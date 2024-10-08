Week 5 Separation Report: Best receivers at beating coverage to get open

• Drake London did his part for the Falcons: London got open on 20 of his 22 opportunities in Week 5.

• Luke McCaffrey is doing a job in Washington: The Commanders' rookie receiver leads the way in separation percentage through the first five weeks of the year.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last few weeks, we have presented our “separation percentage” for receivers to see who’s creating space and making an impact downfield.

Here is how the league's pass-catchers have fared after five weeks of action.

What is Separation Percentage?

Separation percentage measures how often a receiver beats the coverage to get open rather than benefiting from a defense more focused on limiting yards after the catch or stopping them short of the first down.

This metric is not limited to just targeted routes. Instead, it looks at all routes run where a defense tries to prevent a receiver from getting open.

Scroll down for weekly and seasonal numbers.

Week 5 Separation Report (min. 7 opportunities)