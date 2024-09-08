All
NFL Week 1 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 22, Las Vegas Raiders 10

2Y21AWC Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

By Ben Cooper
Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Chargers

Running back J.K. Dobbins‘ return to the field from a torn Achilles, in his first game with the Los Angeles Chargers, proved to be the spark his new squad needed. Dobbins rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown, forcing four missed tackles along the way.

Los Angeles leaned on Dobbins in its 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, opening head coach Jim Harbaugh's account on a positive note.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa looked like his usual self, although his true impact came in run defense. While Bosa notched three quarterback pressures as a pass-rusher, he made two stops and forced a fumble on just 11 run-defense snaps.

BOX SCORE

Raiders Chargers
Total points 10 22
Total offensive plays 59 54
Average EPA per play -0.384 -0.099
Total net yards 273 316
Avg yards per play 4.6 5.8
Total first downs 14 11
Rushing first downs 1 5
Passing first downs 12 6
Penalty first downs 1 0
Third-down efficiency 36% 27%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 13 13
Avg plays per drive 5 5.1
Avg yards per drive 19.5 22.6
Avg points per drive 0.7 1.6
Red-zone possessions 1 4
Red-zone plays 1 10
Red-zone TDs 0 2
Red-zone FGs 1 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

