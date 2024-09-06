NFL Week 1 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 27, Baltimore Ravens 20

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the NFL regular season with an exhilarating 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put together another outstanding performance, proving once again that he is the NFL's premier quarterback. Ultimately, Mahomes finished 18-of-26 for 279 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception while dealing with three drops. His stats aren't gaudy, but the two-time MVP controlled the game and consistently kept the Chiefs a step ahead.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal was outstanding for Steve Spagnuolo's defense, as made he strong contributions as a run defender, pass-rusher and in coverage. Against the run, Chenal recorded two run stops, one of which was for a loss or no gain, and finished with an impressive 1.67-yard average depth of tackle. Additionally, Chenal generated two pressures and another pass-rush win that didn't result in a pressure. He also added a coverage stop to round out his wonderful performance.

BOX SCORE

Ravens Chiefs Total points 20 27 Total offensive plays 74 50 Average EPA per play 0.117 0.183 Total net yards 452 368 Avg yards per play 6.1 7.4 Total first downs 25 20 Rushing first downs 8 3 Passing first downs 16 15 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 47% 44% Fourth-down efficiency 17% 0% Possessions 10 10 Avg plays per drive 7.8 5.8 Avg yards per drive 41.1 33.5 Avg points per drive 1.8 2.5 Red-zone posessions 4 3 Red-zone plays 13 8 Red-zone TDs 1 1 Red-zone FGs 2 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 100%

