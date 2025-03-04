2025 Free Agency Primer: AFC North

Ravens eye a wide receiver: Zay Flowers' Week 18 injury left the Ravens' offense without a true game-breaking threat in the passing game during the postseason. The lack of depth at receiver became glaring, playing a key role in Baltimore’s divisional-round exit.

Steelers must retain a quarterback: Going from two viable quarterbacks to none leaves a major void the Steelers must address. Bringing back Justin Fields on another team-friendly, prove-it deal makes sense after his strong start to 2024. Over the first three weeks, Fields earned an 81.0 PFF passing grade, ranking among the NFL’s top five.

The offseason brings a clean slate for all 32 teams. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise is preparing for one of the most pivotal moments of the year: NFL free agency.

The legal tampering period kicks off on Monday, March 10, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the AFC North.

Record: 12-5

12-5 Rank in EPA per play (offense): 1st

1st Rank in EPA allowed per play (defense): 9th

What went right?

Outstanding play on both sides of the ball defined the Ravens’ 2024 season, but what truly set them apart was the coaching staff’s adaptability — particularly on defense. One key adjustment was shifting Kyle Hamilton from the slot to the back end, a move that transformed the secondary.

From Week 11 onward, the Ravens’ coverage unit led the league in EPA allowed per dropback, solidifying itself as one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive forces.

What went wrong?

Zay Flowers‘ Week 18 injury left the Ravens' offense without a true game-breaking threat in the passing game during the postseason. The lack of depth at receiver became glaring, playing a key role in Baltimore’s divisional-round exit.

Standout performers

While the Ravens' backfield may not have collected national awards or accolades, its impact was undeniable. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry set the standard this past season, earning the highest overall PFF grades in the NFL at their respective positions while shattering PFF records. Jackson, in particular, made history with his 95.3 PFF grade, the highest ever recorded by a quarterback in the PFF era.

Pending free agents