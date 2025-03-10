All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Ranking the best available 2025 NFL free agents

2S226W3 DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 05: Minnesota Vikings Quarterback (14) Sam Darnold tries to fend off Detroit Lions DE Levi Onwuzurike (91) during the game between Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions on January 5, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI (Photo by Allan Dranberg/CSM) Credit: Cal Sport Media/Alamy Live News

By PFF.com

NFL free agency is always evolving, with surprise cuts and cap casualties adding to the pool of available talent.

Unlike PFF’s free agent rankings, which focus on impending free agents, this list includes the top 100 available players, factoring in recent releases. As teams make roster moves, this ranking will track the best options still on the market.

  1. S Jevon Holland

  2. WR Amari Cooper

  3. ED Josh Sweat

  4. WR Stefon Diggs

  5. CB Charvarius Ward

  6. CB Rasul Douglas

  7. CB Byron Murphy Jr.

  8. ED Malcolm Koonce

  9. T Cam Robinson

  10. LB Dre Greenlaw

  11. S Talanoa Hufanga

  12. G Will Fries

  13. G Teven Jenkins

  14. CB Kendall Fuller

  15. CB Asante Samuel Jr.

  16. G Kevin Zeitler

  17. CB Mike Hilton

  18. WR DeAndre Hopkins

  19. G James Daniels

  20. T Tyron Smith

  21. DI Javon Hargrave

  22. TE Juwan Johnson

  23. WR Darius Slayton

  24. DI Levi Onwuzurike

  25. G Mekhi Becton

  26. WR Keenan Allen

  27. QB Russell Wilson

  28. ED Von Miller

  29. ED Za'Darius Smith

  30. HB Najee Harris

  31. ED Chase Young

  32. ED Joey Bosa

  33. S Justin Reid

  34. ED Azeez Ojulari

  35. DI B.J. Hill

  36. DI Calais Campbell

  37. S Harrison Smith

  38. ED DeMarcus Lawrence

  39. G Brandon Scherff

  40. HB J.K. Dobbins

  41. ED Dante Fowler Jr.

  42. G Patrick Mekari

  43. ED Chauncey Golston

  44. S Juan Thornhill

  45. CB Darius Slay

  46. CB Stephon Gilmore

  47. S Justin Simmons

  48. T Jedrick Wills Jr.

  49. TE Evan Engram

  50. ED Matthew Judon

  51. ED Dennis Gardeck

  52. G Aaron Banks

  53. T Kelvin Beachum

  54. CB Jonathan Jones

  55. DI Jarran Reed

  56. T Cornelius Lucas

  57. WR Diontae Johnson

  58. S Jeremy Chinn

  59. S Elijah Molden

  60. C Ryan Kelly

  61. DI Tershawn Wharton

  62. TE Tyler Conklin

  63. DI Teair Tart

  64. QB Jameis Winston

  65. CB Nate Hobbs

  66. S Andre Cisco

  67. HB Nick Chubb

  68. LB Tyrel Dodson

  69. S Julian Blackmon

  70. CB Brandon Stephens

  71. ED Preston Smith

  72. G Will Hernandez

  73. ED Joshua Uche

  74. DI Maliek Collins

  75. LB Eric Kendricks

  76. WR Mike Williams

  77. WR Tyler Lockett

  78. C Coleman Shelton

  79. CB Kristian Fulton

  80. WR Joshua Palmer

  81. G Dalton Risner

  82. ED Charles Omenihu

  83. WR Elijah Moore

  84. ED Darrell Taylor

  85. ED Brandon Graham

  86. LB Elandon Roberts

  87. G Matt Pryor

  88. HB Demarcus Robinson

  89. G Laken Tomlinson

  90. WR Mecole Hardman

  91. LB Devin Bush

  92. ED Carl Lawson

  93. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

  94. S Bobby Brown III

  95. G Trystan Colon

  96. DI Sebastian Joseph-Day

  97. DI Ta'Quon Graham

  98. WR Brandin Cooks

  99. HB Javonte Williams

  100. WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.