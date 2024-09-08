NFL Week 1 Recap: Houston Texans 29, Indianapolis Colts 27

A battle between two of the NFL's most promising young quarterbacks lived up to its billing. The Houston Texans‘ C.J. Stroud and the Indianapolis Colts‘ Anthony Richardson had their lows in this Week 1 contest — a 29-27 win for the Texans — but their highs outweighed all else.

Stroud made three turnover-worthy plays but finished with a strong 78.2% adjusted completion percentage. Richardson, in his return to regular-season action following a season-ending injury in 2023, completed two of his 20-plus-yard pass attempts for 117 yards and a score but struggled some with accuracy.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce logged only four targets, he hauled in three of them — one a contested catch — for 125 yards and a touchdown.

The efficient day marked the second time Pierce has crossed the century mark in his young career.

BOX SCORE

Texans Colts Total points 29 27 Total offensive plays 77 43 Average EPA per play 0.24 0.094 Total net yards 413 303 Avg yards per play 5.4 7 Total first downs 25 14 Rushing first downs 10 6 Passing first downs 13 7 Penalty first downs 2 1 Third-down efficiency 57% 50% Fourth-down efficiency 29% 20% Possessions 10 9 Avg plays per drive 8.3 5.4 Avg yards per drive 37.5 30.3 Avg points per drive 2.6 2.7 Red-zone possessions 3 3 Red-zone plays 12 8 Red-zone TDs 3 2 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

