage (45.6%) and yards allowed per coverage target (7.6).

Mike Evans should be in for a great game, as he ranks sixth in fantasy points per route run against man (0.78) and is tied for 12th in that regard against zone (0.48).

Chris Godwin has been significantly more effective against man coverage, earning 0.61 fantasy points per route run (tied for 17th) compared to just 0.30 against zone (tied for 72nd).

Godwin should see more man coverage this week and has earned a high enough target rate to make most starting lineups against an ideal man coverage defense.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Tennessee Titans

Week 10 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Man coverage rank: 18th (21.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 60 11 165 80.0% 33.3% 27.5
Chris Moore 26 2 41 85.4% 11.5% 6.1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 48 5 67 44.8% 16.7% 17.7
Colton Dowell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kyle Philips 13 1 21 90.5% 23.1% 3.1
Treylon Burks 35 4 24 41.7% 20.0% 6.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 170 24 399 74.4% 23.5% 81.9
Chris Moore 81 4 128 82.8% 9.9% 16.8
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 136 13 157 75.2% 12.5% 40.7
Colton Dowell 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0.0
Kyle Philips 53 7 77 64.9% 15.1% 14.7
Treylon Burks 84 4 98 83.7% 13.1% 13.8

The Buccaneers have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Tampa Bay has been below league average in defensive success rate while in man (48.4%) and zone (45.1%).

Despite the favorable matchup, DeAndre Hopkins is still the lone Titans wide receiver worth trusting in fantasy lineups, as no one else on the team cracks the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man or zone.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Washington Commanders

Week 10 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rank: 30th (13.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 2nd (85.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 21 6 59 67.8% 33.3% 17.9
Curtis Samuel 72 11 106 60.4% 19.4% 27.6
Byron Pringle 21 3 44 102.3% 28.6% 7.4
Terry McLaurin 111 11 185 78.4% 19.8% 29.5
Dyami Brown 42 3 59 45.8% 11.9% 8.9
Jahan Dotson 119 11 135 65.9% 12.6% 30.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 30 7 80 55.0% 26.7% 15.0
Curtis Samuel 152 24 226 60.2% 19.1% 52.6
Byron Pringle 31 4 56 64.3% 16.1% 9.6
Terry McLaurin 248 36 383 66.3% 19.0% 86.3
Dyami Brown 74 5 61 73.8% 13.5% 11.1
Jahan Dotson 240 23 225 84.0% 15.8% 57.5
Mitchell Tinsley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0

The Seahawks have played zone coverage at the second-highest rate.

Seattle has been just above league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.82) and first down/touchdown rate allowed (34.0%) while in zone.

Jamison Crowder could be one of the sneakier deep league plays this week, as he ranks inside the top 10 in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.50) while leading the team’s wide receivers in receiving grade (76.6) and yards per route run (2.70) against zone coverage.

Crowder would only be an option if Curtis Samuel is unable to go for the second straight week due to his foot injury.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

 

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 10 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.