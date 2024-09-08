NFL Week 1 Recap: New Orleans Saints 47, Carolina Panthers 10

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, last year's No. 1 overall pick, continues to look anything but. The New Orleans Saints took advantage of that, as well as a leaky defense, to demolish the Panthers, 47-10, in Week 1.

Young accounted for two turnover-worthy plays and recorded just a 48.3% adjusted completion rate. He was under significant pressure — much of which stemmed from edge defender Chase Young — but it was another lackluster showing for a player who entered the league with a sky-high ceiling.

Meanwhile, the Saints' offense and Derek Carr went off, with standout showings all over the unit.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The positive end of Saints quarterback Derek Carr‘s range of outcomes includes games like this, where he carves up a secondary and lays 47 points on an unsuspecting defense.

Carr made three big-time throws and completed six of his 10 pass attempts thrown 10 or more yards downfield for 134 yards and three scores.

BOX SCORE

Panthers Saints Total points 10 47 Total offensive plays 55 62 Average EPA per play -0.468 0.181 Total net yards 211 379 Avg yards per play 3.8 6.1 Total first downs 10 21 Rushing first downs 1 13 Passing first downs 8 7 Penalty first downs 1 1 Third-down efficiency 10% 54% Fourth-down efficiency 13% 0% Possessions 11 9 Avg plays per drive 4.6 6.9 Avg yards per drive 15.1 31.6 Avg points per drive 0.7 3.9 Red-zone possessions 2 5 Red-zone plays 6 8 Red-zone TDs 1 4 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 80%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION