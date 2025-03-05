Fantasy Football: Free agency primer with team needs, breakouts and ideal landing spots

Najee Harris leads the free agents likely to change teams: While the rookie running back class is strong, some teams will appreciate Harris’ consistency throughout his NFL career.



While the rookie running back class is strong, some teams will appreciate Harris’ consistency throughout his NFL career. Veteran wide receivers could shake up free agency: Former All-Pro players like Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp are available, which could slow down the movement of the free-agent wide receivers.



Former All-Pro players like Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp are available, which could slow down the movement of the free-agent wide receivers. The 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 22 minutes

Free agency is less than one week away, when several fantasy-relevant players will become available. This is a comprehensive look at what could happen in free agency in the lead-up to the draft.

For each position, I’ll break down which teams potentially need a player, broken into categories for how badly they need someone or what kind of player they need.

While many of these needs will likely not be fulfilled until the draft, free agency will fill some of them out. An ideal fit for all top free agents is included, assuming they will change teams. For several players, the best fit is likely their current team, but it’s also good to imagine what they could do with a new team. At least one breakout is also included at each position. For this article, a breakout is any player who wasn’t a regular starter last season and could see more playing time after free agency, making them more fantasy-relevant.

Running Backs

Team Needs

Teams with no clear lead running back in 2024

Teams where their lead running back is a UFA, and their team was in the bottom eight in HB rushing grade

Other teams in the bottom eight in HB rushing grade could look for an upgrade

Teams where their lead running back is a UFA

Teams where their primary backup running back is a UFA

Teams where their primary third-down back is a UFA

Ideal Fits

The free agent class is light on running backs who have found production in both the run and pass game. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has a long history of running backs who could do both, so Jones can fill a void the Broncos have been missing. Jones is at a point in his career where his playing time should be limited, which fits with Payton’s philosophy of using at least two to three running backs in a rotation. He has generally played better on gap run plays compared to zone, and the Broncos ran more gap than the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers last season, so their scheme should work to Jones’ advantage.

Harris has, first and foremost, been dependable in the NFL, as he has missed zero games over his four seasons. While his rate stats have generally not looked great compared to other running backs, Harris needs a zone-heavy scheme to put up league-average numbers. That means a return to the Pittsburgh Steelers could be the best move for Harris, but the Cowboys are the next best option. They ran zone plays at the ninth-highest rate last season. That rate could increase with Brian Schottenheimer as head coach, given his schemes as the offensive play-caller in previous seasons. The Cowboys would likely pair Harris with a rookie running back or continue to use Hunter Luepke on third downs.

Dowdle went from a rarely used backup to a feature back for the Dallas Cowboys. While he seldom made big plays, he did the dirty work, playing well against eight-man boxes or plays where the run blocking wasn’t perfect. This makes him a good fit for the Giants, as they will likely rely on an older veteran or rookie quarterback. This could lead teams to focus more on the run game. The Giants had a bottom-10 offensive line in run block team grade last season, leading to Dowdle being a good fit. This should free up Tyrone Tracy Jr. to play more on later downs, allowing him to make the big plays out of the Giants' backfield.

The Browns recently had the best run-blocking offensive line in the league, but the line has only gotten older, and their quality of play has declined. They need a running back who can excel even when the blocking isn’t perfect. While Dobbins played behind a great line in Baltimore and an average one in Los Angeles, he has consistently played better than most running backs when an offensive lineman receives a negative run-blocking grade. There is also a chance Dobbins can return to his 2022 form a year removed from his serious injuries from 2023.

Ben Johnson is the new head coach of the Bears, and Nick Chubb could be his next David Montgomery. Chubb, like Montgomery, plays well against lighter boxes despite being an early down back and plays well on zone run plays. Chubb and Montgomery are two of the five running backs under 6 feet and over 220 pounds with at least 100 runs last season. The gap between how well Chubb plays on perfectly blocked runs and non perfectly blocked runs is larger than most running backs, and luckily, the Bears have a notably better line than the Browns had last season.

Curtis Modkins, the Vikings' running back coach, was the Broncos' running back coach during Williams’ rookie season. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has experience with a lead running back and a committee, so Williams would likely be paired with a rookie in this scenario.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, which was Mostert’s first NFL team. Kelly was also responsible for bringing Mostert to the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert’s career didn’t blossom until Kelly returned to college, so this would finally give Mostert a chance to play in Kelly’s offense. Similar to Williams, Mostert would likely get paired with a rookie.

Akers is a strong fit for the Chargers' gap run scheme after playing for more zone-heavy teams in the past two seasons.

The Colts need a more dependable backup behind Jonathan Taylor, and Hunt would give them an experienced running back they could trust if Taylor needs to miss a few games.

The Bengals have stated they want to find another back to pair with Chase Brown. While adding Mitchell is risky with his recent injury history, the Bengals could both add Mitchell and a rookie to add significant competition.

Jaylen Warren can take on the bulk of the running back work in Pittsburgh, but it would be good to pair him with a bigger back who can do the dirty work like Najee Harris used to.

Breakout

Akers suffered Achilles tears in both 2021 and 2023, which have slowed down a once-promising career. Akers hasn’t been given many opportunities in the last two seasons, but this last year, he showed some of his big-play ability. He gained at least 10 yards on 15.4% of his runs and at least 15 yards on at least 7%, notably above league average. He’s continued to grade well and will ideally continue to improve now that he has been over a year removed from his most recent injury.

Akers has played significantly better on gap runs compared to zone. In the last two seasons, he’s played for the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans, two teams that run more zone plays than man. Ideally, he can land on a team like the Los Angeles Chargers, which run gap plays at a high rate. He could also reunite with one of his former coaches, Thomas Brown, with the New England Patriots, or Liam Coen, with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brown and Coen’s new teams, their 2024 teams, and the Los Angeles Rams were all in the top 10 in gap run play rate last season.

While it’s improbable that Akers gets signed to be a team’s starter, there is a chance he can earn a starter role at some point this season and play even better than the last two seasons.

Wide Receivers

Team Needs

Teams with multiple starters and key backups heading to free agency

Teams with a bottom-five team wide receivers receiving grade

Teams expected to trade or release a starting wide receiver

Teams with their primary X receiver heading to free agency

Teams with their primary Z receiver heading to free agency

Teams with their primary slot receiver heading to free agency

Ideal Fits

The Cardinals had the sixth-fewest receiving yards from wide receivers in the slot last season. Greg Dortch started the season as their slot receiver, but they slowly moved to a rotation of players led by Michael Wilson, even though Wilson played better as an outside receiver. Godwin could join Marvin Harrison Jr. as the two receivers in 12 personnel, while Godwin moves to the slot and Wilson plays his more natural position in three-receiver sets.

The New York Jets officially released Adams yesterday, leading to his inclusion on this list. While a reunion with the Green Bay Packers or wherever Aaron Rodgers ends up is possible, the Steelers would appreciate Adams’ talents. While George Pickens has excelled against man coverage, Adams has performed better against zone in recent seasons. He has experience lining up both as an outside wide receiver and in the slot. While blocking isn’t a strength of Adams, the Steelers have had no problem leaving their best run-blocking wide receiver in for 13 personnel, allowing Adams to get rotated in more for explicit passing situations.

Kupp is in this article despite not technically being a free agent, but it’s been made clear he is available, so he’s included. Nick Caley is the new offensive coordinator of the Texans after spending the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. The Texans need a wide receiver, as Tank Dell is expected to miss most of the season, and Stefon Diggs is heading to free agency and also coming back from an injury. Kupp could be a veteran leader helping the team in a new offense. Kupp has shown in the last two seasons that he’s not the most consistent wide receiver anymore, but he is still capable of elite performances. Nico Collins can be the lead Texans wide receiver most weeks, but when defenses are too focused on Collins, that is when Kupp could shine.

The Raiders were the team to originally draft Cooper, and a reunion could be in order. The Raiders had the fifth-fewest receiving yards by wide receivers lined up on the line of scrimmage. Tre Tucker and D.J. Turner were two of the Raiders' top three receivers for most of the season, and both were held under 0.8 yards per route run. Cooper would give the Raiders a true X receiver, while Jakobi Meyers can play either Z or the slot.

While the Buccaneers could re-sign Chris Godwin, moving Jalen McMillan to the slot could make sense. He averaged 1.85 yards per route run from the slot compared to 0.96 when lined up wide. While Diggs played significantly from the slot last season with the Houston Texans, he has consistently graded better and put up better numbers as an outside receiver. He has played better against zone defenses compared to man, which would pair him nicely with Mike Evans, who plays better against man.

Cedric Tillman suffered two concussions during the 2024 calendar year. He missed six games after the second concussion, so the Browns need to be cautious with their young X receiver. At this point in his career, Hopkins is just a rotational player and could be in a rotation with Tillman.

The Commanders have their contested target receiver in Terry McLaurin and recently traded for their low average depth of target player in Deebo Samuel. Adding Brown would give them the deep threat the offense needs. Brown averaged 13 PPR points per game in 2022 in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense when he was the second receiving option in the offense.

The Patriots need an X receiver to join Kendrick Bourne and DeMario Douglas in the starting lineup. While they could find a new X receiver in the draft's first round, Slayton is an acceptable alternative option in free agency.

Baltimore had arguably the best team multiple times during the Lamar Jackson era, but they didn’t make the Super Bowl. Numerous Ravens near the end of their careers are fighting for a ring, and Allen is also at a stage where he would love to win a Super Bowl before retiring. Allen could add another element to their offense.

The three teams that used the most similar route concepts to the Chiefs last season were the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers, the three teams for which Johnson has taken a snap. Johnson has played well against man coverage, and when pressed, he has a different skill set from the other receivers under contract for Kansas City.

With Treylon Burks injured in addition to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd heading toward free agency, the Titans could use a complete makeover at wide receiver outside of Calvin Ridley. There isn’t as much distinction between X and Z receivers in Brian Callahan’s offense compared to other offensive play-callers. Palmer has experience at the X and Z receiver spots and playing in the slot. The versatility could serve him well in the Titans offense.

Cooks’ best season for receiving yards was in 2018 with the Rams. A reunion could help his career continue, even though he will be 32 years old by midseason. The Rams intend to trade Cooper Kupp and have Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, and Tyler Johnson heading toward free agency, so at worst, Cooks could rotate with Jordan Whittington for the second receiver spot.

Tanner Engstrand is the new offensive coordinator for the Jets. He was the passing game coordinator for the Detroit Lions last season, and it couldn’t hurt to bring in a familiar face. Patrick was the third wide receiver for the Jets last season and could form a pair with Garrett Wilson in New York.

Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper are heading to free agency, leaving the Bills thin at outside receiver. Brown could be a solid role player across from Keon Coleman in the Bills offense.

Ladd McConkey became the clear lead wide receiver for the Chargers last season, while Quentin Johnston stepped up enough to warrant another chance. With Joshua Palmer, Simi Fehoko, Jalen Reagor and D.J. Chark all headed for free agency, the Chargers could use a third option. Atwell has the versatility to be the third option in three wide receiver sets and a backup to both starters.

Breakout

Most noteworthy wide receivers in this free-agent class are 30 years old or older and trying to put together at least one more fantasy-relevant season. Chris Godwin is the top wide receiver in this group in yards per route run over the last two seasons under the age of 30. Brown is second on that list after a season with the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders. He showed big-play ability with the Texans, with back-to-back games in which he played over 150 receiving yards. In Washington, he showed more consistently when healthy, with at least three receptions in all but two games. While we don’t expect Brown to become an elite fantasy option, he could be a borderline starter in the right offense.

Quarterbacks

Team Needs

Teams with their clear starter from 2024 heading to free agency

Teams with occasional starters heading to free agency

Teams expected to release their starter from 2024

Teams in the bottom four in team pass grade in 2024 that don’t have one of their primary quarterbacks hitting free agency

Teams with their primary backup heading to free agency

Ideal Fits

Wilson spent the best seasons of his career with Pete Carroll as his head coach, making this a natural reunion. While Wilson’s quality of play declined at the end of his run in Seattle, his 2024 grade was his best of the last four seasons. He could make big plays while avoiding the bad ones and improving his accuracy. While Wilson isn’t likely to become a top-10 quarterback again in his career, that is likely true of the entire free-agent class. Wilson has spent his career getting the most out of wide receivers, similar to Jakobi Meyers, and his experience with Jimmy Graham a decade ago would help keep Brock Bowers as the league’s top fantasy tight end.

Darnold had a career year last season with the Minnesota Vikings. Ideally, he can land on a team with a similar offense. Unfortunately, the top team that needs a quarterback that runs similar concepts is the New York Jets, assuming Tanner Engstrand's offense runs similar route concepts as was run with the Detroit Lions. A reunion with the Jets seems unlikely, which leaves Pittsburgh as the next best scheme fit in terms of the route concepts the Steelers and Vikings ran last season.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll is 9-27 with a -283 point differential over the last three seasons. Unless a rookie quarterback can instantly turn the franchise around, the team must take a considerable risk in free agency. Rodgers is 41 years old and has three straight years with a PFF offensive grade below 80.0 after just two seasons below 80 in his previous 14 seasons.

As mentioned with Darnold, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings all ran relatively similar offenses in terms of their pass concepts in 2024. Fields had some of the highest-graded games of his career against Aaron Glenn’s defense.

The Titans were one of four teams with an 8.4-yard average depth of target or higher while having an average time to throw of 2.75 seconds or less. Winston was one of six quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks last season to accomplish this. Winston can be the full-time starter or mentor a rookie quarterback.

The Browns aren’t able to afford significant swings at quarterback. Jones is an experienced starter who can compete against a rookie.

Jones is an experienced quarterback in case J.J. McCarthy isn’t ready to begin the 2025 season. Late in 2024, Jones played a few nice games in an offense relatively similar to the Vikings'.

Breakout

Fields was generally a strong fantasy starter when he was an NFL starter. Fields averaged 20.5 fantasy points per game in 2022, ranking fifth-best among quarterbacks. He averaged 21.2 over the first five weeks of 2023 and 19.8 from Weeks 11 to 17, ignoring the middle of the season when he was injured and recovering from the injury. In six starts with the Steelers, he averaged 19.1 points per game despite a slow start, which was seventh-best among quarterbacks during those weeks. As long as Fields lands with a team where he is the clear starter, he has a strong chance to finish among the top-12 fantasy quarterbacks.

Tight Ends

Team Needs

Teams with a leading receiving tight end heading to free agency

Other teams with a bottom-five team receiving grade for tight ends

Teams with a backup receiving tight end heading to free agency

Teams with a lead-blocking tight end heading to free agency

Ideal Fits

Theo Johnson started his rookie season averaging just over one reception per game over his first seven weeks. He ended his rookie season with five straight games with at least three receptions, but that shouldn’t stop the Giants from adding a veteran who can split time with Johnson and from whom Johnson can learn. Mike Groh is the Giants’ wide receiver coach, and he was Ertz’s offensive coordinator during his only 1,000-yard season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos tight ends have combined for 845 receiving yards over the last two seasons, which is over 250 less than the second-lowest team. Johnson is the best option in free agency under 29 years old, making him the closest thing to a long-term option at the position. He could be Bo Nix’s top tight end for the rest of his rookie contract. Johnson started his career with Sean Payton as his head coach. Payton has brought back some former New Orleans Saints skill players, including Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Adam Trautman.

The Bengals have tried out a new free agent tight end each of the last three seasons, with Hayden Hurst, Irv Smith Jr. and Mike Gesicki. While Conklin has experience as an every-down tight end, his run-blocking grade is second-lowest among the notable free agent tight ends. That isn’t as much of a problem for the Bengals as it is for other teams because the Bengals like rotating their tight ends, and Drew Sample can handle the blocking duties to allow Conklin to focus on his strengths as a receiver.

Last season, the Saints had the second-fewest receiving yards from wide receivers and tight ends lined up in the slot. The Saints might not have the cap space to go after one of the bigger-name slot receivers, but they might be able to afford a tight end who is essentially a slot receiver. Foster Moreau has graded relatively well in a more traditional tight end role, which would essentially allow Gesicki to be the Saints’ third wide receiver.

Hooper has extensive experience in both a receiving and run-blocking role, allowing the Jets to use him as an every-down player.

While Cole Kmet would likely remain the Bears‘ starting tight end, the Granson addition would allow Kmet to play in more of a rotational role.

With Ben Sinnott as the Commanders’ receiving tight end of the future, the Commanders can focus primarily on run blocking for a tight end to join Sinnott in two tight end sets. Alie-Cox is the best blocking tight end in free agency.

Tremble can join Andrew Ogletree and Will Mallory in a three-man rotation, where the three are broadly used interchangeably. Even if the Colts draft a tight end, it wouldn’t hurt to bring in another veteran.

While Ja’Tavion Sanders posted some big games in the middle of the season, he disappeared in December after an injury. It would help to have a veteran mentor at the position who has played well on a limited sample size.

Breakout

Hooper reached back-to-back Pro Bowls with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 and 2019. He’s spent the last four seasons with four different AFC teams as a frequent starter or heavily used backup. He has graded well, given his opportunities. His 70.3 PFF offensive grade over the last three seasons is 15th-best among 56 tight ends with at least 1,000 snaps. That includes a 73.1 receiving grade, the 13th-best among those tight ends. While the 30-year-old tight end probably can’t be a long-term solution, he’s played well enough to deserve a full-time starting role. He could be a borderline fantasy starter if it’s on the right team.

Kickers

Team Needs

Teams with no kicker on their roster

Teams with a clear lead kicker heading to free agency

Teams with a bottom-five team field goal and extra points grade

Teams with one of their two kickers heading to free agency

Top Free Agents

Note that the ideal fit for each kicker is the best team because there are no scheme fits for kickers. Instead, this is a list of the top kickers in free agency.

1. Matt Prater

2. Nick Folk

3. Zane Gonzalez

4. Joey Slye

5. Eddy Pineiro

6. Michael Badgley

7. Riley Patterson

8. Austin Seibert