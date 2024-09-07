NFL Week 1 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 34, Green Bay Packers 29

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers kicked off their 2024 season in historic fashion on Friday night, playing the first-ever NFL game in South America.

In a tightly contested game where both teams had opportunities to put it away, the Eagles ultimately secured a 34-29 victory.

Superstar running back Saquon Barkley stole the limelight in his debut with the Eagles, racking up 132 yards from scrimmage and scoring three touchdowns in a game for the first time since his rookie year.

For the Packers, the 0-1 start might not be the worst thing to come out of their trip overseas, as franchise quarterback Jordan Love suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the dying seconds of the contest and had to be assisted off the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Saquon Barkley had a dream debut for the Eagles, scoring three times to put his team out of reach of the Packers. Barkley ran 24 for 109 yards and two scores, averaging an impressive 3.6 yards after contact per carry and ripping off three explosive runs of 10 or more yards.

He added two catches for 23 yards and another touchdown as a receiver, showing just how effective he can be in both facets of the game.

BOX SCORE

Packers Eagles Total points 29 34 Total offensive plays 58 74 Average EPA per play 0.259 0.038 Total net yards 429 406 Avg yards per play 7.4 5.5 Total first downs 19 25 Rushing first downs 7 7 Passing first downs 9 15 Penalty first downs 3 3 Third-down efficiency 45% 36% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 40% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 6.1 7.3 Avg yards per drive 35.8 33.8 Avg points per drive 2.4 2.8 Red-zone possessions 4 6 Red-zone plays 19 19 Red-zone TDs 1 3 Red-zone FGs 3 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 83%

