NFL Week 1 Recap: Buffalo Bills 34, Arizona Cardinals 28

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes in the second half to lead the Buffalo Bills to a comeback 34-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

The Bills defense sealed the victory when Damar Hamlin and Ja'Marcus Ingram deflected Kyler Murray’s pass on fourth-and-7 from Buffalo's 29-yard line with just 26 seconds left.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that also gave us the NFL's first kickoff return for a touchdown under the new rules, as Arizona’s DeeJay Dallas returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 96 yards to cut Buffalo's lead to 31-28 with 8:31 left.

Allen finished 18-of-23 for 232 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also produced 39 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bills edge defender Greg Rousseau racked up a career-best three sacks and an additional hurry across his 27 pass-rush snaps, though he also had two more pass-rush wins that didn't result in pressure.

Rousseau finished the day with an 18.5% pass-rush win percentage and will likely earn one of the best single-game pass-rush grades of his career.

BOX SCORE

Cardinals Bills Total points 28 34 Total offensive plays 60 58 Average EPA per play 0.003 0.206 Total net yards 280 336 Avg yards per play 4.7 5.8 Total first downs 18 24 Rushing first downs 5 7 Passing first downs 12 13 Penalty first downs 1 4 Third-down efficiency 62% 33% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 33% Possessions 9 10 Avg plays per drive 7.2 6.6 Avg yards per drive 28 30.6 Avg points per drive 2.2 3.1 Red-zone possessions 4 7 Red-zone plays 12 18 Red-zone TDs 2 4 Red-zone FGs 2 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 71%

