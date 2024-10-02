All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Obvious Passing Situation (OPS) Win Rate: Tracking pass-rushing success on high-leverage downs

2Y48229 Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Justin Skule (77) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By PFF.com

Aidan Hutchinson continues his magical season: The Lions star has won an incredible 41.18% of his pass-rush snaps in obvious passing situations. 

Keion White stepping up in New England: White is closely behind, as he has won 34.38% of his pass-rush snaps in obvious passing situations.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Last week, we introduced a metric we've coined “Obvious Passing Situation (OPS) Win Rate,” which we will use to focus on pass-rushers and evaluate who excels on high-leverage downs.

Here is how the league's pass rushers fared through three weeks of action:

OPS win rate through four weeks (min. 25 snaps)

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.