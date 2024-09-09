NFL scores and recaps for every Week 1 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 1 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

Click here to jump to a game:

BLT@KC | GB@PHI | JAX@MIA | ARI@BUF | PIT@ATL | MIN@NYG

TEN@CHI NE@CIN | CAR@NO | HOU@IND | DEN@SEA | LV@LAC

WSH@TB | DAL@CLE | NYJ@SF

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the NFL regular season with an exhilarating 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put together another outstanding performance, proving once again that he is the NFL's premier quarterback. Ultimately, Mahomes finished 18-of-26 for 279 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception while dealing with three drops. His stats aren't gaudy, but the two-time MVP controlled the game and consistently kept the Chiefs a step ahead.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers kicked off their 2024 season in historic fashion on Friday night, playing the first-ever NFL game in South America.

In a tightly contested game where both teams had opportunities to put it away, the Eagles ultimately secured a 34-29 victory. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley stole the limelight in his debut with the Eagles, racking up 132 yards from scrimmage and scoring three touchdowns in a game for the first time since his rookie year.

For the Packers, the 0-1 start might not be the worst thing to come out of their trip overseas, as franchise quarterback Jordan Love suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the dying seconds of the contest and had to be assisted off the field.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired, sealing a 20-17 Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and a touchdown, guiding Miami on an eight-play, 31-yard drive in the final minutes to secure their fourth consecutive season-opening win.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes in the second half to lead the Buffalo Bills to a comeback 34-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

The Bills defense sealed the victory when Damar Hamlin and Ja'Marcus Ingram deflected Kyler Murray’s pass on fourth-and-7 from Buffalo's 29-yard line with just 26 seconds left.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that also gave us the NFL's first kickoff return for a touchdown under the new rules, as Arizona’s DeeJay Dallas returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 96 yards to cut Buffalo's lead to 31-28 with 8:31 left.

Allen finished 18-of-23 for 232 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also produced 39 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

With Russell Wilson sidelined due to a calf injury, Justin Fields took the reins and led the Pittsburgh Steelers to an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, heavily supported by Chris Boswell’s standout kicking performance.

Boswell nailed six field goals — three of which from beyond 50 yards — while the Steelers defense made life extremely uncomfortable for Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Sam Darnold delivered two touchdown passes in a strong debut for the Minnesota Vikings, helping his team to a dominant 28-6 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

A 22-yard completion to Josh Oliver set up a short Aaron Jones touchdown run to open the scoring. Darnold then connected with Justin Jefferson for a 3-yard touchdown and later hit Jalen Nailor on a 21-yard strike to extend the lead, giving the Vikings a solid platform as they aim to bounce back from last season’s 7-10 finish.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Seattle Seahawks made it a forgettable debut for Denver Broncos first-round quarterback Bo Nix, who made a bevy of turnover-worthy plays. The Seahawks dropped two interceptions and hauled in two others in their 26-20 Week 1 win.

Kenneth Walker III‘s legs and sensational backend coverage play propelled Seattle, with the score making the game appear much closer than it was.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Running back J.K. Dobbins‘ return to the field from a torn Achilles, in his first game with the Los Angeles Chargers, proved to be the spark his new squad needed. Dobbins rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown, forcing four missed tackles along the way.

Los Angeles leaned on Dobbins in its 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, opening head coach Jim Harbaugh's account on a positive note.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

A battle between two of the NFL's most promising young quarterbacks lived up to its billing. The Houston Texans‘ C.J. Stroud and the Indianapolis Colts‘ Anthony Richardson had their lows in this Week 1 contest — a 29-27 win for the Texans — but their highs outweighed all else.

Stroud made three turnover-worthy plays but finished with a strong 78.2% adjusted completion percentage. Richardson, in his return to regular-season action following a season-ending injury in 2023, completed two of his 20-plus-yard pass attempts for 117 yards and a score but struggled some with accuracy.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, last year's No. 1 overall pick, continues to look anything but. The New Orleans Saints took advantage of that, as well as a leaky defense, to demolish the Panthers, 47-10, in Week 1.

Young accounted for two turnover-worthy plays and recorded just a 48.3% adjusted completion rate. He was under significant pressure — much of which stemmed from edge defender Chase Young — but it was another lackluster showing for a player who entered the league with a sky-high ceiling.

Meanwhile, the Saints' offense and Derek Carr went off, with standout showings all over the unit.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Chicago Bears, in quarterback Caleb Williams‘ NFL debut, managed 24 unanswered points to knock off the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Williams was far from polished, but the Bears' defense and special teams stepped up and provided 14 points to upend a Titans offense that jumped out to an early lead behind free-agent signing running back Tony Pollard.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Cincinnati Bengals entered halftime with a goose egg on the scoreboard against the New England Patriots, who many thought would be one of the NFL's least potent teams this season.

While the Bengals clawed back to narrow the deficit in the second half, self-inflicted wounds and stout Patriots tackling kept them from stealing away Jerod Mayo's first victory at the helm for New England, a massive 16-10 upset win in Week 1.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

All eyes were on rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in this matchup, but it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield who stole the show, leading his team to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

Mayfield was sharp throughout, completing 23 of 29 passes for 257 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He added a big-time throw and avoided any turnover-worthy plays.

Daniels, however, had a notable debut, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 80 yards and score two rushing touchdowns in his first career start.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Dak Prescott made his Super Bowl intentions clear just hours after securing a four-year, $240 million contract as the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Cleveland Browns 33-17 in their season opener.

Prescott's new deal, which makes him the first player to average $60 million per year, ends months of speculation about his future with Dallas, a team he's led to three straight 12-win seasons.

Prescott finished 19-of-32 for 179 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown to Brandin Cooks in the first quarter. The Cowboys built a 27-3 lead early in the third, thanks partly to KaVontae Turpin‘s 60-yard punt-return touchdown and four long field goals from Brandon Aubrey (57, 50, 46 and 40 yards). Ezekiel Elliott added a 3-yard rushing touchdown, capping off a strong offensive performance.

On the other side, Deshaun Watson struggled in his return for Cleveland, playing his first game since injuring his shoulder last November. Watson was sacked six times, threw two interceptions and never found a rhythm, as the Dallas defense kept his receivers locked down.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Detroit Lions battled until the very end, overcoming a strong effort from Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, with David Montgomery’s overtime touchdown securing a 26-20 victory at Ford Field in Week 1.

Despite holding a 17-10 lead entering the fourth quarter, the Lions surrendered 10 unanswered points to fall behind late. However, a timely field goal forced overtime, where they sealed the win with a touchdown on the opening drive.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Coming soon!