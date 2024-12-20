PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 16

PFF grades are now live for Week 16's Thursday Night Football matchup between the Broncos and Chargers.

Broncos CB Kris Abrams-Draine

The fifth-round draft pick impressed for the second straight week, earning a 75.8 PFF coverage grade in the Broncos' loss to the Chargers on Thursday Night Football. From 35 coverage snaps, he allowed three receptions for 49 yards on six targets and came away with an interception.

