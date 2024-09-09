All
NFL Week 1 Recap: Detroit Lions 26, Los Angeles Rams 20

2Y22HF4 Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

By Mark Chichester
Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions battled until the very end, overcoming a strong effort from Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, with David Montgomery’s overtime touchdown securing a 26-20 victory at Ford Field in Week 1.

Despite holding a 17-10 lead entering the fourth quarter, the Lions surrendered 10 unanswered points to fall behind late. However, a timely field goal forced overtime, where they sealed the win with a touchdown on the opening drive.

The Rams, seeking redemption after their playoff loss to Detroit in January, couldn’t pull through despite the valiant effort from Stafford, who finished 34-of-49 for 317 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lions edge defender Aidan Hutchinson was lights out in this one and was arguably the biggest reason why Stafford was denied his revenge for the second time. 

According to PFF's first review of the game film, Hutchinson recorded one sack, three hits and five hurries from 44 pass-rush snaps, and he added another eight pass-rush wins that didn't result in pressure. The star pass rusher ended the contest with a 37.0% pass-rush win rate and a 90.0-plus PFF grade. 

BOX SCORE

Rams Lions
Total points 20 26
Total offensive plays 74 61
Average EPA per play 0.048 0.097
Total net yards 402 383
Avg yards per play 5.4 6.3
Total first downs 26 20
Rushing first downs 8 11
Passing first downs 15 7
Penalty first downs 3 2
Third-down efficiency 50% 46%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 14%
Possessions 10 11
Avg plays per drive 7.9 6.2
Avg yards per drive 36.5 31.9
Avg points per drive 1.8 2.2
Red-zone possessions 5 4
Red-zone plays 16 15
Red-zone TDs 2 2
Red-zone FGs 1 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 60% 100%

