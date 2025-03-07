2025 Free Agency Primer: AFC West

Chiefs part ways with Joe Thuney: His trade to Chicago came as a surprise to many, but it was a necessity after Kansas City opted to franchise-tag Trey Smith.

Chargers release Joey Bosa: The team can now head in various directions. One of the more likely approaches is to re-sign Khalil Mack as the cornerstone of Los Angeles' pass rush.

The offseason brings a clean slate for all 32 teams. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise is preparing for one of the most pivotal moments of the year: NFL free agency.

The legal tampering period kicks off on Monday, March 10, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the AFC West.

Record: 10-7

10-7 Rank in EPA per play (offense): 17th

17th Rank in EPA allowed per play (defense): 2nd

What went right?

Denver’s ability to lockdown opposing receivers while harassing opposing quarterbacks was the biggest contributing factor to the team’s success in 2024. Headlined by Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II in coverage and Zach Allen in the trenches, the Broncos' defense secured top-five marks in team PFF coverage grade (88.7) and team PFF pass-rushing grade (76.7).

What went wrong?

Despite Denver maintaining a hard-nosed offensive line, difficulties establishing the run underscored the team's offensive struggles. The line generated plenty of push, ranking in the top 10 in yards before contact per attempt, but the running backs just couldn’t take advantage. Broncos running backs produced just a 66.3 PFF rushing grade (30th in the NFL) and generated 2.7 yards after contact per attempt — the 27th-lowest mark in the NFL.

Standout performers

2024 was another big step forward for Quinn Meinerz, who earned his first career All-Pro nod. While the 26-year-old guard has always been a road grader in the run game, it was his pass-blocking ability that surged. He posted a career-best 81.4 PFF grade in that facet with a 99.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating — the second-best figure among all qualifying linemen.

Pending free agents

Likely departures

After signing a three-year, $30 million contract in 2022, D.J. Jones is slated to hit the free-agent market again. He struggled to replicate his success from his time in San Francisco, earning just a 67.3 PFF overall grade in 2024.

Despite recent comments from Broncos general manager George Paton, who said Javonte Williams could re-sign, it remains unlikely, given his 60.6 PFF rushing grade ranked last among the team’s running backs.