2025 Free Agency Primer: NFC South

Pass-rush help remains a glaring need for the Falcons: Atlanta failed to generate consistent pressure, clocking just a 28.4% pressure rate — good for 30th in the NFL this past season.

The Saints are in cap purgatory: New Orleans will be forced to wait until draft day to attack its ever-growing list of roster needs.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

The offseason brings a clean slate for all 32 teams. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise is preparing for one of the most pivotal moments of the year: NFL free agency.

The legal tampering period kicks off on Monday, March 10, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the NFC South.

Click here to jump to a team:

Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers

Record: 8-9

8-9 Rank in EPA per play (offense): 11th

11th Rank in EPA allowed per play (defense): 22nd

What went right?

While controversy clouded the Falcons' quarterback position, it was the running game that carried the team across the finish line. Atlanta's offensive line, headlined by Chris Lindstrom, led the NFL in team PFF run-blocking grade, capturing an 89.4 grade. Some 31.2% of the team’s rushing yardage came before first contact — a top-10 rate — highlighting the push this offensive line managed on an every-down basis.

What went wrong?

Despite trading a 2025 third-round pick for disgruntled edge rusher Matthew Judon, the move didn’t move the needle for the Falcons' pass rush. Atlanta failed to generate consistent pressure, clocking just a 28.4% pressure rate — good for 30th in the NFL this past season. The unit's inability to harass opposing passers led many offenses to tee off on the secondary.

Standout performers

Bijan Robinson produced massive results in his second season. He generated a phenomenal 92.8 PFF rushing grade, eclipsing Adrian Peterson’s 2012 campaign and landing him among the three highest-graded rushing seasons in the PFF era.

Pending free agents

Likely departures

Given the glaring defensive shortcomings, particularly in the front-seven, the expectation is that the Falcons will attack defense heavily in this year’s NFL draft. That would put most of the names listed above on the outside looking in, including Judon, who will likely end his Falcons tenure after one subpar season.