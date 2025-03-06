2025 Free Agency Primer: AFC East

The Buffalo Bills will likely part with two players they recently traded to acquire: After acquiring Rasul Douglas in 2023 and Amari Cooper last October via trade, it’s looking more like the Bills will not be able to accommodate an extension, leading to both testing the market.

New York Jets already making moves to shape roster: New York informed Aaron Rodgers that the team intends to go in a different direction at quarterback and followed that up by cutting Davante Adams this week, just a few months after trading for the talented receiver.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

The offseason brings a clean slate for all 32 teams. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise is preparing for one of the most pivotal moments of the year: NFL free agency.

The legal tampering period kicks off on Monday, March 10, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the AFC East.

Click here for more free agency tools:

PFF Free Agent Rankings | Salary Cap Tracker | Premium Stats

Record: 13-4

13-4 Rank in EPA per play (offense): 3rd

3rd Rank in EPA allowed per play (defense): 13th

What went right?

A lack of proven playmakers on offense – outside of the quarterback position – had many underestimating the Bills' chances of contending in a competitive AFC. That didn’t stop Josh Allen en route to securing the NFL’s 2024 MVP Award after securing a 92.0 overall PFF grade. His impact in key moments was undeniable, as Allen graded in the 93rd-percentile or higher in under pressure grade (72.7), outside the pocket grade (82.8), and late down grade (91.6).

What went wrong?

Coverage was a glaring issue for this Buffalo defense, as the Bills held bottom-five marks in receptions allowed (396), open target rate (62.7%), and first down receptions allowed (217) during the regular season. Performance fell further in the postseason, ultimately ending their run with a 29.6 team coverage grade against the Chiefs in the AFC championship.

Standout performers

The running game stepped up massively to supplement this offense in 2024, as James Cook experienced a breakout year and, of course, Josh Allen again showcased his talents when he broke the pocket. The 2024 MVP was electric with the ball in his hands, tying his career-high PFF rushing grade (93.6) – the highest ever recorded by a quarterback in the PFF era. Allen now owns the top three highest-graded rushing seasons from a passer since 2006.

Pending free agents

Likely departures

After acquiring Rasul Douglas in 2023 and Amari Cooper last October via trade, it’s looking more like the Bills will not be able to accommodate an extension, leading to both testing the market. General manager Brandon Beane instead opted to extend highly productive slot receiver Khalil Shakir to a four-year, $53 million extension.