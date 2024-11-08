All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 10

By Gordon McGuinness

PFF grades are now live for Week 10's Thursday Night Football contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself. To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

BALTIMORE RAVENS 35, CINCINNATI BENGALS 34

Ravens DI Nnamdi Madubuike

It wasn’t a good game for the Ravens' pass defense, but they still generated a lot of pressure, with Madubuike leading the way in that regard. He racked up three sacks and seven hurries from 54 pass-rushing snaps, finishing the game with an 88.9 PFF pass-rush grade and a 22.9% pass-rush win rate.

Highest-Graded Defenders in Ravens-Bengals
Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.