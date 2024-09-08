NFL Week 1 Recap: New Orleans Saints 47, Carolina Panthers 10

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, last year's No. 1 overall pick, continues to look anything but. The New Orleans Saints took advantage of that, as well as a leaky defense, to demolish the Panthers, 47-10, in Week 1.
Young accounted for two turnover-worthy plays and recorded just a 48.3% adjusted completion rate. He was under significant pressure — much of which stemmed from edge defender Chase Young — but it was another lackluster showing for a player who entered the league with a sky-high ceiling.
Meanwhile, the Saints' offense and Derek Carr went off, with standout showings all over the unit.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
The positive end of Saints quarterback Derek Carr‘s range of outcomes includes games like this, where he carves up a secondary and lays 47 points on an unsuspecting defense.
Carr made three big-time throws and completed six of his 10 pass attempts thrown 10 or more yards downfield for 134 yards and three scores.
BOX SCORE
|Panthers
|Saints
|Total points
|10
|47
|Total offensive plays
|55
|62
|Average EPA per play
|-0.468
|0.181
|Total net yards
|211
|379
|Avg yards per play
|3.8
|6.1
|Total first downs
|10
|21
|Rushing first downs
|1
|13
|Passing first downs
|8
|7
|Penalty first downs
|1
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|10%
|54%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|13%
|0%
|Possessions
|11
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|4.6
|6.9
|Avg yards per drive
|15.1
|31.6
|Avg points per drive
|0.7
|3.9
|Red-zone possessions
|2
|5
|Red-zone plays
|6
|8
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|4
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|50%
|80%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
