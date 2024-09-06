All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 1 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 27, Baltimore Ravens 20

2Y1BA5M Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By PFF Editorial Team
Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the NFL regular season with an exhilarating 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put together another outstanding performance, proving once again that he is the NFL's premier quarterback. Ultimately, Mahomes finished 18-of-26 for 279 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception while dealing with three drops. His stats aren't gaudy, but the two-time MVP controlled the game and consistently kept the Chiefs a step ahead.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal was outstanding for Steve Spagnuolo's defense, as made he strong contributions as a run defender, pass-rusher and in coverage. Against the run, Chenal recorded two run stops, one of which was for a loss or no gain, and finished with an impressive 1.67-yard average depth of tackle. Additionally, Chenal generated two pressures and another pass-rush win that didn't result in a pressure. He also added a coverage stop to round out his wonderful performance.

BOX SCORE

Ravens Chiefs
Total points 20 27
Total offensive plays 74 50
Average EPA per play 0.117 0.183
Total net yards 452 368
Avg yards per play 6.1 7.4
Total first downs 25 20
Rushing first downs 8 3
Passing first downs 16 15
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 47% 44%
Fourth-down efficiency 17% 0%
Possessions 10 10
Avg plays per drive 7.8 5.8
Avg yards per drive 41.1 33.5
Avg points per drive 1.8 2.5
Red-zone posessions 4 3
Red-zone plays 13 8
Red-zone TDs 1 1
Red-zone FGs 2 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.