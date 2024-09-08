All
NFL Week 1 Recap: Miami Dolphins 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

2Y2018P Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) grabs a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By Mark Chichester
Jacksonville Jaguars Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired, sealing a 20-17 Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and a touchdown, guiding Miami on an eight-play, 31-yard drive in the final minutes to secure their fourth consecutive season-opening win.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we've gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tyreek Hill's day might have gotten off to an unbelievably chaotic start, but he rose to the occasion when the game began, catching all seven catchable targets for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Hill moved the chains three times, forced four missed tackles and came down with two catches of 15 yards or more. He averaged 3.58 yards per route run and produced a 123.3 passer rating when targeted on the day.

BOX SCORE

Jaguars Dolphins
Total points 17 20
Total offensive plays 50 65
Average EPA per play -0.185 -0.001
Total net yards 263 400
Avg yards per play 5.3 6.2
Total first downs 16 18
Rushing first downs 5 4
Passing first downs 9 12
Penalty first downs 2 2
Third-down efficiency 20% 47%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 5.2 6.5
Avg yards per drive 21.9 33.3
Avg points per drive 1.4 1.7
Red-zone possessions 3 2
Red-zone plays 7 8
Red-zone TDs 2 1
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

