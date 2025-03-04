2025 Free Agency Primer: NFC North

Protecting Caleb Williams will likely be Chicago's top priority: Adding interior linemen like center Drew Dalman and guard Will Fries could provide an immediate upgrade and help solidify the foundation of Ben Johnson’s new offense.

Lions have the potential to do something special: A lack of pass-rush production hurt the Lions down the stretch, making upgrades to that unit a top priority this offseason. With ample cap space, Detroit could pursue top free-agent pass rushers like Khalil Mack or Josh Sweat. Pairing either with Aidan Hutchinson would create one of the league's most dominant edge-rushing duos.

The offseason brings a clean slate for all 32 teams. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise is preparing for one of the most pivotal moments of the year: NFL free agency.

The legal tampering period kicks off on Monday, March 10, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the NFC North.

Record: 5-12

5-12 Rank in EPA per play (offense): 27th

27th Rank in EPA allowed per play (defense): 12th

What went right?

Controversial plays — most notably the final play in Chicago's Week 8 clash with Washington — cast a shadow over the Bears‘ secondary, but this unit remains one of the league’s most promising when firing on all cylinders. Through the first six games, Chicago boasted the NFL’s highest team coverage grade (86.0), led by standout performances from cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Kevin Byard.

What went wrong?

After a strong 4-2 start, the Bears' season unraveled following their Week 7 bye. Chicago dropped 10 straight games, leading to the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus after a Week 13 loss to the Lions that was punctuated by repeated late-game miscues. Seeking stability, the Bears turned to former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach this offseason.

Standout performers

Although the interior of the Bears' offensive line struggled, their tackle play was a bright spot — led by Darnell Wright and his team-best 81.9 PFF grade. Wright set the tone up front, posting the seventh-highest run-blocking grade (82.2) among all tackles.

Pending free agents

Likely departures

After being acquired by Chicago for a fourth-round pick last March, Keenan Allen is set to hit free agency, with the Bears looking to reinvest that cap space into their offensive line. At 32, Allen enters the market following the lowest-graded season of his career but should still attract interest from teams seeking a veteran presence and a savvy route-runner out of the slot.