NFL Week 1 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37, Washington Commanders 20

All eyes were on rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in this matchup, but it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield who stole the show, leading his team to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

Mayfield was sharp throughout, completing 23 of 29 passes for 257 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He added a big-time throw and avoided any turnover-worthy plays.

Daniels, however, had a notable debut, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 80 yards and score two rushing touchdowns in his first career start.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was targeted eight times in the contest, and he hauled in all eight of those targets for 83 yards, one touchdown and six first downs. The veteran pass-catcher averaged 6.0 yards after the catch per reception and generated a near-perfect 149.5 passer rating when targeted.

BOX SCORE

Commanders Buccaneers Total points 20 37 Total offensive plays 56 60 Average EPA per play 0.103 0.209 Total net yards 290 350 Avg yards per play 5.2 5.8 Total first downs 22 21 Rushing first downs 7 3 Passing first downs 12 16 Penalty first downs 3 2 Third-down efficiency 44% 85% Fourth-down efficiency 17% 0% Possessions 9 9 Avg plays per drive 6.7 7.6 Avg yards per drive 29 35 Avg points per drive 2 3.7 Red-zone possessions 3 4 Red-zone plays 7 9 Red-zone TDs 3 3 Red-zone FGs 0 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 125%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION