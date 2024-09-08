All
NFL Week 1 Recap: New England Patriots 16, Cincinnati Bengals 10

2Y1YB2Y New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) scores on a 3-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By Ben Cooper
Cincinnati Bengals New England Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals entered halftime with a goose egg on the scoreboard against the New England Patriots, who many thought would be one of the NFL's least potent teams this season.

While the Bengals clawed back to narrow the deficit in the second half, self-inflicted wounds and stout Patriots tackling kept them from stealing away Jerod Mayo's first victory at the helm for New England, a massive 16-10 upset win in Week 1.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Patriots second-year edge defender Keion White racked up three sacks and four total quarterback pressures. White logged all of one sack across 301 pass-rushing snaps in 2023, so suffice it to say, this was a breakout performance from the former second-rounder.

BOX SCORE

Patriots Bengals
Total points 16 10
Total offensive plays 64 48
Average EPA per play -0.012 -0.235
Total net yards 290 223
Avg yards per play 4.5 4.7
Total first downs 17 12
Rushing first downs 8 5
Passing first downs 9 7
Penalty first downs 0 0
Third-down efficiency 40% 36%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 9 7
Avg plays per drive 7.7 6.3
Avg yards per drive 29 24.8
Avg points per drive 1.6 1.1
Red-zone possessions 3 2
Red-zone plays 10 6
Red-zone TDs 1 1
Red-zone FGs 3 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 133% 50%

