The Philadelphia Eagles adjust with several key players sidelined: By the second half, the Eagles were missing their top three running backs and lead wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Dallas Goedert returns for Philadelphia: While the Eagles didn’t have most of their notable skill players, Goedert’s return gave Philadelphia’s offense a boost.

Bhayshul Tuten’s stock is rising: The Jacksonville Jaguars' lead running back has taken a larger share of backfield snaps and touches.

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The Eagles adjust with three running backs down: Philadelphia lost both Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby last week, followed by Will Shipley in the first half of this week's game.

Barkley has played 71.4% of snaps in the two games he was healthy, with Bigsby serving as the backup on early downs and at the goal line, while Shipley has been the backup on third downs and the primary two-minute drill back. In the two games Barkley left early, Bigsby served as the primary early-down and short-yardage back.

Last week, Barkley played just four snaps before leaving with a hamstring injury and was inactive for this game. Bigsby left late in last week's game and is now on injured reserve, sidelining him for this game and at least three more. In response, the Eagles signed Dameon Pierce from their practice squad on Wednesday and Carson Steele from their practice squad on Friday, while leaving Jaydon Blue on the practice squad.

Shipley played the first nine snaps of the game across the opening two drives. On the third drive, Pierce took the first 11 snaps before Shipley closed out the possession with a rushing touchdown. Shipley suffered a foot injury on the first play of the fourth drive. He was initially listed as questionable to return but was ruled out early in the third quarter. That left Pierce as Philadelphia's lead running back for the remainder of the game.

Unless we hear positive news on Barkley or Shipley, Pierce should be a popular waiver-wire target. The Eagles didn't have much success running the ball this week, but they have a more favorable matchup next week against the Carolina Panthers.

The Eagles also adjust with two wide receivers down: DeVonta Smith missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury, while Hollywood Brown missed his third game with an ankle injury.

During the first two weeks of the season, Dontayvion Wicks was the Eagles' X receiver, Smith was the Z and Makai Lemon was the slot receiver in 11 personnel. Darius Cooper backed up Wicks, while Brown backed up Smith and Lemon. Last week, Cooper took Smith's spot as the Z receiver, while Elijah Moore emerged as the fourth receiver on the depth chart.

Moore got the start alongside Wicks, but the Eagles largely stuck with the same strategy as last week. Moore rotated in more often in the first half, cutting into the playing time of all three lead receivers. However, in the second half, Philadelphia stuck with the top three receivers on its depth chart.

The wide receiver rotation will be one to watch once Smith returns. Lemon has been the clear slot receiver, with Wicks, Smith and Cooper playing out wide. Wicks has played well for Philadelphia, but Cooper has arguably outplayed him. We could see the two rotate more frequently going forward, hurting both players' fantasy value.

Dallas Goedert returns: The Eagles' lead tight end missed the previous two weeks with a knee injury.

Goedert spent the first two weeks of the season as Philadelphia's lead tight end, with Johnny Mundt joining him in 12 personnel and E.J. Jenkins serving as the third-string tight end. Grant Calcaterra and second-round rookie Eli Stowers have spent the season on injured reserve.

In Goedert's absence, Philadelphia added Zach Ertz to the practice squad and elevated him for games. He played 28.8% of snaps over the past two weeks, with Mundt serving as the lead tight end. Although Goedert returned this week, Ertz was elevated for a third straight game, giving Philadelphia four tight ends. This was Ertz's final permitted standard practice squad elevation.

Goedert was Philadelphia's lead receiving tight end but rotated out more frequently than usual. This appeared to have more to do with Goedert's health than Ertz being part of the rotation. For example, the Eagles opened the game in 12 personnel with Mundt and Jenkins. Ertz rotated in for only a few plays throughout the game, without a consistent situation in which he was on the field.

Goedert is safe to return to fantasy starting lineups, as his role will likely increase next week. As for Ertz, it wouldn't be surprising if he remains on the practice squad next week rather than being signed to the 53-man roster, given his lack of a clear role or special teams value. This could have been Ertz's last NFL game.

Bhayshul Tuten’s playing time keeps rising: Tuten’s early-down snap rate reached a career high this week.

The Jaguars started the season with Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. splitting early-down snaps, with Tuten holding a slight lead. Tuten played 54.8% of early-down snaps in Week 1, with that rate rising to the mid-60s in Weeks 2 and 3 and 71.1% last week. It climbed even higher this week, reaching 87.5%. That included Tuten playing each of the Jaguars' first 13 offensive snaps. It was the first time this season he played 100% of snaps on the first two drives.

His box score reflected this: he set a career high with 22 carries and a season high with 22 receiving yards. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, but he was facing a strong Eagles run defense.

While Tuten's utilization isn't perfect, as he's still splitting short-yardage and goal-line opportunities and LeQuint Allen continues to play in most clear passing situations, it's becoming increasingly safe to put Tuten in fantasy starting lineups. He's a fine buy-low candidate, as his fantasy production hasn't caught up to his improved utilization.

Miscellaneous Notes

Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (hip) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb) were the healthiest they've been in weeks, as both were full participants in practice throughout the week.

Travis Hunter ran a season-high five routes after not playing any offensive snaps last week.

Jacksonville rookie wide receiver CJ Williams was inactive for the fourth straight game (coach's decision).

The Eagles waived quarterback Andy Dalton on Friday, leaving Tanner McKee as the backup to Jalen Hurts. Cole Payton was active for the first time as the third quarterback because Philadelphia's six inactive players were all injured. Recently retired tackle Lane Johnson was also active for Philadelphia, even though he clearly wasn't going to play.

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