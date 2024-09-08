NFL Week 1 Recap: Miami Dolphins 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired, sealing a 20-17 Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and a touchdown, guiding Miami on an eight-play, 31-yard drive in the final minutes to secure their fourth consecutive season-opening win.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tyreek Hill's day might have gotten off to an unbelievably chaotic start, but he rose to the occasion when the game began, catching all seven catchable targets for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Hill moved the chains three times, forced four missed tackles and came down with two catches of 15 yards or more. He averaged 3.58 yards per route run and produced a 123.3 passer rating when targeted on the day.

BOX SCORE

Jaguars Dolphins Total points 17 20 Total offensive plays 50 65 Average EPA per play -0.185 -0.001 Total net yards 263 400 Avg yards per play 5.3 6.2 Total first downs 16 18 Rushing first downs 5 4 Passing first downs 9 12 Penalty first downs 2 2 Third-down efficiency 20% 47% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 5.2 6.5 Avg yards per drive 21.9 33.3 Avg points per drive 1.4 1.7 Red-zone possessions 3 2 Red-zone plays 7 8 Red-zone TDs 2 1 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION