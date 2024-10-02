All
Anchor Rate: The NFL’s best pass-blockers against the bull rush through four weeks

2WACETJ Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) protects the pocket during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

By PFF.com

Tristan Wirfs is holding firm: Wirfs hasn't lost a single rep against the bull rush this season.

Zach Frazier is still finding his footing: Frazier has played well overall, but one clear area of improvement is his work against the bull rush.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric we coined “Anchor Rate,” which measures how often an offensive lineman faces a bull rush and comes out on top.

Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through four weeks of action:

Anchor rate through four weeks (min. 10 snaps)

Player Position Team Bull-rush Snaps Anchor Rate
Tristan Wirfs T TB 18 100.00%
Morgan Moses T NYJ 17 100.00%
Ronnie Stanley T BLT 17 100.00%
Tyler Linderbaum C BLT 17 100.00%
Chris Lindstrom G ATL 16 100.00%
Rashawn Slater T LAC 16 100.00%
JC Latham T TEN 16 100.00%
Brandon Scherff G JAX 12 100.00%
Lane Johnson T PHI 11 100.00%
Connor Williams C SEA 10 100.00%
Cornelius Lucas T WAS 10 100.00%
Justin Skule T TB 10 100.00%
Brian O'Neill T MIN 27 96.30%
Dan Moore Jr. T PIT 22 95.45%
Tyron Smith T NYJ 20 95.00%
Laremy Tunsil T HST 18 94.44%
Anton Harrison T JAX 16 93.75%
Robert Hunt G CAR 15 93.33%
Peter Skoronski G TEN 15 93.33%
Alex Cappa G CIN 14 92.86%
Ezra Cleveland G JAX 14 92.86%
Creed Humphrey C KC 14 92.86%
Matt Pryor G CHI 13 92.31%
Penei Sewell T DET 13 92.31%
Will Hernandez G ARZ 13 92.31%
Taylor Moton T CAR 12 91.67%
Lloyd Cushenberry III C TEN 12 91.67%
Spencer Brown T BUF 11 90.91%
Tyler Biadasz C WAS 11 90.91%
Andre James C LV 11 90.91%
Cody Mauch G TB 11 90.91%
Mike McGlinchey T DEN 11 90.91%
Jermaine Eluemunor T NYG 21 90.48%
Zach Tom T GB 21 90.48%
Blake Brandel G MIN 21 90.48%
Andrew Vorhees G BLT 10 90.00%
Mitch Morse C JAX 10 90.00%
Tyler Smith G DAL 10 90.00%
Graham Barton C TB 10 90.00%
Will Fries G IND 18 88.89%
Ted Karras C CIN 17 88.24%
Shaq Mason G HST 17 88.24%
Christian Darrisaw T MIN 17 88.24%
Terence Steele T DAL 24 87.50%
Taliese Fuaga T NO 16 87.50%
Taylor Decker T DET 16 87.50%
Dion Dawkins T BUF 16 87.50%
Sam Cosmi G WAS 15 86.67%
Andrew Thomas T NYG 14 85.71%
John Simpson G NYJ 14 85.71%
Teven Jenkins G CHI 14 85.71%
Olumuyiwa Fashanu T NYJ 14 85.71%
Darnell Wright T CHI 27 85.19%
Jordan Mailata T PHI 20 85.00%
Quenton Nelson G IND 20 85.00%
Jawaan Taylor T KC 26 84.62%
Patrick Mekari T BLT 13 84.62%
Matthew Bergeron G ATL 13 84.62%
Andrew Wylie T WAS 19 84.21%
Cordell Volson G CIN 18 83.33%
Landon Dickerson G PHI 18 83.33%
Shane Lemieux C NO 12 83.33%
Nick Allegretti G WAS 12 83.33%
Orlando Brown Jr. T CIN 12 83.33%
Ethan Pocic C CLV 12 83.33%
Mekhi Becton G PHI 12 83.33%
Greg Van Roten G NYG 12 83.33%
Jake Matthews T ATL 22 81.82%
Cam Robinson T JAX 27 81.48%
Dawand Jones T CLV 16 81.25%
Zack Martin G DAL 20 80.00%
John Michael Schmitz Jr. C NYG 15 80.00%
James Daniels G PIT 15 80.00%
Spencer Anderson G PIT 10 80.00%
Zion Johnson G LAC 10 80.00%
Aaron Banks G SF 10 80.00%
Wanya Morris T KC 19 78.95%
Trent Williams T SF 27 77.78%
Ed Ingram G MIN 18 77.78%
Bernhard Raimann T IND 18 77.78%
Paris Johnson Jr. T ARZ 18 77.78%
Stone Forsythe T SEA 26 76.92%
Coleman Shelton C CHI 17 76.47%
Braxton Jones T CHI 49 75.51%
Wyatt Teller G CLV 16 75.00%
Ikem Ekwonu T CAR 16 75.00%
Tytus Howard T HST 12 75.00%
Trey Smith G KC 23 73.91%
Joe Thuney G KC 30 73.33%
Kenyon Green G HST 15 73.33%
Tyler Guyton T DAL 22 72.73%
Braden Smith T IND 11 72.73%
Cody Whitehair G LV 18 72.22%
Ben Bredeson G TB 14 71.43%
Nicholas Petit-Frere T TEN 14 71.43%
Garrett Bradbury C MIN 13 69.23%
Kolton Miller T LV 29 68.97%
Lucas Patrick G NO 16 68.75%
Laken Tomlinson G SEA 22 68.18%
Charles Cross T SEA 33 66.67%
James Hudson III T CLV 21 66.67%
Rasheed Walker T GB 18 66.67%
Colton McKivitz T SF 18 66.67%
Dillon Radunz G TEN 14 64.29%
Dylan Parham G LV 18 61.11%
Zach Frazier C PIT 10 60.00%
Joel Bitonio G CLV 22 59.09%
Fred Johnson T PHI 15 33.33%

 

