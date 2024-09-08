All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 1 Recap: Buffalo Bills 34, Arizona Cardinals 28

2Y205PM Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps over Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

By Mark Chichester
Arizona Cardinals Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes in the second half to lead the Buffalo Bills to a comeback 34-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. 

The Bills defense sealed the victory when Damar Hamlin and Ja'Marcus Ingram deflected Kyler Murray’s pass on fourth-and-7 from Buffalo's 29-yard line with just 26 seconds left.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that also gave us the NFL's first kickoff return for a touchdown under the new rules, as Arizona’s  DeeJay Dallas returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 96 yards to cut Buffalo's lead to 31-28 with 8:31 left.

Allen finished 18-of-23 for 232 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also produced 39 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bills edge defender Greg Rousseau racked up a career-best three sacks and an additional hurry across his 27 pass-rush snaps, though he also had two more pass-rush wins that didn't result in pressure. 

Rousseau finished the day with an 18.5% pass-rush win percentage and will likely earn one of the best single-game pass-rush grades of his career.

BOX SCORE

Cardinals Bills
Total points 28 34
Total offensive plays 60 58
Average EPA per play 0.003 0.206
Total net yards 280 336
Avg yards per play 4.7 5.8
Total first downs 18 24
Rushing first downs 5 7
Passing first downs 12 13
Penalty first downs 1 4
Third-down efficiency 62% 33%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 33%
Possessions 9 10
Avg plays per drive 7.2 6.6
Avg yards per drive 28 30.6
Avg points per drive 2.2 3.1
Red-zone possessions 4 7
Red-zone plays 12 18
Red-zone TDs 2 4
Red-zone FGs 2 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 71%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.