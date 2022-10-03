NFL scores and recaps for every Week 4 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 4 game, including scores, rookie standouts, offensive line performances and more.

Click to jump to a game:

Offensive spotlight: In a game full of receiver talent, Bengals WR Tee Higgins put together the best performance, securing seven catches from nine targets for 124 yards and a touchdown en route to an 85.0-plus overall grade on first review. Altogether, Higgins recorded four first downs, three explosive (15-plus yards) receptions and forced two missed tackles against a Dolphins secondary that had no answers for the Clemson product. Higgins' best play came when he roasted former All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard on a “go” route down the sideline for a 59-yard score.

Defensive spotlight: On the defensive side of the ball, Bengals safety Vonn Bell and Dolphins interior defender Christian Wilkins performed at extremely high levels. Bell posted a 90.0-plus overall grade on first review due to two interceptions and two coverage stops. Wilkins, on the other hand, recorded two pressures and five pass-rush wins that didn't result in a win, as he finished with a 90.0-plus pass-rushing grade on first review. The Clemson product also recorded three run stops to round out his dominant performance.

Offensive spotlight: Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson once again worked Kirk Cousins‘ top passing-game option, hauling in 10 of his 12 catchable targets for 147 yards and five first downs. While he dropped two passes, he picked up three catches of 15-plus yards and 50 receiving yards after the catch.

Defensive spotlight: Saints defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was targeted four times in coverage. He allowed three catches for just 21 yards and added a key first-quarter pick, allowing a passer rating of just 46.9 on throws into his coverage on the day.

Offensive spotlight: While the Falcons keep putting up points, it might not have much to do with the quarterback. On only 20 dropbacks, Marcus Mariota went 7-of-19 for 139 yards with an interception. Only 52 of those passing yards came without the advent of a run fake. He was a bottom-10-graded starter in the NFL before the game and is only going to go lower after this performance.

Defensive spotlight: Much of the Browns' front seven got railroaded in this one. No one was under attack more, however, than linebacker Jacob Phillips. Filling in for the injured Anthony Walker, Phillips allowed catches on all three of his targets for 77 yards and was a complete non-factor in the run game, earning the lowest grade in that regard of all players, pending review.

Offensive spotlight: It was a slow start for the Bills on offense, but as the game went on, they leaned more and more on Josh Allen, and the MVP-calibre QB delivered time and time again. He passed for 213 yards, but what meant more in the end for the Bills was his 70 yards rushing on 10 carries — 69 of which came after contact. It seemed like the Ravens couldn’t contain Allen in crucial situations and kept drives alive, and led to points.

Defensive spotlight: The Ravens defense showed up strong to start the game, but the ball-hawking play of Bills veteran safety Jordan Poyer was the difference in this one. Poyer snagged two interceptions on the day, the second of which came in the red zone as the Ravens attempted to win the game on their final drive.

Offensive spotlight: Dallas was supposed to be in trouble with Cooper Rush at quarterback, but he had another efficient day, completing 15 of 27 pass attempts for 223 yards, two scores and no interceptions. Rush averaged 8.5 yards per attempt and over 11 yards in average depth of target.

Defensive spotlight: Trevon Diggs had one of those games that showed how elite he can be. His interception was an excellent play, but he also had multiple additional pass breakups, providing very little joy for the offensive when targeted.

Offensive spotlight: Although both quarterbacks put up big numbers, it was Geno Smith who played with less volatility. He made two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in a performance that should earn him a 90.0-plus grade.

Defensive spotlight: The main victim of Smith's proficiency was Lions cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, who surrendered 124 yards on five catches. He did break up one of the six targets sent into his coverage, but it was still a day to forget.

Offensive spotlight: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler racked up 60 rushing yards and two rushing scores on 13 carries and added 49 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown through the air. He averaged 2.1 yards after contact per rush attempt, forced three missed tackles and generated a 135.4 passer rating as a receiver.

Defensive spotlight: Derwin James was a nightmare for receivers in this one. Targeted six times in coverage, he gave up just three catches for three receiving yards and forced two incompletions, too.

Offensive spotlight: Derrick Henry crossed the century mark for the first time in 2022 on just 20 carries. Seventy-nine of his 112 rush yards were after contact, and he finished with four explosive run plays, five rushing first downs and his third rushing score of the year.

Defensive spotlight: Two total pressures, a hurry and a sack, completed a solid edge-rushing day from veteran Denico Autry on only 10 pass-rushing snaps. He is on pace to finish with a 90.0-plus pass-rushing grade.

Offensive spotlight: Giants running back Saquon Barkley handled a massive 31 carries en route to 146 yards on the ground. He broke four tackles on those rushes and gained 94 of his yards after contact — a 3.4-yard average.

Defensive spotlight: Dexter Lawrence tallied a ridiculous eight quarterback pressures from the interior — five hurries, one hit and two sacks. That total would clear his previous career high by two if it stands following PFF's review process.

Offensive spotlight: Jags QB Trevor Lawrence may have finished this one with the higher passer rating, but that tells very little of the true story. In all, the second-year passer went 11-of-23 for 174 yards, two scores and one interception, but he also lost four fumbles and failed to record a single big-time throw. If his passing grade holds up under review, it'll be the lowest single-game mark of his career to date.

Defensive spotlight: Philadelphia's Haason Reddick was a menace in the pass rush today, racking up two sacks — including a game-changing strip sack — and a hurry from 22 rushes.

Offensive spotlight: Wilson finished the game with four turnover-worthy plays on initial review in his return from a preseason knee injury, but most of those blunders came when pressured. With pressure, Wilson went 2-for-12 for 38 yards and two interceptions. From a clean pocket, he averaged 8.6 yards per attempt with a 107.8 passer rating. Maintaining a clean pocket will continue to be a difficult task for a New York offensive line dealing with multiple injuries, but it will be key for Wilson.

Defensive spotlight: Jets free safety Lamarcus Joyner had his best game with the team since joining in free agency prior to the 2021 season. Joyner was the highest-graded defender on initial review, with that mark largely being driven by several plays made on the ball. Joyner was credited with two pass breakups and two interceptions, including the game-sealing interception on a Hail Mary attempt from Pickett.

Offensive spotlight: Marquise Brown continues to impress as the Cardinals’ top receiver while DeAndre Hopkins serves his suspension. Brown finished with six catches on 10 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive spotlight: Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu had a day against the Cardinals. The fifth-year linebacker tallied a pick-six, a tackle for loss and 11 total tackles against Arizona. He earned an 83.1 grade on first review, which would be the highest single-game grade of his season.

Offensive spotlight: The duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson put the Patriots offense on their backs Sunday. They combined to gain 152 yards on 32 carries, with 105 of those coming after contact. Even with little threat of the passing game, the backs continually found success.

Defensive spotlight: If you’re making a list of elite edge rushers in the NFL, you better include Rashan Gary after today. He recorded two stops in run defense, but that pales in comparison to what he did as a pass-rusher. He racked up three sacks — one knocking Brian Hoyer out of the game and another forcing a fumble he recovered — and two more pressures on only 21 pass-rushing snaps.

Offensive spotlight: This was the most comfortable and in control that Russell Wilson has looked as the quarterback of the Denver Broncos, albeit in a losing effort. Wilson completed 17-of-25 attempts for 237 yards and two scores without an interception. His 9.5 yards per attempt was impressive, and he had the ball out of his hands inside 2.4 seconds on average.

Defensive spotlight: Patrick Surtain II continued his strong start to the season, holding up extremely well against the Raiders receivers. He was targeted 11 times and produced three pass breakups, giving up a first down in coverage only three times.

Offensive spotlight: Entering Week 4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense led the NFL in expected points added (EPA) allowed per play. But on Sunday Night Football, the Bucs allowed the Chiefs to produce 0.14 EPA per play, the fourth-worst mark allowed of Week 4 and the third-worst mark a Bucs defense has allowed since Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020.

The Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection was the backbone of KC’s success on Sunday Night. Those two combined for eight first downs for the game, which tied for the third-highest mark in the history of their connection. Seven of those came when Kelce was either in the slot or out wide.

Kelce also churned out more yards after the catch than any other Chief in Tampa Bay (39), and Mahomes gave the dynamic tight end a catchable ball on every target.

Defensive spotlight: Chiefs slot corner L’Jarius Sneed made one of the biggest plays of the game near the end of the first half with a strip-sack fumble on a blitz. It put Kansas City close to the red zone, helping them score just a handful of plays later. It was the sixth pressure and third sack of the season for Sneed — both of which lead all NFL defensive backs.

