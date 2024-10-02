Obvious Passing Situation (OPS) Win Rate: Tracking pass-rushing success on high-leverage downs

• Aidan Hutchinson continues his magical season: The Lions star has won an incredible 41.18% of his pass-rush snaps in obvious passing situations.

• Keion White stepping up in New England: White is closely behind, as he has won 34.38% of his pass-rush snaps in obvious passing situations.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Last week, we introduced a metric we've coined “Obvious Passing Situation (OPS) Win Rate,” which we will use to focus on pass-rushers and evaluate who excels on high-leverage downs.

Here is how the league's pass rushers fared through three weeks of action:

OPS win rate through four weeks (min. 25 snaps)