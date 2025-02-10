Franchise-tag candidates for all 32 NFL teams entering the 2025 NFL offseason

The Chiefs have plenty of questions to answer along their offensive line: Trey Smith, PFF's second-ranked 2025 free agent, is a key piece of an otherwise shaky unit.

The Bengals could tag Tee Higgins a second time: It would cost more than $26 million if the sides can't agree on a long-term deal.

The first major domino of the 2025 NFL offseason draws near.

The franchise-tag window is a crucial time in which franchises must evaluate which of their impending free agents they cannot afford to lose, hitting the “break glass in case of emergency” button in their respective front offices.

Starting Feb. 18 and running through March 4, teams can place one of three tags on a single player. With the tag applied, both sides will have time to negotiate a deal, and should they be unable to reach an agreement, a significant one-year deal will go into effect, pushing the cart further down the road.

Tag values are courtesy of CBS Sports salary cap expert Joel Corry. Team salary cap projections are courtesy of Over the Cap.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort proactively secured Arizona’s key contributors during the regular season, signing Budda Baker (three years, $54 million) and James Conner (two years, $19 million) to extensions. Now, Ossenfort will turn to negotiating an extension for Trey McBride, as the standout tight end enters a contract year.

Atlanta Falcons: None

The elephant in the room — Kirk Cousins‘ future in Atlanta — will largely dictate what the Falcons can feasibly do this offseason. Cousins has three years left on his deal and carries a $40 million cap hit with more than $64 million in dead cap for 2025, so trading him before June 1 would be extremely costly.

With that said, Falcons general Manager Terry Fontenot will have to work some magic to navigate this situation while also balancing more than $14 million in negative effective cap space, making tag use highly unlikely.

Baltimore Ravens: None

Roster management becomes a complicated dance when you wield a significant cap charge at the quarterback position. Those are the circumstances Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will look to navigate, as his team currently projects to be in the bottom 10 in available cap space this offseason. With fifth-year option/extension decisions looming for Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum, and a whopping $74.65 million cap hit tied to Lamar Jackson in 2026, cap priorities lie elsewhere.

Ar'Darius Washington’s restricted free-agency tender will likely be DeCosta's most significant free-agent decision pertaining to 2025 roster construction, as this team likely won’t have much cap space to play around with.

Buffalo Bills: None

Buffalo is another team navigating a difficult cap situation in 2025 (29th in available cap space). Luckily, general manager Brandon Beane took care of his most pressing extension in September, signing right tackle Spencer Brown to a four-year extension. Now, the focus will turn toward extension decisions for some of this team’s key contributors, including James Cook, Christian Benford, Greg Rousseau and Khalil Shakir.

Carolina Panthers: None

Chuba Hubbard’s four-year, $33.2 million extension in November addressed Carolina’s most productive expiring contract. Otherwise, no Panthers players currently slated to enter free agency warrant a tag, as this team continues to overhaul the roster.

Chicago Bears: None

Chicago and general manager Ryan Poles agreed to a three-year extension, allowing Poles’ vision for this team to continue to take shape. Signing D.J. Moore to a four-year, $110 million extension in July took the most pressing decision off the board. While the Bears may hope to re-sign some key names like Teven Jenkins, those figures won’t touch franchise-tag levels.

2024 PFF Grade: 88.6

88.6 Projected Franchise-Tag Value: $26.17 Million

Higgins is, without a doubt, one of the NFL’s premier receivers. His 88.6 PFF overall grade this past season — while playing on the franchise tag — was a career high. He directly contributed to one of the NFL’s most lethal passing attacks.

Should Higgins hit the free-agent market, he would rank as the top available free agent. He just played the 2024 season on a $21.816 million franchise tag, so it would cost the Bengals a pretty penny to use the tag on him a second time. The exclusive franchise tag would equate to 120% of his previous year’s salary, landing north of $26 million.

Although Cincinnati has the cap space to facilitate another Higgins tag this cycle, upcoming extension talks for Trey Hendrickson and Ja'Marr Chase — as well as a laundry list of roster needs — could make a tag and/or extension unfeasible.

Cleveland Browns: None

The Browns' restructuring of Deshaun Watson’s deal in December will make managing his contract following the 2026 season easier, but it did little to lessen the burden of their current cap restraints. Cleveland is currently projected to fly over the cap by more than $30 million, and none of the team’s expiring contracts reach the level of warranting a tag.

Dallas Cowboys: None

Dak Prescott’s record-breaking contract will hit hardest in 2025, carrying an outlandish $89.896 million cap hit — more than 32% of the team’s total cap space — leaving this team with little room to maneuver this offseason. With a lofty extension in the works for Micah Parsons, this team is unlikely to allocate resources to long-term extensions for their impending free agents.

While an argument could be had for Osa Odighizuwa’s worthiness of the tag, it would be at a $24.745 million value. Dallas’ lack of cap space would make that cost prohibitive.

Denver Broncos: None

Recent extensions for Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Garett Bolles and Jonathon Cooper addressed all of the Broncos' crucial expiring contracts heading into the 2025 offseason. Now, attention will turn to bringing in more talent in free agency and working through extensions for players like Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto.

Detroit Lions: None

Even with key contributors like Carlton Davis III, Kevin Zeitler and Levi Onwuzurike facing expiring contracts, and the Lions holding the requisite cap space to facilitate the franchise tag, general manager Brad Holmes likely won't exercise that option this offseason. The more likely option would be allowing them to test free agency while weighing re-signing them to new deals.

Green Bay Packers: None

Securing Jordan Love to a long-term deal last July took Green Bay’s most significant expiring contract in 2025 off the to-do list. No other Packers player slated to hit free agency comes close to warranting such a sizable investment the franchise tag entails.

Houston Texans: None

Had Houston not agreed with Nico Collins on a three-year, $72.75 million last May, the phenomenal receiver would have undoubtedly been an option for the tag. Now, Stefon Diggs stands as the Texans' highest-rated free agent, and while he was productive before going down with a torn ACL, he's past his days of warranting a $21 million tag.

Indianapolis Colts: None

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has already gotten busy working out minor extensions but faces questions regarding some key contributors on expiring contracts. Will Fries and Dayo Odeyingbo profile as names this team may work to retain, with both ranking among PFF’s top 50 free agents, but the franchise tag would prove too unwieldy a cost for either.

Jacksonville Jaguars: None

The Jaguars have dedicated significant money to extending their franchise cornerstones before getting to this point. With Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen and, most recently, Walker Little all securing lucrative deals, the need to exercise the tag is non-existent.

2024 PFF Grade: 76.6

76.6 Projected Franchise-Tag Value: $23.049 million

Currently touted as PFF’s second-ranked free agent, Trey Smith is slated for a sizable payday. Considering that all offensive line positions are calculated in the franchise-tag figure, we rarely see interior linemen receive the designation. The exclusive franchise tag would land north of $23 million, making Smith the highest-paid interior lineman in the NFL.

The Chiefs aren’t flush with cap space, making this an outside option that would take some maneuvering to facilitate. But Smith is undoubtedly a player worthy of the investment, having earned a 72.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of his first four seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders: None

Armed with the second-most projected cap space, the Raiders are well positioned to not only retain their key free agents but also attack the open market for a much-needed injection of talent. Malcolm Koonce, Tre'von Moehrig and Robert Spillane all profile as names new general manager John Spytek may look to retain. However, the franchise tag would be an unlikely avenue to accommodate that, as each carries a contract projection well below the tag value.

Los Angeles Chargers: None

Although the Chargers face losing Khalil Mack — one of PFF’s top-five free agents — the restructuring of his contract previously now prevents him from being franchise-tagged this offseason. The only other potential option is cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., but given his troubles within the Chargers’ new scheme before going down due to injury, the 25-year-old may not be in the team's future plans.

Los Angeles Rams: None

Reports of the Rams’ desire to trade away Cooper Kupp seem to indicate the direction that general manager Les Snead aims to take this roster in the immediate future. Los Angeles will likely aim to shed significant veteran contracts and get younger in the process. With that said, none of the Rams’ expiring contracts profile as great candidates for the tag, as this team turns toward upcoming extension talks with young stars like Puka Nacua.

2024 PFF Grade: 63.0

63.0 Projected Franchise-Tag Value: $18.321 million

The Dolphins' salary-cap constraints and struggles on the field likely mean Holland will enter the free-agent market. However, his strong performance across his first three seasons will garner significant interest from teams desperate for secondary help. In 2023, Holland generated an 89.9 PFF coverage grade, ranking third among safeties.

That could motivate Miami to designate Holland with a transition or non-exclusive tag, as the safety is projected to earn more than $19.5 million annually, putting him in line with the $18.321 million tag value.

2024 PFF Grade: 82.0

82.0 Projected Franchise-Tag Value: $39.637 million

Minnesota faces perhaps the most difficult decision of any team this offseason: keep Sam Darnold or let him walk? Darnold experienced a career renaissance with Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings after 10th-overall pick J.J. McCarthy went down with a torn meniscus in the preseason.

Solid signal-callers are difficult to come by, which will create a strong market around Darnold should he hit free agency. The exclusive franchise tag at quarterback reaches just a shade under $40 million, which the Vikings would be able to accommodate, kicking the can further down the road.

If they were to let him hit the open market, compensatory draft compensation could be on the table, but that would rely on the Vikings being aggressive in signing free agents this offseason. Considering how many key contributors this team will need to replace this offseason, the likelihood of that occurring appears strong.

New England Patriots: None

Armed with more than $112 million in effective cap space, Mike Vrabel has ample resources to craft this roster in his vision. After an uninspiring 2024 campaign for the Patriots, few players on this roster can be deemed irreplaceable or worthy of a significant investment via the franchise tag.

New Orleans Saints: None

Circumventing the cap has been Mickey Loomis’ M.O. for years now, but it appears time to pay the bill. The Saints rank dead last in projected cap space this offseason, slated to land more than $54 million over the cap. That will largely disqualify New Orleans from being active in free agency this offseason.

New York Giants: None

The Giants' cap priorities lie in finding their franchise quarterback, whether that be via trade (Kirk Cousins), free agency (Sam Darnold) or the draft (Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders). That will likely require a significant cap investment, likely making a tag cost probative. Luckily, none of the Giants' impending free agents warrant a franchise tag.

New York Jets: None

Aaron Glenn's hiring as the Jets‘ next head coach will keep this team focused on its strength as a defense. With D.J. Reed slated to test free agency — and ranked as PFF’s sixth-best free agent this offseason — an argument could be made for retaining the 28-year-old, but the $19.884 million franchise tag for cornerbacks likely surpasses what the Jets’ limited cap space currently allows.

Philadelphia Eagles: None

Josh Sweat and Milton Williams headline the Eagles’ expiring contracts this offseason, with both slated for lucrative deals on the open market. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the team is projected to hover around $14 million in effective cap space this offseason, eliminating the feasibility of the franchise tag.

Pittsburgh Steelers: None

The Steelers' offseason plans hinge largely on the direction they decide to take at quarterback, with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields slated to hit free agency. After Wilson’s resurgence in Pittsburgh, he’s likely to garner interest from teams desperate for a starter and more cap space to throw around. Fields projects as a much more cost-effective option that would allow the Steelers to potentially add an offensive playmaker.

However, that wouldn’t exclude Pittsburgh from using the transition tag on Wilson, giving the Steelers the right to match any offer sheets he may receive from other teams.

San Francisco 49ers: None

The 49ers are facing expiring contracts for several key contributors in Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga — all of whom rank in the top 25 of PFF’s top free agents list. Of the three, Ward has the most proven body of work, but on-field struggles in 2024 may create some hesitancy to offer him a significant one-year deal under the tag.

Seattle Seahawks: None

Securing Julian Love with a three-year, $33 million extension last summer means the Seahawks don’t have any pressing free-agent departures that would warrant a franchise tag. If they did, the cost would likely be too much, as they currently sit more than $27 million over the cap.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: None

While Tampa Bay should want to retain Chris Godwin after his jaw-dropping pace to start 2024, the cost to tag him a second time would be a 144% increase over his previous year’s salary or the highest tag at any position, settling at just under $40 million.

The soon-to-be 29-year-old receiver was on track to produce his best season as a pro since his breakout 2019 campaign. His 85.7 PFF receiving grade through Week 7 ranked third among receivers in 2024, which will surely draw attention in free agency.

Tennessee Titans: None

The Titans are facing a rebuild after acquiring the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. The roster needs improvements at all levels, and without any pressing free agents set to depart, Tennessee is well positioned to save its tag and be a player in the free-agent market this cycle.

Washington Commanders: None

The Commanders are poised to leave their mark on free agency, currently holding the third-most cap space in the NFL. With names like Bobby Wagner, Dante Fowler Jr., Jeremy Chinn and Zach Ertz slated for free agency, Washington will likely earmark some of that cap space to retain its key contributors, but using the franchise tag to do so wouldn’t make sense due to the cost.