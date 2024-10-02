Anchor Rate: The NFL’s best pass-blockers against the bull rush through four weeks

• Tristan Wirfs is holding firm: Wirfs hasn't lost a single rep against the bull rush this season.
• Zach Frazier is still finding his footing: Frazier has played well overall, but one clear area of improvement is his work against the bull rush.
• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric we coined “Anchor Rate,” which measures how often an offensive lineman faces a bull rush and comes out on top.
Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through four weeks of action:
Anchor rate through four weeks (min. 10 snaps)
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Bull-rush Snaps
|Anchor Rate
|Tristan Wirfs
|T
|TB
|18
|100.00%
|Morgan Moses
|T
|NYJ
|17
|100.00%
|Ronnie Stanley
|T
|BLT
|17
|100.00%
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|BLT
|17
|100.00%
|Chris Lindstrom
|G
|ATL
|16
|100.00%
|Rashawn Slater
|T
|LAC
|16
|100.00%
|JC Latham
|T
|TEN
|16
|100.00%
|Brandon Scherff
|G
|JAX
|12
|100.00%
|Lane Johnson
|T
|PHI
|11
|100.00%
|Connor Williams
|C
|SEA
|10
|100.00%
|Cornelius Lucas
|T
|WAS
|10
|100.00%
|Justin Skule
|T
|TB
|10
|100.00%
|Brian O'Neill
|T
|MIN
|27
|96.30%
|Dan Moore Jr.
|T
|PIT
|22
|95.45%
|Tyron Smith
|T
|NYJ
|20
|95.00%
|Laremy Tunsil
|T
|HST
|18
|94.44%
|Anton Harrison
|T
|JAX
|16
|93.75%
|Robert Hunt
|G
|CAR
|15
|93.33%
|Peter Skoronski
|G
|TEN
|15
|93.33%
|Alex Cappa
|G
|CIN
|14
|92.86%
|Ezra Cleveland
|G
|JAX
|14
|92.86%
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|KC
|14
|92.86%
|Matt Pryor
|G
|CHI
|13
|92.31%
|Penei Sewell
|T
|DET
|13
|92.31%
|Will Hernandez
|G
|ARZ
|13
|92.31%
|Taylor Moton
|T
|CAR
|12
|91.67%
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|TEN
|12
|91.67%
|Spencer Brown
|T
|BUF
|11
|90.91%
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|WAS
|11
|90.91%
|Andre James
|C
|LV
|11
|90.91%
|Cody Mauch
|G
|TB
|11
|90.91%
|Mike McGlinchey
|T
|DEN
|11
|90.91%
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|T
|NYG
|21
|90.48%
|Zach Tom
|T
|GB
|21
|90.48%
|Blake Brandel
|G
|MIN
|21
|90.48%
|Andrew Vorhees
|G
|BLT
|10
|90.00%
|Mitch Morse
|C
|JAX
|10
|90.00%
|Tyler Smith
|G
|DAL
|10
|90.00%
|Graham Barton
|C
|TB
|10
|90.00%
|Will Fries
|G
|IND
|18
|88.89%
|Ted Karras
|C
|CIN
|17
|88.24%
|Shaq Mason
|G
|HST
|17
|88.24%
|Christian Darrisaw
|T
|MIN
|17
|88.24%
|Terence Steele
|T
|DAL
|24
|87.50%
|Taliese Fuaga
|T
|NO
|16
|87.50%
|Taylor Decker
|T
|DET
|16
|87.50%
|Dion Dawkins
|T
|BUF
|16
|87.50%
|Sam Cosmi
|G
|WAS
|15
|86.67%
|Andrew Thomas
|T
|NYG
|14
|85.71%
|John Simpson
|G
|NYJ
|14
|85.71%
|Teven Jenkins
|G
|CHI
|14
|85.71%
|Olumuyiwa Fashanu
|T
|NYJ
|14
|85.71%
|Darnell Wright
|T
|CHI
|27
|85.19%
|Jordan Mailata
|T
|PHI
|20
|85.00%
|Quenton Nelson
|G
|IND
|20
|85.00%
|Jawaan Taylor
|T
|KC
|26
|84.62%
|Patrick Mekari
|T
|BLT
|13
|84.62%
|Matthew Bergeron
|G
|ATL
|13
|84.62%
|Andrew Wylie
|T
|WAS
|19
|84.21%
|Cordell Volson
|G
|CIN
|18
|83.33%
|Landon Dickerson
|G
|PHI
|18
|83.33%
|Shane Lemieux
|C
|NO
|12
|83.33%
|Nick Allegretti
|G
|WAS
|12
|83.33%
|Orlando Brown Jr.
|T
|CIN
|12
|83.33%
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|CLV
|12
|83.33%
|Mekhi Becton
|G
|PHI
|12
|83.33%
|Greg Van Roten
|G
|NYG
|12
|83.33%
|Jake Matthews
|T
|ATL
|22
|81.82%
|Cam Robinson
|T
|JAX
|27
|81.48%
|Dawand Jones
|T
|CLV
|16
|81.25%
|Zack Martin
|G
|DAL
|20
|80.00%
|John Michael Schmitz Jr.
|C
|NYG
|15
|80.00%
|James Daniels
|G
|PIT
|15
|80.00%
|Spencer Anderson
|G
|PIT
|10
|80.00%
|Zion Johnson
|G
|LAC
|10
|80.00%
|Aaron Banks
|G
|SF
|10
|80.00%
|Wanya Morris
|T
|KC
|19
|78.95%
|Trent Williams
|T
|SF
|27
|77.78%
|Ed Ingram
|G
|MIN
|18
|77.78%
|Bernhard Raimann
|T
|IND
|18
|77.78%
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|T
|ARZ
|18
|77.78%
|Stone Forsythe
|T
|SEA
|26
|76.92%
|Coleman Shelton
|C
|CHI
|17
|76.47%
|Braxton Jones
|T
|CHI
|49
|75.51%
|Wyatt Teller
|G
|CLV
|16
|75.00%
|Ikem Ekwonu
|T
|CAR
|16
|75.00%
|Tytus Howard
|T
|HST
|12
|75.00%
|Trey Smith
|G
|KC
|23
|73.91%
|Joe Thuney
|G
|KC
|30
|73.33%
|Kenyon Green
|G
|HST
|15
|73.33%
|Tyler Guyton
|T
|DAL
|22
|72.73%
|Braden Smith
|T
|IND
|11
|72.73%
|Cody Whitehair
|G
|LV
|18
|72.22%
|Ben Bredeson
|G
|TB
|14
|71.43%
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|T
|TEN
|14
|71.43%
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|MIN
|13
|69.23%
|Kolton Miller
|T
|LV
|29
|68.97%
|Lucas Patrick
|G
|NO
|16
|68.75%
|Laken Tomlinson
|G
|SEA
|22
|68.18%
|Charles Cross
|T
|SEA
|33
|66.67%
|James Hudson III
|T
|CLV
|21
|66.67%
|Rasheed Walker
|T
|GB
|18
|66.67%
|Colton McKivitz
|T
|SF
|18
|66.67%
|Dillon Radunz
|G
|TEN
|14
|64.29%
|Dylan Parham
|G
|LV
|18
|61.11%
|Zach Frazier
|C
|PIT
|10
|60.00%
|Joel Bitonio
|G
|CLV
|22
|59.09%
|Fred Johnson
|T
|PHI
|15
|33.33%