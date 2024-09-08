NFL Week 1 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 22, Las Vegas Raiders 10

Running back J.K. Dobbins‘ return to the field from a torn Achilles, in his first game with the Los Angeles Chargers, proved to be the spark his new squad needed. Dobbins rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown, forcing four missed tackles along the way.

Los Angeles leaned on Dobbins in its 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, opening head coach Jim Harbaugh's account on a positive note.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa looked like his usual self, although his true impact came in run defense. While Bosa notched three quarterback pressures as a pass-rusher, he made two stops and forced a fumble on just 11 run-defense snaps.

BOX SCORE

Raiders Chargers Total points 10 22 Total offensive plays 59 54 Average EPA per play -0.384 -0.099 Total net yards 273 316 Avg yards per play 4.6 5.8 Total first downs 14 11 Rushing first downs 1 5 Passing first downs 12 6 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 36% 27% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 13 13 Avg plays per drive 5 5.1 Avg yards per drive 19.5 22.6 Avg points per drive 0.7 1.6 Red-zone possessions 1 4 Red-zone plays 1 10 Red-zone TDs 0 2 Red-zone FGs 1 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION