Explore PFF's new advanced metrics

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

This season, we've rolled out several new advanced metrics, covering everything from team-level fourth-down aggressiveness to wide receivers' success against press coverage.

Click the links below to check out PFF's new metrics.

Separation percentage measures how often a receiver beats the coverage to get open rather than benefiting from a defense more focused on limiting yards after the catch or stopping them short of the first down.

This metric is not limited to just targeted routes. Instead, it looks at all routes run where a defense tries to prevent a receiver from getting open.

Last updated: Oct. 8

(requires subscription)

Separation percentage measures how often a receiver beats the coverage to get open rather than benefiting from a defense more focused on limiting yards after the catch or stopping them short of the first down.

This metric is not limited to just targeted routes. Instead, it looks at all routes run where a defense tries to prevent a receiver from getting open when lined up in press coverage.

Last updated: Oct. 9

This report highlights the defensive backs who excelled in tight coverage, minimizing the opportunities for opposing receivers.

Last updated: Oct. 8

(requires subscription)

This metric provides insights into defensive backs' ability to maintain coverage, even when not directly targeted.

Last updated: Oct. 10

Chip percentage measures how often edge defenders encounter chip blocks from running backs or tight ends to slow their pass rush.

Last updated: Oct. 9

Bull-rush win rate shows how effective a pass rusher is when using the bull rush to push the blocker backward into the quarterback.

Last updated: Oct. 9

This metric tracks how often teams choose to go for it on fourth down and the success rates of those decisions.

Last updated: Oct. 9

Reach block grade and rate evaluate the effectiveness and frequency of a run-blocker's reach blocks. The grade reflects how well they execute these blocks, while the reach-block percentage indicates how often they are assigned this task.

Last updated: Oct. 9

Evaluating each player based on their position and the number of snaps they play to determine how often they are expected to make an impact play. A positive number indicates they're exceeding expectations, while a negative number suggests they're falling short.

Last updated: Oct. 9

Double-team rate tracks how often a defensive lineman faces two blockers, providing insight into how much attention they draw from opposing offenses.

Last updated: Oct. 9

Stunt success rate measures how effectively defensive linemen can execute stunts and twists to pressure the quarterback.

Last updated: Oct. 9

This new metric measures how often a front-seven defender makes a tackle for a loss or no gain relative to their total snaps in run defense. This metric includes plays nullified by penalty.

Last updated: Oct. 3

This metric evaluates all throws a quarterback attempts within two yards of the sidelines to determine who performs best in that area. It also accounts for plays nullified by penalties.

Last updated: Oct. 2

“Pass-Protection Win Rate” measures how frequently an offensive lineman successfully completes a pass-blocking rep without being beaten (plays excluding screens, RPOs and spikes).

Last updated: Oct. 2

“QB ISO Percentage” looks at which quarterbacks are assisted the most by the offense they play in.

Last updated: Oct. 2

“Anchor Rate” measures how often an offensive lineman faces a bull rush and comes out on top.

Last updated: Oct. 2

“Obvious Passing Situation (OPS) Win Rate,” focuses on pass-rushers and evaluates who excels on high-leverage downs.

Last updated: Oct. 2

(requires subscription)