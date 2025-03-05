2025 Free Agency Primer: AFC South

The Texans need interior consistency: The team's interior offensive line struggled to mitigate pressure in 2024. There are several potentially cost-effective solutions on the free-agent market.

The Titans are on the clock: With the No. 1 overall pick in hand, Tennessee may opt to stay quieter in free agency and address bigger needs in the draft.

The offseason brings a clean slate for all 32 teams. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise is preparing for one of the most pivotal moments of the year: NFL free agency.

The legal tampering period kicks off on Monday, March 10, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the AFC South.

Click here to jump to a team:

Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans

Record: 10-7

10-7 Rank in EPA per play (offense): 19th

19th Rank in EPA allowed per play (defense): 6th

What went right?

A defense beaming with young talent carried the load for Houston in 2024, headlined by a phenomenal passing defense. Young stars Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr. played crucial roles for a Texans defense that secured the seventh-ranked EPA per dropback allowed, the second-most interceptions (19) and the fifth-most total sacks (48).

What went wrong?

Houston struggled to find consistency on its interior offensive line. Six players clocked more than 100 snaps on the interior for the Texans, but none surpassed a 67.0 PFF overall grade. Pass protection was particularly an issue, which the Chiefs exploited heavily in the divisional round, sacking C.J. Stroud eight times.

Standout performers

Despite dealing with an ailing hamstring that landed him on injured reserve, Collins had an undeniable impact when he was able to suit up. The 25-year-old receiver posted the second-highest PFF receiving grade (91.6) at the position during the regular season — a credit to his ability to beat single coverage, ranking in the 99th percentile, per PFF’s stable receiver metrics.

Pending free agents

Likely departures

Stefon Diggs was off to a good start in 2024 before tearing his ACL in Week 8, effectively ending his short time in Houston. Although the Texans have a need at receiver while Tank Dell recovers from a devastating knee injury suffered late in the year, the team is without sufficient cap space, so Diggs is likely to move on to his next destination.