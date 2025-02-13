One underrated 2025 NFL free agent at every offensive position

Jameis Winston could be a top-tier bridge quarterback: His 74.6 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked 24th among 46 qualifying quarterbacks.

Guard Will Hernandez is among the NFL's most underrated offensive linemen: Since joining the Cardinals in 2022, Hernandez owns a 76.0 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranks ninth among guards, and has allowed pressure on 4.2% of pass plays (17th).

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

With Super Bowl 59 in the books, the attention is on free agency, the NFL calendar's next marquee event. While the biggest names usually garner most of the headlines, we're highlighting one impending free agent from each offensive position who might not get the deserved media hype but could be very useful for any team that signs them.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 85

The former No. 1 overall pick is likely no longer a long-term solution, but he can be a bridge signal-caller for a team developing a young quarterback or a team that is simply in a short-term bind at the position.

Winston’s 74.6 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked 24th among 46 qualifying quarterbacks. The Florida State product has become a true gunslinger, as he paired a league-worst 5.2% turnover-worthy play rate with a 22nd-ranked 3.9% big-time throw rate. As a result, he earned a 69.9 PFF passing grade, which placed him 27th at the position. Even though Winston is not a long-term solution, he is probably still a top-32 quarterback in the NFL.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 62

Durability has been the biggest concern for Dobbins, who played a career-high 568 snaps in 2024 but still missed time due to injury. Over the three seasons leading up to 2024, Dobbins logged only 265 snaps — meaning he more than doubled his three-year total this past season.

Despite playing behind a struggling offensive line, particularly in run blocking, Dobbins recorded 4.5 rushing yards per carry in 2024, ranking 17th among 47 qualifying running backs. His 0.19 missed tackles forced per carry ranked 25th, and he did not fumble once on his 207 carries.

If Dobbins can stay healthy — and that is, admittedly, a big if — he presents plenty of upside in free agency.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock contract projections and more in our free agency rankings!

Wide Receiver: Darius Slayton

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 38

Even though the Giants kept drafting and signing wide receivers, Slayton never got phased out of New York’s offense and always earned an opportunity for himself.

The former fifth-round pick has played at least 500 snaps in all six of his NFL seasons, including more than 800 in three of the past four years. Admittedly, he had one of his worst seasons in a contract year, although bad quarterback play was the main culprit.

Before this past season, Slayton proved time and again that he can be one of the better WR3s in the league — or even a WR2. His 15.6 receiving yards per reception over 2022 and 2023 ranked 11th among 105 qualifying receivers, while his 1.46 receiving yards per route run placed him 48th at the position.

Tight End: Mike Gesicki

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 77

While Gesicki is limited as a run blocker, his receiving contributions make him an intriguing option for teams that do not rely heavily on tight ends in the run game.

The Penn State product made the most out of his one season playing with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in 2024, again proving what he can bring to the passing game. His 71.1 PFF receiving grade and 71.5 PFF overall grade were both the second-highest marks for him in his seven-year career. His 1.51 receiving yards per route run was also the second-highest figure of his career and tied for 11th among 46 qualifying tight ends in 2024.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 46

Although he missed the first two games of the 2024 season due to a suspension, Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson made the most out of his contract year in his fourth NFL campaign.

The former undrafted free agent earned a career-high 78.4 PFF overall grade, ranking 18th among all offensive tackles. His 79.2 PFF pass-blocking grade and 75.2 PFF run-blocking grade ranked 22nd and 19th, respectively. The Iowa product allowed pressure on 4.4% of pass plays in the regular season, which was the best rate of his career and ranked 20th among 80 qualifying offensive tackles.

Given how much he improved in his fourth season, Jackson might not be done developing, which means he could become a true franchise left tackle for whoever signs him in free agency.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock contract projections and more in our free agency rankings!

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 93

Hernandez, who will turn 30 the week before the 2025 NFL season kicks off, has been among the most underrated offensive linemen in the NFL — not just in this free-agent class.

His 2024 season was cut short due to an injury, but his 3,281 regular-season snaps since the start of the 2021 campaign rank 24th among guards. He has also been playing at a high level. While his 65.2 PFF overall grade over that span ranks just 38th among 61 qualifying guards, his 69.9 PFF pass-blocking grade slots in at 23rd.

Since joining the Cardinals in 2022, Hernandez owns a 76.0 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranks ninth among guards, and has allowed pressure on 4.2% of pass plays — the 17th-best rate.

Hernandez's age and recent injury could scare off some teams or lead to a lower contract value. Still, they would likely get an above-average pass-blocking guard.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 81

As is often the case, age and injury history are the only things that should really make teams second-guess signing center Ryan Kelly.

Kelly played more than 600 snaps in each of his past seven seasons but did miss at least one game in four of his past five campaigns. His absence visibly impacted the Colts‘ offensive line, which was among the best when fully healthy.

Kelly is still among the best pass-blocking centers in the NFL and could solidify the interior of any offensive line. His 73.2 PFF pass-blocking grade over the past three seasons ranks fourth among 28 qualifying centers, while his 2.9% pressure rate allowed also ranks fourth.