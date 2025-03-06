Identifying the perfect 2025 free agent match for every NFL team

Ronnie Stanley will have a strong market: The former Ravens tackle would be an ideal signing in Cleveland or Kansas City.

Could Carlton Davis III reunite with Aaron Glenn in New York? Davis turned in a 72.1 PFF coverage grade and an 87.9 passer rating when targeted during his one season in Detroit. \

Every NFL coaching staff is now essentially finalized, and the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books. That can only mean one thing: free agency is fast approaching.

The league’s legal tampering period opens March 10, and free agency officially begins March 12. Front offices have had nearly three months to zero in on targets and can finally bring their plans to fruition.

Based on schematic fits, preexisting ties and smaller team needs, here’s one external, ideal free agent that every team should aim to lock down in the coming weeks.

The Cardinals will need to address their trenches, but locking down a legitimate perimeter CB1 next to slot star Garrett Williams should also be a priority in free agency — especially considering the deep crop of available cornerbacks.

Douglas wasn’t nearly as successful during 2024, recording only a 51.6 PFF coverage grade and a 116.9 passer rating when targeted. However, he would make tons of sense, given the Cardinals’ tendency to run Cover 3, which they did on 33.8% of coverage snaps last year. Douglas’ 77.2 PFF coverage grade in Cover 3 over the past two seasons is tied for the fourth-best mark in the NFL.

He generated a 71.5 PFF coverage grade or higher from 2021 to 2023, so there’s a real chance that he could rebound with a new team next season. Landing with Jonathan Gannon makes sense on multiple fronts.

Atlanta hired Jeff Ulbrich as its defensive coordinator, and there are many familiar faces with which the ex-Jets interim head coach could reunite. Adams, who was drafted and developed by Ulbrich over the past three years, is particularly appealing.

As a starter in each of the past two seasons, Adams generated a 65.2 PFF coverage grade or better. This past year, he racked up five pass breakups, though his passer rating when targeted climbed to 103.1.

With Justin Simmons set to be a free agent, the Falcons will need more depth at safety next to Jessie Bates III. Adams’ ability to play all over the formation next to more of a center fielder in Bates could be a strong complement.

With Brandon Stephens set to hit free agency, Baltimore will presumably seek an upgrade at perimeter cornerback next to Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins. While he likely won’t be on the market until after June 1, Slay is a strong match for Baltimore’s defensive structure.

In defensive coordinator Zach Orr’s first year calling the shots, the Ravens played Cover 1 on 23.8% of coverage snaps, the ninth-highest rate in the league. As part of a broader bounce-back 2024 campaign, Slay was strong in Cover 1: His 67.9 PFF coverage grade in the single-high man look ranked 10th among qualified cornerbacks. Likewise, Slay was effective in zone, as reflected by his 76.8 PFF coverage grade in that scheme.

Given that he’s 34 and a bit more inconsistent on a yearly basis, Slay figures to be a relatively cheap but savvy addition for a contender after the draft. The veteran would fit Orr’s bunch well and wouldn’t stop the Ravens from still targeting a cornerback in the first few rounds of the draft.

Both Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins will hit the market, and while the Bills invested in Keon Coleman in the first round last year, they’ll seemingly want more firepower on the outside. Slayton’s profile aligns with that.

Among receivers with 30 or more targets last year, all three aforementioned Bills players ranked in the top 41 in average depth of target. Slayton (13.7 yards) was also on the list, even if 2024 proved to be a trying year (59.9 PFF receiving grade). However, those struggles were mostly due to a 15.2% drop rate, as Slayton still ranked in the 60th percentile in separation rate against single coverage and in the 79th percentile in contested-catch rate.

In a top-heavy free-agent receiver class, the 28-year-old Slayton might fetch more than the Bills can afford, as they currently sit around $10 million over the cap. But if the team can pull off some financial maneuvering (by cutting Von Miller, perhaps), adding Slayton would mesh with Josh Allen and the rest of the offense.

The Panthers will need to overhaul most of their defense this offseason, especially a secondary that ranked dead last in PFF coverage grade. Cisco could be a sleeper fit in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s scheme.

Over the past two years, Carolina ranks second in snaps deploying some sort of Cover 3 variety. While Cisco (56.7 PFF coverage grade) wasn’t spectacular last season, he actually performed quite well when deployed in Cover 3, as his 73.1 PFF coverage grade ranked 23rd among qualified defensive backs. He was much stronger overall in his prior two years, notching at least a 69.4 PFF coverage grade in both seasons.

Still only 25 during the 2025 season, Cisco brings strong Cover 3 skills and fits what Evero will seek to build in the long term in Charlotte.

After overhauling their interior offensive line in short order, the Bears will probably shift to upgrading their defensive line, especially edge rusher. Young brings both familiarity and fit.

During his lone season with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and the Saints in 2024, Young was effective as a pass-rusher, amassing 66 pressures and a 13.7% pass-rush win rate. Allen’s 4-3 scheme is exactly where Young has flourished in the past few years: Since 2023, his 18.6% pass-rush win rate out of the alignment is the eighth best among qualified edge rushers.

Even though Young hasn’t yet met the sky-high expectations of being a No. 2 overall pick, he’s rounded into a solid pass-rusher who could command more than anticipated in free agency. Pairing him with Montez Sweat on the outside could inject some juice into the Bears’ defensive front.

The Bengals cut the underperforming Alex Cappa, and their left guard situation is still without a clear-cut solution. Cincinnati will need to add at least one guard in free agency, and Jenkins is a good fit.

The Bengals (unsurprisingly) ran the fifth-most pass plays in the NFL last season, rendering a strong pass-blocking guard more of a priority. Jenkins' 75.8 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 10th among qualified guards, and he added a 74.3 PFF run-blocking grade.

With Cincinnati already paying Tee Higgins and likely shelling out more cash to Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson, that could leave limited room for a splashier addition. But if the Bengals could get the oft-injured Jenkins at a discount, it would be a seamless signing.

The Browns’ quarterback quandary is still looming, and they could pick one early in the upcoming draft. Protecting that new gunslinger will also be key, considering Jedrick Wills Jr. will be a free agent, and nobody would be better than Stanley.

Over the past two years, the Browns rank third in total passing plays, which underscores Kevin Stefanski’s baseline identity — especially accounting for a fresh quarterback. Few tackles have been better pass protectors than Stanley in recent memory. His 83.0 PFF pass-blocking grade since 2022 ranks 14th among qualified tackles. His grade would be even higher if not for a 68-snap 2021 campaign.

With Cleveland holding about $23 million in cap space, the odds of general manager Andrew Berry being able to secure a marquee player like Stanley aren’t extremely high. But restructuring players like Deshaun Watson and Denzel Ward could provide the Browns just enough room for a move of this caliber.

The Cowboys finished 2024 ranked 22nd in team PFF receiving grade from wide receivers, and that includes another stellar season from CeeDee Lamb. Upgrading Dak Prescott’s weaponry should be on Jerry Jones’ wish list, and Diggs is logical for several reasons.

Over the past three years, Prescott has targeted hitch routes on 18% of throws, the highest rate of any of his routes. In that same span, Diggs’ 86.1 PFF receiving grade on hitches ranks eighth and his 79 targets on the route are the second most.

Diggs should have a robust market with Tee Higgins no longer available, but he’d be a wonderful intermediate complement to Lamb. And the veteran receiver could get to be on the same team as — and practice against — his brother Trevon every day.

The Broncos’ offseason vision has crystallized: Acquire as much skill-position talent as possible for Bo Nix. That plan should include both free agency and the draft, with running back a position to hammer. Jones could easily be in play.

Over the past two seasons, Sean Payton’s offense has relied heavily on outside zone and man concepts in the run game, turning to them on a combined 47% of ground-game snaps. It just so happens that, since 2023, Jones ranks 12th among qualifiers in PFF man rushing grade (73.8) and 16th in PFF outside-zone rushing grade (74.5). Plus, he secured a 70.6 PFF receiving grade last season, and Payton relishes pass-catching running backs.

Amid a disappointing group of free-agent running backs, Denver has the ammo to add Jones while still doubling up in an outstanding draft class.

As the Lions transition away from defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to in-house successor Kelvin Sheppard, the backbone of their defensive structure isn’t yet known — but it’s fair to assume that most of the fundamentals will remain in place. Either way, adding arguably the top cornerback on the market in Reed wouldn’t hurt.

Last year, Detroit leaned primarily on Cover 1, running it on 33.7% of snaps. Meanwhile, since 2022, Reed’s 70.7 PFF coverage grade in Cover 1 is the 12th best among qualified cornerbacks. Even in a bit of a down season, Reed still enjoyed his staggering sixth straight year with a 70.0-plus PFF coverage grade.

The Lions’ cornerback room will need reinforcements, given that Carlton Davis III is no longer under contract. With $51 million in cap space and hopes of finally reaching the Super Bowl, Detroit can finance a big-money move like Reed.

With Jaire Alexander potentially on his way out and Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine both free agents, the Packers have a gaping hole at cornerback going into 2025. Samuel would be a great scheme add based on defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s first season.

In his first year in Green Bay, Hafley dialed up Cover 3 on 32.7% of coverage snaps, the most prevalent coverage for the Packers by more than 13 percentage points. Meanwhile, Samuel’s 80.9 PFF coverage grade in Cover 3 since 2022 ranks seventh among qualified cornerbacks and his 23.2% forced incompletion rate out of the umbrella places second.

Yes, Samuel wasn’t quite as good in 2024 (58.6 PFF coverage grade), but he’s still just 25 and would make for a high-ceiling building block in Hafley’s secondary next to Xavier McKinney.

The Texans will probably need to acquire interior (and even perimeter) offensive linemen through multiple avenues this offseason. Signing arguably the best available guard would go a long way toward bettering the spine of the team.

Houston finished last year ranked 25th in team PFF run-blocking grade, but Zeitler’s 87.2 PFF run-blocking mark was the second best among qualified guards. He was also effective in pass blocking to the tune of a 97.9 PFF pass-blocking efficiency score, including a 96.4 mark on true pass sets.

Zeitler doesn’t necessarily boast explicit connections to new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, but with Joe Mixon still under contract and Houston aiming to run the ball better last year, it would be hard to do better than the soon-to-be 35-year-old.

The Colts are quietly navigating uncertainty at right guard, with both Will Fries and Mark Glowinski on the market. If neither one returns to Indianapolis, Becton would be a shrewd signing.

In his first year with the Super Bowl champion Eagles, Becton enjoyed a career year, including on RPOs. His 82.6 overall PFF grade on RPOs this past year ranked fifth among qualified guards. Colts head coach Shane Steichen has run the most RPOs in the NFL since he took over in 2023, and that will likely only proliferate next year.

Given Steichen’s connections to the Eagles' coaching staff, especially offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Colts received a favorable impression of Becton and paid him as such.

With Liam Coen hoping to establish an offensive identity from the get-go — and with Brandon Scherff no longer under contract — the Jaguars will probably pursue an upgrade at right guard this offseason. Fries is on the short list of the best viable options.

Coen’s run game was extraordinarily diverse during his lone year in Tampa, and the Buccaneers racked up the 12th-most rushing plays of any team. In turn, acquiring a guard with run-blocking upside is important. Fries’ 84.9 PFF run-blocking grade slotted sixth among guards with 100 or more snaps last year, and his 74.9 PFF pass-blocking grade placed 14th.

It’s possible that new general manager James Gladstone could beef up the interior by drafting a player like LSU's Will Campbell at Pick No. 5. But with almost $38 million in cap space and the opportunity to poach a player from a division rival, Fries would slot in nicely in Duval County.

The Chiefs surprised many when they franchise-tagged Trey Smith but traded Joe Thuney. While right guard should be solidified for the immediate future, left tackle is still a massive question mark. Stanley would shore that up instantly.

Four Chiefs got a crack at starting at left tackle this past year, and none recorded a PFF overall grade above 65.7. Kansas City would be smart to acquire a proven tackle who meshes with Patrick Mahomes’ elongated play style. Since 2022, nobody has thrown more passes while holding onto the ball for 2.5 seconds or longer than Mahomes — and in that span, Stanley’s 77.3 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks 17th among qualified tackles.

Kansas City could draft a touted tackle in the first round, but the team’s second-round selection of Kingsley Suamataia last season didn’t yield many fast fixes. In 2021, Brett Veach signed Thuney after watching his offensive line get pummeled in Super Bowl 55, and the same could follow with Stanley this offseason after his unit was bludgeoned by the Eagles’ front.

The Raiders’ team needs list is almost as long as a CVS receipt, but upping the secondary needs to be a focus for new general manager John Spytek. Ward seems to be a good match for what Pete Carroll hopes to accomplish.

Under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham last year, Las Vegas played either Cover 3 or Cover 2 on a combined 51.5% of coverage snaps, and Carroll’s defensive background is also predicated around Cover 3. Since 2022, Ward has generated a 75.1 PFF coverage grade in Cover 3-type looks, and he’s played the fifth-most Cover 3 snaps of any cornerback. Likewise, Ward has been a lockdown player in Cover 2, producing an 89.6 PFF coverage grade over the past three years.

Ward didn’t play like his dynamic self last year, but he could come in and immediately be Carroll’s top cornerback on a defense yearning for coverage help.

While Ladd McConkey shined in his rookie season, the Chargers still ranked only 19th in team PFF receiving grade. Adding more options for Justin Herbert on the outside is in order, and Adams is a strong candidate.

Even though Adams was with the Jets for roughly five months, he still produced at a relatively productive level. Across 11 games, he posted a 78.2 PFF receiving grade with 2.16 yards per route run and 6.3 yards after the catch per reception. His 85.6 PFF receiving grade or higher on crossers, outs and go routes dovetails nicely with Herbert’s three most-targeted concepts.

Adams still appears to have more left in the tank at 32, and his reported preference to play on the West Coast runs parallel to the Chargers needing a more reliable star next to McConkey.

The Rams have finally started to sort out their offensive question marks, returning Matthew Stafford and Alaric Jackson. Now, Les Snead should turn his attention to the secondary — and Jones could be a match.

In defensive coordinator Chris Shula’s first year calling defensive plays, Los Angeles utilized Cover 3 on 30.6% of coverage snaps, exactly double that of the second-highest concept. Over the past two seasons, Jones’ 77.6 PFF coverage grade on Cover 3-family plays ranks 14th among qualified cornerbacks.

While Jones’ 2024 metrics took a hit, he still turned out a 73.5 PFF coverage grade or better in seven games, revealing that there’s still potential for him to play at the lofty level he did in 2023. Inking the former Patriot could give the Rams depth and a quick starter as they pursue additional, younger options in the draft.

Much talk has been made about the waning state of Miami’s offensive line, but the team’s secondary is in dire straits as things stand. Adding a safety like Blackmon could be massive.

Last year, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver leaned regularly on Cover 2 and 3 as part of a zone-heavy approach. Blackmon’s 629 coverage snaps in either Cover 2 or 3 over the past two seasons are the fourth most among safeties, and his 74.0 PFF coverage grade in those concepts trails only Xavier McKinney among qualifiers.

Still only 26 and on the heels of two straight positive years in coverage, Blackmon may not command as much as someone like Jevon Holland but aligns with Miami’s past approach of signing cheaper, under-the-radar impact players.

The Vikings must determine how their 2025 cornerback room will take shape. While re-signing Byron Murphy Jr. should be a priority, adding a player like Lewis could fit Brian Flores’ intentions.

Minnesota blitzed at the highest rate in football last year, so Flores will covet corners who can hold their own when extra rushers are sent. Lewis’ 71.9 PFF coverage grade on blitzes over the past two seasons ranks 20th out of 73 qualified cornerbacks. He amassed a strong 75.8 PFF coverage grade in zone this past year, which Flores almost entirely relies on.

Even if the Vikings can bring back Murphy on a big deal, Lewis would be a prudent signing to pair next to him on the inside.

The Patriots’ quest for landing one of Trey Smith or Tee Higgins may have been foiled, but general manager Eliot Wolf still has more than $127 million at his disposal and should invest it in the team’s offensive line. Robinson could act as a pillar.

Although Robinson posted only a 67.2 PFF pass-blocking grade with the Jaguars and Vikings last year, he’s been one of the better pass-protecting tackles in football over the past few seasons. Since 2021, his 77.0 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks 13th among qualified tackles. That would assuredly boost a unit whose tackles combined for a lowly 50.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024.

Robinson doesn’t hold any inherent ties to either offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels or head coach Mike Vrabel, but it could help that Vrabel played against him twice a year during his six seasons in Tennessee.

While the Saints have a bevy of roster holes to fill, the unfortunate reality is that the team doesn’t have much room to work with financially. Campbell could be a cheaper but high-payoff signing.

New Orleans closed 2024 ranked 31st in PFF run-defense grade, and no Saints interior defender recorded a run-defense mark above 62.2. Meanwhile, Campbell’s 85.9 PFF run-defense grade was the best among qualifiers at the position, marking his second straight season with an 80.0-plus grade in the category.

When the Dolphins added Campbell last offseason, he played far better than his $2 million salary indicated. Perhaps the Saints could swing a similar type of deal to fortify their defensive line.

The overarching questions surrounding the Giants are who their starting quarterback will be and whether or not they’ll trade up to first overall to nab their guy. But outside cornerback is surreptitiously a major need.

During a breakout 2024 with the Chargers, Fulton compiled a 66.6 PFF coverage grade in addition to a strong 73.1 PFF run-defense grade. In Cover 3 looks, Fulton’s 44.6 passer rating allowed when targeted ranked eighth among qualifiers, and the Giants utilized Cover 3 on 33.9% of coverage snaps last year. Plus, Fulton spent three years playing under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen in Tennessee.

Fulton might not be the flashiest player in an appealing free-agent cornerback crop, but he could replace Adoree’ Jackson and help Deonte Banks, who underwhelmed in 2024.

As if the Jets’ uncertainties weren’t deep enough going into 2025, they likely will have to confront the loss of cornerback D.J. Reed. There are few better candidates than Davis to fill his shoes if he does depart.

New head coach Aaron Glenn traded for Davis before the 2024 season, and the transaction proved to be beneficial. Davis turned in a 72.1 PFF coverage grade and an 87.9 passer rating when targeted during his one season in Detroit. In terms of Davis in Glenn’s Cover 1 scheme, the cornerback ranks 15th among qualifiers over the past two years with a 60.2 PFF coverage grade out of the man look, and his 22% forced incompletion rate places fourth.

Poaching Davis from Detroit and reuniting him with Glenn could replenish the Jets’ dynamic cornerback duo and allow the team to address other offensive holes in the draft at Pick No. 7.

Howie Roseman’s offseason has already been hectic, from replacing Kellen Moore to re-signing both Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun. The Eagles very well could need to find a short-term replacement for Mekhi Becton at right guard, and Pryor is underrated.

Across 1,005 snaps with the Bears last year, Pryor amassed a 69.9 overall PFF grade, including a 78.1 PFF pass-blocking grade. The 30-year-old also ranked fifth among qualified guards with an 84.3 PFF pass-blocking grade on RPOs. It just so happens that the Eagles have run the second-most RPOs in football since 2023.

Perhaps Roseman could replace one 6-foot-7 guard with another former Eagle who likely wouldn’t cost too much on the books but could prove to be a smart, low-key signing.

Like many other teams on this list, the Steelers are mired in the search for their QB1. They also need to plug voids at several other offensive positions. Pittsburgh will likely address cornerback before the draft, and Reed is an ideal candidate.

Over the past two years, the Steelers rank 10th in press coverage snaps, and they relied predominantly on Cover 3 and Cover 1 last season (both more than 30% of the time). Reed generally checks all three boxes. His 79.8 PFF coverage grade in press coverage since 2022 ranks fifth among qualified cornerbacks. On top of that, he has produced a 70.7 PFF coverage grade in Cover 1 and a 68.9 mark in Cover 3.

Handling nearly $60 million in cap space, Omar Khan would be smart to make a splash at either receiver or cornerback.

In the wake of their injury-tarnished season, the 49ers are in the process of sorting out which pending defensive free agents to bring back. Addressing the defensive line should be on John Lynch’s docket, and Onwuzurike is a name to keep in mind.

In his first season of regular run with the Lions, Onwuzurike turned heads in 2024, producing 47 pressures to go along with a 66.5 PFF run-defense grade. Last year, that run-defense mark would’ve been better than any other 49ers defensive lineman other than Nick Bosa. Also, with Robert Saleh back as defensive coordinator, Onwuzurike would jell in his 4-3 scheme. Since 2023, the 27-year-old ranks 13th among 36 qualified defensive linemen in PFF overall grade on 4-3 snaps (71.4).

Onwuzurike might sign for more than anticipated, but if the 49ers have room for him, he could help offset the loss of Javon Hargrave and assist the struggling Maliek Collins.

Seattle’s receiver situation has dominated headlines in recent days, but the team’s offensive line is still in desperate need of improvements. Adding a mix of pass and run blockers would be prudent for John Schneider, but the former should take precedence — and Risner fits the mold.

Last season, Risner turned in a 76.1 PFF pass-blocking grade, which slotted eighth among qualified guards. In his six NFL seasons, Risner has never finished a year with a pass-blocking mark below 67.4 nor allowed more than four sacks. Considering that Seattle allowed the third-worst pressure rate and hurry rate last year, his services would be welcome.

Risner may not be the best overall guard in free agency, but he would be able to keep Geno Smith upright.

The Buccaneers are assuredly focusing on re-signing Chris Godwin, but linebacker is an issue in and of itself. Even if Tampa Bay drafts one early, the team will probably need to sign more bodies there, and Greenlaw would contribute.

Although he missed virtually all of 2024 due to a torn Achilles, Greenlaw was a stud in the two years prior. In that span, his 88.9 PFF coverage grade ranked third among qualified linebackers and his 80.1 PFF overall grade sat 12th. The Buccaneers could use coverage help at linebacker, given that the team’s unit finished 20th in PFF coverage grade and 24th in passer rating when targeted last year.

Greenlaw’s market will be interesting because of his injury history, but he’ll have a real shot of playing at a premier level if he stays healthy. Todd Bowles would love his services over the middle.

The closer we get to April 24, the more likely it seems the Titans will not select a quarterback early in the first round. Still, the team has a glaring need under center, and Wilson might be the best bet of any to fill that.

The lone constant in Tennessee’s current receiver room is Calvin Ridley, whose top two routes by percentage were gos and outs. That lines up with Wilson, who threw each at least 17.4% of the time during his one season with the Steelers. Considering that Ridley’s 97.6 PFF deep receiving grade placed 25th among receivers — and that Wilson’s 97.3 PFF deep passing grade led qualified quarterbacks — there could be a strong downfield connection between the two.

Head coach Brian Callahan has touted accuracy and decision-making as his desired traits in a quarterback, and even at 36, Wilson offers both. The former Super Bowl champ could be a perfect bridge quarterback for the team as it upgrades other weaknesses.

The Commanders already traded for Deebo Samuel to amplify their offensive talent. Now, Adam Peters should pivot to the other side of the ball.

Sweat put together another effective season in 2024, racking up 66 pressures on a 14.0% pass-rush win rate. What makes him a nice fit in Washington’s 4-3 defense is that his 85.9 PFF pass-rushing grade in that scheme ranks fifth among qualified edge rushers over the past two years. Considering that only one Washington defensive lineman even eclipsed a 70.0 PFF pass-rushing grade or a 10.5% pass-rush win rate in 2024, Sweat could transform the unit overnight.

After torturing the Commanders for years on end, it would sure be comforting to steal him from a divisional rival as part of the team's $64 million to spend.