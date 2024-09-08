All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 1 Recap: Houston Texans 29, Indianapolis Colts 27

2Y20G60 Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By Ben Cooper
Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts

A battle between two of the NFL's most promising young quarterbacks lived up to its billing. The Houston TexansC.J. Stroud and the Indianapolis ColtsAnthony Richardson had their lows in this Week 1 contest — a 29-27 win for the Texans — but their highs outweighed all else.

Stroud made three turnover-worthy plays but finished with a strong 78.2% adjusted completion percentage. Richardson, in his return to regular-season action following a season-ending injury in 2023, completed two of his 20-plus-yard pass attempts for 117 yards and a score but struggled some with accuracy.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce logged only four targets, he hauled in three of them — one a contested catch — for 125 yards and a touchdown.

The efficient day marked the second time Pierce has crossed the century mark in his young career.

BOX SCORE

Texans Colts
Total points 29 27
Total offensive plays 77 43
Average EPA per play 0.24 0.094
Total net yards 413 303
Avg yards per play 5.4 7
Total first downs 25 14
Rushing first downs 10 6
Passing first downs 13 7
Penalty first downs 2 1
Third-down efficiency 57% 50%
Fourth-down efficiency 29% 20%
Possessions 10 9
Avg plays per drive 8.3 5.4
Avg yards per drive 37.5 30.3
Avg points per drive 2.6 2.7
Red-zone possessions 3 3
Red-zone plays 12 8
Red-zone TDs 3 2
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.