NFL Week 1 Recap: New England Patriots 16, Cincinnati Bengals 10

The Cincinnati Bengals entered halftime with a goose egg on the scoreboard against the New England Patriots, who many thought would be one of the NFL's least potent teams this season.
While the Bengals clawed back to narrow the deficit in the second half, self-inflicted wounds and stout Patriots tackling kept them from stealing away Jerod Mayo's first victory at the helm for New England, a massive 16-10 upset win in Week 1.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Patriots second-year edge defender Keion White racked up three sacks and four total quarterback pressures. White logged all of one sack across 301 pass-rushing snaps in 2023, so suffice it to say, this was a breakout performance from the former second-rounder.
BOX SCORE
|Patriots
|Bengals
|Total points
|16
|10
|Total offensive plays
|64
|48
|Average EPA per play
|-0.012
|-0.235
|Total net yards
|290
|223
|Avg yards per play
|4.5
|4.7
|Total first downs
|17
|12
|Rushing first downs
|8
|5
|Passing first downs
|9
|7
|Penalty first downs
|0
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|40%
|36%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|9
|7
|Avg plays per drive
|7.7
|6.3
|Avg yards per drive
|29
|24.8
|Avg points per drive
|1.6
|1.1
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|2
|Red-zone plays
|10
|6
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|3
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|133%
|50%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
