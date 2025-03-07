2025 Free Agency Primer: NFC West

Matthew Stafford‘s contract restructure cleared cap space for Los Angeles: After rumors that Stafford may be on the move, the veteran quarterback restructured his contract, which allowed for the Rams to re-sign tackle Alaric Jackson.

Seahawks receivers are on the move: Seattle's wide receiver room is set to look very different in 2025. The team released longtime reliable target Tyler Lockett, and it was shortly followed up with the news that D.K. Metcalf requested a trade.

The offseason brings a clean slate for all 32 teams. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise is preparing for one of the most pivotal moments of the year: NFL free agency.

The legal tampering period kicks off on Monday, March 10, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the NFC West.

Record: 8-9

8-9 Rank in EPA per play (offense): 9th

9th Rank in EPA allowed per play (defense): 28th

What went right?

Headlined by a career year from James Conner, the Cardinals' offense was buoyed by the run game, having generated the sixth-highest EPA per rush in the NFL. Conner shouldered the load, notching his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season and racking up 34 carries of 10 or more yards — a top-five mark among running backs in 2024.

What went wrong?

The Cardinals' pass rush floundered in 2024, with the unit earning the second-lowest team PFF pass-rush grade (58.5). Arizona ranked 29th in pass-rush win rate (35.5%), which made generating pressure difficult. The defense totaled just 253 — good for 25th in the NFL.

Standout performers

Although he has just three seasons under his belt, Trey McBride continues to showcase his talents and develop into a lethal receiving threat at the tight end position. He recorded the second-most receptions (111), receiving yards (1,146) and yards after the catch (526) at the position, on his way to a 90.3 PFF receiving grade.

Pending free agents

Likely departures

Head coach Jonathan Gannon will likely look to amplify his defense's presence on the edge. Of the team’s four edge rushers on expiring contracts, Baron Browning, who the team traded for from Denver during the season — is the only one possibly worth re-signing after he led the team in PFF pass-rush grade.