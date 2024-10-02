Anchor Rate: The NFL’s best pass-blockers against the bull rush through four weeks

• Tristan Wirfs is holding firm: Wirfs hasn't lost a single rep against the bull rush this season.

• Zach Frazier is still finding his footing: Frazier has played well overall, but one clear area of improvement is his work against the bull rush.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric we coined “Anchor Rate,” which measures how often an offensive lineman faces a bull rush and comes out on top.

Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through four weeks of action:

Anchor rate through four weeks (min. 10 snaps)