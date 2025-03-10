PFF Free Agency Hub: Every article you need in one place

NFL free agency is in full swing, and staying on top of every move, rumor and signing can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve compiled every PFF free agency article in one place, giving you instant access to analysis, rankings, team fits, contract projections and more. Whether you’re tracking your team’s biggest needs or just want to know which players could make the biggest impact in 2024, we’ve got you covered.

For even deeper insights, be sure to check out PFF’s 2024 NFL free agency rankings, which offer three-year player grades, updated contract information, in-depth player analysis and PFF’s Wins Above Replacement (WAR) metric for all of the top NFL free agents.

Below, you'll find a running list of every PFF free agency article so far. Bookmark this page and check back often — new content will be added as free agency unfolds.

Moving on from our early-season evaluations, we now have a larger sample size of data to refine our free-agent rankings and project how teams might approach their offseason spending.

We are highlighting — and ranking — the top 200 free agents poised to shape the 2025 offseason with the free agency period now here.

Below is a comprehensive tracker covering every free-agent signing, contract extension, roster cut and trade made by all 32 NFL teams as 2025 NFL free agency unfolds. Whether your team is making a splash or quietly building for the future, this tracker keeps you informed with the latest updates in real time.

Every NFL coaching staff is now essentially finalized, and the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books. That can only mean one thing: free agency is fast approaching.

The league’s legal tampering period opens March 10, and free agency officially begins March 12. Front offices have had nearly three months to zero in on targets and can finally bring their plans to fruition.

Based on schematic fits, preexisting ties and smaller team needs, here’s one external, ideal free agent that every team should aim to lock down in the coming weeks.

While there are always some surprising free-agent signings, there are also plenty that just make too much sense not to happen.

We highlighted five of the latter that we think would serve the players and the teams well.

NFL free agency is just a few short weeks away, and after that, the 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner.

There isn’t much time for NFL teams to rest and take stock of the season that’s just passed; they’ll all be looking ahead and planning goals for next season and beyond. But first, of course, is the fun of the offseason: What should every NFL team plan for this summer? What’s their purpose?

With free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, the offseason presents plenty of topics to discuss and analyze in the next weeks or months. We narrowed these down and highlighted five storylines that deserve the most attention — and should get the most attention — throughout the offseason.

After much anticipation, the NFL’s annual franchise-tag window officially opened Tuesday. While the list of players in line to potentially be tagged is relatively smaller on a year-by-year comparison, there are still high-profile talents who will dictate the dominos of the offseason ahead.

Although no transactions have been formally finalized, reports have already begun to circulate about teams’ decisions and plans. Here’s what we’ve learned in the two days since the tag window opened, with much more to be sorted out until March 4.

With the NFL offseason underway, hypothetical trade offers and public trade requests have begun to dominate the headlines. Reports and rumors are swirling around some of the NFL’s biggest names. It’s time to take stock of which players rank as the top potentially available targets of the 2025 offseason.

With Super Bowl 59 in the books, the attention is on free agency, the NFL calendar's next marquee event. While the biggest names usually garner most of the headlines, we're highlighting one impending free agent from each offensive position who might not get the deserved media hype but could be very useful for any team that signs them.

With Super Bowl 59 in the books, the attention is on free agency, the NFL calendar's next marquee event. While the biggest names usually garner most of the headlines, we're highlighting one impending free agent from each defensive position who might not get the deserved media hype but could be very useful for any team that signs them.

2025 Free Agency Primers